Avoid China Risk

Investors should avoid China for the time being. Assets have been running hot in the short-term, but also more importantly, material headline risk to aggregate demand is mounting.

As we have reported here already, US President Donald Trump is getting bipartisan support as he prepares to order an investigation into China's trade practices. Per Reuters: "Three top Democratic senators, in a rare show of bipartisanship, urged U.S. President Donald Trump to stand up to China as he prepares to launch an inquiry into Beijing's intellectual property and trade practices in coming days." Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is even taking it one step farther, saying the U.S. should skip the probe and move straight to taking action against Beijing.

There may also still be systemic risk to the financial sector, which has been discussed at length elsewhere and is key to Kyle Bass' big China short (he explains here).

Considering these risks with the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) already up 37% over the past year - far above trend - there is probably more downside than upside in the near term.

On the plus side, these anti-trade headlines are not yet seen by the market as a globally systemic risk to beta. For now, volatility remains near lows. Here is the S&P500 10-day implied volatility:

(Source:@Not_Jim_Cramer)

Investors should simply avoid the idiosyncratic risk of China for the time being. A safer, indirect bet, to take advantage of the growth in Asia would be Australian assets. The iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA) has returned a modest 15% over the past year, compared to China's temporarily inflated 37% return.

Wait for a good pullback before touching MCHI or the 3x leveraged China bull (YINN).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.