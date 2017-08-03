Bidding Farewell To The 'Oil God'

We continue to point to higher breakeven costs stemming from servicing cost inflation, bottlenecks in completion crews, and the delusional notion that U.S. shale can grow below $50 WTI.

Hall threw in the oil bull thesis at the start of July due to his belief that U.S. shale's technological improvements will make it the marginal barrel.

Welcome to the farewell edition of Oil Markets Daily!

After throwing in his long oil bull thesis at the start of July in this letter, Andy Hall (aka, "oil god") of Astenbeck Capital Management is closing down his hedge fund due to losses from betting on higher oil prices this year.

Source: WSJ

According to sources, Hall's Astenbeck lost 30% for the first half of 2017. Since the oil downturn started in 2014, Hall originally started 2014 being short oil, calling for lower prices. But he then quickly flipped to the bull side in February 2015. The ride after that has not been a smooth one for this veteran oil trader.

Shale oil to blame

In his letter dated July 3, Hall describes why he now believes in the "lower for longer" view. He goes on to say (emphasis added by us):

Shale is now the marginal barrel Technological advances have continued to drive down well breakevens as well as expand the shale oil resource base in the U.S. In a recent report, PIRA estimated that there are now 80 billion barrels, or half of the recoverable U.S. shale oil resource base, that is economic at $50 Brent (say $48 WTI) or less. This represents some 215,000 well locations. Each of these on average can produce around 300 bpd in its first year on stream. The current horizontal oil rig count is 650 and has been growing at a rate that would bring the count to close to 800 by the end of the year. 800 rigs can drill about 15,000 wells per annum which means potentially 4.5 million bpd of gross new production. After deducting legacy decline this would translate into net production growth of more than a million bpd per annum, which exceeds the expected 'call on shale' (demand growth less non-shale crude supply growth from non-OPEC, OPEC crude and other non-crude liquids). Today's rig count or lower would be necessary to constrain shale oil growth to the 0.7- 0.8 million bpd of year/year growth in shale oil production that is probably required to balance supply and demand.

After the shale section, Hall goes on to show how fundamentals globally have disappointed to the downside in June. Here's what he said (emphasis added by us):

There are several explanations for why the expected supply deficit has not materialized. Firstly, demand growth has been somewhat disappointing. Based on indicators of economic activity, demand in 2017 should be growing by around 1.7 million bpd, if not more. Actual growth, however, seems to be closer to 1.4 to 1.5 million bpd for reasons that are not yet clear. Secondly, non-OPEC supply growth has been exceeding initial expectations - largely because of faster shale growth in the U.S. Forecast growth in non-OPEC supply for 2017 has been revised progressively higher by 0.3 million bpd. OPEC production is also now expected to be greater than seemed the case just a month ago because of the earlier than anticipated return of shut-in production in Libya and Nigeria. This will add around 0.2 million bpd of additional supply on average in 2017. Finally, revisions to data for 2016 now show a small flow surplus of 0.1 million bpd whereas previously there had been a small flow deficit.

With the help of hindsight, both points are turning out to be...

When we received his letter in early July, we thought that Hall made compelling points for lower for longer oil prices. However, his analysis - with the benefit of hindsight just a month later - is turning out to be too consensus-driven. Under the pressure of managing other people's money, we don't blame Hall for succumbing to the pressure of the consensus and herd mentality. But looking back at his argument, those points on shale and lower-than-expected demand growth have been proven wrong so far.

According to the EIA, U.S. gasoline demand over the last week hit an all-time high, while global demand growth in May improved remarkably. In addition, after announcing Q2 results, it's clear that Permian producers who were supposed to push U.S. shale production much higher in 2018 are disappointing as 1) bottlenecks at the completion stage are stalling production being brought online, 2) servicing cost inflation is rising, and 3) and lower oil prices are starting to hit cash flow, resulting in lower capex.

The PIRA analysis that noted "technological improvements" that have made U.S. shale production economic will turn out to be one of the worst calls in history. We have written over and over again in the past that U.S. shale's "magical breakeven" stems from cyclical cost reduction and is not structural (our latest writeup on this is here).

Another one bites the dust

This year is proving to be extremely difficult for energy investors and oil bulls. We saw a massive capitulation in May and June of this year from the bull community, with some long-time energy bulls throwing in their towels. After the destruction of the oil bulls, we are one of the few remaining ones calling for much higher oil prices by the end of the year. We bid farewell to Andy Hall and wish him the best in whatever venture he pursues next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.