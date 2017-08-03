Ford: A Cash Cow

I believe Ford (F) is currently a compelling investment given its strong free cash flow, dividend coverage and current plans for future development of self driving cars. based upon these strengths and Ford's low valuation, there's an opportunity to buy a great company at a great price.

Background

Ford has historically performed nicely coming out of the recession. The company has managed to grow its free cash flow back up to pre-recession levels to $12.8 billion for FY 2016. The current market cap for the company is $43.5 billion, representing a multiple of only 3.4X last year’s free cash flow. But why would a company that has been able to participate in the upside of the boom in auto sales over the last few years command such a small valuation? Yes, there are fears about the exposure that the company has regarding auto loans given the increase in delinquency rates across the U.S. But could this really be considered a long-term concern? Not really.

Looking Ahead

The long-term story is the consumer shift towards more electric cars, which I believe Ford has already begun to address. The company has announced that its first fully electric car will be delivered in 2020. This news means that Ford will not necessarily be the quickest to market, but I think that Wall Street is penalizing the stock too much for this. Just because they aren’t the first ones to the party doesn’t necessarily hinder their ability to steal market share away from their main competitors in the space, Tesla (TSLA) and General Motors (GM). First isn’t necessarily everything, and while it is important, I don’t think investors should be putting so much pessimism on Ford for not being first.

The Dividend

Source: 10-k

The good news is that shareholders are basically being paid to wait with Ford’s dividend yield of 5.5%. From 2007-2011, the company had not paid a dividend (due to covenants within its credit agreements), but did manage to grow its dividend starting in 2012 at a significant growth rate. Additionally, the dividend payout has managed to stay under 30% of free cash flow for the past 3 years, leaving ample room for management to continue to increase it. It also should give investors comfort in the fact that the dividend is well covered today by free cash flow and is highly unlikely to decrease. This huge cushion increases the quality of the dividend and the cash flow expected by investors to be generated by the stock.

Valuation

Trailing twelve month free cash flow for the company is $10.8 billion. Let's assume over the next 10 years (since we should be looking at Ford as a long term investment) there will be no growth in free cash flow. Ford’s WACC over the past 5 years has stayed below 5%, consistently (Gurufocus). If you were to discount the future cash flows of the business, assuming $10 billion every year with a discount rate of 5%, the present value would equate to $77 billion, which provides a margin of safety of 44% to today’s market price. This is assuming a terminal value of zero, a WACC higher than it has been historically, and no growth in free cash flow. At the present time, investors have an opportunity to buy Ford at such an attractive multiple to free cash flow and a nice dividend yield that can be considered safe.

DDM Dividend $3,376,000,000 Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate 10% Present Value $42,200,000,000

Source: Author/10-k

I also applied a dividend discount model. Even though some investors believe it to be outdated, I think it’s appropriate because of the high dividend coverage ratio and yield on the stock. Let’s assume last year’s dividend of $3.4 billion would grow at an annual rate of 2% per year, which is certainly sustainable long term given the growth rates in free cash flow and current cushion between the payout and free cash flow. Instead of assuming a discount rate of 5% (WACC used in DCF), let’s instead assume a higher rate of 10% and be more conservative. The result is a present value of $42 billion, with today’s market cap sitting at $43 billion. At the very least, we can consider this a floor for the stock valuation given the conservative assumptions.

Conclusion

Long term investors shouldn’t be concerned with any short-term slowdown in auto sales. The nature of the business has always been cyclical. Wall Street has simply forgotten that peaks and troughs occur in the auto industry. This presents an opportunity for value investors to buy into the weakness ahead of the turn in cycle back upward. The compelling dividend, low valuation, and competent management should provide investors with confidence when it comes to owning the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.