Concho Resources - Earnings Improve, Growth Slows

I think that Concho is a quality business, but I'm refraining from buying at these levels as the risk/reward still does not look that attractive to me.

The results are impressive as Concho is able to post earnings of $2 per share in a $45-$50 world, just as oil prices appear to be strengthening a bit.

Concho Resources (CXO) is a premium player in the Permian that has long been granted a premium valuation, given its relatively low-cost properties -- even as earnings power has been limited in this harsh environment. Following the release of the second-quarter results, investors have sold off shares of Concho, even as oil prices have rebounded to the $50 mark again over the past week.

Concho has a lot of things going for it, including quality acreage, low breakeven costs, rapidly growing production and a resilient balance sheet. On top of that, the company is profitable in this environment as this quality has been rewarded a very steep price by the market.

The Business

In June, I looked at the prospects for the company and appraised the company for the quality of the assets and the management of those assets. The company holds some 600,000 net acres in the Permian, the only major geographic region in which the company is active. The company is active in well-known basins, such as the Midland, Southern Delaware and Northern Delaware Basin. Overall, Concho holds roughly 20,000 horizontal drilling locations. The company aims to outperform its peers by focusing on these very high-quality assets via drilling long laterals, focusing heavily on data, economies of scale and a strong balance sheet, which adds flexibility to the operations.

The company is growing its production in a rapid fashion. First-quarter production totaled 181,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, a 30% increase compared to the year before. To support production growth of 21-25% for 2017, Concho has laid out a $1.7 billion capital spending plan at the start of the year. Production has grown to 184,700 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in the second quarter, as year-on-year growth rates slowed down to 27%. Oil production grew at a similar pace percentage wise, and continues to make up 61% of total production. Production growth is slowing down if we look at the sequential numbers, confirmed by the outlook for Q3 in which production is seen around 188,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, plus or minus 2,000 barrels.

Earnings Are Improving

Concho posted first-quarter GAAP earnings of $650 million, but this was heavily impacted by gains related to asset sales and on derivatives. Adjusted for that, earnings came in at $72 million in Q1, as realized oil prices came in at $49.08 per barrel. The good news is that adjusted profits have risen to $77 million in Q2, even as realized oil prices came in at just $44.75 per barrel. As the company produced roughly 10 million barrels during the quarter, the $4 decline in realizations and lower realizations in gas and NGL indicate that costs continue to come down rapidly, as adjusted profits are up a bit.

This indicates that current adjusted earnings power runs at roughly $300 million per annum, as there is upside to this number with oil approaching the $50 mark again. These earnings come on top of roughly $1.1 billion in annualized depreciation charges, for $1.4 billion in cash flow generation. This still implies that there will be some cash outflows given the reiterated outlook for $1.7 billion in capital spending, although the outflows are fairly limited.

Holding $900 million in cash, equivalents and fair value of hedges, the company has plenty of liquidity, offset by $2.7 billion in debt, for a $1.8 billion net debt load. Based on the quarterly EBITDAX number of $461 million, the annualized number translates into a leverage ratio of 1x, being very manageable. The $300 million cash outflows look very low given the rapid growth rate, but note that these are year-on-year numbers, as sequential growth is slowing down quite a bit. Based on the Q1-Q3 trends, production is growing by just 10% per annum at the current time.

Premium Valuation Remains

Despite a near 10% drop to $117 per share, which marks a 20% correction from the 52-week high, Concho is not cheap at all. The 150 million shares still represent a near $18 billion valuation at these levels, but the good news is that at the current rate in the first half of 2017, Concho is posting earnings of close to $2 per share this year.

Given the production of 40 million barrels of oil this year, a $10 move boosted pre-tax earnings by $400 million, or close to half a billion if higher realizations in gas and NGLs are taken into account. After accounting for some cost inflation and a 40% tax rate, after-tax earnings could jump by $250 million following such a move. This is equivalent to little over $1.50 per share. That means earnings power could rise to $3.50 per share, with oil at $55 and to $5 per share if oil rises to $65.

If that were to happen, the valuation looks reasonable, although it would still represent a premium to the overall market and requires a further 30% run higher in oil prices from here. Given that shale players would be likely to quickly start growing production if oil surpasses the $55 mark, I think that there are limits to a big increase in oil prices in the short to medium term. As discussed in June, Concho is profitable with oil at $45, which looks impressive. But this is in part driven by large impairment charges taken in the past, which artificially lower the deprecation charges and boost profits. A major impairment charge was taken in the first quarter of 2016, as Concho was writing down assets by $1.5 billion at the time.

On the other hand, the ratio of deprecation charges to capital spending gets skewed by large impairments in the past. This is similar to the practice of ignoring the big one-off (impairment) losses in the past, while recognizing the profits in subsequent periods after depreciation charges have been artificially lowered. This is seen by the fact that capital spending of $1.7 billion is equivalent to more than 150% of the deprecation charge seen this year, even as year-on-year production growth is set to drop quite substantially.

Final Thoughts

Despite the artificially lowered depreciation charges, something that applies to many energy companies, there is much to like about Concho. This relates to its positioning, efficient operations, large inventory and strong balance sheet. Quality does, in general, pay off over time and certainly in combination with financial prudence. This allows investors to avoid severe dilution in harsh times, and allows you to be opportunistic in difficult times. That said, even quality has its price. The fair price for Concho is mostly determined by prices, costs and production, of which the first and foremost factor is low and is outside of Concho's control.

Given the current earnings power, the P/E ratio still exceeds 50, which is steep as production growth is slowing down rapidly year on year, while the company is seeing some modest capital outflows. Based on my base case of $5 earnings power with oil at $65, Concho is not cheap, even if oil prices rise another 30%. While I was positively surprised by the earnings number in Q2, and valuations are improving given that oil prices have seen some strength and shares have come down, I think that shares are still far too highly valued at this point given the risk/reward situation as outlined above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.