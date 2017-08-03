Energy Recovery: It's Now Or Never

VorTeq and MTeq still command the attention of the market. But the company could be more than that if management handles its priorities a little better.

The balance sheet is in great shape, and one way to keep it that way would be to increase sales of existing products.

Energy Recovery (ERII) has a lot of recovering stockholders getting over their past disappointments with missed deadlines. Well, here we go again:

Currently, all aspects of the second generation system are in manufacturing and we expect to take receipt of the final system in early September. We will spend the entirety of that month commissioning the unit and therefore expect to initiate full-scale, private testing in October, where we endeavor to execute a test in which we achieve the key performance indicators required under milestone one of the VorTeq licensing agreement. Assuming we are successful here, we would then proceed immediately into the milestone testing process. Our best estimate therefore is to achieve milestone one in the fourth quarter.

Of course, we have been here before. What makes this time better than any other is anyone's guess. Plus finishing the design process of two products at the same time could really strain management resources. Still, there is now an approximate deadline to know the success or failure of the latest version of Vorteq. MTeq is in a similar situation. Management must have learned something from the past attempts as the language above is a little more careful.

Sadly, sales of existing products appear to be neglected. Yet several of those products target some decent sized markets. Pursuing a growth strategy with those products could help the cash flow situation immensely. Cash flow could be needed to finish the development of some of the new products.

These two slides show some possibilities (click on the May 2017 corporate presentation) for products already in existence. VorTeq and MTeq are understandably important. But developing new products can be unpredictable and at times frustrating. In the meantime, the current product line needs attention. Partnerships like Alderley are good things, but partnerships do not run themselves. Management needs to show some interest and advance the interest of the company.

The balance sheet remains in great shape. There is more than enough cash and marketable securities to last the company at least another 18 months or so. One way to keep that balance sheet strong is to expand sales of existing products. Otherwise the company will become some sort of laboratory that turns out products on schedule (maybe) with some serious profitability issues. The whole first part of the presentation is about the new products and cranking out more new products. The stalling of sales growth may mean that management needs to rebalance the priorities to ensure the future of the company.

This stock will probably tread water until the fourth quarter progress is announced. The future still appears pretty good, but the market is waiting for results. Some sales growth would probably do until there is some progress on Vorteq and MTeq. Fans of the company may want to acquire some stock at these prices for long-term price appreciation. A working model of either product could result in a lot of revenue eventually. But the market will wait for the announcement of that successful working model. It is a speculative stock, but one with some decent future possibilities. Failure, though, could result in the substantial loss of one's investment.

