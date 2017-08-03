Shire Plc (SHPG) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 03, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Analysts

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs International

Annabel Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kerry Holford - Exane Ltd.

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Peter Verdult - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

John T. Boris - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Richard Parkes - Deutsche Bank AG

Operator

Welcome to Shire's Q2 2017 Results Call. Throughout the presentation all participants will be at a listen-only mode. I'll now turn the call over to Ian Karp. Please begin your meeting.

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter results, which were issued earlier today. You should have received our press release and can view the presentation on Shire's website. For those not able to be the webcast, slides that accompany today's call are located on the Presentations and Webcasts page of shire.com. Our speakers today are Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Flemming Ornskov, and, Jeff Poulton, Shire's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please refer to slide two of our presentation, which provides information about certain statements to be made today that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities laws, including those regarding our strategic plans, development programs and future financial results. Statements made during the call that are not historical statements will be forward-looking statements and, as such, will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which, if they materialize, could materially affect our results. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Additional information regarding these factors appears in our SEC filings.

Following our presentation, we will also open up the call to Q&A. We request that you only ask a maximum of two questions so that everyone has a chance to participate. We also will be available to follow-up with you after the call.

I'll now hand the presentation over to Flemming, and please turn to slide number three.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thank you, Ian, and hello, everyone. I'm pleased to share with you our second quarter results, which clearly build on the success we demonstrated in the first quarter of this year. Our business continues to perform extremely well and our future remains bright. In the second quarter, we once again saw solid growth across our broad and diverse portfolio, which, coupled with our integration progress and efficiency gains, led to robust earning per share growth in the quarter.

We also acknowledged that, increasingly, investors are interested in our understanding our expectations beyond 2017. As such, after providing update on the progress made this quarter and Jeff provides a review of our key financial matrices, I will spend some time highlighting what we believe will be four key drivers of shareholder value beyond 2017. And finally, we'll leave time at the end to address your questions.

Please now turn to slide number four. Before I provide details of our second quarter performance, I think it's important, especially for new investors, to provide an overview of Shire as a company and how we've transformed this organization over recent years. We've built the world's leading biotechnology company focused on innovation in Rare Diseases, with about 40 marketed products and 40 clinical programs in development. Our business is focused on seven core therapeutic areas, five of which are generating annual global sales of over $1.5 billion each. And our newest category, ophthalmology, is targeting similar future sales.

Our portfolio is increasingly focused on biologics and products that treat rare conditions that frequently impact children and young adults. And we're now truly a global company, with broad capabilities allowing us to develop and sell medicines in over 100 countries, a dramatic difference from just two years ago. We believe this profile creates a compelling, sustainable proposition that combines revenue and cash flow growth, margin expansion and the potential for strong shareholder value creation.

With that as a background, please now turn to slide number five. At the start of the year, we set five key priorities for our organization. First, to ensure strong commercial execution, including launching new products around the globe. Next, to further integrate Baxalta and realize operating synergies. Third, to advance our exciting and innovative clinical pipeline. Fourth, to become more focused as an organization.

And related to this priority, we expect to complete a formal evaluation of the strategic options for our Neuroscience franchise, which is a natural evolution of our strategy post the Baxalta integration. This is something we've been discussing internally for quite some time now, and I will talk more about this later in the presentation. And finally, to pay down debt. As we go through today's presentation, you will see that we continue to deliver against all of these priorities.

Turning to slide six. Let me now highlight how our business performed in the second quarter. From a growth perspective, we achieved strong quarterly sales and non-GAAP EPS growth. Importantly, on a pro forma basis, combined product sales increased an impressive 7%, driven by growth across our product portfolio. In terms of improving efficiencies, we continue to make tremendous progress on the integration of the Baxalta business. As we officially reach the one-year mark post the deal closing, we can confirm that we realized $400 million in synergies compared to our target of $300 million in the first full year. Furthermore, we remain confident in our ability to reach our target of at least $700 million in synergies by year three.

Our non-GAAP EBITDA margin reached 43% for the quarter, which has improved considerably since the close of the deal, as we continue to operate in a more efficient manner. Our strong product sales growth coupled with improving margins enable us to generate a 10% increase in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter. Finally, we reduced our net debt by nearly $900 million during the second quarter, keeping us on track to achieve our previously stated goal of a non-GAAP net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2 times to 3 times by the end of this year.

Please now turn to slide number seven. I'd like to now focus on just a few of our financial highlights, as Jeff will take you through this in much greater detail. On a reported basis, we achieved product sales of nearly $3.6 billion, an increase of 55%, driven primarily by the inclusion of the Baxalta business. Both the legacy Shire and the Baxalta portfolio continue to perform well, with 7% reported sales growth from the legacy Shire portfolio and 8% growth for the quarter on a pro forma basis for the legacy Baxalta business. One final metric to highlight is our strong cash generation in the quarter, as net cash provided by operating activities more than doubled, to over $1.2 billion.

Turning to slide eight. I describe some of the key drivers of our strong product sales growth. We delivered low-single digit growth for our Hematology and Genetic Diseases franchises, with growth, to some extent, held back by timing of orders and some destocking. The most impressive performance this quarter was from our Immunology business, where we saw particularly strong demand for our subcutaneous portfolio as well as for GAMMAGARD LIQUID and Albumin.

Finally, our Internal Medicine and Oncology franchises performed very well in the quarter, as demand for our products increased. We also had a strong quarter for XIIDRA, which I'll talk a bit more about later in the presentation.

Let's now move to slide number nine. Q2 has been another very productive quarter, delivering key pipeline milestones as we continued to advance the deepest and most innovative pipeline in Shire's 30-plus year history. In terms of regulatory milestones, we received a number of important product approvals, particularly in international markets where we're working hard to expand our business. However, the most significant news came in the U.S. with the FDA approval of MYDAYIS, which is our newest product indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in patients 13 years and older. This approval and its impending launch further underscores our success in creating a sustainable franchise and our continued commitment to innovation in ADHD.

While we also had additional geographical approvals for key products such as VEYVONDI, NATPARA and CUVITRU, we had some very important clinical developments in this quarter as well. I think it goes without saying that the positive Phase III results for SHP643, also called lanadelumab, was the most important clinical development in the quarter, and I'll discuss that in more detail shortly.

But we also continued to advance other important programs, including in Hemophilia, where we filed an IND for our hemophilia A gene therapy program called SHP654, as well as announced a licensing agreement for a novel bi-specific antibody program currently in pre-clinical development. In total, another very important quarter for Shire, as we continue to bring new and innovative products to the market and secure future long-term growth.

Finally, we're in the midst of integrating and reorganizing our R&D organization, with increased focus on platforms that can support our Rare Disease franchise. This new R&D organization will be centered around three hubs: Zug in Switzerland, Austria, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, with Cambridge being the main hub for research.

Phil Vickers, our previous Head of R&D, left Shire in June, and the plan is to replace him at a later stage when the reorganization, and particularly, our early-stage research and the relocation to Cambridge, are further advanced. The R&D leadership is otherwise fully intact and focused on delivering on our numerous milestones, many of which are related to late-stage programs.

Before I hand the presentation over to Jeff, please turn to slide 10, and let me highlight the progress we made in delivering on our synergy commitments as we continue to integrate the Baxalta business. One clear value driver from the Baxalta integration has been our ability to very quickly realize cost synergies. We are now one full year into the integration, and we have reached $100 million above our initial $300 million synergy target. And we are also on target to achieve our goal of at least $700 million in savings by year three. Perhaps what has been even more impressive than our ability to reduce cost is that we've done so while not losing focus on our customers and our patients.

Second, we identified tax opportunities from the combination of the two companies and set forth a target of non-GAAP tax rate of 16% to 17%. And so far in the first half of 2017, our non-GAAP tax rate is right in line with this 16% to 17% target. And finally, a major strategic objective of combining these two businesses was to expand our geographic footprint and commercial capabilities. We are now in a position to more rapidly and more effectively sell our products across the globe and are currently preparing for more than 80 individual geographic product launches this year.

With that, I'd like to now turn the presentation over to Jeff, but will come back to discuss some of Shire's key value drivers beyond 2017. With that, Jeff?

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Thank you, Flemming. I'm pleased to be presenting Shire's Q2 2017 results. Our focus on execution has led to another strong quarter. After discussing our results, I will provide an update to our 2017 full-year financial guidance.

Starting with slide 12, the financial summary of reported results. Reported product sales for the quarter were $3.6 billion compared with $2.3 billion for Q2 2016. This represents 55% year-over-year growth, driven primarily by including Baxalta results for a full quarter in 2017 compared with only one month during Q2 2016, as the transaction closed June 3, 2016.

Royalties and other revenues for the quarter were $154 million, up $47 million, an increase of 44%. As with product sales, this increase was primarily driven by including a full quarter of Baxalta results in Q2 2017 versus a partial quarter prior year.

Our non-GAAP combined R&D and SG&A spend was approximately $1.2 billion. This is up 32%, as the results include Baxalta operating costs for a full quarter in Q2 2017. Comparing sales growth to growth in operating expenses, you can see the operating leverage we are continuing to drive from the combined business as we execute on our synergy plans.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the quarter was approximately $1.6 billion, an increase of 58%. We achieved a 43% non-GAAP EBITDA margin for the quarter. This was up 1% from 2016 despite the lower gross margins in the legacy Baxalta business. I will have more to say on our impressive and rapid improvement in profitability margins in a few slides. The non-GAAP effective tax rate for the quarter was 16%, unchanged from prior year.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS per ADS was $3.73 for the quarter compared to $3.38 in the prior year, an increase of 10%. Net cash provided by operating activities increased 107% for the quarter to $1.2 billion, primarily due to higher sales associated with including the Baxalta business. Importantly, the more than doubling in operating cash flow enabled a strong quarter of debt pay down, which I will highlight more detail when I provide an update on Q2 cash flow shortly.

In summary, our Q2 results were strong, reflecting robust sales growth, good cost discipline, impressive growth in cash flow and a relentless focus on execution as we continued to progress the integration of the Baxalta business.

Moving to slide 13, I will provide more detail on our net product sales for Q2 2017 on a pro forma basis. Starting with our Hematology franchise. Sales were $965 million for the quarter, an increase of 1% on a pro forma basis, as we experienced growth in our business in the U.S. with an offset from international markets, primarily due to the timing of large orders.

Hemophilia contributed approximately 80% of the Hematology franchise's revenue for the quarter and grew 3% as a result of strong growth in the U.S. market. U.S. Hemophilia sales increased 16% in Q2 as we benefited from stocking in the quarter as well as higher patient demand for ADYNOVATE. Hemophilia sales in our international markets decreased versus prior year, primarily due to the timing of large orders. Our Inhibitor Therapy sales were down 7% for the quarter as Q2 2016 was a very challenging sales comparative, primarily due to the timing of large international orders.

For the Genetic Disease franchise, product sales totaled $705 million for the quarter, representing 2% growth on a reported basis. For our HAE products, CINRYZE grew 2% and was impacted by approximately $20 million in U.S. destocking in the quarter following very strong growth in Q1, when we improved supply within the distribution channel.

As we look ahead to the remainder of the year, we do expect second half sales for CINRYZE to decrease slightly versus first half given the increase in competition expected from the recent launch of CSL's new prophylaxis therapy. FIRAZYR grew 1% in the quarter, as the average patient product utilization has decreased in 2017. We believe this is a trend that will continue in the second half as we anticipate some loss of current FIRAZYR patients that experience a high-frequency of HAE attacks as prophylaxis treatment expands in the U.S. following CSL's recent launch. As a result, for the full year 2017, we anticipate FIRAZYR sales will be flat versus 2016.

Our Immunology franchise had sales of $683 million in the quarter, growing 18% on a pro forma basis. The franchise benefited from both patient demand and the timing of large international orders. In the U.S. market, recent contract wins and the contributions from our subcutaneous immunoglobulin portfolio drove the growth. HYQVIA continues to grow, and CUVITRU is exceeding our early launch expectations in the U.S.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year. Immunology growth rates should moderate as a result of a strong second half of 2016, particularly the fourth quarter, but we do expect the full year to exceed our prior 6% to 8% growth rate projection.

Moving to Neuroscience. We saw sales of $635 million, down 3% from prior year. The decline in revenue is primarily due to the impact of additional generic competition for ADDERALL XR since the second half of 2016. The ADDERALL XR decline was partially offset by launch stocking for MYDAYIS, which was approved in June and will launch in the third quarter. We continue to expect that the majority of MYDAYIS prescriptions will come from adult patients currently using ADDERALL IR and XR in combination.

VYVANSE sales were flat compared to the prior year. The year-over-year comparison was impacted by approximately $20 million of destocking in the current quarter compared to approximately $10 million of stocking in the same quarter of the prior year as well as slower market growth versus prior year.

Excluding the impact of destocking in the second quarter, VYVANSE would have grown approximately 6%. First half reported growth for VYVANSE was 5%, but normalizing for approximately $50 million of destocking relative to the first half of 2016, growth would have been approximately 10%. We do expect double-digit growth from VYVANSE in 2017.

Our Internal Medicine business reported sales of $484 million for the quarter, up 15%. This growth was driven by the performance of GATTEX and NATPARA, as both products are adding patients as we continue to educate the market on the clinical benefits of these products. GATTEX is also benefiting from increased sales promotion, as the LIALDA sales team in the U.S. has shifted focus to GATTEX. I will discuss the impact of the launch of the generically LIALDA when discussing guidance for the remainder of the year.

Oncology had sales of $63 million in the quarter, up 18% on a pro forma basis. Both ONCASPAR and ONIVYDE contributed to this growth. ONIVYDE continues to do well in the early stage of launching into our international markets. We continue to be pleased with the performance of XIIDRA since launch. XIIDRA contributed $57 million in sales during the quarter, as prescription demand increased 13% from Q1, with market share increasing to approximately 23% by the end of Q2.

In summary, product sales growth was 7% on a pro forma basis for Q2 2017, with contributions across our diversified portfolio. I will talk about expectations for the remainder of 2017 in a few slides.

Moving to slide 14, first half 2017 performance metrics on a reported basis. As you can see, there is strong growth in product sales as well as increases in non-GAAP R&D and SG&A spend. As previously mentioned, these increases are primarily attributable to including the Baxalta business from June 3, 2016.

Moving to our cost and profitability ratios at the bottom of the slide. Our non-GAAP gross margin declined from approximately 83% to 77%, given the inclusion of the legacy Baxalta products, which generally have lower gross margins than legacy Shire products. Please note that, as expected, our Q2 gross margin at 76.1% was lower than the Q1 gross margin of 78.3%. We continue to expect margins in the second half of 2017 will be lower than first half, driven by a variety of factors including an increase in activity at our Covington Plasma manufacturing plant as we move toward commercial startup in 2018.

Non-GAAP R&D as a percent of total revenue was down 2%, while non-GAAP SG&A was down 3%, as we benefited from the delivery of year-one synergies while also continuing to invest in new product launches and innovative R&D programs.

In the first half of 2017, we delivered an EBITDA of 44%, only 1% lower than the first half of 2016, when Baxalta was only included for one month in our results. Given the lower gross margins inherent in the Baxalta business, we are pleased that we're already achieving EBITDA margins that are consistent with the Shire business pre-Baxalta.

Now moving to slide 15 and our summary of cash flows for the quarter. As I mentioned previously, our net cash provided by operations was approximately $1.2 billion in Q2 2017, an increase of 107%, primarily due to strong cash receipts from higher sales, including the contribution from Baxalta.

CapEx of $179 million is primarily due to the inclusion of Baxalta CapEx, with the net result being approximately $1.1 billion of non-GAAP free cash flow for the quarter, which represents 130% increase versus Q2 2016. As can be seen on the table on the left side of the chart, debt pay down was approximately $1 billion in Q2. And when factoring in a slight decrease in cash in the quarter, our non-GAAP net debt decreased $880 million in the quarter. Importantly, our non-GAAP net debt to non-GAAP EBITDA ratio was at 3.5 times at the end of Q2, and we remain on track to achieve our year-end 2017 target of between 2 times and 3 times EBITDA.

Now turning to slide 16 and our guidance. I'm pleased to report we are upgrading the mid-point of our non-GAAP EPS guidance for the year. The strong cost discipline and execution on synergies has offset our updated guidance for a lower top line.

Starting with product sales, we are reducing our full-year guidance to $14.3 billion to $14.6 billion, driven primarily by the recent launch of a generic competitor for LIALDA. For combined R&D and SG&A, we are improving our outlook by lowering our expectations to $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Strong year-one synergy capture and cost discipline highlighted earlier on the call give us confidence in our ability to improve upon our original guidance.

For depreciation, we are increasing our guidance to $450 million to $500 million. The increase was impacted by the integration with Baxalta, including the final purchase accounting associated with the acquisition.

Capital expenditures, we are lowering our guidance to $800 million to $900 million due to revised (23:00) project phasing. All other line items in our original guidance remain unchanged. All of these changes taken together enable us to increase the midpoint of our EPS guidance range from $14.90 to $15. I am pleased with how the focus on execution, cost discipline and synergy capture has allowed us to upgrade our EPS range in the face of earlier than expected generic competition for LIALDA.

And with that, I'll turn the presentation back over to Flemming.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thanks, Jeff. And please now turn to slide 18. While we have clearly just reported another strong quarter, we also remain focused on the longer-term outlook for Shire. I'd now like to take the opportunity to highlight four key drivers of shareholder value that we see as we look beyond this year.

First, we believe there is significant sales growth potential for our currently marketed products as well as from our rich and innovative late-stage clinical pipeline. However, we also acknowledge that there are a few challenges that we will need to address. Second, while we've already made progress reducing costs and improving our margins, we firmly believe there are additional efficiency gains to be made.

Third, we are a highly cash-generative company, and there are a number of ways we plan to deploy this capital to further drive shareholder value over time. Finally, we're increasingly confident in the longevity of our Neuroscience franchise and have initiated a formal evaluation of the full range of strategic options for its future.

Please now turn to slide 19, where we have summarized four of the key revenue drivers, but also some expected headwinds over the near to mid-term. We will also provide some additional detail for these drivers in subsequent slides. Most importantly, we expect additional growth from our innovative products that we have launched in recent years and from their expansion into market that remain under-penetrated and in diseases that remain under-diagnosed.

In addition, for many of our products we are just now launching them into new markets and geographies across the world. For example, in Japan we recently launched INTUNIV and have just filed for VYVANSE and for FIRAZYR. The broader geographic footprint we have established as a result of our combination with Baxalta now allows us to make our products available to more patients around the world.

In addition, our rich and diverse late-stage clinical portfolio is poised to contribute in the near term. Our newest commercial entry will come from MYDAYIS, which will officially launch in September, followed by SHP643, which we hope to launch next year subject to regulatory approval. But we also have numerous programs in Phase III or set to enter Phase III shortly, all with compelling commercial opportunities, which I will highlight shortly.

Now, of course, I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge that our business is not without competition. So let me also highlight where we see some key headwinds. First, we have now seen the first generic competitor to LIALDA enter the U.S. market, a little earlier than we anticipated. And as you have heard from Jeff, we have updated our 2017 revenue guidance to reflect this development. That said, in a market with one generic competitor and, for the matter, even if there was a second, we think we can maintain a reasonable share of this market in the next few years. But longer term, this will become increasingly difficult.

Next, we acknowledge that the likelihood of ACE910 entering the market next year and the inhibitor space seems high and, as such, we expect new competition for our FEIBA business. I will say more on this subject in a few moments.

And lastly and in our view, there is a reasonable short-term headwind, but we know that there's now a new competitor launching in the hereditary angioedema market. If approved, we hope to launch our next-generation product, SHP643, which we believe will become the new standard-of-care in the second half of next year. But in the interim, we could see some added competition in the HAE space.

Please now turn to slide 20, where I'll begin to provide additional details on some of the key growth driver I have just highlighted. I'll start with XIIDRA, which continues to be a good success story for Shire. Q2 was another strong quarter for the brand, which launched in the U.S. less than a year ago. As you can see from this chart, quarterly prescriptions continue to grow quite nicely and, while still early, appear to be accelerating, as we saw 10% sequential growth in the first quarter followed by 13% growth in the second quarter. This XIIDRA prescription growth is all on the backdrop of the total market growing 26% this year, which, as you may know, was essentially flat before we launched XIIDRA. We also continue to expect increased Medicare Part D coverage in 2018, which should further accelerate sales plans (28:30). Finally, we're also making progress with our international growth...

(28:33-29:05)

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, please continue to stay one the line. Thank you for your patience.

(29:10-29:25)

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

...long half-life is what allows lanadelumab to be as effective at reducing the frequency and the severity of hereditary angioedema attacks. At the most effective dose, lanadelumab reduced the monthly HAE attack rate by 87% compared to placebo. Additionally, lanadelumab can be administered as a small-volume subcutaneous injection, and in a pivotal trial was administered every two weeks to four weeks, which could make this a more convenient option for patients, along with a favorable safety profile.

Based on lanadelumab's profile, we see potential growth for our HAE franchise coming from a few distinct areas: expansion in the use of prophylaxis treatment, including those on acute-only or no treatment today; an increase in hereditary angioedema treatment rates, especially in international markets; and we expect to gain share from competitors, including generic androgens. There should be growth margin expansion for patients who switch from CINRYZE to lanadelumab. And finally, if approved, we firmly believe this product will extend Shire's leadership position in HAE for many years to come.

Please now turn to slide 22. The next area I will highlight is Hemophilia, which has long been a key area of leadership for Baxalta, and now for Shire. For more than 70 years, we have been helping to improve the standard of care by offering the broadest and most diversified portfolio of products. This portfolio is supported by proven safety and efficacy data and decades of real-world evidence.

Additionally, we've never rested on our laurels and have continued to innovate and bring new products to our patients and physicians. Whether it's our leading Factor VIII brand ADVATE; our extended half-life product, ADYNOVATE; VEYVONDI for myPKFiT deficiency, and FEIBA for patients with inhibitors, we will remain committed to maintaining and growing our leadership position. As we look further into the future, we are actively working on bringing potential new options to patients, including gene therapy and antibody technologies.

Please now turn to Slide 23. I thought it would be helpful to provide Shire's perspective on how our Hemophilia business could be impacted if a new drug from Roche, ACE910, reaches the market. In terms of the Phase III data recently published, let me provide my high-level assessment, both as a physician and as the CEO of Shire.

First, the efficacy was not the same across all patients, and we believe comparisons to FEIBA remain unclear. Next, there still remains some very important questions related to patient safety and how to appropriately treat patients who have breakthrough bleeds. And ultimately, clinicians will need to carefully weigh the potential benefits and risks of ACE910 when making treatment decisions.

Now, of course, we have long believed that one of the greatest areas of unmet need in the Hemophilia space is with patients who develop inhibitors to Factor VIII where we currently sell FEIBA. As such, we believe that we will see greater competition in this space, but would highlight that it is a relatively small portion of our total sales, or about 5% of our roughly $15 billion in annual revenues. And as much as 65% of this business comes from international markets, where it often takes longer to change standards of care.

While we don't know for sure how much of our approximately $800 million in annual global sales of FEIBA is at risk, and this will most certainly be impacted by the potential approval timing, the final label and the future clinical and real-world data generated from patients, we do think that the market's current expectation for up to 50% share erosion after five years post-launch is reasonable. That said, we believe there will be no one-size-fits-all approach to treating these kinds of patients, and FEIBA will remain an important therapeutic option also in the future.

Finally, we continue to believe that the level of patient satisfaction, both in terms of efficacy and safety, is much greater in the broader Factor VIII population than it is in the inhibitor population. As such – and, of course, we still have not seen any clinical data for ACE910 in this population, we still believe that Factor VIII replacement will continue to be the standard of care for prophylaxis and acute bleeds in patients with Hemophilia A for many years to come.

One final point I would like to make is regarding our broader expectations of the Baxalta acquisition. When you acquire a company the size and breadth of Baxalta, there, of course, will be some positive surprises and some challenges in the newly acquired business. And while we prepare for new competition in Hemophilia, our Immunology business is doing even better than originally expected, with pro forma growth in the first half of 2017 reaching 15%. And our ability to realize cost synergies is coming faster than we anticipated.

Finally, the last point I will make about our sales growth prospects is on slide 24. While we often focus on our current portfolio of market products, we now also have eight late-stage drugs in development, mostly in Phase III and some in Phase II, all with attractive commercial potential and differentiated product profiles.

We believe these products could generate in excess of multiple hundreds of millions of dollars in peak sales each. These programs span both Rare and non-Rare Disease indications and have the potential to launch in the near to mid-term, subject to regulatory approval, of course. We will increasingly talk about many of these programs in future interactions with investors and remain confident that, if approved, many of these products will ultimately help fuel future sales growth.

Now that I've highlighted our key sales growth drivers, I'd like to highlight the progress we made improving our margins so could I now ask you to turn to slide 26. As you've heard us say a few times today a key part of the rationale for acquiring Baxalta was our belief in the inherent efficiencies that could be recognized by operating the two companies as one company. The chart on this slide shows how our non-GAAP EBITDA margins have significantly improved in just the past few quarters. We've been able to reduce our cost base by reducing duplications, streamlining our operations and realizing synergies identified at the onset of our acquisition of Baxalta.

Additionally, we still believe there is more room to grow and we expect further margin expansion as we aim to get back to the mid-40%s range in the near term. As you know, this is not the first time we've undertaken such a cost efficiency program. We similarly improved margin shortly after I became CEO of Shire, back in 2013, in what was then called our One Shire Initiative. So clearly, we have some experience with us kind of transformation, and I'm pleased to see the rapid progress we're making.

Please now turn to slide 28. As previously reported, Shire is generating increasing amounts of cash. We have been clear that our intention for 2017 is to predominantly use free cash flow to pay down debt, which we continue to do. But increasingly, investors have asked about our plans for capital allocation once we've reduced our non-GAAP net debt-to-EBITDA margin ratio under 3 times. So allow me to clearly articulate our priorities for 2018.

We will continue to invest in innovation to support the organic growth of our core franchises, which will include investment in areas such as R&D, marketing and manufacturing. Next, we will continue to pay down debt and reduce our leverage. We also look to maintain a progressive dividend policy, which has long been a priority of ours. Specifically, in each of the last nine years, we have increased our full-year U.S. dollar dividend by at least 15% per year.

Finally, as we generate surplus capital, we will have options on how we deploy this capital, which, of course, will be dictated by where we believe we can generate the best return for our shareholders We will be selective in our business development approach with a focus on in-licensing and on bolt-on opportunities. And we also would consider returning surplus capital to shareholders, most likely via a share buyback.

Now as we move to slide 29, we will reach the final topic I would like to highlight, our industry-leading Neuroscience franchise. This section begins on slide 30. Our Neuroscience franchise has long been a critical foundation of Shire's growth and we've been the global leader in ADHD for over 20 years. Our flagship product, Vyvanse, continues to be the largest contributor to sales, which grew 17% last year in its tenth year post-launch and with robust IP out to 2023 in the U.S. It also has recently become the third most-prescribed branded medicine in the United States. The total franchise has seen a 12% compound annual growth rate since 2010 and we expect continued growth to come largely from the adult market as well as from international launches.

As we move to slide 31, you will clearly see one of the key drivers of growth in recent years, which has been our international business. In fact, this business saw growth of more than twice that of the overall franchise, with a 28% compound annual growth rate since 2010, and our business is significantly outperforming the overall market. As we have effectively launched our core brands into new markets, we have increased our portfolio market share from 24% in 2014 to 33% in 2016 and we are now the market leader in six of the top-10 international ADHD Markets. As we look forward, we leave there's still plenty of growth opportunities in international markets, as our key products are still in launch phase in most regions.

One example is in Japan, which is the third-largest ADHD market, growing at more than 20% annually and where we just launched INTUNIV and filed for approval of Vyvanse with our partner in Japan, Shionogi.

Please now turn to slide 32. We expect a significant driver of growth to come from the newest addition to our ADHD portfolio, MYDAYIS, which received FDA approval in June and we expect the commercial launch in September. MYDAYIS is approved for patients 13 years and older. Importantly, as shown in our clinical trial, MYDAYIS provides efficacy beginning at two hours to four hours and extending up to 16 hours post-dose.

Based on this profile, we will be optimizing our promotional focus to the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the ADHD market, the adult population, where there is the greatest unmet need for a long-acting therapeutic option. Currently, the adult ADHD market in the U.S. is roughly a $6 billion market with annual total prescription growth of about 7%.

We also know that more than half of adult prescriptions are taking more than once per day, with nearly 20% of prescriptions being either a combination of an extended-release product and an immediate release product or a combination of two extended-release products daily. And based on our market research, the duration of effect seen with MYDAYIS will be a welcome addition to the current treatment options available to physicians and adult patients.

While the commercial launch for MYDAYIS is scheduled for September, we have initiated an Early Experience Program over the past month and the feedback so far is very encouraging. In just 19 days in the field, we have enrolled over 2,000 physicians and nearly 800 patients are now receiving MYDAYIS, and we are well on track for the commercial launch with our marketing materials already submitted to the FDA for review and product stocking well underway in retail pharmacies throughout the country.

Please now turn to slide 33. One final potential growth driver for our Neuroscience business will come from a new chemical entity we plan to develop called SHP680. This is a prodrug of D-amphetamine, a class with a well-understood safety profile. SHP680 has shown a unique PK profile in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition to any regulatory exclusivity, SHP680 has granted patents that expire in 2027 and 2028 and additional pending patent applications, which, if granted, will have later expiration.

We plan to advance clinical development targeted indications for multiple neurological conditions with high unmet need and in due course will provide greater details on our exciting clinical program. Clearly, we expect to continue to innovate and to maintain a leadership position in Neuroscience for many years to come.

Please now turn to slide 34. As you've just heard, the future remains bright for our Neuroscience business. But with that said, the successful completion of the acquisition of Baxalta has now more than ever established Shire as a leading biotech company focused on Rare Diseases. As part of our ongoing work to optimize Shire's portfolio and Shire's strategic focus, we have decided that now is the right time to formally assess potential strategic options for the Neuroscience business.

We are now in a position of much greater long-term financial and strategic flexibility, which could allow us to think about new options for the future. In the course of the next several months, we will consider strategic options that could drive even greater shareholder value from this successful franchise, which could include the independent public listing of our Neuroscience franchise.

And as I mentioned earlier, while we are currently looking to bring on board a new Head of R&D for Shire, we would, of course, adjust accordingly our R&D leadership requirements following this strategic assessment. While we do not have all of the answers today, I look forward to providing an update on this strategic review by year-end.

Please now turn to slide 36 and allow me to summarize the key progress we've made in the second quarter of this year and our expectations for the future. As a result of the investment decisions we've taken, Shire continues to be a high-growth company and is delivering effectively on our 2017 strategic objectives. Q2 was another strong quarter for both top and bottom-line growth. We have made excellent progress integrating Baxalta and reducing our overall cost structure. We have significantly advanced our pipeline, ensuring future growth opportunities. We remain committed to executing on our existing growth strategy and maximizing synergy opportunities in the longer term.

And finally, we look forward to providing additional updates as we progress through the second half of 2017, including the outcome from the strategic assessment of the Neuroscience franchise and the manufacturing network review.

With that, I'd like to open up the call for the Q&A section of the call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs International

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. Please, two, if I may. Flemming, first, you addressed capital allocation more broadly. But if you can just help us think about that in the context of the strategic review for the CNS business. So to the extent that you were to diverse or spin-off the CNS business, how should we think about the capital allocation (46:49) priorities that?

And then secondly, on the stock buyback versus the bolt-on acquisitions that you were talking about, if you can just help us think about the size of the bolt-ons from your perspective that would be in Shire's sweet spot? Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thanks very much, Keyur. Appreciate the questions. So as we addressed in the presentation today on capital allocation, the current priority is to pay down debt,. And I think we've made very significant progress and are accelerating the debt pay down. And the goal we set out of 2 times to 3 times ratio to EBITDA, we are totally on track to delivering that. The decision about a strategic review of Neuroscience does not change our overall focus on paying down debt.

We are now in a very fortunate situation. Since 2013, the team and I have built, I think, two very strong businesses. We've built a Rare Disease business, which has been built mainly through inorganic opportunities and, I think, very successful inorganic opportunities, the largest being Baxalta, whereas the Neuroscience business has been through organic opportunities, investing in field force, going international, seeing impressive international growth, launching VYVANSE in the binge eating disorder indication and now pending launch of MYDAYIS in the U. S. for kids 13 and older and adults, and then also 680.

So our priorities is clearly debt pay down. This strategic review is because we're in a position of strength. We will highlight at the end of the year what the outcome will be. but it will not change our overall priorities on debt pay down. And as we said, we will assess the capital allocation opportunities as we generate more cash and give more guidance on that. Right now, we're focused on debt pay down, integration synergy, margin expansion and completing the synergy review. It's way too early to speculate about the outcome of that particular strategic review.

But as I see it, one option could be two separately listed very strong businesses with strong cash flows, strong growth, strong profitability and strong pipeline.

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs International

And just the size of the bolt-on acquisitions that you were talking about?

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Yeah, I don't think we gave any specific guidance on that. And right now, the focus is not really in that area. As you can see, our behavior recently has been we've done a deal with Novimmune in terms of a licensing opportunity for a bi-specific antibody in preclinical development. I think that's currently where we have the focus.

I'm not going to specify what a bolt-on is, but I also am sure that you can realize that given the sheer integration efforts we have right now, the focus on debt pay down and the completion of the strategic review, which has been a topic we've discussed for quite some time, that that is absolutely priorities for that. We could be in a totally new situation after that strategic review has been completed and then we'd have to give guidance for two separate businesses. So I think it's way too early to talk about what is beyond the outcome of that strategic review.

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Next question, please, operator?

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Annabel Samimy from Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Annabel Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to follow up on the strategic review. It just seems that from the commentary, it's not so much a question of whether you're keeping or not keeping the Neuroscience business, but rather whether it would be a spinout or a sale. So can you just clarify that?

And also, given the strength and durability of the Neuroscience franchise, I'm just wondering what would be the determining factor whether you decide to keep it or spin it out? Is it strictly a matter of what your strategic options are for business development or other bolt-on acquisitions? Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So I think if you look at the results today and if you looked at the first half of the year and the outlook for the year and the guidance we've given, I think you see that both parts of our business, the Rare Disease business and the Neuroscience business, is doing really well. Both are growing nicely, both are generating a lot of profitability and both have made significant progress on late-stage pipeline opportunities.

We are now at critical mass for both of those businesses. And I think the ultimate test before you enter into a strategic assessment is that both businesses, should that be our decision, could stand on their own and be viable strong growth, strong profitability businesses with great prospects for pipeline. I think our preliminary assessment is yes. But I think we should wait the outcome of the full assessment, and then we will update you by the end of the year by the latest.

Annabel Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And if I could ask a follow-up, this is more of the dynamics of the HAE franchise. Clearly, new competition is not just about CINRYZE, but also about FIRAZYR. And it's not just new competition from CSL, but your own products. So can you help us understand the dynamics for the entire franchise, given the changes in the acute market with the introduction of new prophylaxis?

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Jeff, do you want to take the first stab at that?

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Yeah, I think what we saw, Amanda (sic) [Annabel] (52:49), in the first half of this year with our FIRAZYR franchise is that this is a very heterogeneous disease in terms of the number of attacks that different patients have. And, at times, the average utilization of patients that are in our portfolio goes up sometimes and goes down sometimes. We've seen that decline in the first half of 2017. And the comments I made in terms of expectations for the second half were we would expect that trend to continue with CSL's launch.

We do see the prophylaxis market expanding with the CSL launch, and we think that's something that will continue longer term, including second half of next year when, hopefully we're in a position to launch lanadelumab. So I would expect, again, longer-term prophylaxis to expand, which will drive the overall growth of Shire's HAE portfolio, particularly driven by the launch of lanadelumab.

Annabel Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Next question, please?

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Graham Parry from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks for taking my question. So firstly, on the Neuroscience potential split. Can you help us understand the margins of that business relative to the group, whether you'd be looking as part of the review an option to transferring debt into the NewCo as a way of offloading some of the debt from the core business and whether the ultimate aim here is to raise cash for Shire or just to refocus the business? And specifically (54:16) transaction on the other side, and you did raise cash and just retired debt, that can obviously look quite dilutive to your earnings.

Secondly, if you look at the VYVANSE in the market, it does look, stocking aside, that the share of the ADHD market is dipping a little. Could you just run through any changing dynamics in the market there and then and impact of generic Strattera launch of the market that you're seeing on contracting for next year?

And then thirdly, on the Hemophilia space. You said you think patient satisfaction is greater in non-inhibitors. But what's your assessment of the pool that's not satisfying could be at risk of switching? And what can you do to encourage them to remain? And could this be done through a pricing strategy that you may decide to use to defend share in Factor VIII market? Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So there's a lot of questions here, maybe more than two that we normally allocate. So I will try to group them. So there was a question that I saw about Neuroscience, so we'll address that. Then there's one specifically about VYVANSE and recent trends, and then I heard one about Hemophilia.

So, as I said, we have just initiated the strategic review. This is a strategic review. The overall purpose is to assess a number of options, including the independent listing of the Neuroscience business. The main focus of this review will be to secure that both businesses are set up for success should they be separately listed. I think if we look at the outlook, the growth drivers, the profitability and the pipeline and the patent protection, I think both businesses are very strong, and I'm very confident that, if that was the decision, they could be very strong, independently listed businesses.

All the specifics about a potential split and how that would be done, I think it's way too early to go there. This is at the beginning state of a strategic review, and we have clearly said when we'll come back to the market about that.

I think if you look at VYVANSE, both international and U.S., I think it continues to perform very strongly. I think we also expect that with the launch of MYDAYIS we will see further growth in the adult market. I think some of the initial data I gave you from the Early Experience Program indicates high unmet needs in that area.

In Hemophilia, we're not going to comment on specific pricing strategy. I think it's important to remember that for both patients with and without inhibitors, the large part of this market is outside the U.S where there are very different dynamics. It seems this question is focused on the U.S. But I think it's way too early to talk about pricing dynamics, discounting dynamics. You don't even know what price the new entrants is going to come in at. So I think we can discuss that when we have the facts.

But, Jeff, you want to comment on VYVANSE?

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Graham, in terms of market share, it's down slightly versus a year ago. And the two main parts of the market, Shire's share is moving in different directions. In the adult part of the market, which is driving the growth of the overall market, our market share has been increasing. In the pediatric part of the market, which is growing slower, we have been losing share, primarily to what I would say are some niche competitors that have been taking some share from Shire there.

Again, I think longer term, we're very optimistic about the growth in Neuroscience. I think for this year, I was clear that I think we're expecting double-digit growth for VYVANSE, driven by both growth in the US and outside the US. And longer term driven by the launch of MYDAYIS, we expect further growth from our Neuroscience franchise.

Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So Hemophilia space, non-inhibitors, did you have an assessment of the percentage of patients that are not well satisfied, so you just sort of split it out into kind of totally non-switchable to the patients you think you might need to put a bit more effort to protect.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

I think we're not going to comment on specific tactical elements when a new competitor enter into the market. I think we have competed in many areas. I think we know how to compete. So I think that's showing in all the competitive areas we're in, but we don't discuss specific pricing or access or discounting strategies.

Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kerry Holford from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Kerry Holford - Exane Ltd.

Thank you. Two questions, please. On XIIDRA, I wonder if you can just talk a little bit more about the U.S. launch that's already positioning for the year ahead. I guess you've had the discussions now from the commercial side. And what proportion of covered lives can access the drug at Tier 2? And also where we are in the free sampling program? Does that come to an end yet, or is that continuing?

And then on Factor VIII. I wonder if you could comment on the split between ADVATE and ADYNOVATE and just give us a flavor for how fast the long-acting portion of your portfolio is ramping. Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Yeah, so on XIIDRA, I am happy to take the question. As you know, we have brought coverage 80%-plus in the non-Medicare Part D. And we continue to see a very strong position for us there that we continue to grow share. As you can see and I also gave you the data, we continue in a high-growth market to capture share.

Of course, we still have only some access to Medicare Part D. We hope to expand that next year. These formulary discussions are ongoing. That's about 40%-plus of the market. But if I look overall in the market that's available to us now, I see that we continue to do very well. We continue to capture a large part of the new patients. We continue to grow well on total prescriptions. We grow week-over-week, the last few weeks have one week after the other been the highest weeks in terms of prescriptions. So I see that we continue to do well. I'm not going to comment on ongoing Medicare Part D discussions.

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

I'll answer the Hemophilia question about ADYNOVATE. So ADYNOVATE in the quarter was about $75 million in revenue, so annualizing the $300 million range today. So that represents a little more than 10% of the Hemophilia sales we generated in the quarter. And just looking back to last year, it's tripled since Q2 of last year, so we're seeing a nice ramp for ADYNOVATE.

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Next question, please?

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald Securities

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. So my first question here is just on the margin headwinds or potential margin headwinds in 2018, such as loss of (1:01:14) royalties and some other things. And how should we think about the impact there? And how will you grow through this?

And then my second question is, basically you've shown a propensity to spin or sell assets with the announcement of this Neuroscience alternative. And not suggesting that Baxalta was not a good deal for you, but just curious if you would ever consider spinning part of that franchise off to deemphasize that asset and get a greater appreciation for your other products, given some of the overhang this business has created on the rest of Shire? Thanks.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So I can take the latter question first. I think we clearly laid out today that that we're two distinct businesses. We have fully integrated. We're almost well underway in our integration of Baxalta and the Shire business, which has been focused on Rare Diseases. So that's an integrated, cohesive business. And we see that as a unique ongoing business that has created the leadership position in Rare Diseases.

We have the strongest platform now in Immunology. That's our strongest franchise. We think that you can see from the data we have, we've kicked up the growth significantly in that sector. I think we will continue to do well in the other areas as well. And our heritage Shire Rare Disease business does well. I think very strong performance also for GATTEX and NATPARA. So I'm very confident that this is a homogenous, integrated business that will do well even if we spun off the Neuroscience business.

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Maybe I'll take the question on margins. We're not prepared to provide guidance for 2018 at this point. But what I would point you back to is what we've said about EBITDA margins, that our expectation is that we get back into the mid-40%s in fairly short order. And we're in the 43% range right now. I would anticipate that number will be improving as we move into 2018, again, in line with the previous guidance that we've given. But that's all I'm prepared to say about 2018 expectations at this time.

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Next question, please?

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Peter Verdult of Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Peter Verdult - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

Yes. Good afternoon, Peter Verdult, Citi. Two questions. Flemming, just firstly, on the IT business, you got pretty impressive underlying growth, 20%. If you were just to take out the stocking effects in H1, could you just give a sense of what the run rate is? The reason for question is subcutaneous I think only represents about 10% to 15% of the IP market. So I just wanted to explore what you think is the upside risk here for that 6% to 8% guidance you've given and as well as maybe the label expansion opportunities you see for CUVITRU and HYQVIA.

Now the second question seems like the strategic review to replace ACE910 is the talk of the day. But another question on the review. Lots of investoring (1:04:16) coming both the timing of the announcement, which you obviously addressed on the call. But could help us understand a little bit better how you're going to go about achieving a sensible valuation and the shareholder value that you want to deliver given you've got the hard patent expiry for VYVANSE? There is a degree of uncertainty as to when exactly in the next decade MYDAYIS will expire and low pipeline visibility at the moment. I know you've called out 680, but trying to see where some of that value can be ascribed? Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So maybe I take the Neuroscience question first. So I think that as we highlighted on this particular call, the rapid expansion of the international market, we just launched in a relatively few sets of markets in Europe. We just launched in Japan. We have about a $300 million business going at 48% compound annual growth rate. We have VYVANSE filed now in Japan. We're just about to launch INTUNIV. There are lots of other markets that we know have a high potential in ADHD. Japan, as you know, is the third-largest market, growing at 20%. So that's a significant growth opportunity, and the patent situation is longer than it is with the 2023 for the U.S.

We think that MYDAYIS is going to have very good coverage also beyond what could be the lowest point of timing, so to speak, so I'm very confident in that. And we continue to strengthen that portfolio. And I think 680 is a very attractive compound. So I think once we have an opportunity to lay out the full case, if we were to end up deciding to list it independently, I think this will be an incredibly attractive franchise. One of the most profitable, fastest-growing best pipeline Neuroscience businesses around. So I think we'll compare very favorable and get very attractive valuation of that. But I think we should talk about that when we're out there.

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

I'll take the IG question that Peter had. So we grew 15% in the first half of the year in our Immunology business. And looking back even further, if you look at the last 12 months that Shire has owned the business, the business has grown 12%. I would say in that first half of 2017, very little impact from stocking, destocking, Pete, so that's a good indication of the true strength of the underlying business. I think that growth is coming, not only from subcu. I think in the quarter, subcu was half of the growth. But the IVIG business is also growing strongly. GAMMAGARD had a very strong quarter, so it's really all parts of the Immunology portfolio that are contributing.

I was clear I think in my comments that we have previously guided to 6% to 8% growth for this business. We do see higher growth this year. Probably 10% is not an unreasonable expectation. So that assumes some moderation in the second half, but that's really driven by the quarterly phasing last year. The fourth quarter in particular, if you go back and look, for the Immunology business was very, very strong. So overall we're very pleased about this business, Peter. It's growing. Underlying demand is very strong.

Peter Verdult - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

Thank you.

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Next question, please?

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Boris from SunTrust. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

John T. Boris - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks for taking the questions. Just two quick ones. First one, Flemming, appreciate the competitive threats that you reviewed. Can you just discuss your thoughts around ACE93, (1:07:53) which we'll get data on in the back half and what you anticipate would be a competitive threat based on the ABR that they would report to your Hemophilia franchise?

And then secondly on lanadelumab, just any update that you have on your interactions with the FDA, the timing for your filing and just your thoughts around the launch timing of the back half relative to your competitor? Thanks.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Yeah, so I think on the data from ACE910 and non-inhibitors, I think I like to see the data and then we'll make an assessment when we've seen the data. To speculate about data I have not seen I think is at this stage, of course we are doing all the relevant planning. But as I said, I think the dynamics in a non-inhibitor market is somewhat different than they are in the inhibitor market, so the bar is higher there and I would look at that.

In terms of the lanadelumab. So we are in interactions with the FDA. As you know, this had Priority Review and is fast running through the system, so we have to collect all the data also from the Extension trial, so whether we'll be able to file late this year or early next year will depend on when the last patients from the Extension Study and we have all the data. But we're confident in the second half of next year launch, if approved, of course.

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Operator, I think we have time for just one final question.

Operator

Certainly. Your last question comes from Richard Parkes from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Richard Parkes - Deutsche Bank AG

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. I just wanted to go back to the reasons for the Neuroscience strategic review. Obviously, it's outside of your core focus in Rare Diseases. But I'm interested in the thinking behind the possible spin. IS the rationale really driven by a desire to generate cash for deleveraging and M&A? Or is it simply that you think that division would benefit from being independent in terms of capital allocation and driving growth of the business? So just around the thinking as the balance of those two things.

And then secondly, I wondered if you could comment on the differentiation of your Factor IX/X bi-specific. Obviously, the occurrence of adverse events from ACE910, maybe it's not as specific for phospholipid-bound Factor IX/X as maybe was thought. So I wondered if that was the angle of differentiation that you were going for. Maybe you could give some clarity on that. Thanks.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Yeah, so thanks very much for your question. As you can imagine, we would probably not license the compound if we did not think its profile had an opportunity to be differentiated. But I think it's too early for us to speculate about that. As you know, both from a people perspective and an IP perspective, we've inherited a lot of expertise in that area that is based in our Vienna operations. And we've had long-standing collaboration with Novimmune, while Baxalta had. So we're very confident that this is a very attractive compound, but it's at very early stage.

Second, in terms of treating rationale. As I said in my remarks, we think – and that's why we've asked the board for a strategic review, we think that we have two businesses that are very distinct, both in terms of profile, in terms of core audience, in terms of outlook, in terms of how they have come to where they are today and where they need to go in future. One has been built on inorganic growth, the other through organic growth. Both have unique opportunities and challenges going forward. And we think separate businesses potentially both publicly listed with relevant management attention, with focus, with the right decisions on where to invest and with a sufficient balance sheet and, of course, also cash flow generation, that you could supplement organic growth with inorganic growth, that's relevant. But I think it's way too early to talk about the profile of these businesses.

But our initial assessment is both of them have very unique, very strategic opportunities and they could be better off being managed separately. This is not driven by debt pay down or anything like that. The ongoing business overall for the company generates enough cash to continue to pay down debt, as we've shown. And even as we would go through the process of this outcome, whether it becomes a separate listing and all that, we still have the focus on paying down debt.

Richard Parkes - Deutsche Bank AG

Perfect. Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So I think with that, I wanted to thank everybody's attention on what I know is a very busy day. I think if you look at the quarter results, it was very strong top and bottom line, very strong margin expansion, very strong cash generation. I think strong progress in the pipeline. Some exciting products soon to go for a regulatory review in the U.S., launch pending for MYDAYIS, eight (1:13:10) international launches and I think an exciting news about us on undertaking a review with the potential separate listing of the Neuroscience business, which I think has grown in strength year from year through mainly organic initiatives over the last few years.

So, with that, thank you so much for your attention today and look forward to further conversation on the third quarter.

Operator

Thank you. This now concludes our presentation. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.