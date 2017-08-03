No Reason To Bother With ConocoPhillips

Photo credit

ConocoPhillips (COP) has had a rough go of it for some time as it has grappled with the same issues as everyone else in the energy complex. COP topped out in December over $52 but has been steadily lower since then in a departure from some of the other big players in the space that have already rallied. But COP has some issues it is still working through and while its Q2 report looked pretty good, it wasn’t enough to get the stock moving as of yet.

We’ll start with the chart as I think it tells a pretty compelling story. We see the top in December and since that time, there hasn’t been one higher high during the downtrend. That sounds logical that higher highs wouldn’t be made during a downtrend but they sometimes are and signal that the bulls haven’t given up. However, when COP tried to rally in April it came within pennies of its February high and was rebuffed, leading to three more consecutive lower highs. That’s where we find the stock now and that’s not a good place to be if you’re long.

In addition, COP is now trading below its 200DMA and barring a rally that would break the lower high string we’ve seen for the past eight months, it is going to remain that way for the foreseeable future. That is yet another problem for the bulls and as of now, the moving average is still upward sloping; that means the bulls’ work is going to be very difficult.

Then there’s the problem of COP’s dividend, which is simply inadequate when compared to what one can get in the mega-cap energy space these days. COP is paying just about what a 10-year Treasury pays so the yield isn’t exactly exciting. It is better than nothing but others in the industry are paying two or more times that level. That is yet another black mark against COP and to be honest, I’m having a difficult time finding anything at all to say that isn’t bearish or at least undesirable.

In terms of the actual report, there was some good news to be had, if only in a relative sense. COP is still grappling with profitability issues that others dealt with in 2015 or 2016 but hey, better late than never, I suppose. As such, earnings aren’t really a relevant thing to talk about with COP because it isn’t expected to do much more than just try and break even for 2017 and 2018. At any rate, management did highlight a couple of positive developments in Q2.

One was that operating cash flow as in excess of capex and dividends for the fourth straight quarter and while that doesn’t sound like much of an accomplishment, it is very important. Being able to cover capex and the dividend with cash from the business means that COP will be more able to focus on fixing its balance sheet. It is trying to work down its debt levels and is doing a nice job, exceeding its own target for debt reduction thus far. It retired $3B in debt early in Q2 and is looking to do another couple of billion in the second half so good work is being done. Strong operating cash flow allows this to be the case and COP should be proud of what it has accomplished.

But the question is, has COP done enough? The energy complex has lots of names with some fairly serious upside leverage potential as the sector has gone through its recent rebound and I just don’t see it here. COP is still in the process of fixing its balance sheet – which is a noble pursuit – but it is also still reeling from profitability issues that it hasn’t figured out at all. As such, valuing the stock based upon a PE ratio is meaningless because for now, earnings are either negative or so small as to make the PE ratio useless.

What we can do, however, is evaluate the stock based upon its yield and the chart, both of which are important pieces to investing in any company. COP’s yield is below the standard for its industry – particularly for energy-related mega-caps – so that certainly is no reason to buy this stock. COP is praising its own ability to cover the dividend with cash from the business so that tells you what sort of problems it has been having and that sizable raises likely aren’t on the horizon; it cannot afford to do so. Therefore, on that measure, I’m not interested.

The chart looks pretty bearish until it can make a relative high and while that can happen at any time, it hasn’t and even when it does, there will be many levels of resistance along the way. That means that any rally that does occur will be hard-fought and thus, upside looks either like more trouble than the bulls think it is worth or it will be a long, arduous grind. Again, I’m not really interested.

And that’s where I find myself with COP; not interested. Surely the bulls will have something to say about that and that’s fine; that is why we have markets. But for me, if you want a mega-cap energy company, you’re better off with just about anything else and that goes for whether you want growth, yield or both. In short, there’s really just no reason to bother with COP and nothing about Q2 has changed that.

