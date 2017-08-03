SCANA's (SCG) CEO Kevin Marsh on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 03:00 PM ET

Executives

Iris Griffin - Vice President, Finance

Kevin Marsh - CEO

Jimmy Addison - Chief Financial Officer

Steve Byrne - Chief Operating Officer, SCE&G

Analysts

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Stephen Byrd - Morgan Stanley

Michael Lapides - Goldman Sachs

Iris Griffin

Thank you and welcome to our analyst call. As you know, earlier today, we announced financial results for the second quarter of 2017. Joining us on the call today are Kevin Marsh, SCANA’s Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Addison, SCANA’s Chief Financial Officer and Steve Byrne, Chief Operating Officer of SCE&G. During the call, Kevin will provide an overview of the abandonment plan for the new nuclear project, Jimmy, will provide an overview of our financial results, and Steve will discuss line down activities at the new nuclear site. After our comments, we will respond to your questions. The slides and the earnings release referred to in this call are available at scana.com.

And finally, before I turn the call over to Kevin, I would like to remind you that certain statements that maybe made during today's call are considered forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as shown on Slide 2. The company does not recognize an obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Additionally, we may disclose certain non-GAAP measures during this presentation and the required Reg G information can be found in the Investors section of our website under Webcast and Presentations.

I will now turn the call over to Kevin.

I will now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Marsh

Thanks, Iris and thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin our discussion on Slide 3 with a summary of our decision on the new nuclear project. As you are likely aware, earlier this week we announced our intentions to cease construction and pursue an abandonment plan under the provisions of the Base Load Review Act. This conclusion was reached after an extremely challenging and complex evaluation of the project from multiple perspectives.

Our analysis led us to a view that while continued construction on both units would be too expensive completing one unit may have been a viable option, should I project ownership structure stays the same. While there were various risks of this scenario and no final determination has been made, Santee Cooper notified us of its intent to suspend construction on the project.

Santee’s decision made further analysis of this alternative unnecessary, as SCE&G concluded that it would not be in the best interest of its customers and other stakeholders to continue the project on its own.

As a result, on Tuesday of this week we held an allowable ex-parte briefing and filed the abandon petition with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina. Slide 4 summarizes the various requests SCE&G made and its filing. Essentially we have asked the commission to affirm SCE&G’s decision to abandon the new nuclear project. A link to the transcript of the ex-parte briefing, as well as the abandonment petition can be found in the investor section of our website.

Slide 5, presents the timeline for the filing of the abandonment petition, as well as a request for revised rates. As a reminder, the Commission will vote on our petition within six months from the date it is filed. We will continue to work with the office of regulatory staff and any other intervening parties to attempt to reach a fair and balanced resolution to this matter.

I will now turn the call over to Jimmy, to review our financial results.

Jimmy Addison

Thanks, Kevin. Up again, our earnings discussion on slide 6. Earnings in the second quarter of 2017 were $0.85 per share compared to $0.74 per share in the same quarter of 2016. And our electric margins were slightly offset by the impact of less extreme weather in the second quarter of 2017, when compared to the same quarter of last year. In the footnote, you will notice that weather increased electric margins about $0.04 per share in the second quarter 2017, compared to $0.05 per share in the second quarter 2016, resulting in a negative $0.01 per share impact to earnings quarter-over-quarter.

Additionally, increases in gas more margins due to customer growth and rate increases, as well as positive variances O&M and other income will partially offset by CapEx related items, including interest expense, depreciation and property taxes.

Please turn to Slide 7. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30 2017 were $2.04 per share versus $1.97 for the same period in 2016. Our electric margins were significantly offset by the impact of milder weather in 2017, compared to the prior year.

As noted at the bottom of the slide, weather decreased earnings by $0.20 per share for the first six months of 2017,while weather was earnings neutral for the comparable period of 2016. Additionally, increases in gas margins, as well as positive variances in O&M and another income will partially offset increases in interest expense, depreciation and property taxes.

Now on slide 8, I'd like to briefly review the earnings results for our principal lines of business. SCE&G second quarter 2017 earnings increased versus the same quarter of 2016, due primarily to increasing electric margins, actually offset by the impact of weather, as well as increases in gas margins and lower O&M.

PSNC earnings were up $0.01 per share for the second quarter of 2017 over the comparable period in 2016, due to higher margins as a result of the late 2016 rate increase and customer growth. SCANA Energy’s earnings for the quarter increased due to higher gas margins.

I would now like to touch on economic trends in our service territory on slide 9. Through the second quarter of 2017, companies announced plans to invest approximately $480 million with the expectation of creating over 7500 jobs in our North and South Carolina territories.

At the bottom of this slide, you can see the South Carolina unemployment statistics as of June 2017 and 2016. South Carolina's unemployment rate is 4% and it's the lowest to state has been since December of 2000.

South Carolina continues to see a decrease in unemployment despite continued growth in the labor force. The other states in which we have service territories, North Carolina and Georgia also continue to see declining unemployment rates of 4.2% and 4.8% respectively. This positive business development continues to play a significant role in the strong customer growth numbers for our business.

On slide 10, we present customer growth and electric sales statistics. The top half of the slide shows the customer growth rate for each of our regulated businesses. SCE&Gs Electric business added customers at a year over year rate of 1.6%. Our regulated gas businesses in South and North Carolina added customers at a rate of 2.9% and 2.6% respectively. The strong customer growth continues to be a key fundamental for our businesses.

The bottom table outlines are actual and weather normalized kilowatt hour sales to retail customers for the 12 months ended June 30, 2017. On the 12 month ended basis weather normal sales are higher by eight tenths of a percent versus the prior period.

Please look to slide 11, which recaps our regulatory rate base and returns. The pie chart on the left presents the components of our regulated rate base of approximately $11.5 billion. In the box on the right you will SCE&G base electric business in which we are allowed a tentative quarter percent return on equity. The adjusted earned return for the 12 months ended June 30 2017 and the base selection business continues to meet our stated goal of earning a return of 9% or higher.

As you recall, we're allowed a return on equity of 10.25% in our gas LDC in South Carolina. These rates are set according to the Rate Stabilization Act. The earned ROE of the gas business for the 12 months ended March 31 falls outside of range of 50 basis points above or below the allowed ROE then we filed to adjust rates.

As of March 31 2017, the 12 month earned return for SCE&G gas was below the band. And we recently filed for an annual increase of approximately $9 million in mid-June. These rates will become effective beginning with the first billing cycle in November.

As of June 30 2017, the 12 month earned return for PSNC Energy was 10.78%. This temporary situation is mainly due to timing and will move back towards the allowed ROE, as CWRT [ph] placed into service.

Slide 12 and 13 present our CapEx forecast and financing plans slides respectively. These are both consistent with the slides for Mondays call covering the new nuclear project decision.

I would now like to discuss our 2017 earnings guidance on slide 14. We are reiterating our 2017 GAAP adjusted, weather normalized earnings guidance range of 415 to 435 per share in our internal target of 425 per share. I also wanted to reset O&M expectations for the year, as we now project 2017 O&M expense to be relatively flat. This is primarily due to labor and related savings.

Our long-term GAAP adjusted, weather normalized annual growth guidance target remains unchanged as we plan to deliver 4% to 6% earnings growth over three to five years using a base of 2016s GAAP adjusted, weather normalized EPS of 397 per share.

On slide 15, we present some of the main drivers that are contemplated as part of the growth strategy. PSNC Energy has had a solid growth story for the last few years. We will continue to grow this business using the integrity management rider and periodic rate cases to keep up with the growing demands of our North Carolina territory.

Additionally, rates stabilization increases may be needed to maintain a reasonable earned return at the SCE&G business as we continue to make investment in that system to meet demand due to customer growth in South Carolina.

As you are aware, these plans are not new to SCANA, but I've been overshadowed by the focus on the new nuclear projects. As we continue to refine our strategy there could be additional growth at these gas businesses.

Additionally, we will focus on O&M control, particularly at SCE&G. We will also reap the benefits of lower projecting interest expense, as we issue less debt and accretion from our share buyback program.

Slide 16, compare some of the aspects of our five year plan before and after our decision to cease construction and pursue abandonment of the new nuclear project and it's consistent with what we presented on Monday's call. As we previously discussed, we planned to focus our strategy on the core electric gas business and on the redeployment of capital.

I will now turn the call over to Steve to discuss wind down activities at the site.

Steve Byrne

Thanks, Jimmy. Please turn to slide 17, there are a variety of activities that will be taking place over the next several months to wind down the nuclear construction site as part of our abandonment plan. These activities will be accomplished using a small crew of craft workers and SCE&G oversight.

First, we will ensure that the site is safe. Which among other things entails laying down cranes, removing scaffolding, de-energizing temporary power supplies and filling in open excavations.

Next we will stabilize the site by allowing contractors to retrieve their equipment, adding security fencing and gates, removing chemical hazards like welding gases and propane and closing in areas where equipment preservation may enhance investment recovery.

Facilities that are still needed or were intended to be shared with our operating unit one will be completed. The water treatment plant, service building and security firing range are examples of these. We will need to evaluate relinquishing the NRC combined construction and operating license, as well as other permits.

We plan to transfer offsite warehouse leases to SCE&G from Westinghouse. Additionally, we intend to complete the transmission associated with the nuclear project as those assets are still needed to meet customer demand.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We’ll now be glad to respond to any questions you might have.

Travis Miller

Good afternoon. Thank you. Can you…

Steve Byrne

Go ahead, Travis.

Travis Miller

Great. The - can appreciate there's been a tiresome busy couple of days for you, so I’ll keep it short here. After the briefing that you had, just wondering what you think of the request would be the biggest challenge to achieve over the coming couple of months?

Steve Byrne

Well, I'll start off by saying, we understand and we're not surprised that the commission was shocked at our decision. They expressed that in their opening comments to us and that's really a result of the process by which we are able to inform the commission in rules that were enacted. I think about 10 years ago under new regulations by the state, we're not allowed to communicate with commission solicits in a required hearing or an ex-parte briefing. That is the reason we did ex-parte briefing as quickly as we could after we filed our [indiscernible] about the abandonment.

So that was the first time that we had heard about it because nobody is allowed to talk to them about the process. Now that's unfortunate. It was not our goal, as far as the commission. These are projects they've taken a lot of pride in and they understood the value, these units would have provided to South Carolina over the long-term.

So I'm sure it was a shocking and a very disappointing decision for them. We did our best to communicate, the logic behind the decision, I think we did that very clearly and they had a number of questions for us. But the primary focus will be on recovery of the abandonment costs. We've taken a number of key steps to have them understand as we'll continue to do throughout the regulatory process to minimize the impact of that on customers as best we can.

First process is reduce the impact by the proceeds will get from the Toshiba prime [ph] guarantee, as they come in to help mitigate rates for customers. The benefits of the tax deductions will work in their favor. And as I’ve tried to explain it to the people who have asked me that are non - non-accountants or non-financial people or non-regulatory people as I've been asked around the country, I've tried to explain it this way and round numbers, it's $4.9 billion that we could spend to date, decision to go ahead would have put $5 billion on top of that.

So since it could be $10 billion, we could have asked the customers to pay for, sure we've gotten that from the commission based on the fixed price commissions we got earlier. The other option was to take off the Toshiba, prime [ph] guarantee, take off the value of the tax deductions and whittle that number down to about $2 billion.

So from my perspective it was a $2 billion number. We're going to ask the customers to continue paying for or raise it to $10 billion and ask them to pay for that. That was a difficult analysis to go through. And as we said earlier without a partner when Santee decided it was not economical for them to continue with the project, it made our decision pretty much absolute because we certainly couldn't go forward.

Our goal was to share those thoughts with the commission. We'll do that in more detail. I'm not confident as we file testimony and get into settlement discussions with the various innovators that will likely join the case. So we will continue to send around a recovery of the abandonment cost.

Travis Miller

Okay. And you still remain confident that the deal will be upheld after at least these first discussions?

Steve Byrne

It's clear that the law provides for it. We're following the procedures outlined in the law, which will for us to make sure we didn't do anything imprudent to put ourselves in this situation. And we've validated everything we have done on the project with the fixed price option it was approved. In 2016 they validated everything. We've been on the project, it was prudent at that point.

It was shortly thereafter that we learned of the news of the Toshiba financial distress falling out of Westinghouse bankruptcy in March of 2017. So clearly from our perspective we have an active project, its moving forward. We are making progress and looking forward to hitting the targets on Westinghouse.

We have proved from the project by declaring bankruptcy. That put us in a situation where we had to do the analysis. So we believe we - we were prudent to the point. We learned of the financial distress and bankruptcy of Westinghouse.

We acted prudently after that, do a thorough evaluation of all options, which included building two plants, building one plant, abandoning one plant or full abandonment. I am confident we made the right decision on behalf of customers and all the other stakeholders. And it will present that in a very clear and understandable form to the commission.

Travis Miller

Okay, great. I appreciate the thoughts.

Our next question will come from Stephen Byrd with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Stephen Byrd

Hi, good afternoon.

Steve Byrne

Hi, Stephen.

Stephen Byrd

Just wanted to check there was one change to the financial plan from a couple of days ago, it was the equity buyback amount is I think now $1.2 billion, it was $1.0 before what was the driver for the change there?

Jimmy Addison

Yes, Stephen. This is Jimmy. It’s just kind of the timeframe. Earlier we were really just taking a little shoulder view of it of the period over the next, I guess, three to four years and here we're got a little further down in our financial plan and I guess getting a little more prescriptive about it.

Stephen Byrd

Got you. Understood.

Jimmy Addison

And I'm quite confident we'll make adjustments on that as we move through time due to a variety of changes in cash flows and share prices and things like that. But that's just our late assessment.

Stephen Byrd

So point taken. And just to build on Travis’s question a little bit, have you all had an opportunity to have a dialogue with some of the legislators who have formed this synergy caucus group just to talk through the situation with those legislators?

Steve Byrne

I've not had any personal discussions with any of them since they formed a group. But we believe in open communication. So I'm confident we'll be talking to members of that group. As we go forward we have a very active regulatory team who will certainly be reaching out to members of that group, who can help them understand of the challenges we had and making this decision, and while we decided to stick with the abandonment.

Our process at the commission is very open and as we said the commission will take a lot of information and as they make their decision, I'm confident we'll be in settlement discussions. We've always been willing to do that. I'm sure a lot of that will be impacted by the various opinions that is out there, just their team and our industrial customers and those that represent the various reservation [ph] groups.

So they are out there. We understand their concerns. We've not had a chance to estimate the detail filing with the commission, which is where all the facts will be. And that is the published you know regulatory hearing that will take place to the facts.

There could be others, but we’re confident we can do a good job telling our story. I understand they are disappointed. I mean, we are - I'm sorry we can't deliver the plans, if we had in place to put these two reactors in place.

And I can understand the disappointment. I can understand their anger because the state – one of these two reactors at the same time we just didn't feel like it was prudent to proceed with something we believe is too expensive for them in the long run and not cost effective based on what we know today and I’ll be at the presentation to the commission and other groups, I'm sure it will be available to and in front of them throughout the rest of the year.

Stephen Byrd

Understood. Thank you very much.

Michael Lapides

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking my question. I want to - I'm confused. I mean, I think what you've laid out is pretty clear and obviously as you get into the regulatory negotiations things are going to move around the nature of any complex regulatory process.

I do have one accounting question and it's really a tactical question, when I go back and look at the slide deck from a couple of days ago, on slide 7 you talked about a $1.5 billion tax deduction due to the abandonment of the project.

And the thing I don't understand is that if you're still going to earn a return on equity, like you're going to have net income that is going to be generated by the project even though it's being abandoned. Why is it being written-off?

Jimmy Addison

Yes…

Michael Lapides

Why is the tax reduction…

Jimmy Addison

Very fair question. So the asset itself is not - is not going to be used in the business Michael. So the asset can't be used for its intended purpose initially. So it's less much like inventory, parts or something like that it can't be used for its intended purpose, then you can deduct it for tax purposes. But we're confident in that tax position.

Now again, we're going to – and think of the other side of that, that revenue that's coming in from that abandonment is going to be taxable income. So certainly the cost associated with it should be a taxable deduction.

Michael Lapides

Right. And I may be totally missing and happy to follow it offline. You're still going to get a pre-tax earnings stream out of the project and the [indiscernible] you'll get less than you otherwise would have because of the deduction, which helps customers, it helps to bill. But it just - I don't know - I'll follow up offline. But you know, that was the one question. The other is…

Jimmy Addison

Before you move on, let me point it this way for you. If we didn't deducted then how would you ever deduct it, it would have been deducted through depreciation, had it been put into service. You clearly get a deduction for any incurred cost, so it would never get deducted if you didn't deduct it now.

Michael Lapides

Now that makes sense, that makes total sense. And I'll follow offline because I may have some specific tax related questions. Thank you…

Jimmy Addison

Sorry to interrupt you. What was your other one?

Michael Lapides

No I'm good. I was going to - I'm fine. I'll follow up. Thanks…

Jimmy Addison

Okay. Very good.

Kevin Marsh

Thank you, Michael.

Kevin Marsh

All right. Hearing no more questions. I would like to just wrap up for a minute. The last few weeks have been some of the most challenging in our company's history. Our focus for the next few months will remain on our employee transition, core business performance and the execution of the regulatory abandonment proceeding with particular emphasis on near term, great navigation for our customers. Thank you for joining us today and for your interest in SCANA. Have good afternoon.

