Narrative Is Starting To Change - It's No Longer All About Growth

The impact, in our view, is that the consensus will have to massively revise lower US shale production growth.

Producers that are focused on prudent capital spending versus growth have seen their shares materially outperform others.

Welcome to the narrative changing edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Most US shale producers have reported earnings, and the narrative is finally starting to change.

1) Permian producers are seeing gassier wells as reflected by gas to oil ratio increasing (GOR).

2) Investors aren't paying premium multiples for growth anymore. They want to see profits.

Narrative is starting to change... It's no longer about growth...

(In chart: COG, SWN, RRC, AR, EQT)

As you can see above, the two producers that are spending within cash flow and focusing on profitability versus "growing production at any cost" are materially outperforming the others.

In Southwestern's (SWN) defense, it can't grow production at the current price within cash flow, so it's stock has been hammered. But this isn't the case with Range Resources (RRC), which has seen its stock price fall almost by half, and it's growing production at 30% a year.

This also rings true for the US shale oil producers.

(In chart: EOG, PXD, APA, APC, FANG, PE, CLR)

The producers that are being more prudent with capital allocation like EOG and Diamondback are performing miles ahead of the other producers who were forced to cut capex after Q2 due to aggressive growth plans at the start of 2017.

As we observe from those two YTD performance comparisons above, it's becoming evident that investors prefer a slow but steady approach versus one that focuses on growing production at any cost. This is increasingly also being reflected in the cost of capital for these producers, which we think will exhibit a reflexivity effect (George Soros's reflexivity theory) where higher cost of capital forces lower growth in turn forcing cost of capital higher.

Analysts remain too optimistic...

We understand that production revisions take time to perform, but it's very clear now following the Q2 earnings reports that US shale producers will disappoint on production growth.

US shale oil growth has largely been funded by external financing, so as investors shift from growth to profit, the cost of capital will also rise resulting in lower production growth.

This should be especially bullish for energy investors investing OUTSIDE of the US. This is an important distinction to point out as sellside banks have been pitching buying only the "Permian quality producers" where the valuations would need to be justified with $60 to $65 WTI. No surprise that investors over the course of the last year pivoted to quality at any price versus given each producer an unemotional look at valuation.

We think as the money flood out of the Permian producers, neglected producers outside of the US that have prudent capital allocation while having the capabilities to grow production within cash flow will be well received.

Overall, the narrative shift is important to understand as it has broad implications on the fundamental balance of the oil markets in the future years. We remain bullish on oil prices, and the disappointing Permian growth figures continue to shine light on our thesis that US shale oil production growth will disappoint versus the current consensus estimates.

Lastly, if you are an energy investor, you should give our premium service, HFI Research, a try. We have over 200+ members and a very active live chat function that allows you to receive feedback immediately from our community. For more info, please click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.