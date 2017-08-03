USO: Topping Out Or Headed Higher?

USO appears to be topping out here and could see lower prices in the weeks to come. A 10% to 20% downturn would bring USO to the lower end of its 18-month trading range.

OPEC and major non-OPEC producers are cutting output, yet many countries are not meeting their cutback goals. The U.S. has increased output by roughly 10% year to date.

USO prices are ruled by supply and demand. Future supply is projected to be somewhat higher than demand, suggesting a range-bound oil market with a slight bias to the downside.



United States Oil (USO) has surged roughly 18% since hitting a low of $8.70 approximately 6 weeks ago. OPEC and non-OPEC producers cutting output proved to be favorable for oil prices in the past few weeks. Crude bounced of the lower end of its range of $42 and is now fluctuating around $50. So, is it time to sell the rally in USO or are there more gains ahead for this oil tracking ETF?

There are several fundamental elements that imply oil demand is not likely to increase significantly any time soon. At the same time, there are questions as to how committed OPEC and Non-OPEC producers are to cutting output. Moreover, parts of the auto industry appear to be transitioning to electric or hybrid vehicles that consume much less gasoline or none what so ever. In addition, further fundamental and technical evidence suggests that USO does not appear to have any substantial catalysts to move significantly higher; therefore, is likely to be range bound for the foreseeable future, and is currently trading towards the upper echelon of its range.

About USO

The United States Oil Fund holds near-month NYMEX futures contracts on WTI crude oil. USO is among the largest and most liquid oil ETFs available, and delivers its exposure to oil using near-month futures. USO is extremely liquid and makes for an effective trading vehicle for investors and traders seeking exposure to oil. It provides market participants the ease of trading it like any other stock or ETF without having to use other exchanges or taking on additional risk associated with futures trading.

World Oil Demand

USO/oil prices are heavily influenced by supply and demand in the oil market. When demand surpasses supply, prices rise, and when demand is eclipsed by supply prices fall, dramatically so at times. This dynamic influenced oil/USO prices greatly between 2012 and 2014 as prices increased and subsequently as prices dropped between 2015 and 2016. As of late, demand and supply have moved more in line and oil prices have somewhat settled in a range of low $40s to about $54 per barrel. Oil supply and demand is projected to be steady with a notable uptick in supply outpacing demand in Q2 2018. This trend lends additional support for range bound prices with a slight bias to the downside.



U.S. More Rigs Coming Online

One of the main reasons for oversupply in the oil market has been an increased number of rigs popping up in the U.S. and Canada. This phenomenon was largely responsible for the major downturn in oil prices during 2014 and 2015. With increased drilling the U.S. became one of the world's top oil producers, nearly doubling production from 2009-14, from roughly 5 million barrels per day to nearly 10 million. After a relatively small drop in output following the bear market of 2014-16 the U.S. is approaching 10 million barrels per day once again.

According to Baker Hughes, rig counts in the U.S. were up over 100% to 958 year over year in July 2017. Canadian rigs were up nearly 100% to 220 over the same period. This aggressive and continuous climb in rigs from the U.S. and Canada may cause additional supply to come online which may not be fully reflected in the EIA data.

OPEC and Non-OPEC Production

The recent increase in oil prices could be in large part attributed to OPEC and non-OPEC countries' agreement for production cuts. Although output has been cut somewhat notably by both large OPEC and non-OPEC producers, many countries are not reaching their cutback targets. In fact, OPEC members hit their lowest percentage of cutbacks for 2017 in June. Moreover, in June 2017 only 6 of the 21 nations reached their cutback goals.

It is important to point out that these production cuts which are leading to slightly higher oil prices are occurring at the expense of market share. This market share is going predominantly to the U.S. While major OPEC and non-OPEC countries are attempting to cut production to prop up oil prices, the U.S. has more than doubled the number of rigs in the past year and has raised daily production from 8.94 million barrels a day to 9.43 million barrels a day in 2017.

It is unclear how long this OPEC/non-OPEC alliance will last, but it is clearly detrimental to the market share of such prominent oil producing countries such as Russia, and Saudi Arabia. With many countries not living up to their cutback commitments, it is plausible that this initiative could be short lived and the game for market share like the one witnessed in 2015 could resume at any time.

Auto Industry Transitioning

Another element that could have significant long-term repercussions for USO and oil prices in general is the transition toward greener automobiles. Many manufacturers are producing and/or have plans to introduce an increasing number of electric vehicles that do not need oil to function.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is experiencing an enormous amount of popularity with its 100% electric, accessible to the masses performance vehicles. Volvo is planning to make only fully electric and hybrid cars starting in 2019. Volkswagen and other manufacturers are planning to roll out 100% EVs soon, and this trend appears to be real. Many people want EVs and it seems to be the trend of the future.



Currently, nearly half the oil in the U.S. is used to produce gasoline to power automobiles. This is a worldwide phenomenon, however, with the increasingly popular and powerful trend for EV vehicles this percentage is likely to drop significantly in the next few years and with it demand for oil could also take a dive.

The Dollar Connection

The weak dollar has been an additional positive element as of late when it comes to USO and oil prices, as a lower dollar makes oil cheaper in other currencies. However, with the Fed normalizing rates and tightening its balance sheet the dollar could be on the verge of a reversal. Technical factors also support this argument. USO may not perform as it has in recent weeks if the dollar reverses, and this could be another factor counter-intuitive to this latest uptick in USO prices.

Technical View

The USO chart illustrates a possible short term topping pattern as the CCI recently hit 200 and the RSI was as high as 70 in recent days. Furthermore, the full stochastic appears to be turning negative suggesting a shift toward negative momentum for USO. In addition, the chart shows a series of lower highs and lower lows since the year began, and this appears to be another lower high which could take USO down to a new low for the year.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The USD Index chart shows that the dollar may be finding a base here after an extremely steep selloff that has devalued the dollar index by more than 10% year to date. CCI and RSI signal very oversold conditions and the full stochastic has the potential to turn positive, signaling a shift towards positive momentum. This is also the lower end of a 2.5-year range and represents significant support at the 92 level. A rebound in the dollar would put additional strain on USO and oil prices.

The Takeaway

While OPEC and major non-OPEC producers cut output the U.S. and Canada are increasing oil production and capturing market share. As most nations are not meeting their projected cutbacks this alliance may not last much longer. The oil market is a war for market share, and while the current objective may be to raise price it might not be worth the risk of losing significant market share to the U.S., especially from Russia's and Saudi Arabia's perspective.

Moreover, if the dollar begins to rebound, this will also impact USO/oil prices rather negatively. Furthermore, there are major long-term structural issues such as a movement away from ICE automobiles and towards EVs that could decrease demand for oil in general.

USO appears to be topping out here and could see lower prices in the weeks to come, a 10% to 20% pullback seems likely here as it would coincide with the lower end of the range oil has been trading in over the past 18 months. We recommend a short position in USO now. For investors seeking more alpha, selling call option pertaining to USO may deliver high rates of return in relatively short time periods, yet comes at significant risk to capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are short USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short USO through the sale of call options.