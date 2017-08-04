Apple's Breakout Earnings: What Bankers Should Be Looking At

And, this performance is showing how older customers, as well as the millennial's, are being drawn to use non-bank providers to perform basic banking functions as well as retail purchases.

These services include Apple Pay, which along with Amazon Pay and Pay Pal, show just how great a role non-banks are playing in the banking business.

Apple's latest earnings announcement indicated that it's services areas generated enough revenue to be considered a Fortune 100 company.

If bankers want to see where banking is going to go they should take a good look at Apple’s recent earnings report.

The Wall Street Journal’s headline reporting earnings of Apple, Inc. (OTC:APPL) reads “Apple's Breakthrough Product: Services.”

“On Tuesday, Apple said services—the App Store, iTunes, Apple Pay, iCloud and more—generated more than $27.8 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended July 1, making it the equivalent of a Fortune 100 company….”

Commercial banking is a service business. And, commercial banking lives off of its payments services.

Information technology is taking over service business: see how its inroads have impacted the retail industry. See how PayPal and Amazon Pay and Apple Pay have made substantial inroads into the payment transfers, the heart of the banking business.

Commercial banks and financial institutions, in general, are behind when it comes to information technology as a recent conference at MIT showcased. Whether it is due to the fact that big institutions generally lag in introducing innovations, or whether it is due to the fact that banking tends to stay with traditional ways of doing business, or whether it is due to the sluggishness of regulators, the fact is very clear that the commercial banking industry is lagging in terms of information technology.

And, the leaders in the information technology realize this and are moving on it. Jeff Bezos at Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) recognizes this gap and is doing everything he can to move into it. I have written about this twice recently, here, and also here.

Mr. Bezos recognizes the fact that payments is fundamental product of the banking industry and he also realizes that the banks have not moved very rapidly to bring in the younger generation, the millennial and gen z crowd, into the banking world. They have also not moved to retain the existing customer base in this area.

The younger crowd has never really gone into a bank - take a look at the teenage lot, which I have done. Furthermore, existing bank customers have been getting comfortable with current information technology by making more and more of their purchases and other transactions online.

Why should these possible bank customers use bank online offerings when they are perfectly comfortable using Apple or Amazon or PayPal?

And, Apple’s performance has come in the face of some setbacks, like the fact that China has discontinued movie sales.

As the Wall Street Journal article emphasizes:

“The growth in services is driven by the size and quality of Apple’s user base.” “Apple now has more than one billion devices in use world-wide.”

And, their customers tend to be “more affluent consumers” who load their devices up with apps or pay extra for other services.

Sounds like a customer base that banks could really get used to.

The bottom line for commercial banks: this is the future.

Last fall I argued that as far as the FinTech space was concerned, the tipping point had been reached and the future was only going to see an acceleration of innovation in the use of information technology in the financial industry, and in commercial banking, in the near future.

Apple and Amazon are on the cutting edge of this new financial future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.