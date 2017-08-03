Noble Energy (NBL) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 03, 2017 12:00 pm ET

Executives

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

J. Keith Elliott - Noble Energy, Inc.

Analysts

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Tim Rezvan - Mizuho Securities

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Noble Energy Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference call. Following today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Brad Whitmarsh. Please go ahead, sir.

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Katrina, and thank you all for joining us today. I hope you've had a chance to review our second quarter 2017 earnings release and supplement that we published earlier this morning. They are both available on our website. Later this afternoon, we plan to file our 10-Q with the SEC.

Following our prepared comments, we will hold a question-and-answer session. I would ask that analysts limit themselves to one primary and one follow-up. Dave Stover, Chairman and CEO; and Gary Willingham, EVP of Operations, will provide some prepared comments. Joining us for the Q&A session is Ken Fisher, EVP and CFO; and other members of management.

I want to remind everyone that this event may contain projections and forward-looking statements as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should read our full disclosures in our latest news releases and SEC filings for a discussion of those items.

In the second quarter, we once again delivered strong volumes and good cost control across all guidance items. Total company volumes came in at 408,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This represents the upper half of both original and increased guidance when adjusting for the early closing of the Marcellus divestment. Of particular note, U.S. onshore volumes achieved a quarterly record of 88,000 barrels of oil per day and nearly 150,000 barrels per day of total liquids, up more than 21% from the first quarter. The DJ Basin, Eagle Ford, and Delaware all showed quarterly increases in oil and total liquids.

In addition, natural gas sales in Israel were above the high end of guidance, reflecting record gross sales volumes from Tamar for a second quarter period. Lower than anticipated lease operating and transportation expenses were driven mostly from our U.S. onshore business through the mix of our production, optimized transportation arrangements, and deferred workover activity particularly in the DJ Basin. DD&A was also an impact on the quarter as we recorded only a partial period of depletion on our Marcellus assets following our decision to divest which drove held for sale accounting. Excluding the non-recurring and non-cash adjustment items and even removing the impact of the Marcellus DD&A, we outperformed both earnings and cash flow by several cents.

We provided detailed third and fourth quarter guidance which reflects the removal of 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter and 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter due to the Marcellus divestment. We've also updated our cost expectations, and you can see the overall reduction primarily from portfolio adjustments. Our average LOE is up slightly; however, an improvement in transportation more than offsets this amount. Realizations and product mix also improve, so our per-barrel margins move up.

With that, let me turn the call to Dave.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Brad, and good morning or good afternoon to everyone. The second quarter was a period of not only continued operational and financial execution but one that saw significant strategic accomplishments. As a quick reminder, I will touch on four specific items. First, we closed the acquisition of Clayton Williams Energy which materially expanded our position in the core of the Delaware Basin to approximately 118,000 net acres. Second, we announced and completed the sale of our Marcellus upstream position. Third, in relation to the Marcellus Shale exit, we entered into an agreement to divest our Marcellus midstream business. And fourth, we completed the initial dropdown transaction to Noble Midstream partners which included interest in both our Delaware and DJ Basin systems. All of these actions continue to deepen and focus our activity on high-margin, high-return opportunities. The DJ Basin, Delaware, Eagle Ford, and Eastern Mediterranean all fit this description. Over 95% of our capital program this year is allocated to these plays.

Execution has been a trademark of our company, and this quarter was no different. As Brad mentioned, the organization again did a great job managing costs and has also been a leader in the percentage of unit controllable costs reduced over the last two years.

The new well results and extended production history from wells brought on earlier this year continue to stand out. Our analysis, further supported by independent third party reporting, shows our well results in each of our onshore areas are industry-leading. These enhanced well results are a major driver of the capital efficiency improvement ongoing in our portfolio.

We saw this improvement show up last year in our F&D numbers, and we expect this trend to carry forward as we continue to bring on wells performing above original expectations. The onshore U.S. business is now positioned to drive growth with higher margins.

From first quarter to fourth quarter this year, our onshore U.S. oil growth is projected to be approximately 40%. Our fourth quarter increase is led by the activity and performance in our Texas assets as we exit the year on track with original expectations. As we move through the year, we will continue to test our outlook for commodity prices against our cash flow and the ability to improve our corporate return. This will drive the level of activity as we look toward the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.

Our onshore drilling priority will be the high-return DJ and Delaware Basin programs that are in sync with the Noble Midstream position. Already, through the first half of this year, our new well results are providing higher returns than originally anticipated based on stronger production performance more than offsetting any cost pressures. Over time, I'm confident that our inventory of high-quality investment options will translate into an attractive corporate return as we manage within overall cash flow. Our total cash flow will be supported by the Eastern Mediterranean selldowns and further proceeds from Noble Midstream.

Proceeds this year from our Marcellus upstream closing and the recent Noble Midstream dropdown enabled us to cover the cash costs of the Clayton Williams Energy transaction and retire all $600 million of their debt. The closing of the Marcellus Midstream divestment will support our 2017 capital program within overall cash flow while paying down additional debt. Over the last two years, we have substantially reduced debt while transforming our portfolio.

I've talked about the excitement around our onshore U.S. portfolio but it is complimented very well by our Eastern Mediterranean assets. As seen this quarter, the Israel demand for gas continues to grow, and Tamar reliably delivers. Leviathan is moving full speed ahead. We are already about 15% complete on the project and remain on track for first production by the end of 2019. Not to be forgotten, we've now added 550 million barrels of oil equivalent of new reserves from this project's sanction, over a 35% addition to our year end 2016 proved reserves. The team continues to progress new contract discussions with customers in Israel, Jordan, and Egypt. I'm confident that the gross 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of Leviathan phase one capacity will be mostly filled by start-up.

Our remaining offshore assets, including West Africa and Gulf of Mexico, continue to provide substantial operating cash flows to the business. And the Suriname exploration prospect expected to be drilled in the fourth quarter of this year could be very material if successful.

Looking at the company as a whole, the quality of the asset base, the organization's track record of execution and safety performance as well as our financial strength have us well-positioned to deliver differential value going forward.

Now let me hand the call over to Gary to highlight some of our activity and results.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Dave. I'd like to start with highlights from our U.S. onshore business. We continue to see tremendous drilling advancements especially in the Delaware and the DJ Basins which are clearly driving substantial cost efficiencies. Our average 2017 drilling cost per lateral foot in these areas is down 20% to 30% compared to last year. We expect to further this track record of success as we advance new techniques that improve drilling efficiencies and lower costs. For example, we've incorporated new advances in data analytics along with physics-based learning processes in our drilling operations. Our real-time capabilities and advanced data techniques have allowed us to develop and utilize algorithms that provide predictive changes that we incorporate to further improve our performance.

With the teams working collaboratively utilizing these new approaches, we're continuing to be successful in driving down costs, minimizing non-productive time on the rig, and ultimately delivering a better well for completion. We also continue to realize significant improvements and efficiencies on the completion side, particularly in the Delaware Basin.

As we progress the multi-well pad developments, we've shaved the days off of our planned cycle times compared to single-well completions. Continuous operations, and zipper fracking in particular, reduced completion time on the 10,000-foot Wolfcamp A wells on the Monroe pad by more than a week from our plan. In addition, our midstream business is providing a significant operating advantage particularly in the Delaware. Our teams are quickly applying our expertise from the DJ Basin and coordinating development with Noble Midstream-operated centralized facilities. This critical infrastructure will be integral to the development of our Delaware acreage position. Combining these competitive advantages with our premier quality U.S. onshore assets positions Noble to deliver truly differential value.

Since closing the Clayton Williams Energy acquisition, our teams have not missed a beat with integrating activities across the entire Delaware position. We've been able to immediately apply learnings to the Clayton Williams acreage, including drilling the first 10,000-foot laterals on the position. We also recently completed three wells with Noble's standard high-intensity completion design, and we look forward to sharing the results in the future.

High-quality rock along with our operational expertise has led to industry-leading wells. As you've seen from our press release and supplemental slide deck, the results being generated across our acreage position are very encouraging and include wells from the Wolfcamp A and B zones. We've also highlighted recent results from Clayton Williams' wells, including extended production history from the Wolfcamp C well which is outpacing expectations.

We continue to evaluate the best completion designs with a strong focus on optimizing capital efficiency. We plan to test variations in stage spacing, number of clusters per stage, and local sand sources. In addition, we will conduct a completions test, utilizing produced water later this year.

Our database of production, drilling, and completion information continues to rapidly expand. We're watching extended results from all of our wells, including those with our highest intensity completions. In particular, we remain very encouraged by the 5,000-pound-per-foot Pony deal completion that we highlighted last quarter which continues to widen its outperformance compared to the offset 3,000-pound-per-foot job.

Our teams are busy with the ramp in the Delaware, and we expect to bring on production 35 to 40 more wells through the remainder of the year, with the majority coming online in the fourth quarter. In late July, we began producing into the Billy Miner central gathering facility operated by Noble Midstream which also provide access into their partly-owned Advantage oil pipeline system. Our Monroe pad, a three-well pad of 10,000-foot laterals targeting both the Upper and Lower Wolfcamp A and the Third Bone Spring zones ties into this facility and is commencing production. The coordinated efforts between the Noble Energy and Noble Midstream teams was a great accomplishment considering the scale of this development, and resulted in the safe execution of this project. We're also progressing a number of additional pads that will tie into this facility.

A second central gathering facility is expected to come online towards the end of the year along with a seven-well, multi-zone spacing test within the Calamity Jane area in the northeast portion of our acreage. We're currently planning two additional facilities to come online in the first half of 2018 on the southern part of our acreage. These initial facilities, along with planned expansions, will increase oil gathering capacity in the basin to 90,000 barrels per day by the middle of next year.

Moving the DJ Basin. The dominant theme continues to be performance improvements from enhanced completions which drove us to record volumes in our focus areas of Wells Ranch and East Pony, along with a record oil mix of 53% for the basin.

On slide 11, we outlined our well results to date for the year. In both Wells Ranch and East Pony, we continue to substantially outpace the type curve.

A third of the 2017 wells shown in the Wells Ranch plot are from the 13 wells shadow pad, which was completed using our standard design of 1,800 pounds per foot. The per well average production is over 1,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day for more than 100 days.

As part of this pad, we were testing two different completion designs, holding our cluster spacing consistent but widening stave (15:44) spacing which reduces completion cycle time. Early results indicate similar well performance across the pad and we'll continue to watch extended production histories.

In East Pony, we brought online a combination of both enhanced completions as well as lower concentration jobs.

Overall, the 2017 wells are producing tremendous results including some of our highest 30-day peak rates for 1000-foot achieved, within the second quarter.

East Pony wells are averaging over 80% oil. Our extremely strong horizontal well performance in the DJ has offset lower than expected, gassier vertical production in the second quarter. This is evidenced by a 6% increase in liquids and 11% decrease in gas sales volumes compared to the first quarter.

A portion of this vertical production decline was due to the further expansion of our previously announced deferrals of well work-overs. For wells with low production rates, high gas mix and higher lease operating expense, work over-expenditures often don't make economic sense at this time.

Vertical wells have also been affected by higher gathering line pressures outside of our current focus areas. Vertical volumes averaged 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter and are expected to be down a few thousand barrels in 3Q and 4Q, and will continue to decline for the foreseeable future. This will impact gas volumes more than oil.

The vast majority of our horizontal production remains protected behind compression on Wells Ranch or flowing to own gas plants in East Pony. And we anticipate the horizontal volumes, by the end of this year, to be up 8% year-over-year.

Before moving on from the DJ Basin, I'd like to take the opportunity to thank our teams for their dedication and the response to the notice to operators issued by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Year-to-date our teams have successfully completed approximately 7,500 flow line integrity tests across the field and have permanently abandoned 4,000 off pad flow lines. We put in over 45,000 incident free man-hours to timely execute these activities. Demonstrating Noble's commitment to ensuring the safety of people, protection of the environment, and the integrity of our operations.

On laying out our plans for 2017, we've said that the Eagle Ford would be a significant contributor to the U.S. onshore volume growth. But we certainly realize that growth in the second quarter with average volumes growing 60% over the first quarter of 2017.

Completed our drilling program and the highly prolific Southern Gates Ranch Row 4, as part of systematic development approach to optimize performance. The wells we brought online so far are some of the best in the basin and are performing within our expectations, achieving an average IP 30-rate of approximately 620 barrels of oil equivalent per day per 1,000 lateral feet.

The volume growth in the Eagle Ford is anticipated to continue, as we've only brought online about half of the South Gates Ranch wells that we have planned for the full year.

Moving to our Eastern Mediterranean assets. Sales volumes from Tamar once again benefited by Israel's increasing shift to natural gas usage for power generation. In the third quarter, sales volumes are anticipated to be slightly higher due to seasonal demand. In fact, production for certain days in June and July has exceeded nameplate capacity of over 1.1 Bcf a day. This substantial in-country demand, coupled with the government's mandates increased natural gas usage in power generation to 80%, underscores the importance of Leviathan's development to the state of Israel.

Our teams are continuing to progress Leviathan towards first gas by the end of 2019. Recently completed drilling operations at Leviathan 5, after which, the rig was released. We've tendered for a rig to drill and complete the remaining wells, which is the last major contract for the project. And we anticipate awarding that contract in the next couple of weeks and the rig should be in the field in first half of next year.

We've outlined our guidance for the remainder of 2017 in the supplemental slides. We're moving to full-year sales volumes from the Marcellus, along with some other non-core divestments. We remain on track to deliver our original annual volume guidance of 340,000 to 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This is in spite of the impact of zero expected liftings at Alba and EG in the third quarter and the lower DJ vertical volumes I already mentioned. We're still on plan to deliver significant growth from our U.S. onshore assets, with oil expected to increase approximately 40% from the first quarter through the fourth quarter.

In fact, when you look at the quarterly trend and remove the impact of divestments, we delivered 15% higher U.S. onshore oil volumes in the second quarter. The third quarter is expected to be up another 5% and the fourth quarter up nearly 20%. This puts us in great shape with our plan for the year adjusted for the divestments.

As you can see from our comments, we're performing very well. And I'm excited for the rest of the year.

And with that, Katrina, we'll open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. At this time, we'll pause for a moment to assemble our roster. We'll take our first question from Dave Kistler with Simmons, Piper Jaffray Please go ahead.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Good morning, guys, and congrats on the rapid transition of the portfolio.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thank you, Dave.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

A quick question with respect to the forward guidance. The U.S. production growth forecast, is that based on original type curves? And as we look forward, is it yet to capture the improvement in the recoveries per well, and also, as you mentioned on the call, the efficiencies associated with the completions from both pad drilling and zip re-fracs?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes. Dave, this is Gary. I think from the production standpoint, we've been incorporating more and more of our recent performance into those forecasts. And that's partly what allows us to offset like the vertical declines in the DJ, for example. So, I'd say we've got much more of that incorporated than we have in the past. I think as far as the efficiencies showing up, I mean you're seeing that and us being able to maintain our original guidance while actually bringing fewer wells online. So, we're not only drilling wells faster, getting them on production potentially quicker; but then with better results per well, we're able to deliver the same volume for fewer wells online.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Appreciate that clarification. And then, just thinking about the Delaware specifically, when you think about the asset base you've acquired from Clayton Williams and kind of the ability to target longer laterals, are you also in the process of trying to do acreage swaps, bolt-on acquisitions to enhance that inventory of long laterals? And maybe part and parcel with that, just share with us what that inventory looks like.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Absolutely. We're working on those, just like we have consistently in the DJ Basin over the years. We've talked in the past about two large acreage trades that we did in the DJ over the last several years, but we've actually done many smaller ones, too, down the one-off locations that you don't ever really hear about. We're doing the same thing in the Delaware.

We're looking for those opportunities, where somebody has 40 acres, 80 acres offsetting us, and we have the opportunity to trade it for an equivalent amount somewhere else, and actually, firm up each company's ability to drill longer laterals. So, that's just part of our ongoing daily business that we do.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

And can you give us an update just on how that inventory currently looks for longer laterals?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think when you look at our slides, I mean, we show the resource inventory that we've got, the Delaware Basin course, it's 2 million barrels equivalent, and then we show an average lateral length of all those 4,000-plus locations of almost 8,000 feet.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Okay. I appreciate that clarification. If I can sneak one last one in. Just Israeli demand obviously is stronger. Can we talk a little bit about what's driving that demand increase? Is it switching away from coal-fired facilities? Using more gas with respect to power generation? Or is it just true as opposed to swapping true incremental demand?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think you're seeing a combination of things, Dave. I mean, it starts with the movement to have a larger percentage of the power generation coming from gas and moving off coal. We saw that switch as they moved to trying to push closer to 60%, which is what we've been seeing being used by gas. And I think we've actually even seen the ministry out talking about continuing to push that closer to 80% over time.

I think you're also seeing even with Leviathan coming online now – not coming online, but the project being sanctioned that you got this line of sight that's creating additional comfort in just the demand growth, even on small projects in the country. So, you're seeing that combination of things that continues to increase probably at a faster pace than we originally even anticipated.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Great. I appreciate the clarifications. Good work, guys.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Dave.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Dave.

Operator

Our next question comes from Evan Calio with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hey. Good afternoon, guys.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Evan. How are you doing?

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

I'm good. I'm good. Maybe just a follow-up on the shorter-term guide. I mean, the 3Q guide is a little bit lower than expected. It's in an industry trend. Any color on the moving parts here, sequentially? And the 2Q impact, I guess, due to lower work over in line pressure in the DJ, I mean, how does that unwind going forward?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think, first, starting with third quarter, when you adjust for the divestment impacts, it's really not much different from what we originally expected. So, I think we were always expecting that the bigger increase would be in the fourth quarter. So, Evan, if you look at our full volumes for the second half of the year, as far as the increase, it's not that much different than we originally expected as long as you get the adjustments for divestitures, right? The other part, as far as Gary can talk to.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes. The vertical volumes in the DJ, as we said, we were about 11,000 barrels equivalent in 2Q and we expect that to continue to come down in 3Q and 4Q for a variety of reasons, probably a few thousand barrels a day in each quarter. A part of its line pressure is part of it, as we've said. We've really curtailed our investment in work-overs and facility modifications, and things like that on the vertical program.

And then, just, obviously, underlying natural declines since we're not drilling any vertical wells, or doing any refracs, or anything like that. So, it's coming down for a variety of reasons. I'd say that the line pressures that we've seen have been really outside of our core operating areas in the DJ. That they haven't really affected any of our focus areas in Wells Ranch and East Pony. We continue to be very well protected there.

So, to the extent that you might see a little more impact from higher line pressures outside of those areas. I think, at this point, it's not going to impact us significantly, I would say anything that it does impact us, we think we can cover with the performance we're seeing from our wells, which, again, as I alluded to in Dave's – answer to Dave's question. The outperformance of the new well is coming online. He's able to cover that.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Sure, I appreciate it. And on the second question in Israel, your sales volumes didn't drop off sequentially in 2Q. I mean, do you think we're actually seeing those, or you're seeing those secular Israeli demand trends now? And related, any color on the progress towards adding additional Leviathan gas sales agreements and progress on the exports?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think as you allude to, Evan, we really are seeing that demand increase showing up. You look at it quarter-on-quarter, second quarter this year versus second quarter of last year. I think as far as ongoing contracting, we're making great progress. I think in Israel as we've talked about it, as they continue to push more power generation from coal to gas, that's helpful and those discussions.

And then also, just additional folks, that now as a result of us having sanctioned Leviathan, they're now in a position where they're more comfortable sanctioning their own projects that will use more gas. I think on some of the regional discussions, I think they're progressing nicely. I think all of the combination of those things are what gives me confidence that we'll, as I've said before, we should have solidified a Bcf a day or so by the time Leviathan comes on production.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Is there an ability to enter export contracts before Leviathan, which would allow you to produce higher Tamar, given the peak inter-day variance on production? Any color there?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes. I mean there's, we've talked about that in the past, of potentially filling in some of that gap. That gap's kind of narrowing with the in-country demand in Israel. You know, where you're up, you're starting to approach a Bcf a day in and of itself. So, there's probably not as big a portion, but we'll continue to look at that on just the ability to continue to maximize and fill in any capacity we may have. Especially in off-peak periods.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, guys. I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Doug Leggate, Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Thanks. Good morning, everybody.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Doug.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Guys, the comment on, I think in the slide deck about the bigger wells and fewer wells in the DJ, can you just talk a little bit more about what has changed there in the second half? What I'm really trying to think is, related to maybe stricter expectations in the second half, if you're drilling wells of completions, does that kind of push the timing of your completions back a little bit? I'm just wondering if there's a timing issue on the U.S. production as a result of some of these changes. And, I've got a follow-up, please.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think there's a bit of a timing issue there probably because we are bringing fewer wells online and it's not like we're just shutting down everything in December. So, that impacts kind of spread throughout the second half of the year, I would say. So, there is probably a little bit of a timing impact.

I mean, part of it has been, we've been so efficient in getting wells drilled and completed in the DJ and being able to deliver on our targets there with fewer wells, that we've taken the opportunity to shift some of that capital down to the Eagle Ford and actually bring some projects forward there, too. So, that's setting up the Eagle Ford very nicely to not only deliver what we already plan to deliver this year, but setting it up better for 2018 as well.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Doug, I think the only thing I'd add to that is you look at the fourth quarter volumes and translate that into how we're exiting the year. I mean, we're right on target with what we said we'd be; if not a little better.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Okay. I appreciate the color there. My follow-up is on the capital guidance, obviously notched up just a little bit. But, again, I just wondered if you could walk us through the moving parts and specifically remind us or at least give us what the latest contribution from the Leviathan spend is in 2017 with those changes. And I'll leave it there.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think within one of our comments, either mine or Gary's, I don't remember, but it's plus or minus 25%, maybe a little less than 25% of our capital as the Eastern Med, the vast majority of that is Leviathan. So, they've gotten off the ground really quick on that. As I said, I think we're probably, when you look at it on various metrics, probably 15% completed already in the project. And got off to a quick start on allocating contracts and fabrication start-up and so forth.

The thing to remember there, the team that's actually running that project or running with that project is essentially the same team that did Tamar. So, they've got a tremendous amount of experience in that arena, and I think that is showing and will continue to pay huge dividends as we move forward there.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

If I can just follow-up on that very quickly, Dave. So, the early spend that you're seeing right now is almost entirely Leviathan, obviously funded by the sale of Tamar to some extent, but is that how we should think about the (34:06) for now?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, what we said, and it's not that much different than we were positioning last quarter when we talked about potentially moving into the upper half of what we had originally guidance. But half of that difference from midpoint, if you will, is the spend in the Eastern Med and probably the other half is accelerating some of our facility spend, especially out in the Delaware to get position for next year.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes, and Doug, this is Gary. I'd just reinforce both of those are really moving dollars from 2018 into 2017. So, it's just being a little further along in both of those project areas than we anticipated when we put our original guidance out.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Great. That's helpful, guys. Thanks very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Charles Meade with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, Dave, to you and the rest of your team there.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Charles.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

I hope not to bore you guys too much, but I'm going to ask the questions along some of those same themes, which really seem to be the dominant ones this morning. On the DJ completions, I wonder perhaps, Gary, if we could go back to perhaps a theme that was part of the 1Q call, I think, and looking at these new completions that have really just continued to expand versus your type curves. Do you guys have any more developed sense now than you did a quarter ago on what you're seeing here as far as acceleration of reserves versus incremental EUR?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think it's probably fair to say we have a better sense and I'm not sure it's fair to say we have a good enough sense yet that we're commenting on it publicly yet. But I think we continue to watch these higher-intensity jobs. As you know, we had moved to 1,800 pounds per foot as our standard job in the DJ which was higher than we had historically pumped and we've tested some jobs higher than that.

We had put out some results on some Wells Ranch wells I think it was last quarter that were as high as 2,500 pounds. And we've got plans late this year to test some additional wells higher than our standard jobs. So we're continuing to gather data. Some of those wells have still been on kind of six to nine months at most. And so we'd like to get a bit more data to really feel comfortable with where we're at. But got to say I haven't seen anything that discourages me yet.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

No, it doesn't look discouraging. And then, the other question I want to ask is again back on the Eastern Med and, Dave, maybe – this is maybe a slightly different take on it, but I think I'm after the same thing that some of your earlier questions are that there's a lot of positive trends there and we're trying to figure out what are the drivers there. And I thought, only one thing that occurred to me is, could you talk about for the marketing of Leviathan, where are you currently of what you have marked or what you think is close in hand, how much of that is domestic versus export? And have you seen a shift in the kind of the recent relative demand trends on those two?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes. Keith's here, and he can talk to that because he's intimately involved in that. And I can follow up with anything.

J. Keith Elliott - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes. Charles, good morning. It's an astute question you're asking. I would say that we're seeing the shift back towards the domestic. You've heard a lot about the increasing switching from coal to gas, and I think that combined with the track record of reliability that we've demonstrated from Tamar is really creating a different market there, if you will. And so, I'd say in the balance, we're seeing more of a shift back towards domestic. We still see the very strong demand from around the region, particularly in Egypt, but we are seeing that shift back towards domestic.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

That's helpful, Keith. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from David Tameron with Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Yes. Good morning. Thanks. Back to the DJ. You mentioned – I think you mentioned wider spacing on some of these completion techniques. Can you just walk me through what that accomplishes? I know your cycle time's quicker, but we're getting – were the, I guess, the cluster's too tight before? Can you just talk about that process?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes. David, this is Gary. We haven't actually changed the cluster spacing, we've just been testing wider stage spacing. So, you can still have the same cluster spacing, the same effectiveness of the frac, frac it with the same efficiency but have wider stage spacing, then you can reduce the cycle time, the completion time of the well quite a bit. So, we've tested some of that. We like what we've seen so far. I think we need to see a bit more data to convince ourselves that that's something that can be repeated. But if it is a situation where we can have the same number of clusters, the same cluster spacing, the same efficiency of fracking those clusters but with wider spacing and shorter times and less cost, then that's obviously something we're going to continue to pursue.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. That makes more sense. Thanks for that. And Dave, can I just – or whoever wants to take this – but can I just throw out the big-picture question? I believe, capital discipline's been a topic over the last whatever, since the oil prices pulled back, I guess. Can you just talk about how you view that? And I know Wall Street'll say one thing and then punish the stock which, right you give a little lower second and second quarter guide – second half guidance and your stock down 7%. So, can you just give us – every different take on it – could you just give us your take?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes. I think as far as how we think about running the business, I mean, we're – you can see how we've – since we transformed our business over the last couple of years, we're heavily focused on the highest returns impact that can translate into the bottom line. And then, we look at our capital program in comparison to the cash inflow that we expect; all things considered for any period of time and manage it accordingly. I think the combination of both of those things with the portfolio that we have and the inventory of opportunities is going to continue to grow cash flow faster than volumes. And it's going to continue to improve our corporate return as we go through this. So, I mean that's what we're focused on.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. I appreciate the color. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tim Rezvan with Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Tim Rezvan - Mizuho Securities

Hi, good morning folks. Question on the (41:22) line schedule in the U.S. onshore program in the back half of the year, 115 wells; a pretty large program. And you're guiding to really big 4Q numbers. You're not alone in the industry. A lot of peers in a lot of very heated basins have this sort of acceleration in completions. Can you kind of maybe give folks comfort or kind of give some discussion, some data points around why you're so confident you can hit these numbers?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think starts with, it's not really a change in plan, actually, as Gary's alluded to. This kind of just reflects the timing of how especially in the Delaware Basin, how it's ramping up and the timing of our Eagle Ford completions. As they mentioned earlier, we had actually moved a little bit of money and some activity from the DJ into the Eagle Ford to finish out that Gates Ranch, fourth row there. And so, this is kind of the way it just lays out and has actually been planned from the beginning to lay out that way. I think it's resulting in a significant oil growth rate for our U.S. onshore. And what's really encouraging is when you look at it and you look at projects underneath that and the performance that we're seeing on those projects, whether it's the DJ wells or the Delaware Basin wells or actually the Eagle Ford wells, they're some of the best you can get in the industry. And that's what's driving our confidence in that ability to deliver that program.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Tim, this is Gary. I add, I mean, it's a lot of wells, but it's spread between the three areas, right? We got 35 plus or minus in the Delaware in the second half and 55 to 60 in the DJ and 20 or so in the Eagle Ford. So, it's split between three areas. We've got – it's pretty much in line with our original plans, as Dave said. As I mentioned earlier, there's actually fewer wells online in the DJ in the original plan. But these are plans that have been in place for quite a while and the teams have been working very closely with all service providers that we need to interact with to make sure these come on, on time. So, I feel very comfortable with where we're at.

Tim Rezvan - Mizuho Securities

Okay. I appreciate that, that color. And then just moving back to Israel, quickly. Given you said some of the CapEx has migrated forward into 2017, can you sort of give big picture on how you see the cadence of CapEx between now and 2019? Has that changed materially from prior comments you've given?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

No. I think they'll still be probably, next year will probably be the largest year. The best place to look for that is if you look, we've laid out a timeline, I think, of the key activities in our slide pack and it kind of lays out what happens when from 2017, 2018 and 2019. What's amazing to me is, pretty soon we're going to be within two years of this thing coming online. It's not that far off anymore.

Tim Rezvan - Mizuho Securities

Okay. And should we still think about it? Is it a $1.5 billion net obligation?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

We haven't changed the outlook on those costs.

Tim Rezvan - Mizuho Securities

Okay. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Brian Singer with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good morning.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Brian.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In the Eastern Meds, can you give us update on the timing of the potential further sell down in Tamar? And what the strong demand you've seen may mean for valuation versus the last sale? And also, to follow up on your comment on the shift towards that domestic you just mentioned, and this is with regards to Leviathan contracting, is the shift towards domestic from export more because there's less clarity on the timing magnitude of Egypt/regional options or is it more proactive contractual interest inside Israel?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think it's just more demand coming about in Israel. I wouldn't say there's anything changed in the regional demand picture. I mean, they want gas as quick as we can get it to them. So, those are ongoing discussions. I think the part that Keith was alluding to that's continued to progress is with the movement, move more from coal to gas and just now that Leviathan is sanctioned and real over there, that you're seeing the pickup on internal in-country demand. That's the driver of that portion. What was your first question again, Brian?

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

The first part was on the Tamar sale. If there is any update there? And does the stronger demand help valuation or should we still target or look towards the last...

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes, we haven't changed the outlook on valuation. We'll see how that plays out over time. It can't hurt any to have this continued demand increase in country. I'd say timing-wise, I'd still like to see that done over the next year or two. So, that we can help with support of the Leviathan funding, which is what's it's always been targeted to do.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks. And then, to take another angle of the capital discipline question, you mentioned earlier that some of the additional CapEx spending in the second half was spending that would have occurred in 2018. So, all else equal, should we think about or do you think about 2018 as being from a CapEx perspective, being a little bit lower since some of that spending is already being incurred in 2017, which would help the CapEx cash flow balance? Or does it get back filled with spending on additional projects?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I'd say it's too early to say yet. I'm sure we'll go through a few iterations between now and when we roll out capital guidance for next year. A large part was driven by onshore activity in the U.S. and then supplemented with the project activity for Leviathan. Yes, I'd say we'll wait and see on where we end up on that.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Arun Jayaram with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good afternoon. Gary, I wanted to see if you could give us some of your views on just the (47:58) war, upper and lower Wolfcamp tests that you're doing in the Delaware?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Sure.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

What were you seeing there?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

It's a two well pad, Wolfcamp A upper and Wolfcamp A lower. They're both normal sections, lateral lengths, so probably 4,300, 4,500-foot lateral length. They were both completed with our standard enhanced design for the Delaware 3,000 pounds per well.

I think we've been very happy with what we've seen so far. We completed them at the same time and wanted to be able to judge the impacts of being able to complete both those zones at the same time on the performance of the wells. They haven't been on that long, probably less than 60 days. So, a bit early to draw any long-term conclusions, but certainly, encouraged by what we've seen so far. We've got some other multi-well multi-zone tests on pads coming up again later this year. That'll give us even more insight

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And just a follow-up, as you continue to see stack potential in the Wolfcamp B and C now, how are you thinking about development as we move in the 2018? How are you thinking about developing the multi-zones in the Delaware?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes. I noticed something. We're talking a lot about it. We've got limited Wolfcamp B and C production history at this point with the wells we've got. We're watching very close, and certainly, encouraged by when you look at the performance relative to the type curves that we've assumed, as we show on one of the slides. I think as far as longer-term development, what makes sense, whether you go in and drill and complete Wolfcamp A, Upper/lower B, C; all at the same time, or whether you come back and focus on the Wolfcamp A and then come back later and get the B and C. We just need to see more data on the B and C performance to know that.

I think, they're certainly performing better than the type curves with what we're seeing in early days. If that performance holds up and they're similar results to maybe some of the Wolfcamp A production, then it probably makes sense to complete them more all up front. If they turn out to be not as good, then it may make sense to focus on the Wolfcamp A initially and come back later and get them. We just need to – need to judge the timing impact of all of that versus the efficiency of going through and developing everything at the same time.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Then, one for you, Dave. How are you guys thinking about 2018, 2019 in terms of financing perhaps some of the Leviathan CapEx? We thought that – I think, this was brought up earlier. Just the sell down in Tamar would be something that you could utilize to fund the outset as you invest in Israel. Anything you can give us in terms of potential timing of the sell down of Tamar?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yes, I think, and then we go back to what I've said previously, but I'd say over the next year or two, while we're investing in Leviathan, to help support that investment would be great. And I think we'll continue to push pretty hard in that direction.

I think the other piece when you're looking at overall cash in, cash out, we saw the first dropdown from NBLX here this year. I think as we continue to stay in sync with our DJ and Delaware development, in conjunction with the Noble Midstream position, we'll have opportunities to continue to support our program with additional funding from that over time also. You got two big levers there that will be helpful over the next couple of years.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

It's helpful.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

This is (51:54) as well, I think, if you remember, the guidance we gave last November was that you could fund the Leviathan $1.5 billion with three years of operating cash flows from the asset at Tamar and the proceeds we collected last year from the 3.5% selldown. So, I think we're well able to do that without taking capital away from another attractive investment opportunity.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks, (52:22).

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Hall with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks. Good morning. I just wanted to, I guess, follow-up a little bit, maybe a little different angle on the Tamar selldown. There's a public market marked now for the Tamar assets. I'm just wondering if that's changed at all your thinking as it relates to kind of how you go about monetizing and selling down Tamar, if that's changed your thinking at all. Any thoughts there?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I wouldn't say anything's really changed. I think it's something we'll get done here like I said over the next couple of years. There's been a mark or two out there that have been actually pretty good markers, and we'll continue to have the opportunity to realize that, that can help support that overall program in the Eastern Med. So I don't think anything's changed from that aspect.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Fair enough. Clear enough. And then I guess a separate question. I just thought it would be interesting if you could kind of compare and contrast the integration of the Rosetta assets versus the Clayton Williams assets and how that's progressed early on here. Just how that process has maybe gone relative to the prior experience.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, yeah. Obviously, Michael, we've got now two years behind us on Rosetta, and that's been fantastic. I mean, if you look at the performance – actually if you look at it right now, the combination of our Texas assets between Eagle Ford and Permian now is our highest producing business overall when you look at the whole combination of that here in the third quarter. The Rosetta, we came out with some quick drilling improvements and then we've seen the operational improvements on the productivity side. It also gave us a lot of confidence as we were continuing to build on with Clayton Williams. We're now just only a couple of months into that. I think what we've seen already from both of these and especially on the Clayton Williams piece, and Gary alluded to it earlier a little earlier, is just some of these stacked pays and some of these other intervals. Now, when you look at the combination of the acreage, and we had a map in the handout that shows from east to west, north to south, now you've had most of this acreage pretty well-tested with some pretty fantastic results and also across a couple different intervals that we probably put very little value on initially.

So I'd say the combination of those two, with that position in the core of the Delaware Basin and that contiguous position in the basin, we're going to reap the benefits of that for years. And I think next year, you'll be able to see probably even more clearly how we've been able to integrate Clayton Williams every bit as fast as we did Rosetta, especially having had the experience of having done Rosetta.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

And I guess on that line of thought then, would you say internally you guys view the integration of acquisitions as a pretty key core competency in that you might look to leverage that further in the medium-term given the success of those two?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well I think, to your point, we've had a good bit of success with those whether , again, it goes (55:53) back to Patina, to Rosetta, and Clayton Williams. But they have to be the right opportunity and it has to be the right fit and you have to approach it well from the standpoint of trying to marry the benefits of both companies and do that from the beginning. So yeah, I mean, I think it is something we've done well. But again, it has to be the right type of opportunity. So what we're focused on now is continuing to highlight how well we've done with that by executing in those areas.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

All right. Look forward to it. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Gail Nicholson from KLR Group. Please go ahead.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Good morning. Looking at the slide deck on the DJ wells, at the East Pony, those wells start their outperformance at the higher proppant (56:45) immediately versus Wells Ranch takes a while. Was that surprising to you and what do you think is causing that?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think part of what may be driving that, Gail, is that East Pony wells on average are probably shorter lateral length. The longer laterals, as we've talked in the past, we ramped them up slower and then they stay flatter for a much longer period of time. So I think probably you're just seeing the impact of that.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay. And then you also mentioned that you guys are going to do some laboratory core work for produced water in the Delaware. Can you just provide a little color about what that entails and what that could do from a produced water standpoint in the basin?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Gail, I'm not going to get into all the details of the chemistry involved. But basically what we're doing is just running the appropriate test on the core, the water samples, and getting comfortable that we can use our own produced water to frac wells in the future. We've got plenty of water right now. We've got our own water rights and we've got plenty of fresh water to handle our fracs for the foreseeable future. We've modeled up to at least the next five years and we don't have any issues there at all, but it sure would be nice to utilize our produced water for those fracs if we can and recycle that rather than taking fresh water out of the ground, and also save us obviously on some disposal costs.

So it's something the teams are spending a lot of time on. They're doing a lot of testing to ensure that the chemistry works and that we don't end up getting rid of some produced water but damaging the formation in the meantime. And we'll be doing some testing of that in the field later this year.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Mike Scialla with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Hi. Just looking at your Eagle Ford inventory going forward, it looks like most of that's going to be in upper part of the formation. Just wanted to get your thoughts on how that competes for capital with the rest of your assets.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. We still got a number of Lower Eagle Ford locations after we finish up this South Gates Ranch Row 4 area, spread through the rest of the acreage in the northern part of the Gates Ranch as well as some of the other. Beyond that, you're right. It's largely Upper Eagle Ford. The Lower Eagle Ford we keep is busy for probably another year or so. Upper Eagle Ford, we've done some testing on it. We've seen some things that we like. We need to see a bit more history to see how it's going to stack up against the Delaware and DJ going forward as far as returns, and that's how we'll make the decision. I mean, if it's something that competes for capital then we'll obviously move forward on that development. And if it's something that doesn't compete for however much capital we have available to deploy at any time, then we won't; we'll direct it to somewhere else. But I think given the limited testing that we've done to-date and the history that we've got, it's probably too early to make that call.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Great. And I wanted to see – you didn't give any rates. I was kind of curious. You said your Wolfcamp B well in the Delaware was significantly outperforming. Do you have any rates on that? It sounds like it's been up for 60 days.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

It's on the slide. It's on slide 6. You can see it's the Trigger 40 well on slide 6, so you can see it relative to the type curve.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Sorry about that.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

No problem.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

And then Gary, last quarter you kind of alluded to with your improved completions in the DJ that might have some application outside of your core areas. Do you have any plans to test that or have you tested that outside of your, let's say, Wells Ranch or East Pony at this point?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I think we had talked about that a little bit on the last call. And if I remember right, what I said at that point was we were looking at probably doing one or two later this year. I think the latest plan is probably for one late this year and probably a second one early 2018, and we will be testing some of that acreage that's kind of outside of our core IDPs. It's an area where we've done some drilling in years ago with the prior completion designs. It wasn't something that we got all that excited about at that time based on the results we saw. But given some of the performance uplift we've seen in the other areas with the new designs that we've got, it's certainly worth going back and testing because we've got quite a bit of acreage in those areas. And if we can generate that same type of uplift, the EURs and production and returns in that area than we've seen in the others, then it could very well compete for capital going forward.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then last one for me. I just wondered if your Cone divestiture closed yet or you still have the issue with your former partner. Is that settled yet?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

No. I think we're still expecting that over the next few months. We'll close and when it does we'll make sure everybody knows.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference call back over to Brad Whitmarsh for any closing remarks.

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

Sure. Thanks. Appreciate everybody joining us today. And we're around all afternoon for additional questions. I know it's a busy day, but I look forward to talking to many of you. Thanks.

Operator

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

