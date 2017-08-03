Seven Generations Energy's (SVRGF) CEO Marty Proctor on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brian Newmarch - Vice President, Capital Markets

Marty Proctor - President & Chief Executive Officer

Glen Nevokshonoff - Chief Operating Officer

Christopher Law - Chief Financial Officer

Susan Targett - Executive Vice President, Corporate

Analysts

Michael Harvey - RBC Capital Markets

Travis Wood - National Bank Financial

Patrick O’Rourke - Altacorp Capital

Brian Newmarch

Thank you for joining us for 7G’s second quarter 2017 conference call. I’m joined by President and Chief Executive Officer, Marty Proctor; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Law; Chief Operating Officer, Glen Nevokshonoff; and Executive Vice President, Corporate, Susan Targett, as well as other members of our management team.

We will review our results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 before opening up lines for questions. All statements made by the company during this call are subject to the reader advisory set forth in the company’s corporate presentation and the second quarter results news release that were issued this morning. All dollar amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The complete financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the period ending June 30, 2017 were announced this morning and are available on 7genergy.com and on the SEDAR website.

I’ll now pass the call over to Marty.

Marty Proctor

Thanks, Brian. We recently completed the CEO succession plan, which was in vision more than three years ago. Our Founding CEO, Pat Carlson, led the building of a business with a commitment to stakeholder service, financial sustainability, market access and low supply cost.

As the new CEO of Seven Generations Energy, I will work with our senior leadership team to ensure we uphold these core values and continue to focus on profitable growth. Seven Generations is a growth company. Our analysis indicates that growth is the best way to recognize and bring forward the value of our significant resource.

While executing our growth plans, we are building extensive infrastructure, which allows us to efficiently develop our Kakwa River project, while building a solid base of cash flow that we are reinvesting in the business for continued profitable growth.

Since our IPO in the fourth quarter of 2014, our production per share has grown by approximately 140% and our cash flow per share has grown by about 70%, despite global oil prices being cut in half during that period.

As we approach the 200,000 barrels of equivalent per day milestone later this year, we must think critically about our business. We must emphasize full cycle returns on our invested capital. While production and cash flow growth have been a focus, it is the return on our invested capital that truly drives value for our shareholders.

While 7G is and will remain a growth company, we are committed to ensuring that we lower our operating costs to optimize profitability and scrutinize each dollar invested in order to improve our capital efficiency and maximize our returns. There are three key elements of our business that I want to discuss. Our current returns, promising production results from wells outside of our core Nest 2 area and the impact that unplanned third-party facility outages are having on our production.

Looking at second quarter results, we continue to see year-over-year growth in our primary metrics; production, funds from operations and operating income. Condensate yields remain strong and are the key driver behind our financial performance. We continue to observe very encouraging well results. We now have 90-day production rates from two wells, with 60 stages and 160 tons of proppant per stage that were completed in the Nest 2, Nest 1 transition area.

These wells are two of the most prolific condensate wells in the Montney, with IP 90 condensate rates of 1,900 barrels per day, which is approximately 50% higher than our Nest 2 condensate type curve. As we take our higher intensity completions further into the Nest s area, we anticipate that returns and net present value of our estimated 500 drilling locations in Nest 1 will improve significantly, and we’ll add to that 800 locations of top tier inventory in Nest 2.

Secondly, we have early well results from our rich gas area South of Nest 2. This is a land that we acquired in August last year in a region that we expected to have lower condensate to gas ratios than the Nest with higher overall natural gas productivity. A new well in this area is showing anticipated condensate yields, but significantly higher gas rates than expected.

In fact, initial production rates over a 60-day period are approximately 3,100 barrels of equivalent per day, with gas production of 15.5 million cubic feet per day and about 550 barrels per day of condensate, potentially further expanding our top tier inventory.

During the second quarter, we encountered two third-party processing plant outages, a scheduled 10-day outage in April and an unscheduled 40 outage in May. We were recently advised of an additional unplanned nine-day third-party outage, which will occur later this month. We expect this to have an impact on third quarter volumes that will drop our expected Q3 production into the 180,000 to 185,000 barrels of equivalent per day range.

In response to these production outages, combined with a focus on enhancing returns and improving capital efficiencies, we believe it is prudent to reduce our full-year production guidance by approximately 4% to average between 175,000 and 180,000 barrels of equivalent per day. The midpoint of our annual guidance range represents more than 50% production growth over 2016.

I will now pass things over to our Chief Operating Officer, Glen Nevokshonoff.

Glen Nevokshonoff

Thanks, Marty. We are seeing very encouraging results as we bring on wells outside the core of Nest 2. Wells drilled on the Nest 2, Nest 1 boundary, although early stages, are showing very positive production results. In fact, one of the 60-stage completion has produced over 200,000 barrels of condensate today.

Further, we have produced a well in the southern portion of the lands that is averaged 15.5 million cubic feet of natural gas and 550 barrels a day of condensate for first 60 days. These combined results provide an early indication that our top tier inventory maybe significantly expanded and offers a balance of gas weighted and liquid weighted drilling opportunities.

Condensate yields continue to be strong even better than expected. We believe this is a combination of higher intensity completions, along with our slow back technique. While total boe is what drives market expectations, the fact that we are producing more condensate, the highest value product we produce leads to better returns and quicker payouts for our wells.

As Marty mentioned, we dealt with both the planned and unplanned third-party outage during the second quarter. We were able to mitigate the impact of the planned outage by redirecting a portion of our volumes to our own facilities. However, we were impacted by the unplanned outage in May, constraining our Q2 production to 165,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

We have recently been notified of another unplanned third-party outage that will weigh on Q3 production. We have built what we thought was a prudent realistic buffer into our production forecasts. However, the incremental unplanned outages are deferring part of our production ramp we had planned.

During the second quarter, we saw an uptick in both operating and well construction costs. We are committed to driving down our cost structure to ensure we are maximizing the returns achieved on each dollar invested. We’re seeing upward pressures on service costs, as some of our suppliers have increased pricing, due to higher activity levels within the region.

Where we are committed to executing on a development plan, we will not sacrifice our returns for the sake of growth. We are reducing our rig count and cutting the number of completions spreads we’re running and we’ll work with the most efficient and safest service providers.

We saw elevated construction and operating costs in the first-half of the year. These increases can be explained and we have line of sight to improving them. Operating expenses came in at $6.24 per boe for the second quarter. We see varying costs from quarter-to-quarter and we still plan to be in line with historical levels for the second-half of the year.

Spring road bans for a significant portion of our second quarter impacted our operating costs. When we are trucking flow back from our slickwater completions during a road ban, we can only truck – trucks that are half-fold. This means, we have to run twice as many trucks as we would otherwise. This results in a higher than normal operating costs.

To overcome this issue, we’re handling flowback in a significantly different manner. We have begun recycling a portion of our flowback volumes to help lower our water sourcing and disposal costs. We’re also procuring additional access to water disposal facilities and working on our own disposal well that we expected to be – we expect to be in operation early next year.

Drilling costs were higher by 10% compared to the first quarter, due to two wells that encountered downhole difficulties. We were eventually able to drill these wells. However, these one-off events skewed our unit drilling metrics that till this quarter had constantly showed improvements over the last two years. Per well completion costs came in at $7.6 million, which is up slightly from Q1 of $7.4 million. Costs trended higher largely due to completion of the pad of nitrified foam wells, water handling and disposal cost pressures, higher intensity completions and general services price inflation.

As we enter the second-half of the year, we are focused on locally sourced water – slickwater completions and level loading our completion crew. So there were only working with the service providers that share a focus on efficiencies. We continued to shift their standard completion design toward higher intensity fracs that are showing progressively better well results, particularly with regards to condensate production.

We’re always looking to improve well design and are testing tighter stage spacing, potentially with similar or maybe even slightly lower tonnage along with clustered perforation designs. This could lead to tighter into well spacing and a greater number of potential drilling locations. It is important to note that, we are in the early stage of testing these designs and will need to monitor well performance and analyze returns relative to our 60 stage by a 160 ton per stage design.

We’ll continue to test and evolve our completion technologies to unlock the most profitable production, while keeping a close eye on costs.

Now, over to you Chris.

Christopher Law

Thanks, Glen. As we said, our condensate rates continue to outperform and we’re driving strong second quarter funds flow and operating income results. During the second quarter, we saw an increase in both well costs and operating costs. We have done a significant amount of analysis on our cost structure, and I’m confident that we will see things trend in the right direction.

As Glen mentioned, we will level load our field activities to ensure a consistent pace of development and more stable service costs. We will continue to invest in the regional super pads and gathering systems that build the foundation for future growth. And we will continue to invest in our third wholly owned gas plant to ensure we have the processing capacity to support our growth plans.

While the production rates during the second quarter and now the third quarter is being impacted by third-party outages, we are encouraged to see strong revenues, driven by high liquid gas ratios. We continue to run an efficient organization with low G&A per boe, averaging $0.81 through the first-half of 2017.

Interest expense also reduced from an average of 305 per boe in Q1 to 227 per boe in June, as our fixed debt costs continue to be diluted by an increasing production base. This resulted in our second quarter funds from operations of 1,791 per boe, which is again well in excess of our depletion and depreciation expense, driving strong operating income in full cycle profitability.

In a short amount of time, we have significantly grown our production base. 7G continues to invest in infrastructure spending to match our staged production commitments and transportation commitments. This will ensure, we’ll continue to be a strong growth company past 2020.

However, we are also striving to be among the highest returning producers in North America. Our wells often dominate third-party top well reports and supply cost rankings. And we continue to observe encouraging improvements in capital efficiencies that point to improvements in well economics.

We are mindful of how changes in the pace of development have affected service costs on the margin. And we believe that level loading our development program with a more consistent rate of growth, we continue to target balancing our investment requirement with internally generated cash flows and a key strategic driver for us for Maines to overtake our annual capital investment amount with funds from operations.

We believe, this will provide clear line of sight to production growth per share, and provide investors with direct participation in value growth without the risk of dilution on the base development program. We have discussed some of the early well results from both the rich gas area, as well as the Western edge of Nest 1.

What I think is very intriguing is, how we have two very different products streams coming out of each area. The rich gas well has significant gas rates and surprisingly strong condensate rates, with condensate production trending up towards our Nest 2 tight curve. While the Nest 1 boundary wells have condensate rates multiple times our Nest 2 tight curve, early economic evaluation of these wells suggests the potential for returns to those we’re seeing in Nest 2. We’re doing more analysis to quantify the impact, as we get longer term production data.

7G has a very compelling value proposition as we develop one of the most economic assets within both the Montney and the larger North American energy industry. We’re sharpening our focus on returns and are very excited with 7Gs next phase of profitable growth and the value it will create for our shareholders.

I will now pass it over to Executive Vice President, Corporate, Susan Targett.

Susan Targett

Thanks, Chris. I want to reemphasize our commitment to stakeholder service. We continue to engage, consult, and work with the local communities and First Nations near our Kakwa River Project. Seven Generations has always operated under the belief that we must satisfy all of our stakeholders to be successful. When we work with governments, communities, business partners, and suppliers, and when we reduce our impact on the environment, we all benefit.

These concepts are core to 7G. We strive to differentiate our company through stakeholder service. We work to make sure the public is informed about our operations and how our project is impacting and benefiting people and communities.

Our Kakwa River Project is a very busy place and we are always looking for ways to reduce truck traffic. Recently, we started moving more condensate on an expanded pipeline and this has reduced our truck traffic. We are also looking at how to recycle water, which will further reduce the need for water disposal and that also means fewer trucks on Highway 40.

These traffic reductions increase safety and improve our financial performance. We often get asked about the impacts of our completions. To better understand what’s happening underground, we continue to monitor seismic activity. To-date, we’ve seen no measurable impact.

With respect to our emissions, we’ve recently submitted our annual survey to the Carbon Disclosure Project. While our production continues to grow significantly and our carbon measurements are more rigorous, our carbon emissions on a per barrel basis are almost identical and continue to be among the lowest in the industry.

We will continue to operate as a responsible member of the community and believe that our stakeholder service differentiates 7G, as we continue our profitable growth.

I will now pass it back to Marty to conclude.

Marty Proctor

Thanks, Susan. As I mentioned, our Founding CEO, Pat Carlson helped lead an organization and culture that we all value at 7G. The concept of anti-fragility resonates with us, and we believe that we thrive and get stronger by overcoming challenges through innovation and constant improvement. The values that Patterson still drove the organization will continue to be core to Seven Generations and we value his role as a member of our Board of Directors.

Seven Generations is positioned with some of the best rock in North America, which enables us to produce at very low supply costs. And we have multi-decade inventory of some of that best resource on the continent. Despite our growing size, we remain nimble and have the ability to adapt our processes to drive our costs lower and increase returns.

We are not afraid to test new technology that may benefit the company over the long run. We are choosing to increase our focus on making decisions and build a long-term sustainable high returning business.

7G is a growth company. As we develop our inventory, we will drive down our cost structure and make sure that every investment we make will generate attractive returns for our stakeholders.

That concludes our call. I’ll pass it back to the operator to open up for Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Michael Harvey

Thanks. Good morning, guys. So there’s couple of things for me. Can you just remind us of what per well cost is baked into your budget this year? And also just confirm, you’ve got kind of 60 to 70 new Montney wells to come on stream in the back-half. I’m just trying to gauge whether your capital or well counts could be tweaked at all, just given the higher per well costs you’re quoting?

And then second – just the second one here, any quick thoughts on your 2018 outlook recognize, you don’t have official guidance and won’t for awhile, but just any thoughts about how you’re thinking about rates of growth in investment levels relative to cash flows, or anything along those lines of the full cycle return commentary you provided, just any general comments that would be helpful? Thanks.

Marty Proctor

Chris, can you take that one?

Christopher Law

Sure. Good morning, Mike. I might have to have you repeat one of the most start. Yes, so your first question, 2018 capital budget was $10.5 million, we’re carrying…

Michael Harvey

2017?

Christopher Law

2017, excuse me, it was $10.5 million to $11 million per well. We anticipate getting back into that range in the second-half of the year. Your question on 2018, we’re working on this, excuse me, scenario analysis now. We’ve got an upcoming strategy session, which [indiscernible] in September.

Of course, given the press release today, we’re studying one-time assumptions downtime factor, that’s going to be a question that’s going to come up multiple times here. We’re likely to add more downtime to our estimates on a go-forward basis. We’ll discuss the full plans of our 2018 release at our Q3 release consistent with prior years.

I’ll point out too that efficiency that we’ve got good line of sight too in the second-half of 2017 will carryover into 2018. We’re going to continue to front-end load infrastructure for growth. We’re building, what we’re calling right now our Gold Creek plant that should come on in the second-half of 2018.

We’ll continue to use our firm transportation as a guide as a basis for our planning. And as funds from operations continue to grow depending on commodity prices, we’ll get closer to that free cash flow break-even point that we keep pointing towards. And just remind you, Mike, your third question was related to the well inventory for the second-half of the year?

Michael Harvey

Yes, like you think you have turned on 41 well or so in the first-half. So just kind of making sure you had something like 60, or slightly more than 60 coming on in the second-half, that’s just kind of according to your initial plan just wondering if changed at all with the costs?

Christopher Law

No, no, we’re on pace to bring on the same amount of – or same wells on production, as we had initially. So, yes, the 105 that was a midpoint of the wells less to 41 should give you a good guide for the second-half of the year.

Michael Harvey

Great. That’s perfect. Thanks.

Christopher Law

Thanks, Mike.

Travis Wood

Yes, good morning, guys. Chris, you touched on plan downtime and reassessing that for 2018 production. Can you give us a reminder and provide us with some color around, again, how the 180 to 190, 17 numbers were set, and what was embedded within kind of downtime and reliability around that initial production guidance?

Christopher Law

Yes, sure. Good morning, Travis. So the initial downtime was blade. First of all, it’s based on an analysis of historical plant run time. So when we do this, it’s empirical. We look at our performance in the past and we make adjustments. And so, of course, our experience this year is going to modify how we look at future years.

Last year, going into this year, we utilized a 3% full field downtime adjustment factor, plus we made adjustments to individual type curves. Primarily for concurrent operations when we’re doing offset completions, we typically have to shut in wells, and so we modify type curves for that activity. We also, if you recall, used conservative type curves. We used 28 stages versus our average design this year has been in the 36 to 38 stage count.

So we used a statistical type curve that used less stages than we were planning to spend for capital this year. When you look at this year, we’ve had a combined 28 days of full plant outage, third-party plant outage, plus ramp up in down days on the side.

On top of that, we’ve been having ongoing runtime issues in Q2 and Q3. And this has restricted throughput production, which has limited our ability to outperform. And frankly, we just didn’t have that experience when we were going into the planning for this year. We thought, we had enough buffers in. But clearly, we didn’t – we were trending towards the lower-end of our guidance prior to this outage based on first-half production and this latest one has shifted us.

We think it’s prudent to modify, as you can see, obviously, dropping it down to 175 to 180. And now that we have had days close to 200,000 boe per day already, but not on a consistent basis. And this maintenance should take us up to a much more consistent run time. And I’ll just comment on the outage, it’s a dehydration unit. It’s critical to fix now to avoid long-term plant damage.

So we definitely want to get it done as quickly as possible, and it’s frankly inexpensive to fix, it’s less than $2 million. And so we’re fairly confident, this will get us to much higher runtimes on that plant and get us back up and over that $200,000 boe per day mark.

Travis Wood

Okay. And is there and so we talk about the nine days, I’m assuming that that the Musreau plant. I think that that goes around, I think, for the quarter, you can kind of equate to on the math maybe 4,000 barrels a day. Was there other downtime whether it’s associated with Musreau,or other operated and non-operated plants that are kind of how you’re guiding lower for Q3?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yes, go ahead, Marty.

Marty Proctor

Yes, I would just say, I think your estimate of the potential impact is a bit low actually, Travis. And that is the main corporate ready for the processing challenges that we have had yet with the uncertainty that we have over the – we’re confident that the operator of that plant has got a solution, that’s going to get the plant up to capacity. But we want to have additional buffer beyond what we had initially forecast for the year and that’s included in our revised guidance for the remainder of the year.

Travis Wood

Okay. And final question, what would you guys estimate the base decline to be sitting at heading into H2?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yes, we actually do a lot of analysis on that and a lot of others investors and analysts do the same. We think it’s up in the order of 35% to 40%. And with that, of course, given that these wells are so prolific, we really have a sustainable business model already.

As Chris said in his opening remarks, we are choosing to invest in continued growth. We are a growth company. We have a business that’s sustainable. We’ve got complete flexibility over investment, and we’re well funded. But that said, we are all spending cash flow at the moment, but we are driving towards that cash flow self-sufficiency. That relatively low decline rate allows us to have that sustainable business model, we could peel that some of that growth and generate free cash now.

Travis Wood

Okay. And sorry, one last one. The 179 for June that you talked about on – in July, is that still a good number to run with heading into the third quarter and building out for second-half volumes?

Marty Proctor

Yes, that’s still pretty close. It was around 180.

Travis Wood

Okay. Thank you, guys.

Marty Proctor

Thanks, Travis.

Patrick O’Rourke

Hey, guys, good morning. Just a few quick questions here this morning. First, the move to complete eight wells with nitrogen foam back from slickwater, just wondering if you can provide a little color around that, if that is related to the rock, or the facilities and the liquids handling? What sort of it is the driver of that change there? And how should we be thinking of it going forward in the split between slickwater and nitrogen foam completion wells?

Marty Proctor

Yes, good question, Patrick. Glen, can you take that?

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yes, absolutely. Thanks, Patrick. Yes, so we continue to try different options across our field to see what is going to optimally get us the best returns from the rock. So we wanted to test the next five culminate in a certain area. We can blend the the nitrogen with slickwater and void some of the requirements, which we’ve done in the past. We had about 25% of our wells this year as nitrified foam. Although, we’ve done a lot – quite a bit lower proportion of that.

And going forward, based on the results we’ve seen, we see that our slickwaters have improved condensate yields, and quite frankly, they’re cheaper. So we see better NPV with that. So going forward for the – at least, the later-half of this year, we’re going to stick with slickwater and probably move away from anti-foam, but we’re always testing new ideas and new techniques to make sure, we’re maximizing the returns.

Marty Proctor

Yes, and just to clarify, as Glen indicated, we originally budget – budgeted 25% nitrogen foam completions, it’s going to be less than that, Glen.

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yes. Absolutely, yes.

Patrick O’Rourke

Okay. And then, it looks like maybe you’re moving to a place where we’ve got Nest 2, we’ve got to take care of Nest 1, maybe that a bidding question. But you talk about the ultra liquids – ultra condensate rich wells there and then not the rich gas, the high gas rate. I’m just wondering if, I guess, a bit of a two-part question. But hey, are we going to a place where we might see sort of a Nest 3, Nest 4 breakdown of type curves? And then B, how does this impact the way your facilities in your system costs are set up? Do you have any considerations there? Does there anything have to be done for the difference in the products you might have from these various areas?

Marty Proctor

Yes, another good. Chris, do you want to grab that?

Christopher Law

Yes, what was – yes, just a different type curve event, it’s a good question. It’s actually quite exciting. When we look at the lands to the south, the gas, as we said, is multiples of the Nest 2 type curve. And the condensate actually has – the wells being constrained and the condensate is moving up towards the Nest 2 type curve.

What’s neat down there is, we’re very likely to have less lift requirements. You’ve got higher pressures, higher regular temperature, and we might see a much flatter CGR. So that would imply lower, frankly, super pad requirements, maybe less lift requirements. And so that could be pretty exciting economically.

And then to the North, we’ve still got good gas rates out of the well. The gas actually is moving up towards the Nest 2 type curve as well and the condensate is significantly outperforming, will likely require a full super pad design there, because the condensate gas ratio is much higher.

So not a fundamental change in the infrastructure, again, maybe less in the South. And from a type curve event situation, that’s yet to be evaluated. Economically, the wells are actually similar with one having a lot more gas and slightly less NGLs and one having significantly more condensate. So at varying commodity prices, we’ve got sort of a diverse set of choices if we feel like prices are stronger one way or the other, we can drill in a certain portion and we can blend the two. And so it’s actually quite exciting. It really changes the suite of opportunities for us.

Marty Proctor

It does give us flexibility in the products that we develop. And on top of that, we can really optimize our facilities as well. We can look forward to saying, can we reduce our dependence on a condensate stabilizer, for example, which is capital – it’s capital intensive. There’s a number of things we can look out and tweak and probably find ways to further improve the, I guess, the overall net present value of this entire asset, as we focus on some of the differences in the various areas.

Glen Nevokshonoff

Yes, I agree. I think the infrastructure in the South will be quite a bit less. You don’t need compression right away. The reservoir pressure is 50 to 55 MPa, where we drill their well, where the Nest is 40, especially with the higher gas rates, you don’t need as much artificial lift, if any, if you’re depending on where you are with the phase envelope.

So, as Chris said, your condensate gas ratio is most likely going to be fairly flat over the – linked to the well, which is quite a bit different than the Nest 2, which we have separate declined for a gas and a condensate.

Patrick O’Rourke

Okay. Just a final quick question here. You guys have – you spent well more than half of your capital to-date. We’ve seen a few producers throughout the industry talk about starting to pull forward 2018 capital into 2017. Is this something like, could we see some 2018 theoretical capital pulled forward into the fourth quarter, given that break-up conditions have been okay. And it looks like, you’re on pace, at least, with the capital spend of the program or ahead?

Marty Proctor

Yes. Well, we have complete flexibility over that Patrick. And so, the 60% – approximately 60% slightly less than 60% of the budget that was invested in the first-half of the year is consistent with our plan. We’ve got flexibility going forward. Our intent is to really focus on capital efficiencies, of course.

As Chris said to you in his opening comments, we are still going to invest in that growth. We’ve still got a significant amount of plan, or investment plan for the next plant, and actually some pre-investment in the expansion of that next plant. So that is still our intent for this year. That still puts us within our original guidance range. At this time, we don’t intend to bring forward 2018 capital. But we do want to ensure that we have a smooth transition from Q4 2017 into 2018.

So we’re looking at that very closely and it relates to Glen’s comments right around a level loading our program, that way we can get some more efficiencies, I think, in our partnership with our service providers. But we can also ensure kind of a steady growth quarter-by-quarter, which is something that we want to do, and I think that our stakeholders and shareholders want us to do as well.

Patrick O’Rourke

Okay. Thanks a lot, guys.

Glen Nevokshonoff

Thank you.

Marty Proctor

Thanks..

Brian Newmarch

Thanks, everyone, for the time on our quarterly call. We will be available for any follow-up questions that you may have. Our contact information is available on our website. Thanks very much.

