Teekay Offshore Partners' (TOO) CEO Ingvild Sæther on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Scott Gayton - Investor Relations

Ingvild Sæther - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Wong - Chief Financial Officer

Kenneth Hvid - President and CEO, Teekay Corporation

Vince Lok - Chief Financial Officer, Teekay Corporation

Analysts

Michael Webber - Wells Fargo

Spiro Dounis - UBS Securities

Bendik Engebretsen - Danske Bank Markets

Nick Raza - Citibank

Operator

Now for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ingvild Sæther, Teekay Offshore Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Scott Gayton

I will now turn the call over to Ingvild to begin.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, Scott. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us on this second quarter investor conference call. With me today I have David Wong, the CFO of Teekay Offshore Group; Kenneth Hvid, President and CEO of Teekay Corporation; Vince Lok, CFO of Teekay Corporation; and Scott Gayton, Teekay Corporation’s VP, Finance. We will going through the earnings presentation, which you will find on our website.

Please turn to Slide 3 of the presentation, I will review some of Teekay Offshore's recent highlights. In the second quarter, the Partnership generated distributable cash flow or DCF of $27 million or $0.18 on a per unit basis. Last week we announced a new strategic partnership with Brookfield.

Brookfield’s will become Teekay Offshore’s largest unitholder and co-sponsor alongside with Teekay Corporation. This comprehensive transaction will significantly strengthen Teekay Offshore’s financial position and fully financed our existing project. Teekay Offshore has recently entered into shipbuilding contracts with Samsung to construct two DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings. They will serve under our existing master agreement with Statoil in the North Sea.

We also recently signed an amended charter contract for the Petrojarl I FPSO with QGEP and its partners. The Charter Amendment extends the start up window of this Charter to the first quarter of 2018 in exchange for changes to the Charter rate profile which I will discuss later on the call.

Finally, the Randgrid FSO, let’s the shipyard in Singapore in early July and is now in transit to Norway. The FSO will operate under a contract for Statoil at Gina Krog Field in the North Sea.

If we now turn to Slide 4. As we announced last week our strategic partnership with Brookfield will transform Teekay Offshore’s capital structure. This slides provides an overview of the key elements of our comprehensive transaction with Brookfield, which we expect to close in mid-to-late September.

As mentioned in last week's call. We believe this transaction will provide significant benefits to all our unitholders. First, the $640 million investment in TOO common equity will make Brookfield and Teekay are two largest unitholders. This will ensure TOO has a stable and committed equity base.

The reduction of common unit distribution which is a requirement of this transaction to $0.01 per quarter will lead to a savings of over $50 million in cash per annum. This will be reinvested into the business or used to further strengthen our balance sheet and liquidity position.

Second, the transaction reduced our high cost preferred equity capital which we have agreed to repurchase at a discount to par. This will simplify our capital structure and achieved further savings of $28 million per annum. Third, the transaction will result in increasing the duration of our capital structure by extending the maturities of various debt facilities, bonds and interest swaps as detailed on this slide.

Just yesterday, we announced completing ShuttleCo used $250 million five-year bond issuance in the Norwegian bond markets, which is expected to be used to repurchase the Norwegian Kroner bonds coming due in 2018 thereby removing the partnerships payment in time and equity issuance requirements. This successful bond issuance was oversubscribed, allowing us to reduce pricing below the initial indicative range to 7% and 18%, which is just one example of how this transformative transaction with Brookfield is already reducing our cost of capital.

And finally, the transaction will enhance TOO’s capacity for growth. The net proceeds for the TOO equity issuance will fully finance TOO’s current projects which we have detailed in the appendix to this presentation. And looking ahead with two strong co-sponsors, TOO will be better positioned to pursue future growth opportunities as evidenced by our recent order for new shuttle tankers.

I want to take a moment to briefly talk about these shuttle tankers because it's something we have worked on for a long time. The Suezmax size vessels will be based on the Teekay’s new Shuttle Spirit design. This design makes use of proven technologies to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions through the use of LNG as a fuel. We are convinced that the world needs greener solutions and we are taking a significant leadership step in that direction. These vessels will reduce emissions equal to 50,000 cars per vessel per year compared to existing tonnage.

The two newbuildings are scheduled to deliver in late 2017 and early 2020. They will enter into service under our existing Master Agreement with Statoil. The delivery of these newbuildings will then free up two existing vessels which will provide much needed capacity for our North Sea CoA fleet. We will also have options to order two additional vessels.

If you now turn to Slide 5, I will update you on the latest status of each of our key offshore project. The Libra FPSO is now as Libra field and has been approved by Petrobras for installation. The unit is currently undergoing field hookup, which includes riser pull-in operations and other commissioning activities. Production startup and commencement of the Libra FPSO 12-year contract with the Libra consortium led by Petrobras is expected in early September 2017.

The Randgrid FSO is currently in transit to Norway after departing the December 1 shipyard early July. The unit is expected to arrive in the North Sea in early September and commence field installation. Although, we experienced some delays on this project, we were able to work with Statoil to provide an interim offtake solution to enable startup of the field as per Statoil’s plan. We are using one of our shuttle tankers for direct loading until the FSO is installed on the field and ready to take cargo.

Following hook-up and commissioning, our charter with Statoil will commence, which is expected to happen in early October. The Petrojarl I FPSO upgrade project is 95% complete. As we've discussed on the past call, this has been a challenging project, but we now see light at the end of the tunnel and sail-away from yard is currently expected in October.

A new important development is that we have now signed an amended charter contract with QGEP and its partners. This push expect to start of this five year charter in exchange for a reduction in the contract rate over the first 18 months. After the first 18 months, the contract will revert to a contract rate higher than the original rate plus an oil price and production tariff mechanism.

This will give us the opportunity to recover more than the reduction provided during the first 18 months. Following completion of the upgrade growth and mobilization to the Atlanta Field in the Santos offshore basin, the Petrojarl I FPSO is expected to commence operations offshore Brazil in early 2018.

Finally, the East Coast Canada Shuttle tanker newbuildings remain on schedule and on budget. The first vessel is scheduled to deliver from Samsung in South Korea in a month's time, the second, in October 2017 and the third, in January 2018. Once delivered from the shipyard, these vessels are expected to be on hire Canada within two months, replacing one owned and two in chartered shuttle tankers currently servicing the fifth in year East Coast Canada charters.

This will free up required vessel capacity to service Teekay Offshore’s contract of affreightment or CoA portfolio in the North Sea. When our projects deliver over the next few quarters, they are expected to contribute approximately $200 million of incremental run rate annual cash flow. This will add to the already strong existing portfolio of forward fixed rate cash flows.

Thank you all for listening. Operator, we are now available to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay, we'll now take our first question from Michael Webber at [Wells Fargo]. Please go ahead.

Michael Webber

Thanks guys. I actually don't work for Teekay Offshore. Just seems like it some time. Quick – I wanted to start off with the bond deal that got done [indiscernible] looks like it was upsize pretty considerably and then relatively high price and all things considered. Can you talk a bit about that process and the proceeds for that extra amount? And then just kind of how Brookfield actually participated or involved in that project, and then in that process and what that meant?

Scott Gayton

Hi, Mike. It’s Scott here.

Michael Webber

Okay.

Scott Gayton

Yes, the NOK bond was definitely a success. We were able to upsize it by around $50 million and we were able to bring in the price pricing from the initial price stock that went out. So I think that that's really an illustration of not only the power of our strong market position in the shuttle tankers, but also with the removal of the financial uncertainty that went along with the Brookfield transaction had of the impact that that had really on Teekay Offshore as well as on this new company and the new bond.

By adding in a strong sponsor or really already showing that they're able to add value and reduce our cost of capital and also enhance our access to capital. So what the remaining proceeds the extra $50 million that will essentially go towards working capital within Teekay Shuttle Tankers and the use of proceeds for the $200 million we will be using that to entirely take out the two bonds that mature in late 2018 the [top 02 and the top 04] bonds and importantly that will remove the a requirement to pick our dividend payments both that Teekay Offshore as well as Teekay Corporation. So really the transformative transaction and significantly pushed out maturity profile that Teekay Offshore had by doing this bond.

Michael Webber

Gotcha. That’s helpful. The Shuttles the order the two plus two. Can you talk about I guess when you think about having that kind of scale into that business and assuming this is mostly replacement tonnage but is there opportunity to it’s maybe take more increase the size in terms of the volume associated with CoA and just maybe how competitive dynamics are shaking out now kind of post the same like you are getting a bit more competitive and in around the North Sea as you guys are going through your issues with past six to nine months?

Ingvild Sæther

Yes, I think it’s important to separate the CoA part of the business from the time charter part of the business in the CoA part we have a very solid competitive advantage with our size and with our contract portfolio. So we don't see as much other players in that segment. In the North Sea as you may have seen there will be a significant need for renewal of tonnage our number of vessels that are turning 20 years in the next two, three years.

So this is just maybe a first step of that fleet renewal process. We also see that there will be a requirement for additional tonnage in East Coast Canada and there we have also a very strong position with our existing operation and our three vessels. And then we really expect the biggest growth market to be Brazil where we have these new large FPSOs coming in on the Libra field and other fields. And there I think we should expect to have a bit more competition on the long-term time charters.

Michael Webber

Gotcha. Okay. That’s helpful. One more and I'll turn it over and with a around the picture one. I apologize if I missed it but I don't I don't think you guys to put on the details around the rate and or the EBITDA generation associated with the new contracts there that you're all the Brazilian counterparty has put out in detail around it we kind of back into it, but I'm just curious if you can give color around the EBITDA generation for the picture along on maybe both sides of that renewed. What kind of that revived contract maybe just for modeling purposes?

Ingvild Sæther

I think David will answer that.

David Wong

Yes, hi, Mike. We are really excited about the renegotiation which will allow the delivery to be extended out early 2018. Where we did agree is that we would reduce the charter higher in the first 18 months and EBITDA impact would be around $35 million in the first 18 months, but we would be recapturing that back in the last 3.5 years. And as Ingvild mentioned in her remarks not only does our charter rate increase in the back 2.5 years, but we also have this oil tariff and production tariff on top of that and then it will all prices are we have the ability to recapture more than that $35 million reduction.

Michael Webber

Reason why we think about this is basically it probably zero EBITDA from the first 18 months made all in the back end with some long-term optionality associated with the tariff.

David Wong

The EBITDA volume in the first year of the contract the $25 million stuff.

Michael Webber

Okay. All right. That’s helpful.

David Wong

So when the $50 million, the $25 million on annualize basis.

Michael Webber

Okay. Great. All right, I will stop and turn it over. Thanks.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Spiro Dounis at UBS Securities. Please go ahead.

Spiro Dounis

Hey, got your email. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to start off on two new shuttles again here. How do you think about the CapEx in terms of the layout going forward when should we expect those initial deposits to come in and just in terms of financing this common equity standpoint, do you feel like you've got enough equity in house already and from that standpoint should we think about it as sale leaseback or maybe more traditional term debt?

David Wong

Yes, I think that we would probably be looking at financing in the neighborhood of around 70% for these vessels and similar to a lot of the newbuildings we are seeing right now, the majority of payments are going to be very tail heavy. So yes, we will definitely have enough equity upfront in order to pay for these. And importantly these ships will be part of the new carve out Teekay Shuttle Tankers, which will be capitalized with roughly $90 million to $100 million of opening working capital. So the equity payments will actually be made directly out of that working capital balance between now and delivery.

Spiro Dounis

Got it. Okay, that's helpful. And then just in terms of the Varg, I was looking to see there is any you would update us on that front. I believe [indiscernible] expecting to reach a conclusion on that the FEED study I think sometime in the third quarter is what they said. So do you think that charter goes forward, how should we be thinking about when production would commence as well?

Ingvild Sæther

Yes. So we are working on the FEED study together with Alpha to really detail out the engineering and that will continue for some months. So I don't think we expect there will be any decision before towards the end of the year. It will of course be dependent on Alpha being able to secure the financing for this project before we start. And if we are able to move it forward then the production will start in 2019.

Spiro Dounis

Great. And then last one for me just kind of housekeeping question. Ingvild, you mentioned fleet renewable before, I'm trying to get a sense for as you bring on a new shuttle tanker and another one rolls off. Obviously, those two shuttle tanker are not earning the same amount. I think you prorate East Coast shuttle tankers it’s roughly $13 million in CFBO per new shuttle tanker. Give us a sense for what those 20-year olds are earning right now? And just trying to get a sense of if summer rolling off what the delta is?

Ingvild Sæther

So I think these new vessels will be earning approximately the same as the existing shuttle tankers that we have. The two new vessels will go on to a existing contract we have with Statoil that will then free up two vessels that we can use in our CoA fleet and that will be new contracts that we can secure from – obviously we have a big existing contract portfolio, but we're also able then to sell new capacity when these vessels come on. And as you have seen, we have been able to increase the rates in the CoA market by approximately 40% over the last three, four years. So this is market we are very comfortable with finding good contracts for these vessels. Maybe David you can add a bit on the EBITDA.

David Wong

Yes. So the older shuttle tonnage that we're trading today in the core markets are earning the high rates as Ingvild mentioned, so the newer ones will replace that, so we'll continue to see that level of activity continuing as far as EBITDA and I would look upon it as a vessel would add about $15 million EBITDA – cost of the range that you are talking about with these shuttle tanker.

Ingvild Sæther

And I think what's also important to keep in mind Spiro that all those vessels that are turning 20 years are fully employed until the day that they cannot trade anymore. And then of course we need to have the capacity in the feet to replace them with the new vessels.

Spiro Dounis

Understood. Thank you for that. Appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Nick Raza at Citibank. Please go ahead.

Nick Raza

Thank you. Just on the Petrojarl I and coming back to that. Could you talk a little bit more about the oil raise pricing and what the upside is and how that would work?

David Wong

We won't get into the details related to the oil tariff given the competitive nature of that, but I can tell you that the oil tariff kicks in around the oil prices that we see today and then as the oil price rises above, we get additional revenue associated with that. So we see the incremental value associated with the higher oil price goes.

Nick Raza

Okay and what's your expectation that you have after the term of the contract? Do you think that once this contract is done and over with one [secure you can] renews will be a similar structure or did you have any sense for that or will it go back to a traditional contract?

Ingvild Sæther

Well, that is still some time out there. This is a five year contract that will start up in 2018. So then when the contract finished, we really have a very good asset that can be employed either in for sale or other parts of the world after that. So we are quite confident that this unit will have a longer life than the five year initial contract.

Nick Raza

Okay and then switching back to the shuttle tankers. In terms of OpEx, do you think the OpEx is a little bit higher maybe on your Brazilian fleet? Just given the fact that utilization is higher on those vessels compared to say the North Sea, which you can conceivably benefit from down time as well?

Ingvild Sæther

Well we have reduced the OpEx on all of our shuttle tankers consistently over the last ten years and I would say that the OpEx in Brazil is quite similar to the North Sea, maybe a bit higher in the North Sea actually. So no we don't see any higher OpEx in Brazil. We have international crew on our shuttle tankers. So that compares to the other markets.

Nick Raza

But do you guys sort of have higher utilization in Brazil versus the North Sea?

Ingvild Sæther

So the vessels in Brazil, they are in time charters to Petrobras and they use vessels in their program. But I think we have approximately the same utilization in Brazil and in the North Sea. We don't have exposure to the utilization number in Brazil. We have a time charter where we get paid everyday.

Nick Raza

Okay. That's very helpful. Thanks guys.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Bendik Engebretsen at Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Bendik Engebretsen

Thank you, just a couple quick questions for me here. As Brookfield stated anything about their investment horizon in Teekay Offshore Partners?

Scott Gayton

Hey, Bendik, it’s Scott. No they haven't. They are focused on joining us and growing a business. They’re supportive of the order of the two plus two newbuildings shuttle tankers and they spent probably the better part of six or eight weeks doing extremely intense diligence on Teekay Offshore and a various businesses, and we do believe that they are in for the long haul and they see that they're able to come in with capital today to get our $200 million of EBITDA projects delivered, right away. And then with a recapitalized balance sheet that we will be position to I guess [right] the upswing when they offshore oil market does recovery, which we all expect to happen.

Bendik Engebretsen

Thank you very much Scott.

Kenneth Hvid

Yes, it’s Ken. Maybe just I could ask Scott that of course part of the whole process we will ran here and I would say have been going on for the past – I would say six months was really to ensure that Teekay Offshore ended up with the best possible popping out there and of course one of the criteria we looked that was sort of to find a partner with a long term view, which is similar to our long-term shareholders that we have in the group.

And I think we found the partner that have similar mindset and similar profile and if we look at elsewhere where Brookfield the investors definitely long-term and that's certainly the signaling that we have been receiving throughout here. So Scott said, I think both sides are excited about matching our new combined capabilities there and really see what we can make in this market of Teekay Offshore.

Bendik Engebretsen

All right, thank you very much. Next quick question, regarding the call of Top – 02 and Top 04, I saw that the date would be on or around the date of the disbursement of the new bond. Is it correctly understood that the call date for top of two and top of four is the August 15.

David Wong

Yes, essentially that's when it will happen and then everything is going to go into an escrow account which will then be a contingent on closing the transaction what Brookfield.

Bendik Engebretsen

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from [Jonas Shum] at Citibank. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Thank you for taking my questions. [Indiscernible] at Citibank. I have a question in regards to your debt maturities. I understand that the shuttle tanker transactions involve certain refinancing of existing facilities. And in that I have included that your prior placement in the U.S. $140 million will be refinanced. And also for the joint venture financing on their last stand of vessels still be refinanced. And also than $600 million of some of your term loans that matures throughout 2028. So almost from my question is basically how will your the remaining maturity profile apply?

David Wong

Sure. Good morning, maybe I'll just clarify a few things. The U.S. private placement debt of approximately $143.3 million onto the shuttle tankers will be - will remain in place and that will be innovated into our new carve out Teekay Shuttle Tankers. The joint venture debt you speak of will also be innovated into Teekay Shuttle Tankers.

The East Coast Canada debt, the East Coast Canada Shuttle Tanker debt will also be innovated the and then new $600 billion facility that we are close to finalizing the documentation of which will as you say refinance roughly $550 million of facilities will be innovated into a Teekay Shuttle Tankers.

So that essentially the capital structure will start up with secured debt of around $900 million today in Teekay Shuttle Tankers. And then what that will do is it will push three of the maturities we had one in 2017 and in 2018 and those will now be pushed out four or five years as part of the new $600 million facility.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

It appears that there are no further questions at this time. Ms. Sæther, I would like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you. Yes you have been an active few months for Teekay Offshore and our top priorities now are closing the Brookfield transaction and delivering our projects into the respective contract. So we look forward to updating you on the progress next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

