Legacy Reserves' (LGCY) CEO Paul Horne on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Dan Westcott - CFO

Paul Horne - Chairman, President & CEO

Kyle Hammond - COO

Analysts

Brian Brungardt - Stifel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Legacy Reserves LP.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Dan Westcott, Legacy's Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Dan Westcott

Good morning. I appreciate everybody dialing into Legacy's Q2 2017 conference call. As always, we would like to remind you that during the course of this call, Legacy management will make certain statements that will be forward-looking statements as defined by securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with regard to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Our actual results may differ materially from those discussed. We encourage you to read through our 10-Q, which we plan to file here pretty soon.

With that, let me turn the call over to Paul Horne, Legacy's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Paul?

Paul Horne

Thanks, Dan. I'd like to welcome everyone to this morning's call. We certainly appreciate the opportunity to provide you an update on our business.

As outlined at the beginning of the year, it is our goal to create value for the benefit of our equity holders for several initiatives. One, deleveraging the business, two, transitioning to production growth platform, and three, hydrating our asset-based by divesting properties with forecast flow, limited growth potential and/or large limited liability.

In connection with those objectives last night we also announced an amendment to our JDA with TPG Sixth Street Partners or TSSP that increases our exposure to a horizontal inventory accelerating our growth while lowering leverage ratios and extending our TSSP relationship.

The amendment has three important components. First, it increases our interest in the 48 tranche one wells from 20% to 85%. Second, we made $141 million acceleration payment to TSSP funded by our second lien term loan with GSO. The payment allows us to meet or return threshold with TSSP and accelerate the reversion of interest to us adding significant existing reserves and production.

In particular, the payment represents a purchase price multiple of approximately 2.5 times estimated EBITDA. This acquisition has a significant deleveraging impact on our financial ratios and positions us for greater future growth.

Third, we are expanding the JDA with TSSP with two additional tranches in which will have a greater working interest. Specifically, we intend to propose an additional 26 wells in our Howard and Lea County core operating areas, and have increased our capital funding from 5% to 60%, and our initial working interest from 20% to 66.3%.

I am very grateful to TSSP for allowing us to make the acceleration payment much earlier than the agreement allowed. They did this because they’ve seen in real life and realized the value this project has created for both companies and wanted to continue their participation in drilling.

In exchange for expanding the program we gained the benefit of both the reversion and the significant increase in exposure to future drilling. I truly believe this is a big win for both companies. Again, we’re very thankful for TSSP's continued support as we jointly develop our horizontal Permian potential.

Now, let’s move on to financial highlights for the quarter. We brought online an additional nine horizontal wells in Howard County, Texas and Lea County in New Mexico bringing the total of the program for the quarter end to $0.33 since the commitment of our JDA.

We also spread the 48th and last well of our Tranche 1 wells in July and expect to bring the remainder of those Tranche 1 wells online by year end.

We completed $7 million of asset sales during the quarter. These sales were viewed as negative cash flow assets and associated plug in liabilities. As part of one of the divestitures, we face $10 million to relieve little over $48 million of CO2 purchase commitments through 2022.

Relative to Q1 we reduced LOE 14% to 42.3 million or less than $11 per BOE, in line with our expectations after considering inflationary pressures in the Permian Basin. This decline was largely driven by reduced workovers in our operating regions.

I will point out that we saw minimal PDP declines in 2Q as the necessary and mostly nonrecurring work completed in Q1 flowed through the system. Hats off to our operation team for their hard work.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Dan.

Dan Westcott

Thank you, Paul.

The crude financial summary for the third quarter is that, we delivered EBITDA just over $44 million, which is up $4 million higher than Q1. This quarterly increase is attributable to lower LOE and G&A, and greater hedge realization. which more than offset reduced revenue due to declining oil and gas prices.

Now, let me cover our post third quarter news. In response to JDA amendment and transform reversion that Paul discussed, our board approved a revised 2017 capital budget, up from $55 million to $205 million, more than 90% of which will be directed horizontal development in the Permian.

When looking at the table provided, you’ll also notice that our gross capital has increased. The biggest driver of this increase is our faster pace in Howard County and Lea County.

During 2017 our operations team identified opportunities to celebrate value relative to the initial budget. These opportunities include one, increase in infrastructure capital to allow for more freshwater in Lea County to go forward completions.

Two, adding a second Lea County rig on a short-term basis. Three, adding a second rig in Howard County to drill a vertical section of the wellbores. And four, vast completing wells in Howard County, which has resulted in back to completions and associated capital spend.

Now, let me turn to our revised 2017 guidance. This guidance is based on the $205 million capital budget I just discussed. A couple of notes here, regarding the projected second half. We expect to generate production of nearly 50,000 BOEs a day and that has disproportionate oil growth, up about 61% in the second relative to the first.

This is driven by our increased interest in the 48 Tranche 1 wells following the version, higher working interest in Tranche 2. That extra production is expected to grow EBITDA about the same amount 63% relative to the first half.

On pricing, we really don't see much change in our differentials and on LOE, particularly LOE per BOE, we think that should decline in the second half, based on a greater allocation of newer lower cost production to a range of $10 and $10.25. Extra pricing, this results in a second half estimated EBITDA range of $130 million to $145 million.

As you run all this three, you will likely notice that we anticipate a cash flow out spend of a little over $40 million for the second half, and a modest out spin for the year which will be a first of Legacy. As we transition to a strategy to improve our valuation and lever statistics rather than reducing the dollar amount of our leverage.

A big driver of that out spin is that we are forecasting vast completions of up to 11 wells at a time, which drives efficiency through cost savings and enhanced recovery on minimizing the negative effect of well bore bashing. So, you really see in a high degree of capital spend late in the year. That won’t come online, that won’t produce production until early in ’18.

I should note – point out that, some of those fracs that we have modeled are projected, may not occur in 2017. If that does indeed happen, it really won’t impact our production guidance but may result in of not spending the full $205 million for the year.

We have ample liquidity of $129 million on other revolver, an additional $95 million temporarily available under the second lien if needed to help fund the business. As always our strong portfolio of low defined PDP assets, provides a stable platform from which we can harvest cash flow to grow production.

Now, stepping back as Paul mentioned. At the beginning of the year, we outlined our attention to grow equity value through the long-term development of our high-impact liquids rich horizontal projects in the Permian.

Our acquisition from TSSP entire working interest going forward, increases our exposure to this development, and when paired with our portfolio of shall decline PDP properties, results in significant expected production and EBITDA growth and compresses our total leverage down by over turn by year end and should continue to decrease over time.

To close, we’re cited to execute on our plans for growth throughout for our horizontal Permian program with the goal of delivering value to our equity holders by growing asset value. We believe that the JDA amendment is the next right step for us in evolution and should pull forward value creation.

As Paul mentioned, we have more work to do on our balance sheet. But this meaningful transition will aid our efforts to delever by growing production and cash flow.

With that, I’ll now ask the operator to open the lines for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brian Brungardt of Stifel. Your line is open.

Brian Brungardt

First up congrats on getting this JDA amendment with TPG. Certainly, you guys have been very active during the downturn, with managing what you guys can compared to some others that may have taken a separate path.

I guess first off on the economics of the wells within the JDA, I know previously you guys have discussed 30% returns on a single well. Just curious kind of what you estimate current single well returns on those current well designs given cost deflation we've seen on oil sales side, coupled with the lower strip here?

Paul Horne

If you want detailed answers, I’ll hand it over to Kyle Hammond. But at high level, we’re drilling three different zones in Howard County and actually four different zones in Lea County, are different landing points and each one of those have different economics and different rates of return at current strip. Those rates of return range from 30% to well over 50% as high as 60% rate of return.

If you're asking what they look like a couple months ago at lower strip, it was obviously less than that. But we don't believe we drilled any wells that were below 25% rate of return kind of number and that that was only well, prices were down in the low 40s and not projected to get back to 50 with the current strip, they look much better than that.

Brian Brungardt

I guess switching to kind of the operations side. Given the effective date of August 1 on the new with the elevator working interest, how should we think about the ramping of production volume in second half of '17 on a quarterly basis, and kind of where you see that exit run rate?

Dan Westcott

As I mentioned in those prepared remarks, we’ve got a good bit of capital coming in at the very end of the year. There's a decent chance we don't spend that, but we’d certainly like to. We’re putting our heads down and have a great program underway. I think that's going to lead a pretty constant level across the quarters, but I think you'll see pretty good increase at the beginning of '18 which we haven't enumerated or provided much color on.

But I think what you’re hearing from us today, and an update is, we really like the wells that we’re drilling. We think they’re generating great rates of return. We've changed our operational practices and increased our batch completion efforts. And quite frankly, we’re not super focused on hitting a specific number for a quarter or making one quarter look great. We’re trying to maximize our field level economics, and ultimately believe that’ll deliver the most value.

Brian Brungardt

I guess switching to the financing here or funding here, just two quick questions if you don’t mind. Just running some quick numbers and you alluded to free cash flow shortfall of maybe $40 million depending on timing of frac jobs.

But I guess how should we think about the funding here? Would you prefer to do it on the second lien in front of the October cutoff, or is it more of a focused utilizing the revolver that you’ve ramped up the utilization on second lien?

Dan Westcott

Brian, we did close this, so we've already funded, we’ve signed and closed this deal. And so we pull down that incremental second lien. As it relates to near-term future funding of the business, we plan on utilizing the revolver there.

And like I said that free cash flow negative could be zero if we don't get some of those fracs and don't feel like that’s going to impact our guided rate very much.

Brian Brungardt

And then lastly here, just kind of higher picture. Given the higher decline rates on horizontal wells, it seems like the treadmill pitch will continue to increase as more and more wells come online under the JDA relative to the corporate production profile outside of JDA production.

Just curious on thoughts around the capital structure that stand today, and maybe maintaining the partnership status. I don't know if there's plans to maybe turn off portion of the credit facility. Just how should we think about that as you progress through 2017 and into 2018?

Dan Westcott

Very fair question, Brian. I think, again, what you're hearing from us is a change in business strategy. We think we should be growing asset value and as you look at our balance sheet, we’re going to need more capital. And that’s something, as you know, we’ve looked at and been working on and will continue to work on. Don't have any announcements or initiatives to disclose at this time but it remains firm center in our mind and something we’re going to pursue.

Paul Horne

This is Paul. I would add to that, Brian. You are correct. As you ramp up drilling, that corporate decline increases. I think it's important to remember with legacy that we still have a very large significant portion of low decline PDB.

And so that issue will not be merely as significant for us as some of the Permian horizontal drilling growth - quartet companies that all of their production is coming from very high decline horizontal wells with over 40,000 or approximately 40,000 BOEs a day, a very low decline PDB. That will help offset that significantly as compared to a lot of the active drillers.

Brian Brungardt

One more if I just may and I’ll give you guys a break here. Just staying here on the capital structure, I believe you guys have previously stated being attention to focus more in the balance sheet and turn into the ability to make whole on the accruals for the preferred holders. I assume that is still the case given that the accruals stands at around $20 million I believe.

Paul Horne

Again, this is Paul. I’ll respond to that. I don't think we’ve ever said we have plans to make those accruals or not make those accruals. So I'm not sure where that's coming from. I think we have been pretty straightforward and pretty clear to say that we don't think it makes sense in this environment to be making distributions. So if we don't plan on making distributions to the common, there is no need or requirement to make whole with the preferred.

So I would even go a step further and say, with the transition growth and out spending cash flow that makes that even less likely.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And at this time, I'm showing no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to the company for any closing remarks.

Paul Horne

Again, we would like to thank you for dialing into our call today. If you have any additional follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to Dan or myself. Thank you and have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everybody have a great day.

