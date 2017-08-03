If No One's In The Mine, Does A Canary Chirp?

Listen, here's the thing: people have been e-mailing me. That's something people do.

And every once in a while, those people will ask some good questions and make some good points.

I wanted to share a couple of things that HR readers are concerned about, one of which is pretty obvious but the other you might not be aware of.

So first of all, the transports (IYT) have been having a rough go of it lately.

Personally, staring at the DJT all day isn't something I enjoy, but I forced myself to make some charts because one reader was correct when he (or maybe "she", I have no idea by the signature) pointed out what seems to be a growing disconnect.

Here's a simple YTD chart that's pretty unequivocal and about as easy to grasp as charts get:

(Heisenberg)

Now again, I am not someone who obsesses about the transports (and believe me, there are plenty of people who do), but there's something to be said for cyclicality and economic sensitivity and on that score, the chart above is disconcerting.

Perhaps more disconcerting though, is this one:

(Heisenberg)

Simply put, if that red line converges on the white line (semis catch down to transports), well then we're probably going to have a problem on our hands.

Mercifully, the transports outperformed on Thursday and were green for the second day in a row, so maybe the tide will turn, but this hasn't been the best stretch:

(Heisenberg)

Meanwhile, amid all the talk about how volatility (VXX) will remain suppressed for the indefinite future and thereby continue to make the vol. sellers (XIV) a fortune, you might want to note that open interest on VIX calls is climbing and the call/put open-interest ratio is near its highest since 2014:

(Bloomberg)

Now obviously, interpreting that is made immeasurably difficult by modern market innovations like VIX ETPs, and the waters are also muddied considerably by the fact that specs are still short VIX futs in size.

So what you see there may well be explained by hedging. Nevertheless, it's something you should probably keep an eye on.

Are those "canaries" in the proverbial "coal mine"?

Who knows. And really, who cares with stocks at record highs, right?

Besides, it's summer - which means all the desks are manned by algos anyway.

To borrow a phrase from one of my favorite traders, Richard Breslow, "does a canary chirp if no one's in the mine?"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.