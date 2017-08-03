EP Energy's (EPE) CEO Brent Smolik on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EP Energy Corporation. (NYSE:EPE)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Bill Baerg - Director-Investor Relations

Brent Smolik - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Clay Carrell - Chief Operating Officer

Kyle McCuen - Interim Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Treasurer

Analysts

Jason Gilbert - Goldman Sachs

Sean Sneeden - Guggenheim

Bill Baerg

Good morning, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2017 investor update. Our speakers for today’s call will be Brent Smolik, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EP Energy. Joining him will be Clay Carrell, Chief Operating Officer of our Company; and Kyle McCuen, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Hopefully, you saw yesterday we filed our second quarter press release announcing our quarterly results. This morning, we posted slides to our website, epenergy.com, which we will be referring to on this call. Also on our website in the Investor Center section along with the press release, you’ll find a second quarter financial and operating reporting package that includes non-GAAP reconciliations and other relevant information. This is a helpful resource we hope you will download and review.

During today’s conference call, we’ll make a number of forward-looking statements and projections. We’ve made every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and assumptions on which these statements and projections are based are current, reasonable and complete. However, there are a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements and projections expressed during this call.

You’ll find those factors listed under the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on Slide 2 of this morning’s presentation as well as in other of our SEC filings. Please take time to review them.

Finally, EP Energy does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Thank you. And it’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to Brent. Brent?

Brent Smolik

Thanks, Bill, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. Last quarter, I opened the Q1 call by declaring that we’ve gotten off to a quick start to the year and delivered strong results. Q2 is much a same story and we again improved results in all asset areas, improved our capital structure and added financial flexibility.

In the quarter, we increased production volumes using less capital with lower activities and expected demonstrating the improved efficiency of our capital programs. We are pleased with our results in the first half of the [year and tend] to maintain the first half pace of activities but we also believe it’s important to stay disciplined in this part of the commodity cycle.

So instead, w are lowering full year expected capital while maintaining full year production guidance. We’ve also been able to reduce expenses and successfully offset cash cost inflation, so we are also lowering guidance for the unit cash cost for the year.

On the call this morning, I’ll provide a summary of our progress, and Clay will review our asset programs and Kyle will expand on the quarterly numbers and discuss our updated outlook in more detail.

I’ll start on Slide 4, with the recent operational and financial highlights. Both oil and total equivalent production are ahead of expectations. Q2 production results benefited from the fast start in our Eagle Ford program early in the year and good well results in that program. And we also increased capital program efficiencies and reduced base production decline rates in all three areas.

Our technical teams have continued to innovate and find ways to improve our operations. In Q2, we again reduced our adjusted cash operating costs, which combined with higher production contributed to EBITDAX of $179 million in the quarter. We ended the quarter with approximately 1.1 billion of liquidity, and through open market repurchases starting back in June, we brought back $157 million of face value of high coupon data to discount.

We also continued to add oil and gas hedges and announced our second drilling JV in the Altamont program during the quarter. And a lot of these results we expect to be able to deliver our 2017 full year volume targets and exit production rates, with fewer activities and less capital.

Slide five is a summary of our Q2 results and our capital by program. Total company volumes were up, while completion activities were lower in the quarter. We completed a total of 35 wells in Q2 compared to 44 wells in the first quarter.

The bulk of our completion activities in the quarter were in the Wolfcamp where we delivered 21 of 35 completions as we began to ramp up activities in the Permian. The Eagle Ford continues to be our largest producer with equivalent volumes over 41,000 barrels per day and after a very active quarter program in Q1, we moderated activities in the Eagle Ford and we completed nine wells in Q2.

Total capital in Q2 was $128 million, down from $152 million in Q1 of 17 with the majority allocated to our Wolfcamp program.

Slide six highlights our reduction in adjusted cash operating cost versus the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted cash cost were down 6% per unit after excluding the impact of our Haynesville asset sale in 2016 results.

The reduction was driven by increased production, reductions in G&A costs and improved efficiencies in our field maintenance activities. G&A benefited from lower labor and non-labor costs resulting in a competitive unit cost of $2.63 per barrel.

Improvements in LOE reflects the good work of our production operations and supply chain teams and we are able to reduce LOE in several key areas including saltwater disposal cost, labor cost and in our work over operations, essentially completing our well work, our well repair work faster.

Many of those expense cost reduction stem from our large, contiguous acreage positions and the scale of our operations, which allows us to efficiently develop and operate our assets. I’ll now hand out to Clay to review some more result, more results in progress in each of our asset areas. Clay?

Clay Carrell

Thanks, Brent and good morning all. We had strong performance in all three of our asset areas in the second quarter. We continued to improve operating execution and efficiencies and exceeded production targets.

I’ll start the review with the Eagle Ford program on slide eight. As you can see from the production chart on the lower left, we continued to grow production in the second quarter to 26,400 barrels of oil per day, up 10% from 1Q.

During the quarter we ran one drilling rig and completed nine more wells. So for the first half we completed over half of our plant completions for the full year and we have seen the benefit of the accelerated activities in the first and second quarter production volumes.

As we have previously discussed, we intentionally front end loaded our completion activities in order to realize what we thought would be the lowest service cost for the year, and that is how it has played out.

The production volumes have also benefited from our ongoing base production optimization efforts where we have reduced base decline rates. During the quarter, we improved efficiencies and hit a few operational milestones in the asset. We drove our longest lateral to date, over 10,700 feet. In completions, we achieve the daily pumping record with 16.4 hours of pumping time and 11 stages completed in a day. And on the expense of the business, we continued to improve our lease operating efficiencies and coupled with the increased production volumes we lowered LOE unit cost by approximately 7% to $4.35 per BOE.

All of these efficiency improvements have led to reduced costs, which have improved program returns. Given the lower oil prices we have been experiencing, we will slow down completion activities here in the second half and plan on maintaining one drilling rig for the remainder of the year.

As a result, production volumes will decline from 2Q levels with the lowest production quarter for the year in 3Q. Production is expected to grow from 3Q to 4Q and annual production is forecasted to be approximately 23,000 barrels of oil per day, which is in line with our objective of maintaining annual oil volumes at approximately the same level as the second half of 2016 production.

Slide nine highlights our Wolfcamp program where we started the ramp up and activities that will position this asset for second half volume growth. During the quarter, we had two drilling running and completion activities increased throughout the quarter.

In the production chart on the lower left, we highlight both the gross and net quarterly completions in the table at the bottom. This is the first quarter we have shown both metrics as a result of the growing impact that the drilling joint venture is having on activities. Going forward, we will be talking more about net wells.

Remember that we realize an economic benefit from the joint venture wells due to the capital carry. We paid 40% of the capital cost for 50% working interest and the partner pays 60% of the capital cost for a 50% working interest.

In 2Q, we completed 21 gross wells which was almost double the 1Q completions count, but since all of the 21 completions were on joint venture wells, the number of net completions were similar to 1Q.

We produced nearly 10,000 barrels of oil per day of net production, which was down from 1Q however; our gross production volumes were nearly flat to 1Q. Several factors negatively impacted net volumes in the quarter, more 50% joint venture wells and the impacts from our sliding scale royalty agreement where royalty rates increased from 12.5% to 18.75% due to higher six month trailing average oil prices in April and May.

The royalty rate reverted back to 12 5% in June as oil prices drop, and the kind of completions which were back end loaded with six gross wells, three net, completed in the last week of June. These wells did not start producing oil until early July and will contribute to the second-half production volumes.

These negative impacts were partially offset by improved base production performance where we have continued to lower base decline rates. In the quarter, we expanded our development into two new areas and tested different completion techniques.

For example, we completed 15 wells together in one section. This improved operational efficiencies and cost, but the early time oil production rates were reduced as a result of all the frac fluid in a relatively small area.

You may have seen some of the lower IP 24s from this section in our regulatory reporting. These wells have continued to clean up and after 60 to 90 days are back in line with the type cure. We recently brought on six wells in our Crockett County acreage that are more in line with our normal development approach and these wells have reported IP 24s averaging almost 1000 barrels of oil per day.

Going forward, we expect to run two drilling rigs for the remainder of the year and to significantly increase completion activities in the second half. As a result, we expect to grow Wolfcamp production volumes in the third and fourth quarter and to grow second half volumes by approximately 25% versus first half levels.

Coming into August we are already seeing the impact of the increased completions with spotover rates of approximately 12,000 barrels of oil per day of net production.

Slide 10 provides additional color on the operational efficiencies that we achieved during the quarter in the Wolfcamp asset. In drilling, we set a new spud TD record of less than three days on our 14,220 foot measured depth well, and we expanded our development to the westernmost part of our acreage position in Upton County, where we spud our first well.

Our completions team set another record by completing 10.5 stages in a day and achieving pumping times of 21.5 hours in a day. The chart on the right shows the progression of our completion efficiency efforts as we have increased the number of pumping hours in a day from the 2016 average of 13.2 hours.

On the facility side of our business, we have continued to optimize the use of existing central production facilities by increasing the number of wells that can flow to them and deferring and in some cases eliminating capital expenditures related to new facilities.

We recently increased the number of oil flowing to one of our central production facilities to over 40 wells. We have seen similar operating efficiency improvements on the expense side of our business, where we have increased water recycling and expanded our saltwater disposal pipeline capacity, which has reduced lease operating expenses.

The LOE unit cost decreased by approximately 11% in the quarter to $4.63 per barrel oil equivalent. All of all of these operating efficiency examples have resulted in reduced capital and expense cost and have helped to offset inflation pressures in the Permian basin.

Om slide 11, our Altamont asset had another quarter of improved results. In 2Q, we averaged two drilling rigs and performed 16 re-completions. The chart on the lower left shows the production increase we achieved in 2Q producing 12,600 barrels of oil per day a 6% increase over Q1.

During the quarter we achieved several daily oil production rate records in the month of May with net production exceeding 13,000 barrels of oil per day. As a result of having the drilling joint venture partnerships in this asset also we have provided both gross and net quarterly completion channels.

In 2Q, we completed a total of five gross wells consisting of two joint venture wells and three non-joint venture wells. All five completions generated gross initial production rates above 1000 barrels of oil per day. Our re-completion program continued to have great results with production performance above the type curve from the 16 re-completions performed in the quarter.

And our realized pricing also continued to improve as a result of our physical sales contracting efforts and reached 95% of WTI in 2Q. The combination of higher production rates improved realized pricing and continued operational efficiencies resulted in improved program returns.

And finally, in May, we completed a new drilling joint venture with Tesoro that further improves capital efficiencies and returns. We have included additional details related to the drilling joint venture partnership in the appendix.

Looking forward, we expect to continue with the two joint venture drilling rigs and maintain the recompletion program activities. This should result in roughly flat quarterly production of a little over 12,000 barrels of oil per day in the second half of the year.

I will now turn it over to Kyle for our financial highlights. Kyle?

Kyle McCuen

Thanks, Clay, good morning. Before I get started, I wanted to let you know that in addition to the materials we posted for this call, we will be filing our second quarter Form 10-Q by end of week.

I’ll start on Slide 13, which provides our financial highlights for the quarter. Consistent with Clay’s earlier comments on our operating performance, in the second quarter, we continued to outperform financially as well.

We generated $179 million of adjusted EBITDAX which is above, ahead of expectations and was driven by strong oil and equivalent volume growth, higher physical oil price realizations, which was driven by improved contractual terms secured by marketing team and lower adjusted cash operating cost.

Adjusted EPS was a net loss of $0.10 which was above consensus. We also made progress on a number of fronts to improve our financial position. We see it an opportunity to buy back our bonds on the open market when prices dipped to levels that made them attractive to repurchase.

In June and July, we repurchased 157 million face values of 2020 and 2023 unsecured notes for $118 million of cash. We focused our buybacks based on returns buying $125 million of 2020 and $32 million of 2023. In total, the repurchases were completed at good value averaging $0.75 per $1 representing approximate 20% yield and will save the company approximately $10 million in annual cash interest expense

Early in the quarter, we improved our financial flexibility by reaffirming our 1.44 billion RBL borrowing base, extending our covenant relief through the first quarter of 2019 and increasing our 2018 oil and after gas price protection via our hedging program.

We ended the quarter with 1.1 billion of liquidity essentially flat to the end of the year. Our actions during the quarter and so far this year, demonstrate that we remain committed to taking further actions to improve our balance sheet to maintain our financial flexibility.

Slide 14, summarizes our current hedge position. As shown on this slide we are meaningfully hedged through 2018 with over half of our expected oil and gas production using the midpoint of 2017 guidance, locked in at attractive prices.

Our oil hedges are higher than current strip at approximately $60 per barrel with upside approximately $70 per barrel. In the second quarter, we had a 7.3 BCF 2019 gas hedges at approximately $3 per MCF.

We have demonstrated the ability to add attractive hedges to protect our cash flows and we will continue to look for opportunities to bolster our 2018 and 2019 positions going forward.

Slide 15 provides our updated outlook for the year. Due to our strong operational performance for the -- in the first of 2017, and our decision to exercise capital discipline, we are maintaining our full-year production guidance while lowering our full year activities in capital.

Oil production guidance is now 46 to 48,000 barrels per day with the midpoint unchanged. The new equivalent volume range is 80,000 barrels to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which reflects an increase at the midpoint of 5% driven by equivalent volume performance, outperformance across all programs.

We are lowering the midpoint of our capital guided by approximately 15% with the range of $550 million to $600 million. The Wolfcamp capital range is estimated to be between $250 million and $300 million; this reflects a material step up in second half activities, while maintaining two rigs through the end of the year.

We expect the activity profile will significantly increase Wolfcamp’s production in the second half of 2017 and should provide strong momentum into early 2018. Our Eagle Ford capital guidance is now $200 million with the reduction driven by capital savings and our decision to reduce activities in that program given improved capital efficiency, and lower maintenance capital of that asset.

Altamont Capital was reduced to $100 million due to the improved capital efficiency with the recently announced drilling JV with Tesoro. Full year completions are now expected to be 160 to 280. The Wolfcamp range of 80 to 100 reflects lower growth completions at the midpoint to previous guidance, which is due to a higher mix of 100% versus JV Wells.

Altamont completion guidance was increased to reflect the lower net well cost associated with the Tesoro drilling JV. Given the asset level activity in production profile Clay reviewed earlier, we expect total volumes to lower in Q3 and we’ll likely be the low point of the year.

Also, we expect Q4 volumes to be at or above the levels we saw in Q1 of this year, which should position us for strong start to 2018 below. We also [Indiscernible] the midpoint of our adjusted cash cost guidance by nearly 10% or $1.50 per BOE. This is driven by the strong cost and volume performance that Brent and Clay discussed earlier. The outperformance across our capital program and our operating cost has driven our maintenance capital levels below $600 million to a range of $550 million to $600 million. It’s important to note our maintenance capital is delivering 1500 barrels per day and higher oil volumes in our previous estimate which was based on second half 2016 volumes, so we are producing more with less record capital.

In summary, we are proud of our first performance beating first half 2017 expectations and lowering full year capital and cost guidance while holding firm on our volume targets. We also made progress financially and will continue to evaluate opportunities to improve our balance sheet and liquidity.

With that, we will open the line for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes [Indiscernible] with RBC Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. Just a couple quick once here. On the Wolfcamp decision not to add the third rig, can you kind of provide some more color on that specifically what the rationale is for not adding the rig and then what's the inflection point to potentially bring that rig back in?

Clay Carrell

Yes. As Brent just said, there’s a couple of things in there, when we originally talked about it in earlier in the year in our original guidance, we said that we would be looking at well performance, will cost inflation and commodity prices, and all but commodity prices have been favorable for us, but unfortunately we’re still under fairly volatile oil price world. So, that's the macro influenced that affected our decision.

If you look at how fast we’re drilling the wells now and how quick we’re going to spud to rig release, we’re not able to completely replace that half rig and our two and half versus two rigs we’re not able to completely replace the half rig, but we have proportionally -- partially replaced it by just going faster, just by drilling wells faster.

So, when we look at the total completion activities, they were going to get out of the two rigs, we’re going to get about almost twice as many completions in the second half of the year as we did in the first half. And we think that's adequate to be able to support the growth in the Wolfcamp. So, I think it’s – it’s all around, it’s an example of the efficiencies been able to drive in the program in the drilling and completion side.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you. And then I guess kind of building on the Wolfcamp here, you guys comment on your water disposal practices in the basin. And this been some concerns by your peers. They’ve been -- having some challenges. Just trying to get a sense if there is anything -- any concerns for you guys?

Brent Smolik

Yes. Our situation is fairly unique because of our -- where all of our developments on one land on the University lands, so Clay, why don’t you lay that out for them how we manage disposal.

Clay Carrell

Sure. Our landowner doesn’t allow the shallow disposal that some of the operators have spoken out. So ours is deep and it will continue to be that way. But we've been pretty proactive in our infrastructure buildout to make sure that we could get the majority of our water on pipe and we have been able to do that. That's been a big driver of the reduced LOE cost for us them in the Wolfcamp. We’ve got between 80% and 90% of our production on pipe and only a small percent of being trucked.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then I guess finally, on the repurchases how do you guys I guess manage that? How do you think about I guess the trade-off between that repurchases are growing production?

Kyle McCuen

Hi. This is Kyle. I think we look at all our investment decisions based on returns. And in June we saw an opportunity with oil prices dipping, our bond trading levels coming down that we could repurchase debt at attractive levels. And so we repurchase at $0.75 per dollar and approximately 20% return. And we think that’s a good value. We’re up on straight today. It's less appealing in and returns on our capital program are higher. So, we’re constantly weigh the returns on our capital program and what we see in terms of liability management like that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Great quarter, guys. Thanks.

Kyle McCuen

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Jason Gilbert with Goldman Sachs.

Jason Gilbert

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, first, maybe I misheard this, but in the prepared remarks that you talk about some portion of Permian wells that were not cleaning up as well as you thought are not producing on type curve maybe if could just review that or maybe I’m misheard you completely?

Clay Carrell

Yes. This is Clay. Yes. We mentioned on the far west part of the Reagan County block. We tried all-in-one section completion where we did 15 wells that included laterals in all three benches. The main driver of that was to continue to get operational efficiencies and to reduce costs. What we found was that all the frac fluid in that small area impacted the early rates of the wells. But as they’ve cleaned up and they’ve gotten back in line with the type curve over a 60 to 90-day period. But that was the comment in the prepared remarks.

Jason Gilbert

Okay, okay. And they maybe can you just review with us really quickly, I mean, it sounds like you’re drilling a little up till now. What’s the acreage split between up in Reagan and Crockett? And then how many zones do you currently seeing as being economic for drilling across those areas?

Clay Carrell

Yes. We see the full [Wolfcamp ABNC] perspective across our whole acreage position, that there may be opportunities for multiple landing zones in those benches, but what we include in our inventory is a single lateral in the ABNC across the full acreage position. The Upton County acreage is about 7000 acres, and as we mentioned we spot our first well there in the second quarter and we’ll be moving to completion operations there here shortly.

Brent Smolik

How many we do total there, Clay?

Clay Carrell

Three. It was a three well pad.

Brent Smolik

Three well pad and the first one of those got down in the quarter, got drilled.

Jason Gilbert

Okay. And then what's the Reag and Crockett split on the balance for acreage?

Brent Smolik

Yes. The Crockett is about 60/40 Crockett about 60% Reagan about 40% of the rest of the acreage.

Jason Gilbert

Okay. Thank you. And my last question is, Kyle, I think your last comment there was we look at opportunities to improve the balance sheet and liquidity. Can you maybe expound on that a little bit?

Kyle McCuen

Yes. We’ve taken a number steps so far this year to improve our financial position, flexibility. We refinanced that earlier in the year. We extended our covenant relief period. And then just recently we repurchase some high coupon debt on the open market saving a little bit of interest and capturing a little bit discounts. So I think we’re always going to be focused on going forward how we improve our leverage and flexibility, and it's going to go back to what we talked about in the past in terms of options, in terms of A&D and capital markets. I don't think that's changed at all.

Jason Gilbert

And then last one, did you mention on updated maintenance capital number in your remarks?

Kyle McCuen

Yes. With the improvements in efficiency that Clay and Brent reviewed earlier and also improvement [in base] decline rates our capital, arenas capital has been reduced to a range of $550 million to $600 and it's important to note that’s an improvement from our earlier estimate in terms of capital dollars, but also the amount of production our maintenance capital generates. So it’s an improvement of 1500 barrels per day and oil volumes as well.

Jason Gilbert

Great. I’ll turn it back. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. And this morning’s final question comes from Sean Sneeden with Guggenheim.

Sean Sneeden

Hi. Good morning. Thank you for taking the questions. Maybe just follow-up real quickly on Jason question there on maintenance capital, but with the reduction there from some of your previous comments, is that all driven by the reduction in cash OpEx or how should we think about the movement there and could you maybe give any overarching comments about any room for further improvement?

Kyle McCuen

Yes. Predominantly, it’s driven by efficiencies in our capital program that probably drives a little bit more of the dollars savings than the cash OpEx. I think we've -- our focus is always to improve the amount of production we get for every dollar we invest in our capital program and you can see just from the JVs we’ve done earlier this year that they've been very, very helpful in that regard. And so I think you’re going to continue to see us to -- you can expect us to continue to focus on that as we go for in time.

Brent Smolik

This is Brent. Most of the capital efficiency gains I would say this year a combination of just doing things faster and how we negotiate with our supply chain partners. And hence we signaled early in the year that we expected to see some inflation, we’ve largely offset that with the efficiency gains and we’re not done with looking for efficiency gains. Clay gave you some highlights on both the drilling side and the completion side in the various programs how we been able to accelerate those activities.

I think especially on the completion side if you look at pushing pump times up to as close as we can get the 24 hours a day that we’re actually pumping is the ultimate goal and we made some big progress on that, but we still got room to improve on the number of stages that we can pump per day in the number of hours that we pump in a day. So, that's a kind of thing you should watch for as we continue to push for improved operational efficiencies.

Sean Sneeden

That’s helpful. And maybe just to kind of hopefully summarize, but the delta between and what you're talking about today and your prior indication, would you say that over half of that is really [Indiscernible] by the efficiencies here?

Brent Smolik

Well like Clay point – like Kyle pointed out its partially driven by the capital savings and going faster and it’s partially driven by improved base performance. So we’re ahead of our internal estimates for the full year, this year and we’ve reflected that in the guidance, and so lower base decline and higher capital efficiencies is what’s going to drive improvement in maintenance capital.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That’s fair. And then, maybe just thinking about provide some maintenance CapEx number. How do you think about that gets in a light of free cash flow neutrality in some of your deleveraging plans. Clearly I think you guys are still out spending cash flow, but when you think about heading into 2018/2019 how if it all have your plans changed in terms of trying to mitigate that outspend?

Brent Smolik

No. I think that’s the largest lever we have, again the drilling joint ventures help, but the largest lever we have is driving maintenance capital down, that way we consume less of our cash in order to keep production flat or mostly grow it. So no, I think in the high level I think we’re still in the same path. We were on a trajectory. We were on – we just more efficient at what it takes to get there.

Sean Sneeden

That's helpful. And I guess maybe just lastly, but how should we think about just asset sales as part of the larger plan to proving the portfolio to drive the deleveraging process?

Brent Smolik

Yes. I think as Kyle mentioned we’ve got to keep all the tools available to us in asset sales is certainly one of those and we’ve demonstrated that we been willing to do them in the past. We sold the Haynesville asset last year and use that primarily to reduce debt at a discount in that case also. So, we’ve got to stay open to it. We have three core assets and so there's -- there's not a lot left that I would call non-core. There's nothing left that I would call non-core. But we can still continue think about parts of these assets either like JVs or outright asset sales. And if we see good value and good competition and good market, good demand then that's still a tool that we got to keep available to us.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That makes sense. And then, just – maybe just two quick housekeeping questions, but I guess one, could you give us a sense of just exit rate for this year. How you’re thinking about that just in light of the reduction in spending especially on the oil side. And then just on the – how should we also think about the net well completion number for the second half of the Wolfcamp. I know you guys keep a gross number but can you just help us understand has that net number changed at all?

Brent Smolik

Yes. I’ll answer the second one first. So in terms of net wells, high percentage of the second half of the year activity is going to be in the joint venture areas. So in the first half of the year we had a total of 31 gross wells and that was like 20 net. We’ll see the reflection. They had the influence of more 100% wells. The second half of the year will sort of double first half of your gross activities assume a very high percentage of them are in the JV.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That’s helpful.

Brent Smolik

And the first on a equivalent, great question on volumes by quarter. We try to give a little bit more information in Clay’s and Kyle’s comments on the shape of the production profile can help you think through that, but the way we look at it as we had a really good start in the Eagle Ford program and that benefited first and second quarter pretty significantly. And the growth for Wolfcamp is going to show up in the second half of the year. But when you put all those together you kind of get a first quarter, fourth quarter that looks about the same to us with a higher second and a lower third quarter in between.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That’s very helpful. I just want to make sure I was thinking about that right.

Brent Smolik

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, I would like to return the call to management for any closing comments.

Brent Smolik

Thank you, operator. Let me just conclude by saying we’re really pleased with the results of the quarter in the first half of 2017 and the improvements that we’ve been able to make across the business both in the assets and in the balance sheet. So thank you for your time.

