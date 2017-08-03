Softly, Softly, CME

CME has always been better managed, and more intriguing, than these other exchange troglodytes.

This complaint is the result of a naïve comparison of CME with other SEC-regulated exchange management firms.

Take It easy, take it easy. Don't let the sound of your own wheels drive you crazy.

The Eagles

We are at a cusp in trading history, highlighted by the announcement of CME Group’s (CME) most recent quarterly report. Three things stand out, considering the CME announcement:

CME killed the regulator/market committee’s LIBOR replacement.

CME necessarily takes a completely different approach to data sales from the other major exchange management firms, which analysts don’t get.

CME is in grave danger of being converted from a public corporation to a public utility.

All these aspects of the CME’s report are positive for the stock.

Why CME killed the regulators’ proposed LIBOR replacement

In my recent discussion of the regulatory plan to deep-six LIBOR, I suggested that the regulators’ proposed change to periodic averages of the overnight repo rates constructed by American federal regulators and market participants would never replace LIBOR. The primary reason is that the regulator/industry committee [the Financial Conduct Authority ((FCA)) proposal to use an index calculated from daily repo rates would be incredibly difficult to use by traders in pricing Eurodollar futures and interest rate swaps.

The CME gave the lie to the regulatory promise to put an end to LIBOR. Sean Tully, CME Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, indicated CME’s plans for retaining LIBOR to settle Eurodollar futures into the indefinite future:

I think [any change in CME’s Eurodollar settlement procedure] will take a number of years. To be very clear in terms of Andrew Bailey… the Chairman of the FCA, he indicated that – that the banks have indicated that – they are going to be very happy and willing to submit to the LIBOR process through the end of 2021. So that's at least four-and-a-half years. That also, at that time, the banks may decide to continue to submit. So, there is no end date whatsoever. But, we do know that LIBOR will be very healthy and robust for at least four-and-a-half years. And, again, we're working very closely with the marketplace. In particular, we are working very closely with ISDA on potential fallback. One thing I will also mention, maybe, Eurodollar futures many years ago were actually not determined by LIBOR [a LIBOR fixing], but instead, CME Group itself determined its own benchmark rate, that derived or drove the settlements of the Eurodollar futures. [my emphasis].

In short, the regulators may be saying LIBOR is dead, but to paraphrase Mark Twain, the rumors of LIBOR’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Just as with the rise of LIBOR, most analysts don’t understand that the ability to kill LIBOR does not rest with global government but with the CME and the dealer bank traders.

CME necessarily takes a completely different approach to data sales from the other major exchange management firms.

To date, CME Group has shown excellent restraint in limiting the fees it charges customers for transaction-generated data. CME’s data revenues have increased, but changes in transactions fees have been based on a combination of the exchange costs of operation and pressure from competitors reducing comparable fees. In addition, the firm has attempted to provide information more useful to customers than simply the usual transaction fees.

This second source of reduced fees, competitors’ reductions, is a puzzle since CME faces little or no direct competition in its primary markets. In the recent CME quarterly earnings announcement cited above, analysts took the firm to task for lagging the other old-line exchange management firms on fee income. The other primary exchange management firms have been substantially boosting their fees, a source of angst among the broker-dealers.

But the CME should not be so defensive concerning its failure to pile on customer fees. The CME hesitancy to do so compares favorably to the old-line exchange management firms – The New York Stock Exchange [a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)], Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), and BATS [a subsidiary of CBOE Holdings (CBOE)]. This good judgement stands in contrast to the brouhaha among broker-dealers caused by the old-line stock exchanges.

In a misguided Reuters article this week, CME Group was taken to task for failing to produce fee income comparable to other exchanges:

… analysts were looking for answers regarding its data business, whose revenue tumbled 7 percent to $96.1 million, the lowest figure since the fourth quarter of 2014.CME is effectively leaving money on the table as customer demand for data has increased, and it is now trying to make up for lost ground.

The article goes on to indicate:

Many investors, analysts and market participants view data as the key to future profits and growth at global exchanges.

True, at least in the recent past. But these fees for data may be threatened by the new administration’s change in SEC leadership, discussed here. Perhaps the SEC will begin to limit the parasitic behavior of the old-line exchanges. The exchange management firms have been encouraged by the SEC’s National Market System to proliferate – there are thirteen old-line exchanges operated by the aforementioned exchange management firms, and a new exchange, IEX, all of which depend on the government-protected oligopoly rents created by the SEC’s antiquated National Market System.

The writer of the Reuters article, and the analysts present at the CME quarterly earnings announcement, all fail to distinguish between the CME, regulated by the CFTC, and unaffected by the SEC’s disastrous National Market System, and these other exchange market parasites.

CME Group is in grave danger of being converted from a public corporation to a public utility.

Which brings up a very touchy subject. As the importance of the CME to global financial decision-making becomes ever more apparent, and since the CME has established a near-monopoly position in global futures trading, the CME must tread softly when it considers the fees and expenses it charges customers.

There is a paradox in CME’s behavior. The other old-line exchanges are an SEC government-protected oligopoly. The behavior of these firms is predictably collusive and parasitic, feeding on the blood of the broker-dealers and ultimately, their customers. But the CME is a CFTC-regulated monopoly. One would expect CME’s behavior to be more parasitic. But no.

I have been nursing a theory that might explain this CME behavior. Perhaps an exchange in a competitive environment in this electronic age is a conspicuous exception to the usual theory of the monopoly firm. Perhaps instead of a slow death, as increasingly usurious fees force customers to find alternatives, CME may be at risk of sudden death from disruptive changes in market technology. Maybe CME’s low fees will encourage potential disruptors to work with the CME instead of in opposition.

