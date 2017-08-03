Big 5 Sporting Goods: Now Sporting A 10x P/E And 5.9% Yield

Mr. Market May Be Creating Opportunities in Retail

Mr. Market was at it again today (August 2, 2017) sending the retail industry down (-1.28%) in his pessimism while leaving the star pupil Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) unchanged. One historically profitable company that has been caught up in the mess is Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), which fell 7.8% on the day and was even down 17.5% at one point.

This fall was despite the company posting Q2 FY17 same store sales growth of 0.8% and total sales growth of 1.0% which allowed diluted EPS to grow from $0.10 to $0.13 when compared to the same quarter last year. On the other hand, as stated in the Q2 FY17 conference call, the quarter did not live up to management's expectations, SG&A expense as an percent of sales rose 0.5%, and management guided that Q3 same store sales growth would be negative in the low single digits. However, in my opinion the sell off was too much as the slide has now left BGFV, a company with not one earnings deficit in the past 10 years, trading at a 10.3x TTM earnings and yielding 5.9% based on a $0.15 quarterly dividend rate.

Management also made a point to mention on the conference call that the company has already bought back $4.3M of shares since the start of third quarter and has another $19M left in their approved share purchase program to continue doing so. I always like to see share buybacks from management (especially if the price is attractive) as it shows they have confidence in the long term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline.

A Profitable Company

BGFV is a sporting goods retailer in the Western U.S. that has the majority of their stores in California. The company sells items ranging from camping gear to golf equipment. Since being founded in 1955 as a reseller of World War II surplus items and self-manufactured tents and air mattresses, BGFV has changed hands a few times before going public in 2002. In recent history, before being public, the company was bought out by management in 1997 from their former private equity owner Leonard Green & Partners which had purchased it in 1992.

Over the past decade, the company has not had one unprofitable year while achieving an average ROE and ROIC of 12.7% and 9.4% respectively. These levels of profitability have allowed the business to grow book value per share while also paying shareholders meaningful dividends each year. Over the past decade, book value per share has grown from $4.96 in 2007 to $9.33 currently and dividends have grown from $0.36 to $0.60 over the same period. If we include dividends paid each year with the annual growth in book value, the company grew book value and returned cash to shareholders at an average rate of 10.8% over the decade.

TTM 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 Avg. Book Value 9.33 9.1 8.97 8.75 8.4 7.56 7.22 6.91 6.12 5.2 4.96 Dividends 0.60 0.53 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.30 0.30 0.20 0.20 0.36 0.36 Total Return 8.9% 7.3% 6.9% 8.6% 14.8% 8.5% 8.4% 14.3% 18.3% 11.5% 10.7%

Comparing the company to one of their major competitors, Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), it becomes clear that that BGFV is a not as profitable. DKS has an average ROE of 15.5% over the past decade that compares favourably to BGFV's average ROE of 12.7%. On the net margin front, DKS beats again with an average net margin of 3.8% over the past 10 years versus BGFV's average of 2.0%. In terms of growth, there has essentially been none that has made it's way down to EPS at BGFV over the past 10 years while DKS has seen EPS grow from $1.33 in 2008 to $2.56 in 2017.

It is clear that BGFV is not as profitable as their larger peer BGFV but the company has still been able to profitably compete in the fierce retail sector. The fact that the company has been able to grow book value and pay out a dividend in my opinion confirms that they can at least maintain the intrinsic value of the business. Given I believe the company can maintain intrinsic value, a valuation and investment could be appropriate.

Valuation

I always like to start by first examining the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning a average ROE of 12.7% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.08 when the price is $10.10, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 11.8% for an investor's equity at that $10.10 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is comfortably above my 9% threshold and is a good sign.

Moving into a simple DCF to estimate intrinsic value, I have averaged the past 5 years free cash flows to the firm (which is especially appropriate given there has been next to no growth), discounted them at my standard 8% rate I am using these days (again, no growth), and subtracted off debt. This calculation yielded a value of $14.83 which would imply a 32% margin of safety at a price of $10.10. These are attractive returns and margins of safety. I hope that after this market reaction to the conference call management had someone from the treasury department buying back shares with their remaining $19M in the approved share repurchase program.

Risks

Retail is a fiercely competitive business with rivals (like Amazon) always competing to grow market share. The bankruptcy of Sport Authority in 2016 is a good reminded to potential investors of how a retail business can go under. Like a lot of retailers, BGFV leases most of their stores. Looking at a coverage ratio of rent and interest to FCF before rent and interest it came to only 1.4x. This same coverage ratio for DKS came to 1.3x. These are very low coverage ratios given how quickly things can change in the retail space and shows a good deal of risk.

With over 50% of stores in California, BGFV is exposed to not only weather and natural disaster there which could effect the sporting season, but they are also very exposed to legislation in California such a minimum wage rates or taxes.

Conclusion

Weighing the potential risks and return, in my opinion I am comfortable putting a small piece of my portfolio into Big 5 Sporting Goods. If the company is able to maintain their intrinsic value and pay me a 5.9% dividend while I wait for the market to realise that value, then that will make for a good return in this investment climate.

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGFV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BGFV with a $10.46 average cost base.