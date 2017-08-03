Bonfire Of Teva-Nities

Teva (NYSE:TEVA) has gone from bad to worse. Job cuts, plant closures and a massive commercial pullback are in store for a company struggling to generate cash flow, service debt and find a qualified chief executive.

Executives spread the pain to investors with the slashing of of the quarterly dividend, and the response was equally severe: a 22% plunge in share prices this morning, equaling $7b in market capitalization. The bad news will not make it any easier to recruit a new leader, and may help explain why, if the rumors are true, AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Pascal Soriot apparently chose the frying pan of a big clinical failure over the fire of Teva.

Pleasing the bankers

The Israel-based group will chop 7,000 jobs, cease operations in 45 countries by the end of 2017 and close 15 plants by the end of 2018. These cost-cutting measures came after Teva cut its sales guidance by at least $1bn as revenue growth faltered, leading to a quarterly loss.

On a year-on-year basis, second quarter sales were up from $5bn in 2016 to $5.7bn, but that was before completion of the $40.5bn purchase of the bones of Actavis from Allergan (NYSE:AGN), a deal that resulted in the bulk of the $24bn rise in debt since then. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales rose marginally from the $5.6bn recorded in the first three months of the year.

A tough pricing environment in the US was partly to blame, said interim Chief Executive Yitzhak Peterburg, with consolidation allowing customers to take a harder line in negotiations. Interim finance chief Mike McClellan said the effects will extend into 2018 and potentially 2019. Political and economic uncertainty in Venezuela also contributed to the revenue picture.

Drastic cost-cutting action is necessary as stagnating sales mean a rise in the debt-to-ebitda ratio to 4.65. Under existing debt covenants, Teva is required to achieve 4.25 by the end of 2017, which if breached would require renegotiation of those debt covenants, Mr. McClellan said in a call with investors today.

The poor performance is thrown into even starker relief by the surprising durability of Teva's big money-spinner Copaxone, which has yet to face generic competition for its 40mg thrice weekly dose. At just under $2bn in sales in the first six months of 2017 it is on a run rate to well exceed its EvaluatePharma consensus of $3.2bn.

Should a generic competitor emerge, "what might 2018 look like?" Berenberg analyst Alistair Campbell asked in a note today.

Revolving door

The departure of former chief executive Erez Vigodman earlier this year showed that Teva is little closer to resolving its strategic quandaries than it was nearly four years ago when Mr. Vigodman's predecessor Jeremy Levin left the company (Teva CEO departure highlights strategic muddle, October 30, 2013). If anything, it has spent that time doing more of the same, with the additional impediment of executing the Allergan transaction at what was the peak of the biopharma market.

This has analysts like Bernstein's Ronny Gal wondering whether the company would be better off getting rid of its undifferentiated products - a huge step for a group that has lived on its identity as the world's biggest maker of generic drugs.

An interim chief executive like Mr. Peterburg can make short-term calls like job cuts and plant closures, but Teva needs a permanent leader before bigger decisions can be made - and perhaps the choice will give a hint about the board's thinking. Rumours about Astra's Mr. Soirot, an "externalization" virtuoso, notwithstanding, there is no indication that the announcement will come any time soon.