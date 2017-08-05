PRO Weekly Digest: Opportunistic Investing With Adventures In Capitalism

The dangers of calling a bottom in commercial real estate, why it’s time to move on from shorting companies with death-spiral financing and how to profit from mispricings created by indexing are topics discussed and Adventures in Capitalism shares a bullish thesis on Mongolian Mining.

Feature interview

Harris Kupperman is the founder of Praetorian Capital, a hedge fund focused on using macro trends to guide stock selection. Mr. Kupperman is also the chief adventurer at AdventuresInCapitalism.com a website that details his travels and investments. Additionally, Mr. Kupperman is the Chairman and CEO of publicly traded Mongolia Growth Group (YAK: Canada and OTCPK:MNGGF: USA). We emailed with Adventures in Capitalism about his very informative mall tour, how the market overreacted at Aimia and why individual investors can wait for the fat pitch while sometimes a PM can’t.

Seeking Alpha: Can you walk us (literally) through the key takeaways from your informative Mall Tour series (part 1, part 2)? What are contrarian investors both on the retail and institutional side who are tempted to catch the falling retail/real estate knife missing?

Adventures in Capitalism: I tend to think that investors have confused future changes in the nature of how commercial real estate will be used, with bigger macro trends in play and a massive over-supply of CRE of all types. My hunch is that while people focus on malls today, strip malls are next to fail, followed by the office sector.

The biggest change afoot is that CRE used to be discrete asset classes. Malls did not compete with office buildings for tenants. Now an old JCP box at the mall can be $3/ft office space and people aren’t ready for that much disruption as quickly as it is going to happen. In terms of knife catching, I think the opportunities aren’t in public REITs. The opportunities will be in individual assets that the public REITs sell in order to “high grade” the portfolio and trim underperformers.

For instance, I think it’s silly that there are hundreds of JCP/SHLD/M/etc., boxes all around the country that you can buy for under $10/ft. You don’t need heroic assumptions on what rent needs to be in order to kill it. Whoever figures out how to do this successfully is going to be a huge winner. That is only one of many examples of opportunities.

At the same time, for every guy who figures it out, I think you are going to see many large property investors go bust as a combination of rising interest rates and declining rents shred their equity. If an office building rents for $20/ft today and is going to rent for $10/ft in 5 years, your occupancy costs remain the same, your NOI collapses and if you have even modest financial leverage on the asset, you now have negative equity. This will happen throughout CRE and you don’t even need large changes in assumptions to have huge blow-ups.

SA: Was the steep drop in Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) an overreaction? What’s your estimate of intrinsic value? Is this an idea more for opportunistic traders or long-term investors?

AIC: For most of my career, I made money buying into long-term trends. Lately, these trends tend to be fully priced or worse. The opportunities seem to be in blow-ups where the selling reaction is often a massive overreaction and the equity in question has a “yuck factor” when anyone even contemplates it. Look at Aimia, they’re been kicked out of every index. The market cap dropped from $1.5 billion to $200 million in a single quarter.

A bunch of institutional funds sold out at quarter-end as they were embarrassed to show that they owned it. Yield investors sold when the dividend was cut. It was a complete pile-on of selling. I may turn out to be wrong here, but more likely, the shares are worth something in the mid-to-high single digits, based on a simple sum of the parts calculation. Ultimately, the shares are now so cheap that the international and PLM divisions more than cover your enterprise value and you get Aeroplan for free.

Is Aeroplan impaired here?? Sure, but it still spits cash and why would Air Canada build their own program if they can buy Aeroplan with 5 million active customers for a fraction of the cost of building it anew and be fully built out from an IT and active customer standpoint from day one??

I expect Q2 earnings to suck, I expect more bad news about customer defections and increases in redemptions, but it’s all priced in at this point. Aimia isn’t a great investment for the long term, but I think it may double or triple from here and there shouldn’t be much downside. I like doing these sorts of trades - with the view that one time in ten, the sellers are right and there is no value to be had. The rest of the time, you can make a few times your money as long as you’re patient and understand your downside. Remember, just because something is down a lot, that doesn’t mean it’s cheap.

SA: You made a great call on DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) citing its death spiral financing – are there any other companies engaging in similar financing investors should look at for a potential short trade?

AIC: There are actually a few of these doing death spirals with Kalani. I’m hesitant to talk about them as the shares are so beaten down at this point that they’re scary shorts. If the death spiral is cancelled or cleaned up by an insider, you’re effectively short something at under 5% of NAV. I don’t think these are longs (except as short-term trades) but the time to short was months back. I’m tempted to declare victory on these and move on to something else.

SA: One of the topics in your interview with a PM from the HY space was of waiting for the fat pitch – how can investors take advantage of the next meltdown, whenever and wherever it happens?

AIC: The key is to sit there in cash. I know it’s boring, I know it is frustrating, but you tend to get one great pitch every year or so in some sector that gets bombed and a fat pitch each month in an individual stock. The key is to have the flexibility to take action and that means sitting in cash. I don’t go out there looking for a stock at $10 that I think is worth $15. I want to find situations where I can make many times my money and I wait until I find such a situation.

I find it hard to do this, just like everyone else. I travel a lot to spend the time, I’m always trying to learn about something new. Otherwise, you can lose your mind watching the market slowly grind higher while you’re sitting in cash. At the same time, I keep finding opportunities in funny places.

SA: Instead of active managers fearing competition from index funds, can you talk about how they can take advantage of them such as in the case of Crawford?

AIC: Crawford was an interesting quirk of index funds. I have put a lot of time into thinking about how to make money off indexing as all financial trends have winners and losers. I think the big trades are either in situations where an index fund needs out of something and there is a situation where automatic selling hits an asset that is already well oversold and you get an even better entry point or in situations such as in fixed income where a bond is part of some index and it trades at 101 when it really should trade at 60 and you can short it for a small carry, without much risk because the bond is capped over par.

I’m amazed at how often a bond goes from 101 to 40 in 3 days on bad news, when it was obvious that a credit event was brewing for months. Indexes create all sorts of disruptions. I am sure there are other great examples as well.

SA: Is there still room for the MXN and Mexican equity markets to run after the huge rally since the election? Are there any individual equities still mispriced?

AIC: I think the trade there is over. Mexico is a great place to visit because it is so affordable - unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the equities there. As with many other blow-up situations, I bought in near the bottom, rode a nice bounce and moved on.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

AIC: My number one conviction idea and largest position is Mongolian Mining Corp. (OTCPK:MOGLQ) (Ticker Symbol 975 in Hong Kong). I have spent a good portion of the past 7 years following and living in Mongolia. I understand the politics and I understand the direction that things are going. Under the prior government, Mongolia did not treat foreign investors well. That has all changed with the new government - yet that mistreatment still lingers and impacts asset prices.

MMC is a coking coal producer. Coal prices went through an awful bear market. I think prices have bottomed and found a new price level, at least for the next few years. MMC just exited bankruptcy in April where a lot of debt was cancelled in exchange for equity. Based on current production guidance and coal prices, it trades for less than 1 times cash flow. Production is increasing rapidly. I don’t see why the shares at 23 cents, aren’t worth at least a dollar today, or three to four times cash flow.

More interestingly, there is a reasonably good chance that MMC will enter into a consortium with Shenua and a few other international players to build a railroad and operate the government’s Tavan Tolgoi coal mine. Currently, the government loses money running this mine (governments clearly should not be in the coal mining business). A private operator with a railroad would reduce costs dramatically and run the mine more efficiently, which will increase government tax revenue and export volumes.

This consortium deal has been on and off the table a number of times in the past few years. My sources tell me that it’s back on the table and that the current government is supportive of a deal - especially as it needs to generate more revenue as part of the recent IMF bailout. If a deal is consummated, MMC is worth many multiples on today’s price. In fact, a price of over $10 isn’t unreasonable based on current coal prices and future production costs.

There’s two ways to win here, and not a lot of ways to lose as long as the new government remains supportive of the company and coal prices remain at roughly current levels. With China’s OBOR initiative, I don’t see much downside in coking coal prices and MMC’s coal will still be dramatically cheaper than Australian coal should prices drop in the future.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is up ~55% (and significantly exceeded the price target) since Boris Marjanovic called it a GARP idea in December 2016 and projected double-digit revenue growth and rapidly expanding margins driven by its exposure to the fast-growing cardiovascular disease (CVD) space, a recall by a key competitor and expansion into non-CVD markets.

Subsequent earnings releases validated the core thesis of an increasing top/bottom line as in the mrq MMSI reported record revenue and non-GAAP net income, raised 2017 revenue/earnings guidance and provided preliminary guidance for 2018/2019 of 8% top line growth, a 100-150 bp gross margin improvement and bottom line growth of 13-15%.

Call from the archive - LCUT

Investors can take advantage of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) being ~unchanged since Thomas Niel called it a buy in May 2017 as it appears management continues to execute despite a challenging retail environment by making many of the same changes an activist would to maximize shareholder value - and the latest earnings reflect this.

In 1Q17, constant currency revenue increased 5.1%, gross margin increased 220 bps and EBITDA increased from $0.3M to $2.3M. Management expects several key initiatives (aimed at improving gross margins and e-commerce capabilities) to deliver $10-13M of additional annual pre-tax profit over the next 18-24 months. As the original price target is ~45% above the current price this may be worth another look.

PRO Weekly Digest idea playing out

Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) is up ~40% since Edward Schneider, CFA reiterated his long thesis (leader in fast-growing online/mobile payment processing sector with scalable/defensible business model) in an interview with the PRO Weekly Digest in April.

In addition to the 2 top ideas we published this week, we wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer, CFA: Investment professional Ben Bortner, CFA evaluates Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) absent management's recent expansionary strategy. Despite some valid industry concerns, which are likely exaggerated, Bortner suggests NGVC is a good deep-value play here.

Joakim Bull Jespersen shared a bullish thesis on Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PANDY) - that it is (as the title says) a quintessential GARP stock with a ~14x P/E, high single-digit shareholder return and continuation of double-digit growth; mispricing exists due to recent overreaction to slowdown in growth in the U.S. however, there are still multiple growth drivers available.

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at overleveraged companies as potential short ideas.

A common theme among stocks experiencing significant declines is high leverage. For investors looking to profit from (rather than simply avoid) these types of situations, I ran a screen of PRO Short ideas with the Overleveraged Investment Opportunity tag.



Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of August 3 close):

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) by Rational Short Investor: Published on July 7, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~40% downside. WBT needs to improve margins to generate FCF to repay its large debt load however unfavorable product mix and key customer exposure limit its ability to do so. In addition, weak industry trends and poor execution track record mean it is unlikely to meet guidance and stay on side of debt covenants.

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) by Short Investor: Published on June 16, 2017, down ~10% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~45% downside. Management expects to return to positive comps in 2017, expand internationally, and expand margins - research suggests this is highly unlikely due to significant competitive encroachment and poor business strategy as online pricing is uncompetitive and growth "initiatives" are simply not working. The target price of $8 represents the midpoint of structurally impaired specialty retailers (and PRTY appears to be in this group given its high leverage ratio of 4.2x with 81% floating rate debt).

