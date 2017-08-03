This was 1 Bcf lower than our estimate of +21 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +20 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.010 Tcf. This compares to the -3 Bcf change last year and +44 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 24 traders and analysts pegged the average at 21 Bcf with a range of +13 Bcf to +23 Bcf. We expected +21 Bcf and were in-line with the consensus average. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

We reset our track record at the end of Q2 and started a new spreadsheet at the start of Q3. Our estimates are currently 8 Bcf over EIA's reported 3.010 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 14 Bcf.

EIA's reported implied build was 2.9 Bcf/d versus our "original estimate" (24 Bcf) of 3.4 Bcf/d.

Natural gas prices along the curve were...

Price movements along the curve were quiet today. September contracts are trading right at the pivotal $2.80/MMBtu mark, while the latter months remain mostly unchanged.

Weather has certainly not been friendly to the natural gas bulls, and this storage report didn't help either (although better than expected). Power burn is sitting at 35+ Bcf/d helping to push overall demand higher, but total natural gas exports have fallen over the last week thanks in large to a drop in LNG flow.

Production took a hit today as REX announced force majeure bringing Lower 48 production lower by 1+ Bcf/d, but the outage is expected to be resolved in the next several days.

For readers interested in our more detailed analysis of the natural gas market and trader commentary, we think you should give HFI Research a try. We offer a discounted service for natural gas only write-ups. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.