Noble Corp. - Not Much To Brag About

The better news in the quarter came in the form of relatively robust cash generation and liquidity

Some upside to drilling and depreciation expenses, probably responsible for the earnings beat, is unlikely to excite investors

Noble (NE) was the last of the five large offshore drillers to report 2Q17 results. After the closing bell on Thursday, the company delivered a worrisome top-line miss of $7 million compared to de-risked expectations of $285 million, accompanied by a minimal EPS beat of a penny.

Noble by the numbers

Revenues of $278 million signaled a sizable YOY drop of -45% that was worse than what any other major driller aside from Ensco (ESV) had reported this quarter. Fleet utilization dropped sequentially to 65% from 69%, and so did average dayrates of $164,500 from $202,700. The deterioration seems to have been driven solely by the floater side of the business, as jackup utilization and rates remained largely unchanged compared to 1Q17 and reflected the strength in shallow water observed across the industry since the end of last year.

On profitability, the -8% sequential decrease in adjusted drilling expenses ($148 million was better than what management had guided for, see below) was much less pronounced than the -23% QOQ decline in drilling revenues. As a result, drilling efficiency suffered, and so did contract drilling margins: 46% on an adjusted basis vs. last quarter's 55%. Depreciation of $136.6 million fell close to the low end of the range, while SG&A was nearly $2 million richer. All pulled together, it looks like the minor EPS beat was aided by some upside to drilling and depreciation expenses that is unlikely to excite investors.

Despite the cautiously upbeat commentary from CEO David Williams ("while our industry requires more time to recover, we continue to show steady progress"), the better news in the quarter came in the form of relatively robust cash generation and liquidity. Free cash flow of $205 million in the first half of the year could be worth timidly celebrating, given the severity of the downcycle. Noble continues to count on more than $3 billion in liquidity, including a large and untapped line of credit. While the crude oil bear could persist for a few quarters to come, it looks like Noble has enough oxygen to survive the potential squeeze.

My views on Noble's stock

In line with my opinion on Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore (DO), investing in offshore drillers nowadays is certainly not for the faint-hearted. In the case of NE, I am even more cautious about approaching the stock.

Oil price volatility aside, Noble continues to carry a heavy burden on its balance sheet, with $3.4 billion in net debt pressuring the company's P&L below the op profit line. The driller continues to be one of the least profitable in the sector, both from a drilling and op margin perspectives. To top it all off, shares are valued more aggressively than any of the five major offshore drillers on a forward EV/EBITDA basis (see chart below).



My stance towards offshore drilling in general and NE in particular remains the same. If or until oil prices rise and remain sustainably higher, I prefer to be a spectator and stay on the sidelines.

