Marks & Spencer: How Attractive Is The 5.7% Dividend?

The 5.7% yield looks attractive - and is still well covered by free cash flow - but investors may wish to wait for earnings to stabilise.

On the face of it UK clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF)(OTCQX:MAKSY) might otherwise seem a good long-term candidate on a "buy-what-you-know” basis. It has a long and distinguished history, with well over 1,000 stores open across the world, and is one of best known brand names in the UK.

Unfortunately most British readers will likely be all too aware of its ongoing struggles. For those of you who aren't, then a quick glance at the long-term share price chart probably tells you much of what you need to know. The fact of the matter is that over the past two decades the stock has basically gone nowhere; indeed for much of the late-1990s the share price was actually higher than it is now.

In fairness to M&S, its chronic underperformance in terms of shareholder returns hasn't entirely been the fault of the underlying business. The shares spent a lot of the pre-dot com period trading at well over 20x earnings - a rather lofty valuation for a low-growth retailer whose profits are confined almost exclusively to the UK.

Ultimately though you'd be right in thinking that a stagnant long-term share price often means one thing in particular: low growth. In the case of M&S total revenue has actually increased from £7.8 billion to £10.6 billion over the past couple of decades, but over the same time frame the business has suffered a noticeable decline in profitability. Back in the mid-to-late 1990s the company was generating operating margins of around 15%. These days the figure is less than half of that, with normalised earnings per share still well below their pre-financial crisis highs.

The Dual Retailer, 1st Quarter Trading Update & Outlook

For some years now the main trend with M&S has been a badly struggling clothing segment offset by the success of its food business. In the case of the former the company are running up against all kinds of issues including struggling to adapt to current consumer tastes as well as the more general threat from online retailers.

The latter, on the hand, has been a real bright spot for the company. Though food retailing in the UK is savagely competitive M&S seems to have carved out a niche for itself in offering higher quality food at premium prices under its own brand name. Food may not be as profitable as clothing, but with gross margins of over 30% M&S stands well ahead of the traditional UK supermarket stocks.

The contrasting fortunes of the clothing and food divisions have also been reflected in the changing makeup of M&S's sales. Over the past decade annual food sales have risen from £3.98 billion to £5.65 billion while its share of total revenue has increased from around 46% to 53% over the same time frame.

With food retailing now quite important in propping up M&S's profits are there any signs of things slowing down? Quite possibly judging by the recent Q1 trading update. Overall sales were up by 1.8% in constant currency terms but like-for-like sales dipped by 1.2% and 0.1% in Clothing & Home and Food respectively. With clothing still in a state of flux - dozens of stores are earmarked for closure - and international operations being similarly dialled back, that means positive growth is being fuelled by new Simply Food store openings.

The company are set to open around 250 new food stores by 2020 so it may be able to keep this trend up for a while, though ultimately it remains difficult to see where significant and sustainable long-term profit growth can come from. Leave aside the difficulties of significantly growing sales and/or profit margins selling food in the UK, there are a couple of other issues on the horizon. First up is any possible Brexit-related wobbles that may cause a shorter-term downturn. Perhaps more significant is the general financial state of the UK consumer. Total household debt may still be below its financial crisis era peak but it remains at extremely high levels historically. Needless to say, any risks this may pose to the general economy would likely be felt particularly hard by a clothing and premium food retailer.

Dividend & Valuation

Though the growth outlook might not be anything to shout about it is also worth remembering that there are a couple of other ways for a stock to scratch out respectable long-term returns.

First up we have the potential benefit of a changing valuation multiple. As it stands the shares are currently trading at a shade under 11x 2016/17 earnings and around 8x free cash flow. That certainly puts them on the cheaper side of their historical average, but not without reason: underlying earnings per share are still down some 30% on where they were before the financial crisis and the business is undergoing significant restructuring. It seems unrealistic to expect a significant re-rating in terms of valuation without accompanying growth.

The other possible source of shareholder returns comes from cash dividends. It may well have been a poor couple of decades for the share price, but the company has still managed to pay out just over £3 per share in dividends payments in the intervening period.

On that front M&S stock may be appear to be quite attractive right now with last year's 18.7 pence per share distribution representing a yield of approximately 5.7%.

If, and it is an if, the current distribution proves to be sustainable, then it goes a long way to compensating for a future of low profit grow. The good news on this front is that with current annual free cash flow per share of 40 pence the dividend appears well covered, even after taking into account net debt of £1.7 billion and the cash required to restructure the business. The fact that M&S still does a good job of converting its accounting profits into actual cash remains a redeeming feature of the underlying business.

Ultimately if M&S can stabilise its profits and return to even a modicum of growth then the shares are cheap. However, with analysts' forecasts for fiscal year 2018 showing another 7% drop in earnings per share investors may wish to wait on the sidelines, despite the attractive-looking dividend.

