Speedway Motorsports: Fade The Gains Off A Weak Earnings 'Beat'

I do like TRK better than ISCA, even above $21. But there's no reason to go long here.

This simply makes no sense:

Set aside the fact that Speedway Motorsports' (TRK) Q2 report wasn't nearly as good as a consensus headline beat would suggest. There were five races in the quarter. Most of the earnings for both TRK and peer International Speedway (ISCA) come from a 10-year TV deal that doesn't expire until 2024. NASCAR as a sport is in an unquestioned long-term decline. Admissions revenue trends do impact valuation - they're a big part of the reason why I remain short ISCA - but admissions revenue actually fell year over year in Q2.

For the most part, Q2 was simply a lumpy quarter, though I will admit that some of the commentary on the Q2 conference call was modestly bullish. But that commentary certainly wasn't enough to support what is now a 16% post-earnings gain. And, I expect TRK will give those gains back - as it has before.

Q2 Was OK - And That's About It

On its face, Q2 looks strong. Revenue rose 2%, and non-GAAP EPS jumped a solid 13%, rising to $0.68 from $0.60 the year before.

Looking deeper, it looks like 'same old, same old' for TRK. The most important thing to remember about Q2 2017 is that the company had a very easy comparison. EPS declined last year, from $0.68, implying zero growth over the two-year period. Admissions and event-related revenues both fell 7%, and direct event expense was modestly, with G&A actually spiking a bit (+7.3%).

The reason for last year's weak performance, per management, was weather. That argument was made on the Q2 2016 conference call so often and so strenuously that I wrote an article after the quarter entitled "Management Doth Protest Too Much".

But against that easy comparison, with much better (in fact, close to perfect) weather this year, admissions revenue still declined another 1.7%. It's now down 2.4% year-to-date, as the long-term trend continues:

Broadcast revenue did increase - but, again, that's a contracted hike that has nothing to do with TRK's operations. In terms of variable revenue, admissions were down 1.7% despite an easy compare and despite an extra IndyCar race at Texas. Event related revenue did rise 1.5%, but that came due to higher track rentals - which CFO Bill Brooks attributed to timing on the Q2 call, with weather helping there as well - and merchandise and concessions sale from the extra IndyCar race (which shifted into Q3 last year after being canceled by rain - TRK management certainly didn't invent the weather excuse that quarter).

On the top line, there's maybe some good news, in the sense that figures weren't bad. But given how management insisted up and down that Q2 2016 was an outlier, another year-over-year decline in attendance has to be considered a negative for the mid- to long-term bull case here. What has happened for both TRK and ISCA over the past three years is that attendance declines have offset the high-margin incremental revenue from the broadcasting deal. That's left earnings and cash flow flat - a trend that leaves both stocks overvalued assuming a step-down in profits when the deal expires (admittedly not until 2024).

To be fair, expenses were well-controlled, one possible reason for optimism going forward. Direct expense was down 4.5%, which the 10-Q attributed to lower advertising and lower cost of sales in souvenirs. But there, too, weather helped, as labor costs came down without the need to add extra shifts for rescheduled races or manage the impact of rain on tracks and concourses. It is a good thing that TRK is controlling costs, given declining total event revenues. But it's not a bull case, and it doesn't drive a 16% gain.

This Isn't Reversing

That said, I'm not sure how anyone can listen to the Q2 conference call and believe that management is prepared to hunker down and focus on cash flow and shareholder value. TRK is continuing to pay down debt, and benefits from significantly lower interest expense (a current run-rate of $12.5 million, against $41.2 million in 2012). And Speedway seems a bit more intent on shareholder value than ISCA; TRK still yields 2.8% and may ramp up repurchases beyond a current focus on preventing dilution. ISC, on the other hand, spent $400 million to renovate its flagship Daytona property at a ~4% ROIC.

But it remains clear that management here either is unaware of how its sport is performing, or simply unwilling to admit it publicly. The Q2 release contained a long-included passage about the negative effect of "economic conditions, including underemployment and the absence of a stronger middle class economic recovery". Whatever one's judgment of the economy at the moment (and all-time highs in the stock market and a 4.4% unemployment rate imply that at the least it could be worse), there's little argument that the economy has improved over the past few years. Attendance trends have gone in the exact opposite direction. That pretty much refutes the idea that admissions and attendance weakness are macro-driven.

Rather, as I've argued for some time, this is a secular problem: NASCAR is losing popularity. TV ratings for Fox (FOXA) and FS1 are declining, with that decline accelerating this year. Attendance has fallen for nearly a decade now, to the point that both ISCA and TRK have pulled out tens of thousands of seats because there's basically no chance they'll ever get pulled. And the fact that CEO Marcus Smith said on the Q2 call that it was bullish that Dale Earnhardt Jr. was retiring - because fans would get to see him in person on TV - leads me to believe that Smith and his fellow executives have their heads in the sand. It's clear from even a cursory examination that the losses of Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart have hurt interest the last two years. The idea that Junior - who has been the fans' most popular driver in the sport for 14 consecutive years - will do more for TRK in the booth than on the track is simply ludicrous. Earnhardt isn't putting people in the stands if he's on television. Rather, Dale Jr.'s exit is a serious problem for the sport, and for attendance. He is the biggest draw, and with Gordon and Stewart gone, there isn't a close second.

And if Speedway is going to continue to invest in the business in a belief that attendance is going to turn around eventually - and they are, albeit not to the same extent as ISC - they're going to destroy shareholder value. There are just no two ways about it.

Valuation

Really, nothing changed for TRK in the second quarter, other than the weather. And I don't see what can change. The company held the "Battle at Bristol" in Q3 of last year, a college football game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee. It was a success, and per the Q2 call, Speedway is trying to get additional events. But those efforts likely are limited to college football, and have been going on for years. Assuming a ~$0.07 after-tax or so boost to EPS every 2-3 years from a similar event doesn't change the bull case here.

Interest savings have helped keep non-GAAP EPS flat (it's hovered around $1, the midpoint of 2017 guidance, for years now) but the benefit there is moderating, and floating interest rates could offset some of the deleveraging impact going forward. Speedway has tried to get customers to purchase more advance tickets - that effort isn't working. It's added $10 children's tickets, and attendance numbers still are down ~1% against a weather-impacted compare.

Both TRK and ISCA basically offer stable free cash flow until 2024, when the TV deal runs out. From there, I still project a massive step-down. The last media deal was negotiated at the peak valuation of sports media rights, when the entrance of FS1 and Comcast's (CMCSA) NBC Sports Network were driving up demand. The struggles at Disney's (DIS) ESPN and the relative lack of success from the upstarts seem to rule out another bidding war. All of that broadcasting revenue hits at 72% margin - and any post-2024 cuts in annual proceeds will come off the EBITDA line at about the same amount.

Admittedly, TRK is cheaper than a 21x multiple to the midpoint of FY17 EPS guidance, as free cash flow numbers are better. Capex is guided to $20 to $30 million this year, against regular D&A likely in the $53 million range (excluding accelerated depreciation which is backed out of non-GAAP figures). As such, free cash flow this year ex-working capital is in the $70 million range, implying a P/FCF of about 14x.

That's still far too high, however. There's little reason to project free cash flow going forward, as capex isn't going to go lower and any boost from the TV deal likely will be offset by attendance declines. And there's a step-down of what could be 30% or more in 2024. Even giving credit for a 6% discount rate in the near term thanks to the contracted nature of TV revenue, most DCF models imply a value closer to $18-19, or about 11x trailing free cash flow. And they strike me as a reasonable bullish scenario (no attendance decline acceleration next year, continued capex control).

Assuming that fair value is 20% down from current levels, which I believe is the case, the question is whether to short - and whether a TRK short is more attractive than ISCA. I've chosen ISCA in the past because it was more dearly valued, and clearly more willing to ramp up capex (including a five-year, $500 million plan despite having only a few more tracks than Speedway Motorsports). But TRK has in fact reversed the valuation gap, at least on a P/FCF basis. The issue with both stocks is a catalyst - can you really short a stock based on a decline coming in seven years? - but in TRK's case, it's worth pointing out that it's been here before:

The Q3 comparison will be difficult, because of the Battle of Bristol the year before, and I'm starting to think that after Dale Jr.'s exit, 2018 might be the year where the narrative here changes. It's actually easier to make the short case for TRK at this point, because there's more of a chance of a near-term pullback and less need for a potentially lumpy earnings report to pull the stock down (as happened to ISCA after its Q2 report; it's since recovered). Recent similar optimism toward TRK has gone unrewarded: the stock jumped in late 2015, which appeared driven by optimism toward $2 gas, and gave those gains back. It, along with ISCA, jumped after the election - and quickly retreated.

I think the same thing will happen after these gains, and even though a 20% decline looks like the near-term limit for a short sale (barring a disastrous back half), upside risk seems reasonably limited. Neither TRK nor ISCA seems likely to go private, given family ownership, as much sense as it might make to minority shareholders. Neither has much of a chance at long-term growth.

But TRK now is pricing in some growth for the first time in a while. Traditionally, that hasn't worked out for the stock price. And, if history repeats, as I think it will, TRK can be a second profitable play on the continuing decline in NASCAR.

