AV Homes: Down 25% In The Last 2 Weeks

Last week, we raised our price target for AV Homes (AVHI) based on our expectation that the company will beat the Street's consensus on the revenue and earnings fronts. We stated the following:

Our reason for the price target increase is the low expectations analysts are putting on the stock. On July 27, AV Homes will report its Q2 results. The market is expecting the company to generate $0.1/share in earnings. We believe that the bar is too low for AV Homes to pass.

And that's what happened. AVHI surpassed analysts' expectations on both fronts. However, the stock declined sharply following the company's conference call after being up 25% since we first wrote about the company. This is the second time that the company surpassed expectations and the stock declined severely following management's CC (although the last time that happened the stock declined just 5%, much lower than the current decline of 25%).

Just as the fourth quarter of last year, the company posted lower net new orders. For Q2, net new orders increased by 1% from 684 to 691. However, if it wasn't for Savvy Homes (the company bought by AV Homes last quarter), net new orders would have declined by 50 units, posting a 6% Y/Y decline.

What investors seem to forgot is that the lower number of orders for the organic segment is due to lower number of selling communities, not to lack of demand. Management stated that in its Q4 CC, which we explained in this article.

We believe that the market overreacted to the lower number of orders. For a company that trades at 0.5x its annualized revenue, declining or flat revenue should not be a problem.

Instead, the market should focus on margins. And while gross margin slightly declined from 18% to 17.4%, and interest expense increased, an ~$80 million wipe out of market value in a couple of days isn't justified.

The company reported a net income of $647,000. That's pretty low for a $344 million company. However, there were plenty of one-time charges. For instance, there was a $240,000 one-time tax charge due to change in tax laws in Carolina and a $3.2 million one-time loss on extinguishment of debt. If it wasn't for these charges, net income would have been around $2.6 million.

That's still low for a company that carries debt at 7%-8% interest rates. However, for a company that now trades at 0.8x book value, a $2.6 million adjusted net income is great. That's because when a stock trades below book value, it means that the market is betting that the company's assets would weigh down on the performance of the company, which means that the company would be losing money. However, that's not the case here. A profitable company should not trade at such discount to book value.

At the same time, AV Homes should not trade at a huge premium to book value. That's why we gave an initial price target of $20/share before increasing it to $24/share, betting on an earnings beat.

Our primary PT is still $20/share, a 30% increase from current levels.

The bottom line: At 5x adjusted-EBITDA for 2017 (management's guidance), and at 0.8x book value, the stock is cheap and we rate is as a "buy."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.