Eclipse Resources' (ECR) CEO Benjamin Hulburt on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Douglas Kris

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for Eclipse Resources Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Benjamin Hulburt, our Chairman, President and CEO; Oleg Tolmachev, our Chief Operating Officer; and Matthew DeNezza, our Chief Financial Officer.

If you have not received a copy of last night's press release regarding our second quarter 2017 financial and operating results, you can find a copy on our Web-site at www.eclipseresources.com. We will spend a few moments going through our operational and financial highlights, and then open up the call for Q&A.

Before we start our comments, I would like to point out our disclosures regarding cautionary statements in our press release and remind you that during this call Eclipse management will make forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current judgments regarding factors that will impact the future performance of Eclipse Resources and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Eclipse Resources' control. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecast in such statements. Information concerning these factors can also be found in the Company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, during this call, we do make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to applicable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release. We will file our 10-Q in the coming days, which will be accessible through our Web-site or the SEC's EDGAR system. Additionally, we have posted an updated investor presentation incorporating the results from the quarter and is posted on our Web-site.

I will now turn the call over to Benjamin Hulburt, our Chairman, President and CEO.

Benjamin W. Hulburt

Thank you, Doug, and thank you to everyone for listening to our call today. During the second quarter of 2017, our industry continued to experience headwinds of volatility and uncertainty in both oil and natural gas prices. Throughout this challenging macroeconomic environment, Eclipse has focused on operational enhancement and cost discipline in order to enhance our EURs and proved returns.

The value of our Company and our asset base is created from the bottom up, with everyone in the Company motivated to generate highly economic wells and continuously look for ways to make the next well better than the last. This culture of innovation is a key differentiator for Eclipse Resources. We believe that through the implementation and utilization of leading-edge technologies in all facets of our business, we can accomplish our goal of being one of the premier players in the Appalachian Basin.

We remain highly confident that the many innovations we have pioneered are repeatable and are currently being applied not only across our type curve areas but can be applied as we consider other assets within Appalachian. This innovative approach applies to the financial side of the business as well, shown with the announced $325 million drilling joint venture that we have structured with Sequel Energy and GSO.

As Eclipse has moved into the second half of the year, we recognized the continued operational strength that we were achieving and further efficiencies gained by a multi-rig program. From an efficiency perspective, we feel that it is ideal to continue operating with a second rig and to continue to build on our operational achievements as opposed to reducing activity, if we can do so responsibly from a financial perspective.

Given the volatility in the commodity markets and associated impact on the capital markets, a traditional funding approach to maintaining this higher level of activity will be unrealistic. As such, we are pleased to have created what we view to be a highly flexible means of managing capital spend based on the strength of the commodity prices while maximizing operational efficiencies.

As discussed in our earnings release, we have entered into a commitment agreement with Sequel Energy Group, an affiliate of GSO Capital Partners, which we expect to convert into final binding documents over the current quarter. This transaction covers 34 gross wells across our asset base. Commencing on wells currently in progress and extending through wells expected to be commenced through the end of 2018, and is broken into two well programs of approximately 17 gross wells each.

One of the most exciting aspects of this structure is that we have included the right for Eclipse to adjust its pre-carry working interest on the first program to between 30% and 50%, and its pre-carry working interest on the second well program to between 30% and 70%. This is a structure which we have not seen in any similar drilling carry transactions and provides us with substantial flexibility to manage capital spend and grow to align our capital expenditures with what we're seeing at the time when we complete our 2018 budgeting process.

Additionally, given the strength of our operating team and asset base, we have been able to structure into the transaction a 15% carried interest, which is proportional to our retained working interest, on the drilling and completion's capital spending incurred in each well program, and a significant portion of Sequel's working interest will revert back to Eclipse upon achieving a pre-defined return hurdle on each program.

At current strip prices, the carry and the present value of the reversionary interest provided to us under the terms of the joint venture implies a valuation of approximately $22,000 per acre, significantly above the value of recent transactions in the basin and where we trade on an enterprise value per acre. It also significantly enhances our capital efficiency and reduces finding and development cost through these components. As you can see in the presentation we posted last night, our rate of return on Eclipse invested capital is expected to increase on the order of 30% in JV wells because of this structure.

Lastly, as the deal is structured to include an assignment of only the wellbores drilled by the JV, there is minimal impact on our drilling inventory. Depending on the working interest we elect to retain, we calculate that this transaction will transfer approximately 3,700 net acres to Sequel, equating to a reduction of our drilling inventory of only 4%, while vastly accelerating our net asset value and greatly reducing future funding needs.

We continue to anticipate generating growth consistent with our stated objective of achieving a 25% compounded annual production growth rate through 2019. Looking at our original production guidance for 2017, we have already increased that twice from 35% up to 39%, based primarily on the outperformance of our recently completed wells.

In our three-year plan that we presented in February during our Analyst Day, we laid out a plan that envisioned drilling approximately 20 net wells, averaging 13,000 feet in lateral length, each year for 2017 through 2019. This plan effectively utilized 1.5 net rigs and assumed longer cycle times than we have been able to achieve recently.

Now, by keeping two rigs active using the JV capital and assuming we retain a 50% working interest in the first JV program, we would internally fund the commencement of drilling of approximately 26 net wells in 2017, which would result in an increase in our CapEx this year of only 11%. If however we elect to retain a 30% working interest in program one, we would internally fund the commencement of drilling of approximately 26 net wells in 2017, which will result in no change to our current capital budget.

As we look to 2018, our current drilling plan includes wells with average lateral length of at least 15,000 feet. So just comparing wells commenced year-over-year will be an apples-to-oranges comparison. While we won't finalize our plans for 2018 until much later in the year, the flexibility provided to us under the JV terms allows us to meet our original three-year plan, and if conditions warrant, to accelerate further without stressing our balance sheet.

We are extremely pleased with the deal we have structured with Sequel Energy and appreciate all the hard work that Sequel and the GSO teams have put in as we have worked on this process, and are excited by the high degree of confidence they have in our assets and our operational capabilities.

As we look back at the second quarter, our average daily production of 288 million cubic feet equivalent per day exceeded our guidance range as well as analyst consensus estimates. This was the 11th consecutive quarter in which we have either met or exceeded this target.

Additionally, our total revenues increased by 83% and our EBITDAX increased by 134% as compared to the same quarter last year. Our production revenues, per unit cash production costs, and EBITDAX during the quarter were all better than analyst consensus expectations.

During the second quarter, the Company drilled nine wells, completed six wells, and turned nine wells to sales. On our seven well Moser pad located in our Utica Dry Gas type curve area, we tested several new completion techniques which could become the cornerstones of our Gen-4 design. This testing program incorporated higher proppant volumes, tighter stage spacing, engineered stage lengths, diversion techniques, and engineered flowback.

While still early in the life of these wells, we continue to see positive results for the Moser wells that are currently producing approximately 19% above our recently increased Dry Gas type curve, and at least so far we are particularly excited by what we are seeing from our engineered completions, which not only create a lower cost completion by reducing less effective stages, but appear to be generating higher levels of productivity than anticipated.

Eclipse is constantly striving to become more efficient and innovative in order to improve our well results. We have demonstrated that we lead the play and arguably lead all plays in terms of lateral length, and have been consistently the lowest cost producer in the core of Utica in terms of D&C cost per foot of lateral.

Over the course of this year, we are also focusing on ways to reduce our cycle times and have continued to improve our operating pace, drilling our fastest well to date in approximately 12 days from spud to TD. Amazingly, this well was also a super-lateral [indiscernible] 15,600 foot lateral and 24,600 foot total measured depth.

We continue to move forward with our Stacked Pay Stalder pad in Monroe County where we have drilled two condensate-rich Marcellus wells with an average lateral length of approximately 9,200 feet and three dry gas Utica wells which include our longest dry gas well drilled to date with a lateral of 14,400 feet. We will begin completing this pad in the fourth quarter and if the Marcellus wells perform as anticipated, this Marcellus condensate area acreage could generate returns consistent with our best Utica acreage, and includes over 70 risked 10,000 foot lateral locations that we would then develop in conjunction with our Dry Gas Utica position in this area of Ohio.

With our Gen-3 completion technique, we believe we are continuing to observe higher fracture conductivity and stimulated reservoir volumes, which we believe have increased by approximately 44% as compared to our Gen-1 wells in the Utica Condensate area. In our Utica Dry Gas acreage, we believe our normalized fracture area, which measures the effectiveness of our completion design, has increased by approximately 78% as compared to our Gen-1 completions.

When combined with the demonstrated pressure management benefits and our recent initiatives in engineered flowback designed to manage the flow velocity through our fracture network to minimize proppant deterioration during the initial production periods of higher water concentration, we expect we will see further improvement in well performance. Oleg will touch on a number of additional operational milestones we have recently achieved.

Given the operating tempo achieved thus far through the year with our two rig program and the anticipated commencement of our drilling joint venture during the third quarter of 2017, we continue to be excited about the growth prospects for this year and are pleased with the capital flexibility we have created for the coming year. We remain committed to appropriately managing our growth levels and liquidity with a focus on managing cash flows as opposed to production growth at all costs. Given the application of our innovations and the well performance we have been able to achieve, we remain highly confident in our expectations for the full year of 2017.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Oleg.

Oleg Tolmachev

Thank you, Ben. As was mentioned, we have had a successful year operationally and have been able to capture additional efficiencies to mitigate any potential service cost inflation. When coupled with the completion of contract we had signed earlier in the year, we believe that most of the cost savings that have been achieved during the downturn will be sustainable by the Company well into 2018.

We maintain our focus on extending the lateral length of all the wells we drilled during the year and continue to estimate that we will have an average lateral length in 2017 of over 13,000 feet. Year to date, we have drilled four super-laterals with lateral extensions in excess of 15,000 feet and our longest dry gas well to date with a lateral extension of 14,400 feet, and are on track to deliver on our goal of 11 super-laterals by year-end 2017.

Our two record-setting wells, the Great Scott and the Outlaw, are currently undergoing completions with approximately 80% of the stages finished to date with our Gen-3 design, and we anticipate them going to sales in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a reminder, these wells were each drilled in approximately 17 days spud to total depth with laterals drilled in approximately seven and six days each respectively.

As Ben mentioned, we have just drilled our most recent well, the Yanosik A 2H, with lateral length of 15,600 feet, and are thrilled to announce the team has achieved this feat in just 12 days, spud to total depth. More recently, we have seen our peers to move to emulate our strategy of increasing lateral length and we'll continue to implement emerging technologies to improve on our asset base.

We believe that the Company has validated the super-lateral concept, not only by demonstrating that we can drill laterals at a cost structure that proves robust returns, but also consistent with recoveries per foot as compared to historical shorter lateral results. At Eclipse, we drive our technology advancements by developing many of our own engineering and design techniques in house, which provides us with a strong competitive advantage.

From the sheer amount of drilling we have done in the Utica and the large number of wells we have participated in with other operators, we have been able to collect a huge database of highly granular information. [Indiscernible] productivity drivers of the wells. We have been able to build complex proprietary models that allow us to analyze the rock and reservoir data, resulting in continuous improvement of drilling and completion results. With the speed of our drilling coupled with engineering analysis, we have been able to realize immense productivity improvements.

Eclipse Resources, Halliburton and Nine Energy, aided by several other service companies, are doing a terrific job completing the Outlaw and the Great Scott wells. We began the zipper frac operation with five stages per day average in the [indiscernible] lateral, progressing towards eight or nine stages per day towards mid-lateral. As we perforate subsequent frac stages closer to the heel of the lateral, we expect that performance to further increase.

The David Stalder pad on which we drilled three Utica wells, two of which have lateral length longer than 14,000 feet as well as two Marcellus wells, will be fracked in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our second [indiscernible] rig commences operations on the David Stalder pad in March of this year. Thanks to our highly effective drilling, engineering and field specialist team, this rig was seamlessly integrated into Eclipse's operations with no downtime, maintaining and further improving our drilling pace. The ability to spread a specialist team's cost and achieve other economies of scale has helped moderate slight increases in service cost we have experienced thus far.

Finally, I'd like to touch on the engineered completions. We have completed two wells on the Moser pad utilizing the engineered perforation design, basis Schlumberger's cased hole Mangrove log. So far, these two wells are the best performance on this pad. It is worth to mention that we have eliminated sale on frac stages by employing engineered completions design. As we speak, Eclipse's engineering team is working on solutions of testing and deploying this technology in upcoming super-laterals, which could potentially result both in improving EURs and significant cost savings.

I am very pleased with the performance of our team and their ability to create and embrace new technologies. The hallmark of our Company is a big enough title box, entrepreneurial culture and the fact that we are never ever satisfied with a status quo. With this, I will turn the call over to Matt.

Matthew R. DeNezza

Thanks Oleg. For the second quarter of 2017, we again achieved solid revenue and cash flow generation, by continuing to decrease our per unit cash operating expenses. Revenue for the [first] [ph] quarter was $86.2 million and our adjusted EBITDAX was $39.6 million. Despite a more historically challenged spring/summer commodity price environment, these metrics exceeded our guidance range as well as consensus estimates and were driven by higher than planned production, strong realized natural gas and liquid prices, and lower than planned cash production costs.

When we consider 2017 as compared to 2016, I'm sure I share everyone's pleasure in seeing us generate approximately $90 million in EBITDAX in the first half of the year, 143% increase over the $37 million generated in the first half of 2016 and close to the $105 million generated for the full year of 2016. This achievement obviously was driven by improvements in commodity prices but also shows the importance of spreading a consistent fixed charge base across a larger volume of production and the importance of continuing to focus on cost controls.

During the quarter, our all-in realized price was $3.29 per Mcfe before the impact of cash settled derivatives and firm transportation expense. This compares to $2.14 per Mcfe a year ago or approximately a 54% increase. Our natural gas price differential before transportation expense was negative $0.20 per Mcf to the average monthly NYMEX settled price and within our guidance range despite recently weakened Northeast differentials.

Moving forward, the Company continues to maintain optionality in its natural gas pricing with the flexibility to access out-of-basin pricing for the majority of our current production. We also continue to be pleased with the improved in-basin differentials we have seen in the forward markets, based on continued Appalachian infrastructure buildout.

This tightening of Appalachian basis was something we anticipated and factored into our long-term firm transportation strategy, which seeks to balance in and out of basin access in order to create flexibility and enhanced realized prices after transportation expense.

Turning to our oil sales, our realized oil price during the first quarter of $43.57 per barrel implies a negative $4.53 differential to WTI. This differential is better than the tight end of expectations. However, with the condensate contract we have previously outlined, we continue to expect our oil differentials to be in the $6.50 to $7 range for the coming quarter.

As we look at our NGL sales during the second quarter, we realized a $16.84 per barrel NGL price before the impact of cash settled derivatives, equating to 35% of WTI. This percentage of WTI was at the higher end of our guidance range over the gross dollar value of NGL prices, unfortunately adversely impacted by the drop in commodity prices over the quarter. We continue to anticipate achieving a similar NGL price as a percent of WTI for the coming quarter, and expect improvement in the fourth quarter as winter pricing kicks in.

Moving to our cash production costs, we achieved per unit cost of $1.36 per Mcfe, which included $0.35 per Mcfe in firm transportation expense. These expenses were below expectations due improvement in items including both liquids processing and transportation costs driven by our increased natural gas mix and taken cargo action on our condensate, and lower production and ad valorem expense.

For the second quarter, our $98.5 million of capital expenditures consisted of $80.2 million in drilling and completion capital, $700,000 of midstream expenditures, and $17.3 million in land related capital. Capital expenditures for the first half of the year were $177 million, a value which is consistent with plan and includes approximately $17 million in leasing capital that related to leases taken in 2016 and closed in 2017. Looking at the second half of the year, we continue to feel good about our capital budget. However, as Ben stated, ultimate spend will be based on where we set our program one JV working interest.

From a liquidity perspective, we ended the second quarter of 2017 with $288 million of pro forma liquidity. This consists of $97 million of cash and $191 million of availability on our revolving credit facility, after giving effect to the $34 million of outstanding letters of credit we have in place today. This liquidity reflects the recent 29% increase in our borrowing base to $225 million.

This strong liquidity position, coupled with our joint venture agreement, allows as the flexibility to navigate the current commodity price volatility without adding stress to our balance sheet. As we consider our current capital budget and the integration of our joint venture agreement, our well program through the balance of 2017 and into 2018, we anticipate ample funding remains in place for this spend.

From a hedging perspective, Eclipse has continued to focus on enhancing margins and protecting cash flows and has taken additional steps to manage the price risk associated with our 2018 production. Overall, in 2017 we now have the vast majority of projected natural gas production hedge at an average floor of $2.96. For 2018, we currently have 200 MMBtu per day of natural gas production hedged at an average floor price of $3 and 4,000 barrels per day of oil production hedged at an average floor price of $45. We have generally used collars or three-way collars for these hedges in order to maintain an upside as the supply/demand balance improves over the coming seasons.

To conclude my remarks, I am pleased to highlight the recent credit upgrades we received from both Moody's and S&P. These upgrades further support the view that Eclipse is growing in a financially and operationally prudent manner and has taken appropriate steps to manage through a difficult period. With regard to the quarter, I'd say that our higher than anticipated production drove another solid quarter results. We beat these production expectations while keeping focus on cost control. We exceeded EBITDAX consensus level and remain well-positioned with ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet.

On that note, Ben will wrap up our prepared remarks.

Benjamin W. Hulburt

Thank you, Matt. I continue to be impressed by the many accomplishments of our team and the innovative out of the box thinking that pushes the boundaries of technical feasibility on our wells, with the ultimate goal of significantly changing the cost structure and our return. Our team's persistent focus on building the E&P company of the future will continue to create value over time, and our belief is that sustained success in the E&P industry requires the continual application of new technologies and the adoption of new ways of thinking. Innovation has always been at the forefront of our strategic outlet and will result in significant value creation for our stockholders.

As we look forward towards 2018, we are encouraged by the fact that natural gas production nationwide remained slightly down from last year and that national natural gas storage levels are currently almost 9% less than the previous year and only 4% above the five-year average. Perhaps more interestingly for Appalachian producers is the East region storage that is currently 12% lower than last year and 5% below the five-year average. I believe this is in part a testament to the significant takeaway capacity that has been built in large part taking gas out of the basin.

I believe in a normal winter environment, which we really haven't seen in the last two years, this can potentially set 2018 for a rebound in natural gas prices. Should this happen, the innovative structure we have put in place on our new Utica Shale JV will allow us to further accelerate activity. If however this proves not to play out as we hope, we also have the ability to decelerate capital expenses while maintaining operational momentum.

I believe our industry has entered a period where those that don't innovate and drive capital efficiency will cease to exist. Gone are the days when the E&P industry can count on high commodity prices and easy access to capital, that at times have masked inefficient operations.

Additionally and perhaps more importantly, we believe that we must manage for prudent financial management, focused on cash flow growth not production growth, combined with constant innovation to efficiently invest the capital our investors have entrusted us, is the best strategy. While this is easier said than done, given the significant pressure the market puts on companies for production growth, I believe this strategy will win out over the long term.

Operator, at this time, please open the phone lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Holly Stewart from Scotia Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Holly Stewart

Maybe first just, I'm assuming you're a little handcuffed on what you can say on the JV, but maybe is there any color you can provide around the returns threshold?

Matthew R. DeNezza

We are restricted by confidentiality and disclosing the specific number. I will say that it's a return hurdle that's substantially below our cost of capital and one of the best that we have seen in any deals announced, but we are restricted from disclosing that number.

Holly Stewart

Okay. And then maybe just a little color on the reasoning behind there two programs, like the split between the 34 wells?

Benjamin W. Hulburt

Sure. This was part of the negotiations that we've had with the Sequel guys and GSO for the last couple of months, but the long and short of it is, the JV funding partner would like everything funded grouped into one group to lower risk. However, from the E&P company standpoint, that also delays your reversion because you are calculating the IRR on a longer period of time. So, we warned the smallest grouping of wells we could get, they wanted the largest grouping of wells they can get, so we settled on this as a happy medium. But basically it's so that the first group of wells, which is 17 wells, can begin their IRR calculation so the reversion happens quicker, while the second and the third programs are commencing, if that makes sense.

Holly Stewart

Yes, okay, I got it. And maybe this goes sort of in tune with the JV conversation, but it seems like with your cycle times improving, I think operations are going very smoothly, you got a lot of wells coming online in 3Q and 4Q, but yet the guidance still implies a decline sequentially in 4Q. So I don't know if this is JV related or if there's just any color you can provide there?

Benjamin W. Hulburt

Yes, some of it is JV related, some of it is we expect that our Holiday pad will begin its decline, it will come off of its flat period, towards the end of the third quarter. And at some point we expect the Moser pad to go into its decline period at some point in the fourth quarter. And then some of it is JV related as well.

Holly Stewart

Okay, that's great. And then just maybe one final one from me, transportation cost really stood out this quarter, I know you guys were a bit more nimble in where you can move things, any color to kind of highlight here?

Matthew R. DeNezza

I mean, I think it was – as we have had this TECO capacity in place, certainly we have, as you can see both from the transportation expense side and from the marketing revenue expense side, we really utilized all that capacity pretty consistently across the quarter, and so we found that capacity to be highly economic, especially as Dom South Basis has widened out. And so that certainly helped us during the quarter. We did have some of the higher per unit cost TECO capacity roll off at the end of the first quarter, and so that impacted the firm transportation as well.

You also had, on the oil transportation expense, you had some of the – we shifted to a take-in-kind construct whereby any trucking cost is effectively built into the realized price we are receiving from the buyer of that condensate.

So, from a firm transportation perspective, it was really driven by the utilization of the TECO capacity, and on an overall transportation expense perspective, it was also impacted by that take-in-kind election.

Holly Stewart

Got it. Thanks guys.

Our next question is from David Deckelbaum from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

David Deckelbaum

Congrats on the JV. Ben, in the beginning of your prepared remarks, you said something along the lines of you are pushing the envelope on technological innovation, certainly longer laterals, completion designs, and then you thought that there were broader applications across more of Appalachia, can you expand on that? I'm just hoping to get some color about what your intentions behind those comments were.

Benjamin W. Hulburt

I mean I think to some extent it's self-explanatory, but we're an Appalachian focused company, and as we have said several times, we intend to continue to grow our asset base. Obviously in the Utica we feel very strongly about these long laterals. We feel that the application of long laterals in the Marcellus also has a lot of potential. There are other areas of the Utica that we like a lot and think we could apply this. But it's really, our innovation and really leading cost structure allows us to look at assets and continue to grow. And we haven't closed a major acquisition yet this year, but I can tell you it's not from lack of looking at assets and going after things, we just also are trying to be pretty disciplined in what we pay for assets. But we intend to continue to grow the Company and be a premier Appalachian Basin focused company.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate that, Ben. My next question is, you talked about finding efficiencies with running two rigs. I assume a lot of that is based on timing. At this point when you look at your asset base, JV, capital in place, if we have a – you are able to layer in hedges above $3 in 2018, what's the thought process on accelerating beyond that two rigs or what is the sensitivity there?

Benjamin W. Hulburt

Sure. A lot of the efficiencies that we gain are really around personnel and we're really staffed and we could run without any additional people at least four operated rigs. So, being able to spread out all of that staff is – if you recall, we've built an in-house specialist team that brings a lot of things in house that other companies might outsource, but that comes with a cost. So the more rigs we run, the more efficiently those costs are spread out.

As we look towards next year, there is obviously the optional third JV program, which under our current drilling pace is a decision that we would have to make collectively with the third partner probably towards the end of the first quarter of the year. It's not a several year out decision, because those wells could commence drilling by midyear.

We also have tentative plans where we could bring in a third rig and accelerate further. However, we have made no commitments to do that until we see what next year's commodities are. Obviously if gas in 2018 is in the 3s, we'd be more likely to do that, and if it's below the 3s – but one of the things that we wanted to really maintain in this whole process was, it's not an appropriate time to set next year's capital budget yet and a lot of it depends on seasonality and weather and so on. So this gives us great flexibility to not do that until we get much further into the year and can see what the appropriate activity level is.

David Deckelbaum

Appreciate the answers, Ben.

Our next question comes from Karl Chalabala from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Karl Chalabala

Just a little further on the JV please, can you sort of speak to how you're thinking about the CapEx allocation between the various stage windows, will this change that in terms of whether you are looking at the gas price more dry gas versus NGLs and how we should be modeling the working interest hit on a go forward, to the degree you can answer that?

Matthew R. DeNezza

Again, until we make those working interest elections, we really can't. Obviously we have various models, but you really almost need to bookend it until we make those elections on the working interest we will retain on the first two programs.

In terms of the commodity mix, one of the things that was very important to us is that we have a partner that has confidence in all of our type curve areas, whether that's condensate or dry gas or rich gas. So the program and the wells that are included in the first two programs are fairly evenly mixed between Utica Condensate wells and Utica Dry Gas wells. The only thing that they don't include is our Marcellus drilling which we have retained 100% ourselves.

Karl Chalabala

And then I know this might also be something you can't answer, but is the program set, so to speak, do you embed any of your own internal deck view versus strip in determining how you would allocate the working interest?

Benjamin W. Hulburt

Obviously we will look at commodities as we set the working interest for each program. The programs are a specific set of wells that the parties have engineered and agreed upon. There is the ability to change it somewhat. However, they are specific set of wells that are laid out and some of which are well underway, some are adjourned or titled and so on. So, we have the ability to change the commodity mix to a certain extent up to a maximum change from what the predesigned program is currently. If we go over that and make changes over that certain percentage commodity mix change, then we need to meet with our partners and both agree it was the right thing to do.

Karl Chalabala

Got it. Thank you, gentlemen. Great work nailing down this deal.

Our next question is from Owen Douglas from Robert W. Baird. Please go ahead.

Owen Douglas

Thanks for sharing some information on this program. Sort of to beat the dead horse there, just confused a little bit about maybe as we are tapping things from a different perspective here, what do you guys view as being your cost of capital? It's not like 2017 you guys had already funded that, and so 2018 was the point in question, can you give a little color as to kind of what you guys viewed the alternatives to entering into this carry billing JV?

Matthew R. DeNezza

Sure. We probably need to be a little careful disclosing the exact number of what we think the cost of capital is on this. However, obviously we're always looking at what are the options to fund the Company's growth. One is sell assets. We don't really have non-core assets at this point. Once in a while we'll sell 10 acres or 50 acres here and there, but we don't have non-core assets. Anything we thought was non-core, we've pretty much already divested. The other obviously is equity and we believe pretty strongly that where we trade now, the cost of our equity is at least 50%.

The other form of capital we have that's easy is obviously the high-yield market, which would have the lowest cost of capital, but I don't think that's an easy equation either because that obviously affects our equity, especially in today's world where leverage and debt levels are very, very important. As well as everything in between, whether that's mezzanine levels and preferreds and converts and so on, and really determined that this was the best bang for the buck. In addition, nine of those other options would afford us the kind of flexibility that we have built into this JV.

So, could you argue that just going out and doing high-yield, does it lower cost of capital? Absolutely, but it also raises your risk levels, whereas the JV capital doesn't come with that kind of hammer.

Owen Douglas

Okay, that's helpful. And just to make sure I'm clear on this, when you talk about high yield, does that also include the presently undrawn but yet again upsized revolving credit facility?

Matthew R. DeNezza

The revolving credit facility would have the lowest cost of capital of anything we do, and as we move into the very end of the year or in 2018, again depends on what working interest we retain, we do model eventually using our revolving credit facility. We've never drawn on it yet, but at some point we do include that as part of our capital structure.

Owen Douglas

Okay, I see. And finally here, one of the things I've noticed here, your high-yield debt trades at a premium and there's a pretty healthy-sized coupon on that. Have you guys still thought about opportunities to try to get that at a lower cost of funding?

Matthew R. DeNezza

I mean, I think you look at the bonds right now, they are trading around 1.01, I think they were as high as 1.015 this week, which is I think at 1.01 it's yielding around 8.5 in the coupons, and 8.875. So, I think given the reality, if you look at the market, the market is going to expect some tax on our new issue concession. I don't know that you're going to be able to achieve something. That is all that tighter than where those bonds are. Certainly you have callability issues and make-whole issues where it is today, if you were to take out that full bond.

So, I think certainly as we continue to move down the road, we'll think about that bond in the next couple of years, but I think as we think about it more, it's probably more of a tack-on source of funding than it is a takeout scenario. I mean I guess the alternative takeout scenario would be through a convertible structure, but I think the reality there is, it kind of goes back to Ben's comment that if I did a convert up 30%, I'm probably not – my stock moves 5% to 10% at any given day, so it's hard to make that work.

Owen Douglas

Okay, that's great. And the final question for me, have you guys sort of been in the market or looking for opportunities to add on to your acreage position?

Benjamin W. Hulburt

We have. One, we do continue to selectively lease acreage, predominantly in and around our currently planned units. But we have also participated in several processes in Appalachia and continue to look at both solicited and unsolicited ideas in Appalachia and we intend to continue to grow the asset base.

For this particular deal with the JV, we trade anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 an acre and we were effectively selling 3,700 acres as part of this transaction, although it's wellbore assignments, but the effect is about 3,700 acres. So, if I can lease acreage at $3,000 to $5000 an acre, which is what we have been able to do at least recently, and leverage that into a valuation of $22,000 an acre as we get ready to drill it, that's obviously clearly pretty accretive.

So to answer your question, yes, we have looked at several assets in Appalachia and we intend to continue to, and we have actually made several offers on packages in Appalachia.

Owen Douglas

Okay, that's very helpful. Thanks very much guys.

Our next question is from Marshall Carver from Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

Marshall Carver

The 25% CAGR that you talk about through 2019, looks like you are well above that for this year, which would imply a slowdown in the next couple of years. Do you think you could hit the 25% growth rate each year with this new JV or how should we think about that longer-term CAGR?

Matthew R. DeNezza

Sure. So if you recall Marshall when we did our Analyst Day in February, we laid out this plan. We actually did have the projected production chart in that presentation and it always envisioned 2017 having the largest growth number and then 2018 and 2019 moderating somewhat. And some of it is the [indiscernible] numbers. Obviously the bigger you get, the harder that kind of production growth is.

So, could we grow at 25% a year each year? Absolutely, but you wouldn't do it at a $300 million capital budget. So, what we have been trying to balance is a reasonable capital budget with reasonable growth. Again, if natural gas was 3.50, you would see a very different model from us. But right now, that's not the cards being dealt. So could we do it operationally? Quite easily, but obviously it would come with additional capital spend.

The JV would certainly help and be a part of that, which is the reason for the third program, but I think both us and our partners actually hope we actually do, but we want to see where commodities are as we get closer to that.

Marshall Carver

That makes sense and congrats on the JV.

Our next question is from Matt Sorenson from Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Matt Sorenson

Thanks for all the details so far on the JV agreement. I was hoping you guys could maybe expand a little on your approach towards selecting the working interest in the two groups of wells? More specifically, curious if you're trying to manage your activity levels to maybe a certain amount of the house spend or is it maybe more driven by leverage metrics?

Benjamin W. Hulburt

I mean they kind of go together, but I would say our overriding or easiest metric that we look at is a projected debt-to-EBITDAX ratio, which kind of takes all of that into account, and trying to make sure that we maintain that at a level that we're comfortable with, which obviously to do that we've got to be able to have a better eye on commodities, impact of our hedges, and so on. But what we're trying to do is maintain what we believe is an appropriate debt-to-EBITDAX level.

Matt Sorenson

Okay. And historically, have you guys had like an internal target for that, is it kind of below I guess the current strip prices, kind of managed below 4x, 3.5x?

Benjamin W. Hulburt

It is certainly below 4x and 3.5x. I think as a long-term goal, what we think we want to always be building for is 2.5x or less. And if we go over that at times, we certainly understand that. We believe very strongly in the predictability of our results. So if we've hedged it out and there are times we're okay going over that, I think 4x is at an upper limit of where we would be comfortable, and to some extent even getting to 4x is too high. So, there will be periods where we're 3x to 3.5x and over time, time being a 24 to 36 month reasonable projection period, our goal is that it gets down below 2.5-to-1.

Matt Sorenson

Okay. Thanks so much and congrats on the deal.

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Benjamin W. Hulburt

Thank you. We'd just like to thank you all for your continued support and for participating in today's call.

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

