Excelsior Mining Update

Featured In: July 2016

Partnership Average Cost per Share: C$0.24

Current Market Price (August 2, 2017): C$1.06

We’ve been shareholders of Excelsior Mining for over three years at this point. While the share price has moved significantly since the metals market bottomed in January 2016, the company's Gunnison Project still remains my favorite copper development play in North America.

At this juncture, the story is pretty simple. The company is valued at a measly 20% of the NPV outlined in a December 2016 Feasibility Study. This is despite the stellar projected economics (40% post-tax IRR, 2.8 year payback, $50m initial capex versus $800m after-tax NPV, etc.) and the fact that first production is expected in 2018.

In my experience, a project of this caliber with near-term production potential would be valued at least at 50% of NPV and possibly quite a bit higher.

This indicates to me that the market doesn’t believe that Excelsior will reach production in 2018. There are two reasons investors may be skeptical: (1) the company has yet to receive the necessary permits to break ground on construction and (2) the market is unfamiliar with the company’s proposed ISR operation.

Fortunately, on the permitting front at least, the company has an opportunity to silence its critics over the next couple months. Just recently there have been the following positive permitting developments:

1. On June 14th, the company announced that “the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (“ADEQ”) has issued a draft operating permit, the Aquifer Protection Permit (“APP”), for the Gunnison Copper Project.” This commenced a 30-day process that allowed the public to comment on the proposed APP permit.

2. Less than two weeks later, the company issued a press release stating “the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (“ADEQ”) has issued an amended Aquifer Protection Permit (“APP”) for the Company’s Johnson Camp Mine (“JCM”).”

Management has consistently said for the past year that it hopes to have all permits in hands by the end of Q3 2017 so that construction can begin before year-end. While the job is not yet done, these two developments indicate that the company is well on its way to meeting this self-imposed permitting deadline.

Ultimately, there are two more significant permitting milestones. First, the company must receive an APP from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for the actual Gunnison well field (notice that the APP mentioned above applies only to the company’s Johnson Camp Mine). This hopefully will occur within the next 60 days. Then it’s up to Scott Pruitt’s EPA to issue an Underground Injection Control (“UIC”) Permit. Once received, the company can then begin construction.

I am very confident that both of the above permits will be granted in the upcoming 90 days. If I’m correct, this will catch the market off guard and result in a significant re-rating of MIN shares. Considering that permitting worries are one of the key knocks against the Excelsior story, I wouldn’t be surprised to see shares surge up to 40% of NPV (or C$2.27 per fully diluted shares) if/when the company receives its permits.

In order to convince the market that the company deserves to be valued at 100% of NPV, the company then must reach initial production on time and on budget and then scale to nameplate capacity without any serious hiccups. This is indeed a tough ask of CEO Stephen Twyerould and COO Roland Goodgame.

However, if they are able to execute, the reward for MIN investors will be enormous. Assuming $2.75 copper in 2018 and 20% share dilution due to construction financing, a share price of $3.67 per fully diluted share is feasible if the company can hit nameplate production in a timely manner.

I encourage investors interested in this story to get involved before final permits are received from the ADEQ and the EPA. If these milestones do indeed hit in Q3 2017, a dramatic re-rating is in order for MIN shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXMGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.