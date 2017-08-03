Concho Resources' (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Megan Hays – Vice President-Investor Relations

Tim Leach – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jack Harper – President and Chief Financial Officer

Scott Hanold – RBC Capital Markets

Arun Jayaram – JPMorgan

David Deckelbaum – KeyBanc

John Freeman – Raymond James

Neal Dingmann – SunTrust

Drew Venker – Morgan Stanley

Michael Hall – Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Jeb Bachmann – Scotia Howard Weil

Derrick Whitfield – Stifel Financial

James Sullivan – Alembic Global Advisors

Brian Singer – Goldman Sachs

Jeff Robertson – Barclays

David Tameron – Wells Fargo Securities

Jeanine Wai – Citigroup

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Concho Resources Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Megan Hays

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings call. On the call with me today in Midland is Tim Leach, Chairman and CEO; Jack Harper, President and CFO; and members of the Concho senior management team. Our second quarter earnings release and corporate presentation are available on our website. We plan to file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q today after market close.

Please note that we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations this morning. Also, some of our comments may reference non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements and other disclaimers as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the earnings release and corporate presentation.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Leach

Good morning. Thanks for joining us today. Yesterday marked the 10-year anniversary of Concho as a public company. On our IPO roadshow 10 years ago, a young investor referred to our region as the premium basin. Little did he know how pathetic that statement was. At that time, industry was focused on other emerging plays. The Permian had been in decline for more than 40 years and was producing about 850,000 barrels per day.

Our production back then was around 80 million cubic feet equivalent per day. And as a reminder, this was before shale oil and everyone reported in gas equivalents. So that was approximately 14,000 barrels of oil per day and our drilling inventory consisted of roughly 2,400 vertical locations, mainly on the New Mexico Shelf. We priced the IPO at $11.5 per share, and in the 10-year period since then, we’ve generated an average annual return of about 28%.

Today, we’re the largest pure-play Permian company and among one of the largest oil producers. Our position covers four core areas and nearly 1 million acres with 8 billion barrels of resource potential and 19,000 horizontal drilling locations. Our work force has grown from 100 to more than 1,100 and our people have created one of the best execution machines in the industry.

Our balance sheet is strong and our per share performance over the last decade illustrates how we’ve executed this disciplined strategy and positioned ourselves for value creation for the next decade. Our focus on the Permian’s paid off and the Permian is the best place to be. Production out of the Permian has grown to nearly 2.5 million barrels a day and sits at the low end of the cost curve as the leading U.S. growth and innovation.

From a macro perspective, the oil markets continued on a volatile path to find balance. When oil goes above $50 a barrel, the rig count climbs, equity gets sold, the past is forgotten and the market looks oversupplied. And when it’s below $45 a barrel, we hear it’s the end of the oil age, there’s a lot of the noise. But we’re well-positioned for the volatility and we’ll continue to build value in all points of the cycle.

I think leadership in our industry is defined by execution strength and capital discipline. Our performance in the second quarter shows that we’re able to deliver on both. Production for the quarter’s very strong, increasing 27% versus the second quarter of last year. Cash cost totaled approximately $11 per barrel. We’re down 15% compared to the second quarter of 2016 and in line with the previous quarter.

Capital for the quarter was approximately $380 million and marked the eighth consecutive quarter, in which cash flow exceeded capital expenditures. Over the past two years, we’ve generated nearly $0.5 billion in free cash flow while delivering strong production growth, highlighting our capital efficient portfolio. Achieving strong growth within cash flow reinforces our balance sheet and sets Concho apart. It also provides a lot of flexibility to capitalize on a tough environment.

And while we have a cautious view on commodity prices in the broader industry environment, we’re still on a trajectory to deliver 20% annualized production growth through 2019 within cash flow. The underlying fundamentals of our business continue to improve and we’re committed to executing a disciplined capital program.

U.S. shale had to get more efficient to compete on a global scale. Large scale projects are one way of doing that. These projects are efficient, impactful and give Concho a differential technical data. Running a big drilling machine, capable of maximizing oil recovery, and returns, creates the opportunity to extend our track record.

While no business is immune to the broader market environment, we believe we are very well-positioned to continue executing our strategy. It’s a simple and proven strategy we’ve had since the beginning, people, assets, returns and balance sheet. This strategy has guided over the last decade and will enable us to deliver profitable growth, manage risk and capture opportunities over the next decade.

Now let me turn it over to Jack.

Jack Harper

Thanks Tim. Reflecting on our performance for the first half of 2017, I’d like to highlight three key things: Capital discipline, cost control and portfolio management. First, demonstrating capital discipline is more important than ever. As Tim mentioned for the past two years, Concho has delivered strong production growth while generating $0.5 billion of free cash flow.

The operating environment is dynamic and managing our capital investment around cash flow maximizes flexibility and preserves our strong financial position. Second, we continue to demonstrate our ability to manage all of the levers within our control, including cost and well performance so that we can thrive in any price environment. And third, we continue to manage our portfolio in order to capture the growth and economic advantage of scale.

We recently acquired 12,400 acres in the Midland Basin. This was a great transaction and use of a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the crude oil gathering system. The properties have high working interest, include all depths and add to the Mabee Ranch prospect we acquired from Reliance last year.

Building scale here further supports our shift to manufacturing mode. And, so far this year, we’ve consolidated about 27,000 acres in our core areas while monetizing about $800 million in non-core assets, highlighting our strategy of actively managing our portfolio. This strategy includes pursuing the right acquisitions to build for the future and continuing to sell projects that have a hard time competing for capital. Clearly our performance year-to-date shows that we have significant near-term momentum.

Turning now to review of our performance across assets. In the Northern Delaware Basin, we continue to test the prolific stack resource across the entire position. In Red Hills, we recently brought online the Viking Helmet 1H, a Wolfcamp Sands well with a 20-day peak rate of more the 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent, made up of 85% oil. Our large-scale projects in the Red Hills area are quickly advancing our understanding of optimal lateral placement and well spacing.

We continue to extend strong performance from Red Hills into the Deep area, where we have strong performance from the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp zones. The Blue Jay Federal 2H targets the 3rd Bone Spring and produced an average 30-day rate of more than 2,200 barrels of oil equivalent, made up of 83% oil from a 4,300 foot lateral. The Mas Federal 4H was our first test of the Wolfcamp Sands in this area and we’re very encouraged by the performance of this well.

In the Southern Delaware, our approach to simultaneously developing the 3rd Bone Spring in Upper Wolfcamp is improving overall recovery in asset value. The average peak rates in lateral length set records for the company. Here, we’re currently drilling the Brass Monkey project, which consist of eight 2 mile wells targeting the 3rd Bone Spring and Wolfcamp zones.

Over the Midland Basin we finished drilling operations on the Mabee Ranch project. This is our largest multi-well development projects and it includes 13 2 mile wells, targeting five landings across the Spraberry and Wolfcamp zones. Data collected from these wells will help us optimize well spacing and evaluate frac job and frac effectiveness down to the cluster level.

Our financial position remained strong into the second quarter with $662 million of cash on the balance sheet. Adjusting for the recent acquisition in the Midland Basin, our cash position at the end of the quarter was $122 million. Strong performance across the portfolio is a key driver of our outlook for the remainder of the year. We raised the midpoint of our annual production growth guidance to 25% and expect oil production to grow by more than 25%.

Capital expenditures, including acquisitions, are tracking to the midpoint of our guidance range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion. While we intend to fully fund the 2017 capital program within cash flow, the third quarter will represent peak capital investment for the year and capital will likely exceed cash flow for this quarter. This is primarily due to the timing of completing large multi-well projects in the Northern Delaware and Midland Basin.

Concho employs a straightforward financial policy to best position the company for profitable growth over the long-term. Our financial policy is very simple and does not change depending on the broader economic or commodity price environment. Our objective is to manage the capital program around anticipated cash flow, stay focused on capital and operating costs, protect cash flow through disciplined hedging and prioritize low leverage metrics.

I mentioned our financial policy because it’s ingrained in our decision-making process, and I believe it contributes to the overall strength of our business. Maintaining capital discipline and leveraging our competitive advantages thoughtfully and strategically will enable Concho to continue delivering differentiated growth within cash flow over the long-term.

With that, we will open it up to answer your questions.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Scott Hanold

Thanks. Good morning.

Tim Leach

Good morning.

Scott Hanold

So there’s been a lot of conversation last day or so on GORs for production in the Permian Basin. And I think you certainly had some maybe some pad drilling timing kind of impact maybe your oil production in the quarter. But could you just broadly give us your view on – what you’re seeing with GORs and what that expectation is going forward?

Tim Leach

Sure. Let me first say that one thing I think that’s unique about Concho is our exposure to both the Midland and Delaware basins. So we’ve got pretty wide geographic spread and multiple zones in all those basins. And the GOR is different than every one of those different zones. I think the way we’ve modeled gas production is what we’re seeing today. We’re not seeing anything outside of how we’re modeling it. Having said that, it is different within different zones and in different areas, and you can look at our overall engineered reserves that show that we’re about 60% oil and 40% gas on average over the life of the wells. We don’t see anything that changes that.

Scott Hanold

Okay, that’s great. And then my second question is, you have a number of these large projects that obviously are going to take – give us a picture of what, I guess, long-term development scheme looks like. Can you discuss the water handling aspect of that again, I think another concern that’s out there right now is dispose water and how that gets handled?

Tim Leach

We’ve talked for many quarters about the infrastructure requirements for these multi-well pads in more intensive development and we’ve been working on this for a long time. We just had a board meeting earlier this week and we had a presentation with the board about our ability to handle water, recycle water, and how that’s actually an asset for our business. And so being able to have the infrastructure to handle produced water and also to accumulate water for fracking is a very intensive infrastructure activity and we’re really good at it.

Scott Hanold

Yes. Did you guys mostly own all your handling infrastructure? Is that sort of – okay. So is that something that you’d like to keep internally or is that an asset that could be reviewed for monetization at some point?

Tim Leach

I think the answer is both.

Scott Hanold

Okay.

Tim Leach

It’s a very valuable asset to be able to have in-house the ability to handle your own water.

Scott Hanold

Understood. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Arun Jayaram of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Arun Jayaram

Yes. Good morning. Tim or Jack, I wanted to get a bit of detail from you guys on some of the timing of the five kind of manufactured installed developments you’ve talked about. And then perhaps how this could influence your oil mix on a go-forward basis?

Jack Harper

Yes, sure. The five projects that are outlined in the presentation are coming on in various cadence throughout the second half of the year. You’ll start to see some impact in the third quarter, but the bigger impact is in the fourth quarter, which is implied with our annual guidance when you look at what that means for the fourth quarter. So I hope that helps a bit.

Arun Jayaram

Okay, got you. Are you just saying that you expect your oil mix to improve as some of these developments come online, is that the read-through?

Jack Harper

Sure. I mean, we are not changing our annual oil guidance. And as Tim mentioned, our reserve base is 60-40. In the last couple of years, we’ve been between low-60s and mid-60s on oil mix and it tends to move up as we complete more wells.

Arun Jayaram

Okay. Two other quick ones. On the drilling side, one of your peers highlighted some challenges in terms of in the Midland Basin in terms of changing pressure regimes. Tim, as you guys are drilling out that Mabee Ranch project, I was wondering if you can just comment on any variances you’re seeing in terms of drilling times in the Midland Basin?

Tim Leach

No, not really. No. We haven’t. There are localized times where we’ve used four-string casing design. But the vast majority of what we’ve done has been three-string and we think that’s quite adequate.

Arun Jayaram

Okay. And Tim, my final question is, you’ve earned – one of the real premium multiples in the group just given asset quality and just how efficient you’ve kind of built the machine. As we look at the stock market, you could argue that there are some quality Permian acreage valuation perhaps in the hands of some Permian transition stories. Your thoughts on – you’ve done quite a few asset deals including one this quarter, your thoughts on perhaps using that multiple as an advantage when you think about valuations in the stock market.

Tim Leach

Well, we’ve talked a lot about coring up acreage, the value of higher ownership, big, blocky oil depths. And the transaction you’ve seen this last quarter is another example of that kind of coring up. And I think what you’ll see from that we have so much inventory and so much ability to grow within our existing kind of machine that I think what you’re going to see from us is a lot of activity around asset management, as Jack described it, we’ll be buying things and selling things. And I kind of see us more funding acquisitions out of properties and assets we sell out of this big inventory.

Arun Jayaram

Great. Thanks for your comments this morning.

Tim Leach

All right. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from David Deckelbaum of KeyBanc. Your line is open.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning, Tim and Jack, and thanks everyone for taking my questions. I was hoping if I could ask about the fiber optics that you’re all using on Mabee Ranch. Is this the first time that you’re using such data collection methods? And what are you hoping to gain from this? And how might it change or how quickly could this change some of your decision-making?

Tim Leach

Fiber optics is just one of many technologies that are being employed on some of these big pads projects. And so we’re running fiber optics on the outside of the casing. And the purpose of that is we’ll – it’s fixed and will stay in place for the life of the well and we’ll be able to listen downhole. And you will hear basically, where the flow is coming from, which clusters are open, which clusters are producing, and that allows us to learn a lot of new information. So this is the first time we’ve done that and it’s one of many techniques we’re working on to gather more information.

David Deckelbaum

Okay. And then just one follow-up from me on that. Viking Helmet was a great well in the Wolfcamp Sands up in the Deep area. Is the improvement that you’re seeing there just sort of a geological anomaly with where the well is or are you improving on landing zones or completion designs up there?

Jack Harper

Yes. That zone in particular is one we’re continuing to delineate throughout the position. And, yes, everything you said landing specifically and completion design, playing a big part of that. So I don’t think the stories are fully written on that zone yet.

David Deckelbaum

How many more tests will you have to the Wolfcamp Sands this year?

Jack Harper

We may have to get back to you on that. It’s going to be a part of a lot of our activity from now into the future, it looks like.

David Deckelbaum

Thanks Jack.

Jack Harper

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from John Freeman from Raymond James. Your line is open.

John Freeman

Good morning.

Tim Leach

Hi John.

Jack Harper

John.

John Freeman

The first question, the success that you’re having with the co-development of the 3rd Bone Spring and the Upper Wolfcamp in the Southern Delaware, are there other zones across your portfolio that you’ve identified where the simultaneous development of zones could also optimize recoveries elsewhere?

Jack Harper

Sure. I mean, that’s just generally speaking, this manufacturing mode that’s the concept is to try to balance rate of return and ultimate recovery. And so to the extent we can do that all over the position, we’re trying to do that.

Tim Leach

John, our young scientists are calling it mowing the grass. We’re out mowing the grass every day.

John Freeman

Very good. And then just the one follow-up I had, given the recent Midland acquisition. You talked previously about the Midland probably across all of your zones was the one that you probably see kind of an incremental shift of additional capital to that area over the next few years. Does this in anyway sort of accelerate that shift or it’s just kind of a status quo?

Jack Harper

You’re talking about the Midland Basin, John?

John Freeman

Yes. Jack, like last quarter you mentioned kind of like if there was one zone, it maybe on a mixed basis, your incremental capital may get like an increasing part of the pie, it maybe the Midland. And I’m just curious if this acquisition sort of accelerates that move and all?

Jack Harper

Sure. Yes, I mean, this year is pretty balanced between Texas and New Mexico, and I think that will be the case going forward. But in specific to the Midland Basin in this acquisition, it does check all the boxes. It’s blocky, we can drill 2 mile well and it’s high working interest. So yes, you will see us immediately put some capital to work there.

John Freeman

Great. I appreciate it guys.

Jack Harper

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Neal Dingmann of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning guys. Tim, my question is getting right to the acquisition that looks – certainly the acreage area look very positive in that Midland area. I guess my question is, is that just more, I guess, you and Jack we’re talking about more of your diversification strategy. And why I asked? Obvious I’m a huge fan and I think you’re getting very big returns out of the Delaware – Northern and Southern Delaware. So I guess I was just a little surprised to see you out in the Midland, I’m just wondering sort of the rationale behind.

Tim Leach

I thought we tried to signal that around that Mabee Ranch in the Northern part of the Midland Basin, big and blocky is good. And this bolts right on to our big acreage position up there. So it’s just kind of a natural for us.

Neal Dingmann

Okay, I totally understand. And then just lastly, for you or Jack, looking again at that Northern Delaware area for Red Hills or the Deep area, could you just talk about as you’re progressing in the Deep, how do economics – again, it seems like the Red Hills economics certainly are very positive I guess, and my question is more how do the Red Hills and the Deep areas, how the well economic sort of differ now between the two or are they pretty close? I’m just – I guess I should know that.

Jack Harper

Yes, Neal, they’re both very strong and comparable depending on the zone. But they’re two of our very strong areas.

Neal Dingmann

Okay. Hope I can sneak one last one in. Some competitor yesterday was talking about proppant contract. I know, Tim, and you guys generally always ahead of making sure that you have all that sort of queued. Where do you sort of sit with that as far as making any of those kind of contracts down the line?

Tim Leach

Yes. Well, we’ve always valued flexibility in our capital program. And I think one of the big news flashes for this year is going to be sand availability in the Permian Basin. So cost of sand is coming down and the transportation costs are coming down, and there’s all kind of options available. We have not locked in any long-term sand commitments or anything like that. But it seems like there’s going to be in abundant supply at a good price.

Neal Dingmann

Great details. Thanks guys.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is Drew Venker of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Drew Venker

Good morning everyone.

Tim Leach

Good morning.

Drew Venker

Tim, I was hoping you could speak to maybe have you’ve been hearing any change in shareholder interest for cash return to shareholders over growth? And if your thought process is evolving on that at all and whether paying a dividend buybacks even on the horizon, I mean, I realized it’s kind of an odd question for an E&P, but it’s an issue of growing debate, I think.

Tim Leach

I mean, our discussions with our shareholders clearly highlight the focus on capital discipline. And so I think we’ve been a good steward of our shareholders capital. And I think right now where we are in the stage of the shale plays, the early innings of the shale plays, we have a good use for all this capital to continue to create value. You can look at into the future though and see how the shale plays in general will start producing excess cash flow. And as you think what is the business model that gets the maximum value back to our shareholders, sure it could include some kind of dividend in the future or share buyback or something with that excess cash flow. But it’s not anything that’s on the short-term horizon.

Drew Venker

Okay, thanks for that, Tim. And then on the acquisition front, the M&A front, you guys have had a number of divestitures, in addition to generating organic free cash flow. So just curious as far as creating additional value there, what you see is the best way to create value, is it small bolt-on asset packages or the corporate acquisitions make any sense, could you speak to that at all?

Tim Leach

Yes. I think that selling assets and redeploying the proceeds of those asset sales back into blocky, bolt-on properties around our existing core areas is just a normal part of our business for managing our asset portfolio. Those are highly accretive, create a lot of value and because they have to be at the front of the line for the drilling inventory, they create a lot of immediate value. And we will continue to stay focused on those and we’re looking at those kind of things on a very regular basis.

On the corporate side, I do think that the consolidation in the Permian Basin as we get more into these big projects that are so capital intensive, and I think it’s a natural thing, they’re more complex and take a lot more time. And I think our focus has been on the privately negotiated transactions to that immediate value.

Drew Venker

Thanks, Tim, that’s really helpful. Just one more on the macro. You guys have had a very good track record executing. But across industry we’ve seen a lot of hiccups in this past quarter and even starting I guess, a couple of quarters back with delays to permitting and general execution issues, delays to completions. Is that something you see around here from your peers? And do you expect to see more of that or do you think this is just a blip?

Tim Leach

Well, I don’t think it’s a blip. I think this business has always been tough and I started the whole conversation by highlighting how we’ve been creating value for a decade. We’re getting the same kind of questions about execution 10 years ago. Can you go horizontal? Can you ramp up? Can you this, can you that? We’ve been answering those questions for a long time. I don’t think permitting or regulations or anything like that is any more of a challenge than it’s been in the past and we will continue to execute.

Drew Venker

I agree, Tim. You’ve done an excellent job. Thanks.

Tim Leach

All right. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Michael Hall of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Your line is open.

Michael Hall

Thanks. I guess, somewhat following on the last line of talk, just curious as it relates to kind of the pace of completions in the second quarter seemed to be pretty back-loaded. I guess, number one is accurate and number two, that would seem to imply a pretty strong 3Q, but the guide is a little lower relative to at least Street expectations. Anything going on from a completions-cadence standpoint in the third quarter to keep in mind as it relates to, I guess, lumpiness as we know it?

Jack Harper

Michael, as we said in the prepared remarks, the third quarter will be relatively intensive compared to the previous quarters, and that’s primarily due to a little bit of increased completion activity there. So, yes, and those will be happening throughout the quarter. So you start to get the impact in the third quarter, but the bigger impact comes in the fourth quarter.

Michael Hall

Okay, it seemed to be the case from the guide. Okay. And then bigger picture, there’s obviously, been a lot of volatility in the crude market. As you mentioned in the prepared remarks, you’re set up to try to execute or continue to execute through all that volatility. But I’m just curious how that plays into planning as it relates to the long dated outlook that you got out there? What sort of – how stable can you keep the rig count, at what sort of commodity prices as we think about 2018 while still maintaining that 20% CGAR that you’ve talked about?

Tim Leach

Sure. For 2017, our budgeting process we gave a guidance range of on capital that was kind of tied to what we thought were the higher and lower ends of oil prices, probably $55 and $45 generally. And I think we’ll do the same thing in the future. And we hedge enough to kind of mitigate short-term commodity price swings. And I think there’s value in a steady-as-she-goes kind of capital approach. Although we have the ability to speed up or slow down if we have more or less cash flow coming in, but we try to do things one budget cycle ahead that kind of locks in more of the cash flow.

Michael Hall

Okay. And in that framework then, in addition to that some hedges, are you continuing the hedge on 2018? And also on the basis side, it looks like you’re adding some basis…

Tim Leach

Sure. I mean, we haven’t changed our hedging philosophy. We continue to hedge every quarter as a exercise to lock in cash flow. I will say also that as we talk to our teams, one clear message is on these big projects, planning ahead is so important; and so stopping and starting and changing course is not a good thing to do. So we’re trying to build the machine where we can get these projects started and you don’t have to change course mid-project.

Michael Hall

It makes lot of sense. I appreciate it. Thanks.

Tim Leach

All right. Thank you.

Jack Harper

Thank you

Thank you. The next question is from Jeb Bachmann of Scotia Howard Weil. Your line is open.

Jeb Bachmann

Good morning everyone. Jack, just going back to the Wolfcamp Sands. Just wondering if you could talk about how homogenous that zone is across the Red Hills area, I mean, in terms of thickness?

Jack Harper

Yes. It is relatively homogenous. And like I said, before, where the extent of that sand is something we’re still working on, but we continue to be encouraged.

Jeb Bachmann

And is that a one-landing zone type of zone for you guys?

Jack Harper

It’s yet to be determined if one-landing or a wine rack is the best completion. But luckily, it looks prolific and there’s a lot of resource there.

Jeb Bachmann

Okay. And then just quickly on the Avalon with the spacing projects there. Are you testing all three potential landing zones in those downspacing?

Jack Harper

Yes. We have tested all three zones. We have not tested all three zones in the same project area yet. But we do have positive independent results from each of the zones.

Jeb Bachmann

Do you know when you might test from the same area?

Jack Harper

The earliest would be next year. But we’re just about to begin the budgeting process. So stay tuned on that one.

Jeb Bachmann

Great. I appreciate it, Jack.

Jack Harper

You bet.

Thank you. The next question is from Derrick Whitfield of Stifel Financial. Your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield

Good morning. Tim or Jack, as you guys think about your progression of the business to full manufacturing mode, is there an optimal project size and well count that maximizes recovery and allows you to generate capital and production cost efficiencies? I ask this on the basis of timing effects and the facility costs for large projects at Helmet.

Tim Leach

Yes. Well, I’d say it’s area-specific. And but I think probably the bigger the better and in terms of efficiency of operation and getting the oil out of the ground, so I think it won’t be uncommon in the future to see projects sizes of the $100 million to 200 million capital size being things that become routine.

Derrick Whitfield

Got it. And then with regard to long-lateral development, how much upside do you see beyond the 8,300 foot level that you plan for 2017?

Tim Leach

Again, it’s area-specific and those are all averages added together. But we think we’re getting closer to the optimal length, but you’re still probably 2.5 to 3 miles on average if you could do it with your lease configuration would be what we think is probably the optimal today.

Derrick Whitfield

One last for me, Tim, on the cost side of the equation. Have you evaluated Brown Sand and the Delaware?

Tim Leach

From a cost standpoint or from a business standpoint?

Derrick Whitfield

Both.

Tim Leach

Yes, we have. I mean, we’re not using Brown Sand in the Delaware just because of the Brown Sands located on the Eastern side of the Permian Basin and the transportation costs were high. But the locally-sourced Permian sand is not Brown Sand, it’s a higher quality and it’s closer.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks, that’s all from me.

Thank you. The next question is from James Sullivan of Alembic Global Advisors. Your line is open.

James Sullivan

Hey, good morning guys. Just real quick, you guys guided to a lower rig count second half of the year. Is that attributable to the activity in the second half being more completion focused on your big projects there? And do you guys see that as a likely, that kind of fluctuation on the rig count being kind of a general rule as you’re running through these bigger projects and/or does that have to do with just doing more scope per rig running and more of kind of a sand scope for less rig count type of dynamic?

Jack Harper

Sure. It’s a combination of a lot of those things as you mentioned. And to start with though, our rig count for the year is going to average 19 for just what we’ve anticipated at the beginning of the year. And so the cadence in the back half of the year is as planned. But the number of rigs going forward will depend a lot on interest and things like this recent acquisition that is long lateral and 100% working interest will help from an efficiency standpoint in terms of being able to deploy more capital with fewer rigs.

James Sullivan

Okay. Great. Yes, that makes sense. Just shifting over to another piece here. Obviously, you’re DD&A rate’s dropping, I’m sure that has to do with your mid-year reserve and falling F&D. Do you guys have a target rate on there besides the obvious one that’s falling? And then leading out from that, do you guys think about where you want to be ultimately on a corporate level for returns on capital or equity or whatever your preferred metric is?

Jack Harper

On the question of DD&A, it has come down and it’s generally a reflection of our lower cost to find oil as reflected by our finding cost in the past couple of years. So to the extent that continues, which I believe it will, you could see some continued movement in DD&A. But I think we’ve captured the range this year by lowering it is what we did.

James Sullivan

And then just as you guys thinking for the falling off of that thinking about moving to a more mature full cycle, higher return level. I mean, do you guys have a target you want to talk about in terms of corporate level returns?

Jack Harper

Well, we’re focused on rate of return and focused on programs that yields high rates of return and ultimately, that will make its way to the bottom line whatever your preferred metric is.

James Sullivan

Okay. Fair enough. And then let me – if I could squeeze just one more in real quick here. Going out to the make macro question here, I just wondered if you guys would be willing to speculate or comment on this. But there’s been some commentary in the market regarding obviously, a great portion of the U.S. production growth oil is pretty high, gravity oil some of it even condensate grade material. And I know that varies across geographies and laterals that are drilled. And you guys not typically have been – condensate producer necessarily.

But I just wondered if you guys could speculate with heavy light debts being pretty tight on the Gulf Coast and so on, whether you’ve ever thought about difficulty marketing, say a 45 to 80 gravity crude on the Gulf Coast to a refinery that’s already running pretty light slate and having to pay more for a heavy barrel for an optimized feedstock or that’s just not kind of on your radar?

Jack Harper

Well, within our portfolio, we have gravities that range from high-30s to mid-40s in general. And so we have not experienced any issues.

James Sullivan

Okay. Great. Any thoughts on the broader market there that you care to speculate on?

Jack Harper

No.

James Sullivan

Got you. Thanks so much.

Thank you. The next question is from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning.

Tim Leach

Good morning.

Brian Singer

With the 30-day rates in the Midland Basin down a bit and below the Delaware, one of the points you’ve highlighted in the past is that the Midland Basin wells are a decline or will decline in a lower rate in maybe first year or two-year period, which would then significantly help the present value. Can you talked more to what you’ve seen versus your expectations for some of these longer lateral and Midland wells? And how production mix may vary during that kind of period of lower declines or catch up?

Tim Leach

Yes. It’s especially true with Concho since we’ve got, we’re a little bit more diverse than some of the other peers both the Delaware Basin side, the Midland Basin side. But every zone’s different. Some of these zones don’t hit peak rate until they’re out 90 or 100 days, especially with the longer laterals. And I would say that as we review mid-year and everything, the efficiency, the well performance EURs, everything seems to be on track and we’re very comfortable with what we’re seeing as far as our well performance goes.

Brian Singer

And the mix would also be in that zone of comfort from an oil versus gas perspective?

Tim Leach

Yes. Yes, I think that’s true.

Brian Singer

And then a follow-up. You talked a few times in your opening comments about scale and the recent acquisition and an example of what helps to build it. To fully optimize scale as you see it in your portfolio, can you give some sense as to how much more acquisitive Concho would need to be?

Tim Leach

Acquisitive part, I look at this most recent transaction as we redeployed proceeds from the sale of other assets. And in terms of high-grading and continue to high grade our asset portfolio, we’re going to be very focused and very active, as I think all the major operators are trying to block up and get their ownership up in their projects. So I think that is still a very focused activity. The need to go out and buy something just to grow is not there. So that’s kind of another answer to the acquisitive question. But you’re going to see a lot of activity as there is some consolidation around the core areas of the Permian.

Brian Singer

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Jeff Robertson of Barclays. Your line is open.

Jeff Robertson

Thanks. Tim, can you update what you all are doing in the Southern part of the Delaware down on your big acreage block that straddles the reason big discounting allowance?

Jack Harper

Sure. I mean, that’s an area that we’ve continued to delineate. We’ve drilled wells there recently and it’s nice and blocky position that we like and we are continuing to drill on.

Jeff Robertson

Is that – Jack, is that mostly Wolfcamp A down there?

Jack Harper

Yes. It’s been focused on the Upper Wolfcamp, unlike the Northern part of the Southern that we’ve talked about with the 3rd Bone and Wolfcamp together.

Jeff Robertson

Okay. Secondly, as you all look at more and more big projects, big multi well projects, can you just talk about the challenges of executing those, whether it’s managing costs or logistics, or longer – ordering longer any kind of longer lead time objects or I’m sorry, equipment?

Jack Harper

Sure. I mean, I think it’s an area that we highlighted at the beginning of the year as an advantage for Concho. We’ve drilled more horizontal wells out here than most if not all. And so I think we’ve built up to a point in time where we’re comfortable with that, but it is complicated and it’s a lot of work. But our team is doing a great job of staying ahead and looking at all aspects from the predrilled all the way through the marketing piece.

Jeff Robertson

Okay. Just one thing, Tim, on the 10-year anniversary of the IPO. I don’t recall the word Wolfcamp B anywhere in the discussion at the time of the IPO.

Tim Leach

That’s right. We’ve talked to all our employees yesterday and we’re reminiscing about what Concho was like 10 years ago. And 10 years ago the Yeso, we were just discovering had a Blinebry zone in it. So one of the great things about the Permian is that the more you work it, the more you find.

Jeff Robertson

All right. Thank you.

Tim Leach

Thanks.

Jack Harper

Thanks Jeff.

Thank you. The next question is from David Tameron of Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.

David Tameron

Actually, everything has been asked. I’m all good. Thanks, though.

Jack Harper

Thanks David.

Tim Leach

Yes.

Thank you. And the next question is from Jeanine Wai of Citigroup. Your line is open.

Jeanine Wai

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Tim Leach

Good morning.

Jack Harper

Hello.

Jeanine Wai

So you guys continue to test tighter and tighter spacing. Just wondering if you could comment on how much EUR degradation you’re seeing at different levels of spacing, if any? And is that causing you to test less sand loading?

Tim Leach

Yes. I’ll comment on the general concept of that. We’re using quite a bit of science, micro seismic and things like that to actually see our frac jobs. And the spacing in general across our properties as we complete the drilling on them is more like eight wells per section per zone. And we are not seeing EUR interference between wells at that density. And so that’s I think that’s kind of – and we’re not really moving much beyond that to down space further because we can actually see the frac jobs. Now there’s lots of work going on with line rack type of completions and stacking and things like that. But completing these properties so that you don’t degradate the EURs is very important and I think it’s pretty far ahead and figuring how to do that.

Jeanine Wai

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Jack Harper

Thank you.

Thank you. And at this time, I’d like to turn the call back over to Tim Leach for closing remarks.

Tim Leach

All right. Well, thanks again for listening in on the call. It has been an exciting year and it looks like we will have a big finish to this year. And thank you and look forward to talking to you again next quarter.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. You may now disconnect. Good day.

