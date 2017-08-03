Apple: The Latest iPhone Data

When it comes to smartphone figures, there is plenty of data available. When it comes to Apple's (AAPL) iPhone, I like to analyze the data from CIRP, which takes a look at the installed base of the device in the US. While trends around the globe can still be different, the CIRP data does provide some interesting details at how the smartphone is doing. Here's the latest chart:

(Source: CIRP data via 9to5 Mac article)

The first item to note is that the phone is growing its user base in the US, coming in at around 141 million units. That's up about 5 million sequentially, and 17 million in the past year. Going back two years shows growth of about 50 million units, not too shabby considering at that point the 6 and 6 Plus had already been on the market for about nine months.

Another good sign for Apple is that the newest models (7, 7 Plus) appear to have sold better than 6s and 6s Plus line at this point a year ago. CIRP puts the 7 crowd at around 47 million, whereas at this point last year the 6s crowd was around 40 million. The 7 Plus represents a higher percentage as well, which is good for average selling prices since the 7P got a $20 price raise from its predecessor. Apple was able to increase selling prices just a bit in this year's fiscal Q3 over the prior year period.

Apple has a tremendous opportunity ahead, even with all of this good news, as CIRP estimates 86 million iPhones that are currently in the 6s or earlier crowd, meaning they will be two years or older this September (two years from launch date - not necessarily each individual phone will be that old). That's a lot of iPhones that need to be upgraded, and this data is only looking at the US. Imagine the worldwide potential that is there, especially with larger screens in focus and Apple rumored to be launching a high end device that would have the largest screen in iPhone history at 5.8 inches.

There is one thing here that I would like Apple to take note of, however, and that's how the SE is doing. CIRP says that the smaller screen phone has a 6% share, which would mean approximately 8.5 million sales in the roughly five quarters since the device was launched. If Apple can sell that many in the US over that time, we're likely well above 10 million worldwide. I currently use an iPhone SE, as I prefer the smaller size of the device, and it is apparent that many others do too. I would hope that management considers this sales success and continues to produce a smaller screen phone, because it appears to be roughly a $4 billion or so annual revenue opportunity. Perhaps a second edition SE could be launched in March 2017 with some upgraded hardware.

Earlier this week, Apple's earnings report was not as bad as feared, sending the stock to a new all-time high. Not only did iPhone sales grow over the prior year period, but management's guidance was better than expected, suggesting this year's launch will go quite well. The latest data from CIRP shows that the iPhone is doing quite well in the US, and the company has a sizable opportunity ahead from those waiting to upgrade. The data also shows that there's still decent demand from smaller screens, so Apple should not ignore this point. As long as the iPhone is doing this well, shares of the company will continue to see new highs.