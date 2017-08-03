"On Target" Good Enough For Wright Medical Today

Buyout speculation can do good things for a stock's price in the short term, but investors can be fickle with that sort of speculation. Between off-and-on optimism regarding a buyout and a disappointing first quarter, Wright Medical (WMGI) hadn't had the easiest run since my last update. Today the shares are up nicely in the wake of second quarter earnings, though, as investors are apparently a little more comfortable that their worst-case scenarios for the year are less likely to materialize.

The upper $20's to low $30's have long been a tricky place for me with respect to Wright Medical shares. I have no disagreement that these shares could easily fetch more in a buyout, nor that the market will sometimes pay rich multiples for fast-growing med-tech stocks, but core fundamentals-driven valuation seems more comfortably in the high $20's. The second half of this year should see accelerated revenue growth and improving margins, though, so I wouldn't ignore the possibility that earnings momentum draws more positive attention to the shares.

A Welcome Relief

Although Wright Medical's first quarter results weren't a disaster, they definitely let some of the air out of the optimism around the shares and investors and analysts spent the late spring and early summer fretting over whether Augment was slowing ahead of schedule, Wright was losing momentum in lower extremities, and whether management would have to lower guidance.

So far, things are holding up. Second quarter results weren't necessarily great in isolation, but management reiterated guidance for the full year and once again turned investor attention to the meaningful revenue growth that should materialize through the remainder of the year as new product launches start to generate sales.

Revenue was up 6%, slightly beating expectations, with 10% growth in the upper extremity business and 2% growth in the lower extremity business. Revenue from biologics rose 8%, while sports medicine declined 2%. Gross margin improved slightly from the year-ago period (though declining about half a point sequentially) and adjusted EBITDA (which adds back share compensation expense) rose 62%. I'm not a fan of metrics that pretend share compensation isn't a real expense, but adjusting that out (and keeping the other adjustments like transaction/transition costs and a large “other”) would still result in 60%+ growth from last year.

Performance in the upper extremity business doesn't need much explanation. Sales in the U.S. were up 15%, with 16% growth in the shoulder business on the ongoing success of the Simpliciti product. Looking at the lower extremity business, even adding back the dyssynergies tied to the Tornier deal points to weak mid-single-digit revenue growth; about half the estimated market rate of growth in lower extremities these days. Strong performance at Stryker (SYK) in particular is playing a role, but Wright's more advanced portfolio (including total ankle replacements) grew more than 30% from last year, so cannibalization could also be an issue. Judging by the questions on the earnings calls the last couple of quarters, nobody seems overly bothered by this yet, but I'd flag it as something to watch.

Launches Should Drive More Growth

Wright Medical has done a very good job with the Simpliciti shoulder – a great bone-sparing shoulder implant that has taken advantage of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) retreat from the market and lagging competitors like Zimmer (ZMH). The company will now be following that up with Perform reversed shoulder; while this won't carry the steep premium Simpliciti carries, it's a strong new entrant into about half of the addressable shoulder market.

The new Invision total ankle and Salvation salvage system should likewise contribute to meaningfully better momentum in the second half of the year. Investors should also note that CMS reimbursement for total ankle procedures is about to increase significantly – from $12,000 to $19,000. Many patients referred/recommended for total ankle procedures ultimately don't get them, and inadequate reimbursement is one of the reasons why. This won't change the market overnight, and it won't go into effect until the fourth quarter of this year, but it certainly isn't going to hurt market development.

Augment seems to have re-accelerated again after a slowdown earlier in the year, but this remains a “slow and steady” type of build. At $34 million in trailing twelve-month sales through the end of June, Augment grew close to 80% from last year's June TTM figure; the $40M milestone payout for holders of the CVRs (WMGIZ) is most likely a 2018 event at this point. Investors will also have to wait to see what the FDA does with the company's application for an injectable form. The ortho surgeons I've spoken to have said that this could be a significant boost to utilization/adoption, but the FDA has given Wright Medical a hard time over Augment in the past, so I'm not counting on a smooth, speedy process.

Leverage Can Deliver

Another key positive to the Wright Medical story is the potential for significant operating leverage as revenue scales up. The company hired 115 new reps (30 more than originally planned), with 100 of them going into the lower extremity business. While that will temporarily pull the sales force productivity figures down, it's worth remembering that management was able to roughly double productivity over three to four years to over $1 million in revenue per rep.

More recently the company has been focused on boosting the performance of the upper-extremity sales force. This team's productivity has been running about half of that of lower extremities, but management has been transitioning this business to the same hub-based inventory management system that the lower extremity business has been using for some time. This isn't just management blather; this network significantly improves rep efficiency, reducing the amount of time they spend on inventory management from around 50% to 15% and allowing them to use that extra time to generate revenue. This process is now about two-thirds complete and should be finished by year-end.

The Opportunity

I have no better insight into whether Wright Medical will be bought out than the last time I wrote. It remains a definite possibility, but the timing could be a week from now, a year from now, or much longer. Wright Medical's CEO has a well-earned reputation for improving businesses and then selling them, but that alone doesn't guarantee a sale – I'd remind readers that prior to the Wright Medical-Tornier merger, they solicited bids and there was only scant interest from large orthos.

Certainly a lot has changed since then. Wright's product line-up is better, Augment is approved, the metal hip litigation has been largely resolved, and a lot of heavy lifting with integration and sales force improvement has been completed. Still, the list of potential buyers is somewhat limited; I'd say that Smith & Nephew (SNN), Arthrex, Medtronic (MDT), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may be the most likely. A deal in the mid-$30's is certainly a possibility, but I wouldn't buy the shares for that reason.

Not much has changed with my long-term expectations. I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth around 9% to 10%, with FCF margins in the double-digits in a few years and above 20% within a decade. That doesn't support a fair value much above the high $20's, but a more aggressive alternate approach that uses what investors have historically been willing to pay for various combinations of revenue growth and margin in med-tech can support a fair value into the low $30's.

The Bottom Line

Wright Medical shares have been more volatile than I would have expected, even though management has done a pretty good job of following through on their projections and forecasts. I don't expect this to change anytime soon, though, and I would suggest that pullbacks into the mid-$20's are good buying opportunities.

