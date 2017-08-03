Spectra Energy Partners' Management (SEP) on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Al Monaco - CEO, President and Not Independent Director, Enbridge Inc.

Guy Jarvis - EVP and President of Liquids Pipelines, Enbridge Inc.

John Whelen - CFO and EVP, Enbridge Inc

Jonathan Gould - Director Investor Relations, Enbridge Inc

Bill Yardley - EVP and President of Gas Transmission & Midstream, Enbridge Inc

Analysts

Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Rob Hope - Scotiabank.

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities.

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Market

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo

Vikram Bagri - Citi

Jonathan Gould

Thank you, Seed. Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Inc. and Sponsored Vehicle Joint Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. With me this morning are Al Monaco, President and CEO of Enbridge Inc.; John Whelen, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Guy Jarvis, EVP and President, Liquids Pipelines; Bill Yardley, EVP and President, Gas Transmission & Midstream.

Our joint call will include discussions for all of the Enbridge entities including Enbridge Inc, Enbridge Fund, Spectra Energy Partners and Enbridge Energy Partners. This allows us to provide a consistent enterprise wide strategic and financial perspective, while at the same time weaving specific commentary on the strategy and performance of each sponsored vehicle. Note that we've developed additional supplemental information for each vehicle to ensure that we continue to provide full transparent disclosure for each. Some of this information is appended to the presentation here today. And has been posted to the company websites.

As per usual, this call is webcast and I encourage those listening on the phone line to follow along with the supporting slides. A replay and podcast to the call will be available later today and a transcript will be posted to the website shortly thereafter.

In terms of the Q&A, given the broad agenda we have and the limited time, we'll prioritize the call from the investment community only. If you are a member of the media please direct your enquiries to our communications team, who will be happy to respond immediately. We are again going to target keeping the call to roughly in hour. So please limit your questions to one and a follow up if necessary. And as always, we will ensure that our investor relations team will be available for your more detail follow up questions after the call.

Before we begin, I'll again point out that we'll refer to the forward looking information on today's call and by its nature; this information contains forecast assumptions and expectations about future outcome. So we remind you that are subject to risk and uncertainties affecting every business including ours. The slide includes a summary of the significant factors and risks that could affect Enbridge and its affiliate and are discussed more fully in our public disclosures filings available on the SEDAR and EDGAR systems.

So with that, I'll now turn the call over to Al Monaco.

Al Monaco

Thanks, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone. I am going to begin with an overview of the Q2 results then goes through our business updates. John will walk you through the financial picture including the sponsored vehicles and our usual funding stuff. I'll wrap with the media progress report on 2017 priority. So moving on to Slide 4. As you can see here EBIT and ACFFO results are up as Q2 was the first full quarter with the Spectra assets in full. Recall the given the timing of the deal closed last quarter excluded January, February results which usually contribute roughly 30% of the Spectra assets annual cash flow. Based on these results and our second half outlook we are on track to meet our full year ACFFO guidance of $3.60 to $3.90 per share.

Operational performance for all the businesses were strong. We were pleased with the Gas Transmission business and renewables had a good quarter as well. The Liquids business also ran very well but was affected by one time upstream volume disruptions. Volumes were actually up year-over-year again but behind Q1, mainly because of the [indiscernible] facility outage. This also has knocked on effects on heavies given reduced synthetic on available for blending.

And the Line 5 turned down for the hydro test that we conduced backed out some light volumes as well. So the combination of those transitory disruptions impacted EBIT by roughly $50 million, or $0.03 per share of ACFFO. We are expecting the pace of cash flow growth to accelerate in the second half, volumes are now actually ramping up on the main line and we expect record throughput in the second half of the year. It's partly from guys Liquids team's work just finishing up on their plan terminal and crude slate modifications that will further optimize main line throughput to move another 150,000 per day or so that would otherwise be a portion from time to time through the year. The second half will also see increased contribution from new projects that came into service to this quarter. The benefit from an uptick and FX rates from hedges we laid on last quarter and the impact of cumulative synergy captured from the Spectra deal which began to occur in Q2.

On the Slide 5 and an update on Line 3. So just for context here first the replacement of Line 3 is a pretty critical infrastructure project for the economy overall and of course to our system. Line will have the newest and most advanced pipeline technology and provide much needed incremental capacity bringing it back up to its full capability to support Canadian crude oil production growth in US and Canadian refinery demand. As you can see from the map, in recent years it was actually already replaced some segments of the Line in Menatoba across the border and in Wisconsin. The project is fully permitted in Canada and we now have all the major permits in North Dakota and Wisconsin in hand.

With that we finalize the execution plan now and we'll begin construction this summer on spreads in Alberta to Sketch one and Wisconsin. Our approach to Line 3 encompasses much more though then designed, commercial aspects and construction we had very expensive and I'll say productive engagement with community is along the way. Our team is focused very early on the discussions with the community listening to concerns addressing issues and ensuring that these communities and indigenous partners benefit through jobs, capacity building, training and procurement. We are very thankful for the great input that we received from communities, input that helped us make this project better. And that's the way we approach engagement on these types of project.

In Minnesota, the regulatory process is advancing and we have good transparency on the process and the timelines. And after extensive community meetings here as well this summer, we expect to receive the final EISS in Q3. That is followed by a ruling on the need and route from EPUC expected in the spring of next year. So we would be in a position to begin construction there by next summer. And that would allow us to meet our projected and service date of the second half of 2019 as we talked about the quarter.

With the execution plan locked down, we finalize our cost estimate now overall capital cost have increased by about 9% relative to the initial estimate when we sanction the project back in 2014. That's actually a very good outcome given the extended project review we had and changes to the project along the way.

We've updated the economics with this new cost estimate which are unchanged overall as the higher capital is fully offset by lower forecasted operating cost versus the cost that we had originally established back in 2014 and the stronger US dollar. So that's the update on Line 3.

Moving to Slide 6 now. While Line 3 restores the Line 2 capacity we got more expansion option shown here that add up to an additional 500,000 barrels per day. The first one 75 can be achieve shortly after Line 3 goes into service in 2019. Both the DRA and the idling of the Bakken expansion which flows across border into the mainline are low cost and neither requires any new permitting which is a big plus these days of course. Beyond that three other options would add 325,000 barrels of capacity. These are also very timely cost effective and highly executable. So they feed our customers quite well.

We've also developed the course downstream market access solution on system that would be expanding southern access, playing again south in seaway which would bring total Gulf Course access capacity to over 1 million barrels per day. So good flexibility there and some attractive shipper option to utilize the existing systems.

Slide 7 is the updated project list for the $31 billion capital program. And as a reminder, these are commercially secured and in execution so they exclude other development projects that we are working on. As you can see here, we got excellent diversification by business lines, size and geography which reduces the overall execution risk of program. The checkmarks here show the $6 billion plus of projects we've got in the service in the first half. The big ones here were Norlite Diluent and Sabal Trail gas pipeline both came in nicely on time and on budget. Next up, over the second half is another $7 billion going in the service made up of more but smaller size projects again spread across gas, liquids, renewables and utilities. Overall, these projects are going to drive significant amount of cash flow growth over the next few years.

On the next slide, I'll provide a few specific updates. We are on Slide 8 and Alberta Clipper; recall that we are seeking an amendment to our existing presidential permit here which would increase the flow across the border on the line and 580 to the full 800,000 barrels per day of capacity. And the permitting process here is moving along well.

On NEXUS, we are ready to go with construction once the platform has been established. Given that delay in the FERC quorum the in service date is now going to be 2018. Obviously, we are little bit frustrated with timing here. This is a great project that is going to be a good economic driver for the local areas, have the shoves are ready to go. Many people are ready to go to work and customers are actually anxious to get at lower gas prices from the region. So way to look at this then is that once we receive FERC approval, construction would take between 7 to 10 months depending on the season that we actually begin work.

On Valley Crossing, this project is part of or strategy to capitalize on the changing natural gas flows on the continent is a critical link in this case between the growing Permian supply and increasing demand in Mexico. Most of the right away has been cleared as we saw earlier on the opening slide. We began construction on some segments of the line.

So on to Slide 9 and newly secured projects at our mid year investor update we announced three new ones. The $1 billion T-South Expansion and the $500 million Spruce Ridge projects, all expansions to the BC system. These two further solidify the already strong competitive position we have in the area by capturing new volume. These are fully back stock with long-term commitments. They are pretty much cost of service like here so they are middle or fairway and exactly what we expected from the Spectra deal. We've also finalized an expansion of Hohe See Germany offshore wind project that would bring the total investment there to $2.1 billion. That project is nicely accretive and provides solid returns under a long-term PPA with highly credit worthy counterparties there. And there is 2019 ISD for that one.

More generally on growth though, there is -- as everyone knows on the call. A lot of investment capital chasing energy infrastructure, we are going to continue to be disciplined in allocating capital. The best projects for us are those that leverage our existing footprint like the one that are in this page here.

Lastly, John is going to go through the Sponsored Vehicles results in a minute here. But let me make a couple of comments on that since this is a joint call covering all of our entities. Our Sponsored Vehicles are important because of one single reason; they hold assets which are critical to our business objective, our strategy and the cash generating capability. And they have also proven to be an effective source of capital. To raise capital though obviously these businesses need to deliver good operational and financial results. And they need to be strong. ENF, EEP and SEP performed well this quarter in line where we thought. And they are on track to meet their operational and financial guidance target for the year. With the completion of our strategy review and the actions taken earlier on this year. We believe that all of the goals are now setup well for success going forward. All three vehicles all have high quality asset with built-in organic growth. And under the rate conditions there could also be opportunities to supplement that with drop down and stable cash generating assets.

The three are all now well positioned with strong balance sheet, appropriate distribution coverage and attractive value proposition.

So with that let me hand it to John for his review of the quarter.

John Whelen

Well, thanks, Al. The structure of my financial review will be much the same as last quarter. I'll start with the consolidated perspective. And then touch on the financial results of each of our sponsored vehicles before coming back to the overall funding picture.

I'll pick on Slide 11, with the review consolidated performance focusing on adjusted EBITDA at the segment level. This quarter's results reflect a full quarter of operations for the assets we acquired through the Spectra merger transaction which does make comparison to the second quarter little awkward. So this time around I'll provide some color on the year-over-year segment performance but also focus more on how the individual assets within those segments are performing. And starting with Liquids pipelines where adjusted EBIT was up about $16 million in quarter-over-quarter. This was in part due to an increase in throughput on the Canadian mainline system relative to the second quarter of 2016, which have been affected by the wildfire in North Eastern Alberta.

As Al has already mentioned, throughput growth on the mainline would have been significantly higher this quarter relative to last year but for the impacts of temporary outages at upstream production facilities and the impact of the hydro tested on Line 5 which occurred in June. As Al noted, in combination of these one time items had roughly a $50 million impact on EBIT.

Further tampering EBIT growth and Liquids Pipelines was the impact of mainline a portion mint in April and May on the financial performance of downstream pipeline. The absence of earnings from the [indiscernible] feeder system and Ozark pipeline which were sold subsequent to the second quarter of last year, as a change in reporting practice at the beginning of this year, whereby we no longer pickup or receipts of the EBIT level on certain take a pay contract with makeup rights if the related contractual volumes aren't shift.

As Al mentioned, we do expect to see stronger results from Liquids Pipelines over the second half of 2017, as throughput volumes returned to the levels achieved earlier in the year and capacity optimization projects work to alleviate a portion. Moving down a line to Gas Pipelines and processing, quarter-over-quarter adjusted EBIT was up sharply as a result of a very large suite of gas pipeline that we acquired through the merger. Overall, performance from the natural gas transmission business was strong and in line with expectations, driven by growing contributions from expansion projects recently placed into service in the US and the continuing solid performance from the alliance pipeline under its new commercial model .These strong results in gas transmission were partially offset by weaker performance from the gas gathering and processing business in the face of ongoing weakness in commodity prices which did affect volume throughput particularly on our legacy Midcoast assets.

Gas Distribution was up $80 million largely due to a full quarter's contribution from Union Gas, which benefited from higher transportation revenue as a result of the Dawn-Parkway Extension project coming into service. EBIT from Enbridge Gas Distribution utility was also up a little primarily in this case due to lower operating costs. Weather was not nearly as bigger factor as it was in the first quarter but it did have a modest impact on a bottom line performance at Enbridge gas distribution, Union Gas and [Verico]

Energy Services was down relative to second quarter of 2016. At this time last year the business have been able to take advantage of arbitrage opportunities created by unusually wide basis differentials and quality differential. So far this year, these opportunities just haven't materialized to the same degree. And we reported the small loss for the quarter reflecting un-recovered demand charges on a couple of assets where we hope capacity commitments. And finally Eliminations and Other was a little weaker than Q2 of last year about $10 million. The major driver here was a higher amount of unallocated corporate level cost post the merger that weren’t fully offset by synergies realized during the quarter.

So taken altogether, adjusted EBIT for the second quarter grew very substantially by about $624 million to just over $1.7 billion, driven of course primarily by the contributions from the new Spectra assets which in aggregate performed pretty much in line with expectations, but also some puts and takes from the legacy Enbridge assets including the impact of the outages on Liquids Pipelines which we don't expect to see going forward.

Turning to Slide 12, you can see how the business performance translated into bottom line available cash flow. ACFFO for the quarter was just over $1.3 billion, up about $458 million from our quarter two of last year and driven largely by the same factors I just reviewed. The growth in adjusted EBIT was offset to a degree by a few below the line items including higher interest cost on incremental debt incurred fund the organic growth projects brought into service since last year. Incremental increased on the debt that we assumed in the merger of Spectra, the inclusion of the maintenance capital program associated with the legacy Spectra assets, and higher net distribution to non controlling interests.

Non controlling interest include the public interest in our sponsored vehicles and distributions paid from these vehicles were up a little quarter-over-quarter due to the acquisition of Spectra Energy Partners and increase in dividends paid by Enbridge Income Fund Holdings and offset somewhat by the reduction in EEP distribution that we implemented in the first quarter.

On a per share basis ACFFO was lower than the prior quarter, largely due to the shares issues as consideration for Spectra Energy when the deal closed on February 27.

Moving now to Slide 13, As Al noted also earlier, we remain right on track to end the year within the guidance range that we provide last quarter for the combined company. We continue to expect consolidated 2017 ACFFO to come in between $3.60 and $3.90 per share. You may remember last quarter when we spoke about the outlook for 2017; we noted that our ACFFO guidance for this year wasn't necessarily reflective of the annualized rate. This is in large part due to the timing of the merger that closed right at the end of February which as Al said means that don't pickup the performance of Spectra's assets in January and February which are typically disproportionately strong. As a result, we will be well positioned going into 2018 to deliver strong year-over-year growth.

Looking at the remainder of 2017, we do expect to see an acceleration of ACFFO relative to first half. There is a few factors driving this Al noted including growing contributions from the Liquids Pipelines, the impact of new projects coming into service in both gas and liquids, drawing benefits from synergy initiatives and a strengthening FX hedge profile.

Now I'll take a few minutes ended on the next slide or so to take a little deeper into each of these. Starting with outlook for Liquids Pipelines, mainlines volume shown in the top left quadrant of the slide. As Al already mentioned, the outages we experienced at customer facilities in the second quarter are expected to be transitory and we do expect upstream production and deliveries to the system in the second half of the year to return to the record levels we are experiencing earlier in the year.

Importantly, the capacity optimization work undertaken earlier this year will ensure that this growing throughput can be accommodated and will also serve to alleviate a portion bit on the system and strengthen the revenue and cash flow generated by our Liquids Pipelines downstream of the mainline.

Moving around the slide clockwise, we did get a modest benefit this quarter from a better average hedge rate on our foreign exchange hedging programs. As we've been legging into additional hedges of our 2017 through 2019 exposure during the first half of the year when the US dollar was particularly strong relative to the Canadian dollar. About 80% of our exposure the US dollar is now hedged this year and the average hedge rate will increase in the second half of the year. So notwithstanding the recent strengthening of baloney we expect to see a bit of uplift from the impact of the higher effective hedge rates which will more than offset any drawn draft on the remaining un-hedged exposures.

We'll also see more impact from our Greenfield development program. Al gave you the details a little earlier but it's important to remember that close to $7 billion of new projects will be brought into service in the second half of this year. Immediately contributing to incremental earnings and cash flow growth and positioning the company for continued strong growth in 2018. And finally, while we won't get the pick a full year synergies in 2017 given the timing of the merger, we are making very good progress in driving our anticipated savings. And we expect to see that benefit ramp over the course of the year. A very significant component of planned savings for this year was achieved through the restructuring actions that took place in the first half, and we are really starting to see the impact of efforts to ring supply chain and services cost at a both O&M and capital spend as we take advantage of a bigger organization and the economy of scale that brings.

We are on track to achieve our 50% of our targeted ongoing run rate synergies by the end of the year which helps drive growing cash flow in the back half of 2017.

I am going to shift gears now and speak briefly to the performance of each of sponsored vehicles starting on Slide 18 with ENF and the Fund Group which delivered another very solid quarter performance. Fund Group ACFFO was up $118 million compared with the second quarter of 2016, largely driven by the Canadian mainline system. The quarter-over-quarter uptick in mainline performance was driven by higher throughput relative to the second quarter of last year, as well as our higher residual benchmark toll which came into effect at the beginning of the second quarter and enhanced the performance of the Canadian mainline. Canadian mainline results from the second quarter would have been even stronger if not for the unexpected upstream outage that we discussed earlier.

Fund Group performance also benefited from continued strong performance from alliance and better results from Green Power. All in all the solid performance from the Fund Group with overall ACFFO growth coming in over 30% higher than Q2 in 2016 and in line with our expectations. The distributions paid by the Fund Group translated into earnings at ENF of about $77 million, which reflected ENF's larger ownership interest in the fund following the secondary offering completed earlier this year. ENF's monthly dividend was increased by 10% at the beginning of the year bringing its quarterly dividend up to just over $0.51 per share. And it is well positioned to continue with annual 10% increases through the next two years or so as new projects continue to be brought into service. We expect the performance to the Fund Group to continue to strengthen over the remainder of the year as volumes wrap back up on the Canadian mainline and another $1.5 billion of new growth capital projects coming into service over the remainder of the year.

At this time, our guidance remains unchanged from that provide in February. The Fund Group remains well position to deliver consolidated ACFFO of between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion while maintaining a payout in the range of 80% to 90%.

Turning now to Spectra Energy Partners or SEP which announced its second quarter results yesterday evening. At SEP both ongoing EBITDA and distributable cash flow were higher compared to second quarter of 2016. The story here is in much respect similar to the Fund Group. Solid performance from core assets and strong growth from new projects coming into service. The completion of expansion projects on the US Transmission systems, Gas, Texas, Eastern and Sabal Trail grow higher EBITDA from Spectra's gas transmission pipelines with ongoing EBITDA up almost $100 million year-over-year and distributable cash flow or DCF up $90 million. The increase in DCF was a little higher than expected due to some deferral of maintenance capital now will be spent later in the year.

SEP continues to increase its distribution each quarter by $1.00 in a quarter per share and that doesn't sound like much but it's pretty significant increase when measured year-over-year. But the announcement of this quarter's increase SEP's quarterly distribution now sits at $71.04 and that's pretty healthy 7.5% increase over the declared rate in Q2 of last year. SEP's performance continues to be right on track and our full year guidance remains unchanged from that provided in the prior quarter, ongoing DCF of $1.4 billion to $1.48 billion and annual distribution coverage of between 1.05x and 1.15x.

Now moving along to Enbridge Energy Partners, results for this quarter were affected by a number of factors including the completion of the restructuring initiatives that we've been working through. Overall, adjusted EBITDA at EEP was down approximately $92 million compared to the second quarter of 2016 due to a number of factors. Results from the Lakehead mainline were largely in line with expectations. The impact of the outages on the mainline that Al and I spoke to earlier were muted at the Lakehead level by the fact that a significant portion of the revenue on that system is generated by cost of service or similar tolling arrangements and therefore is relatively insensitive to changes in volumes. That said, we do expect an uptick in performance from the Lakehead relative to the first half of the year primarily due to ongoing cost containment and the absence of the hydro testing cost that impacted reported second quarter performance.

The overall quarter-over-quarter decrease in adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects a number of factors that we had anticipated and were captured in the 2017 outlook we provided earlier in the year. This included the expiration of surcharges for the Phase V and VI expansions on the North Dakota system. Lower throughput on the legacy North Dakota gathering and rail assets and the absence of earnings from the Ozark pipeline which is sold by EEP on March 1st of this year.

The performance of the Midcoast gas gathering and processing also played on EEP's results for this quarter as the sale of those assets to Enbridge did not close until just prior to the end of a quarter. With the GLP business now having been solid and with other restructuring actions now completed, we expect EEP's results going forward to become much more stable and predictable, driven by the low risk regulatory contracts for underpin EEP's liquids pipeline business.

Distribution coverage was solid this quarter as you would expect following the restructuring just over 1.4x on cash basis and 1.14x including coverage of non-cash payment of distributions and kind. Credit metrics have already strengthening significantly as you can see as proceeds from the sale of the GLP business were use to pay down debt as we planned. And we remained on track for further improvements as incremental cash flow is generated from jointly funded investments and Greenfield projects coming into service.

The adjusted EBITDA and DCF guidance that we provided for EEP earlier in the year was on a pro forma basis, as if the gathering processing business have been sold at the beginning of the year. With the completion of the restructuring now behind us. And a solid outlook for the liquids business heading into the last five months of the year, our guidance remains unchanged.

I'll wrap up by segment here on Slide 18 with an update on enterprise wide funding. And we've been making some very good progress on this front. Year-to-date, we've raised over $7 billion of long-term capital on very attractive terms. As you can see from the table on the left, we continue to bolster the balance sheet, raising almost $3 billion of equity equivalent capital so far this year through our DRIP programs, equity issuances via CP, hybrid securities offerings and through the equity generated on asset monetization, including the sale of our stake in the Olympic Refined Products Pipeline for about $200 million, which we announced today.

We've also successfully raised over $5 billion of term debt in both the US and Canadian markets across the range of maturities. And the bulk of which has been used to refinance existing or maturing a debt at a very favorable rates. A portion of the proceeds of these offerings was used to fund a successful tender offer for a little over $1 billion of outstanding Spectra Energy capital term debt. The objective with the tender was to reduce longer term running cost as debt by taking a higher coupon at a lower rates, it was also a first step in eliminating Spectra capital as an issuing entity, simplifying our funding structure and eliminating a layer of structural subordination. All with the view to lowering the cost of capital of the merged company going forward.

With the funding actions we've undertaken so far this year, we have taken a significant bite out of the total remaining financing requirement for the company's currently secured growth program. The graph on the right provides high level sources and uses perspective from 2017 through 2019. The slide really hasn't changed from the one we showed at our mid year Investor Conference in June, other than the more clearly showed a funding progress we've already made.

While there have been a few puts and takes to our capital spending over this timeframe, the overall funding requirement through 2019 does not changed materially. And a few things to reiterate here. Firstly, a very significant component of the funding for our secured growth program as it currently stands will be provided by internally generated cash flow which continues to grow significantly over our planning horizon as new projects come into service. Secondly, most of the planned term debt funding over the next three years is for free financing of existing debt and does not represent incremental leverage or strain on the balance sheet. Appetite for our debt securities continues to be very strong and we've taken advantage of receptor market to raise a significant chunk of three year requirement early in the cycle at attractive rate.

As I mentioned, we've also already made good inroad on the equity side. We believe that the remainder of the equity funding requirement to support our current secured growth program can be readily raised over the next two and half years or so through a variety of alternative sources other than follow on equity offerings. It's important to keep in mind that lot of the growth projects are being undertaken in SEP and the Fund Group which have ready access to cost effective capital in their own right. We continue to keep a close eye on our balance sheet and liquidity as we execute on the existing secured growth program and as we've been saying if new material investment opportunities come along over and above those currently secured we will proactively address any incremental funding requirements at the time of or advance of any announcement. Our goal remains to stay ahead of our funding requirements and to continue to bring down consolidated leverage as the capital program is executed and assets come into service.

So that's all I have today. And I'll now hand it back to Al for some closing remarks.

Al Monaco

All right. Thanks John. And we are midway through the year here and we obviously had a very busy time so far in the first half. So let me just recap. In February, we closed the very large acquisition, the largest actually ever completed in our sector in just under six months. Three weeks post close, we had our new organization in place top to bottom, integration is progressing well and we are delivering on the targeted synergies as John mentioned. On June 1st, we topped up the dividend increase to 15% which demonstrates the confidence we have in the overall outlook and in particular the Spectra deal. We further bolstered the financial strength and flexibility. Three actions to note here. Begin last year actually when we pre funded a portion of our equity means for the capital program. We structured the Spectra transaction as now our share deal and we committed to an asset monetization program of $2 billion which as John noted we've now got 2.5 and we achieved that ahead of schedule.

In line with our objective to streamline, we've simplified DCP, MEP was part back in and we completed our restructuring at EEP and John went through the results for the quarter which I think were strong for these sponsored vehicles and we are happy with that. And lastly, we provided our first midyear update for Spectra transaction. I think the key strategic things we noted at that meeting where we introduced three organic, three real themes, organic growth, managing risk and streamlining those are all coming through clearly. We'll also have by the way a full investor update plan for December where we rollout the longer-term outlook.

So we are pleased with the progress so far in the year. And we remain focused on executing the plan. Before the Q&A, let me just wrap with slide 20 on the key takeaway. First, this quarter despite the volume disruptions we saw on the liquid system, we are on track to meet guidance for the strong back half of the year. On the project execution side, we are now proceeding with Line 3, that's the work in Canada and Wisconsin this summer. The rest of the project inventory is moving along well and we are making great progress adding new projects to our organic program as you saw. We've also wrapped up a lot of work to make sure the sponsored vehicles are strong and positioned for success going forward.

So with that, that ends the formal remarks. I'll now turn it over to Saeed for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

And our first question comes from Ben Pham from BMO. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ben Pham

Okay, thanks. Good morning. I had a question on your guidance directionally and it seems like your commentary about the uptick in second half suggest -- are we sure you hit the low end of your range but when you think about what happened to Q1 seasonality and Q2 was unexpected to supply disruption. I mean you are potentially leaning more towards the bottom end of your guidance range in top end or is there some potential upside surprises that you didn't see coming heading into the year.

Al Monaco

As you Ben we don't really specify upper and lower end unless we see something that gives us pause or I guess positive on the other side. So right now I think we are happy keeping with the range which I guess implies the midpoint. We are not making any changes to that. I think the items that we mentioned earlier on around the volume profile, the FX positives, give us a good confidence around what's going to happen in second half along with the synergies accumulating from Spectra deal. So I think overall we are still pretty comfortable with the guidance range that we noted.

Ben Pham

Okay. that's helpful. And then my second question is on the mainline volume specifically obviously year-over-year result are -- in terms of the volumes have moved up just a issue last year but can you quantify the volume impact from sand crude at all and the results and was there anything to do with storage that draw in general quarter mitigated from the impact.

Al Monaco

For the average for the quarter the volume impact was an 115,000 barrels per day so that's the average for the 90 days. Can I confirm that with Guy?

Guy Jarvis

That would be the sum of this incurred and the hydro test and some other production related issues.

Ben Pham

Okay. So no regret in Q2 now is heading to more towards 2.6 then.

Guy Jarvis

We are ready to take in excess of 2.7 million barrels a day with all the initiatives we put into place. We are seeing better strength in July and further strengthening in August. So the outlook seems favorable.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Rob Hope from Scotiabank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Rob Hope

Yes, thank you. Regarding Line 3 replacement. If Minnesota is further delayed or the Canadian section are completed earlier than you anticipate. Is there a potential that you could realize some of the capacity uplift of the project through some of the optimization that you noted including DRA, NPEP prior to Minnesota being done.

Al Monaco

Rob, I think the way to look at that is that the capacity will be restored once the full line gets replaced. So I think that's assumption that we should use.

Rob Hope

All right. That's helpful. And then just another question on Line 3, regarding your commentary on the project economics being maintained with the higher capital cost. Does this also include a volume uplift from DRA, NPEP or would that further improve estimated margins in -- was the protect interest service.

Al Monaco

Yes, that is further improvement so the base economics don't assume that.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to touch based on North Dakota and see if what you thought the impacts would be Dakota access pipeline entering service on the rest of your system given that such a large to our relative production there.

Guy Jarvis

Yes, this is Guy Jarvis. So things to this point in time are plan out pretty much as we had expected. Our legacy North Dakota mainline that delivers over to the broader mainline system in Clear Brook has extremely competitive toll so our expectation was it we weren't going to see much volume erosion on that system at all. And in fact it has continued to operate pretty much at capacity. On our Bakken pipeline expansion, where we bring the barrels back up in the Canada into the mainline at Cromer, we have about 100,000 barrels a day of take or pay contracts and we are seeing the volumes run very close to that level. We've seen some of the spot barrel opportunity on that pipeline taper off but that was pretty much as expected.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. And you mentioned as far as potential future expansion for the mainline idling BEP could add 100,000 barrels per day. Would that be for light service or for heavy could you talk about a bit more about how that work in given you do have these MBT contract.

Guy Jarvis

Yes. Well, so we have to negotiate an arrangement with the customers obviously in terms of the potential implication on those shippers. Our goal would be to optimize the crude slates on the system to try and turn that 100,000 barrels a day of light capacity into heavy opportunity.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, great. And then just one last one. I was just wondering if you could refresh us if TMX Inc, they key stone excel both come online, could you walk us through how that would impact your the mainline system if there is competition for barrels there as far as the impact on your profitability?

Guy Jarvis

Yes. Certainly so we are looking at that very closely. I think at this stage of the game there is nothing new to report from our midyear investor update where our analysis of looking out in that 2021-2022 period when you can contemplate possibly having two competing pipelines in play. So just that the impact to our overall liquids pipelines business of that situation is likely to be small. And certainly when you consider it in a broader context of Enbridge overall, it gets even small.

Al Monaco

I think one other thing that gives us confidence in that is just given the nature of the system here on the mainline; obviously with the scale of the system our tolls are very competitive so in terms of attracting spot barrels we would see us as being extremely competitive. And the other part of it is, lot of those refiners in that US Midwest and Gulf Course area like the diet if you will of what we are moving and we are directly connected to in total of about 1.9 million barrels per day at actual refining capacity. So from a number of perspective including the fact that we got some upstream and downstream take or pack amendments which would draw barrels on the mainline. I think we are in decent position even in a two new pipeline scenario.

Jeremy Tonet

Would it be fair to say with the CTS expiration 2020-21 that would kind of allow you to even address the situation at that point as well?

Al Monaco

Oh for sure, that's - I mean if you look at our options here in a scenario where we are impacted I guess if you will, I guess we just can't through, we don't think that's going to be material but certainly renegotiation of the CTS is probably a very good value add we think for the customers and that it's worked well for long time and extending that into the future, it would make a lot of sense and generate value at least in our view. That's probably the primary option but obviously reverting to cost of service arrangement which has been done in the past that would also be an option as this contracting portion of the mainline. So we got a lot of flexibility as Guy alluded to, all of which gives us pretty good confidence that we shouldn't see significant impact.

Our next question comes from Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Kuske

Thank you, good morning. Maybe this question is little bit reminisce of the Line 3 call and I think 2014, but given you just done the hydro test on Line 5 and you got pretty impressive pressure through the line. Could you just talk about out the overall pipe portfolio and just your confidence in the existing asset on the ground and compare that way just the vintage of L3 are and what's going on there? Are the original lines for that is --?

Guy Jarvis

Yes, Andrew, it's Guy. I think we are highly confident in the entire network throughout our system. I think you referenced Line 5, all the work is going on there recently has validated our views on its ability to continue operate well into the future. We are looking at every segment of every pipeline and have a high degree of confidence in all of it. Clearly Line 3 historically has been the one that required the most investment and along with that investment came the disruption with our landowners as we continue to do integrity takes another maintenance and what not. So in that case it was an issue of the best economic outcome is to replace the entire line. We don't have anything else in our line of site right now that would suggest we would need to be replacing any of other lines.

Al Monaco

I think it's a good observation, Andrew, we back since 2010 and you are aware thus the amount of capital, maintenance capital we put into the system has been very significant. That's been intentional and obviously we want to be conservative on this front. As to the vintages and if you think back we replaced Line 6b, Line 3 is being replaced, Alberta Clipper is brand new pipeline just about Line 4 is not that all also. We are pretty happy overall with the overall portfolio of the vintages I guess. If you want to look at it that way.

Andrew Kuske

That's helpful. And then maybe more specifically just on the L3R program. And we think about replacing that line and starting the construction in Canada to the summer. How much will integrity capital effectively fall off as you replace the old pipe which really had some issues with brand new pipe?

Guy Jarvis

Yes, I think Andrew going back to the again that time we announced the deal, I think the numbers that we had publicly stated at the time as we believe we would avoid approximately $2 billion of ongoing integrity cost on the existing Line 3.

Al Monaco

I think that was a factored in the commercial arrangement that we had with the shipper so that was that entered into the equation for sure. As we did that not to extend this one too long but that's part of our view to this to the benefits of the replacement if you think about the integrity program that would otherwise go on for a number of years, it would obviously be disruptive in absence of the replacement of the Line. So that has some benefits we believe to communities as well in terms of minimizing ongoing disruptions from maintenance activities.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. With respect to your updated Line 3 replacement cost, I am wondering if you can give us a sense of how much is locked in either through already procured parts versus maybe some hedging put in place for FX et cetera and of the component that is not locked down, can you describe the nature of it whether it's labor skill or something else.

Al Monaco

So maybe we get Guy to talk about their percentage locked in and then I don't know John if you want to comment on that.

Guy Jarvis

Linda, at this stage of the game we are really very confident in the estimate that we've now got out of there, we have strong visibility into the pipeline contract in market particularly in Canada now that we are beginning. As you mentioned, the significant level of pipe another materials have already been procured. And the project is pretty much fully complete from a detail engineering perspective. So we feel very good with where we are at. I think the one final area that will require some fine tuning but obviously the estimate reflects our best outlook is ultimately locking down the construction contracts for the segment in the US.

John Whelen

I think on the FX side, Linda, both in terms of input cost we look at that to the extent there is that exposure in tailwind, those are part of the program. And then obviously in terms of the overall hedging of our liquids mainline system, it's part of that program take into account as part of that program, so it is some measurable inflows and outflows have been hedged.

Linda Ezergailis

That's helpful context. Now just as follow up more broadly of your $31 billion of secured project. Obviously, there is some already in service but mostly expected the recently secured one the cost estimate would not be as locked down and secured as one -- and ones already well underway. But can you give us a sense of what percentage of that is locked down realizing that obviously still changes et cetera might change that a bit.

Al Monaco

Well, we have to probably go back and dig that up for you, Linda. I think generally speaking it's really driven by the degree of engineering and design. And I think I would say -- I'll ask Bill to comment to on the gas one. I would say that generally we are very well advanced on all of these projects they have been in hopper for a quite a while so really it's probably some negotiating to be done as Guy alluded to in the US but generally speaking we've advanced the design on these by long way I mean NEXUS would be probably a good example but Bill you can maybe comment on a gas side.

Bill Yardley

Well, I think you actually characterize the value of a near term projects. We have a lot more locked down and lot more certainty in those numbers and then the further as you go the more likely has variability. And I think from the gas perspective, we also have some mitigation in place on a number of these projects Linda that would include anything from roll in or negotiations with customers where we got some serve adjustment to the rate of capital, if capital change.

Al Monaco

Yes, and Linda maybe just a couple of examples here as kind of list again if you look at the offshore wind projects for example Rampion and Hohe See, it is a fair chunk of -- those are pretty much fully locked down on cost side. So there are a few examples like that. It's sort of varies by project but generally we are not as fussed by the cost estimate I'd say at this point on most of the projects.

Robert Kwan

Good morning. Just wondering coming back to Line 3, LCR, if Minnesota deny or significantly delay, I am just wondering do you have an agreement cap to either directly recover the cost and a surcharge or indirectly maybe they are not projecting to the inclusion rate base.

Al Monaco

Well, maybe let me put some context behind this one first Robert so that you get a feel for how we gone through the decision making around this. So it really comes down I think to the confidence that we have in the Minnesota approval process here and so as I alluded to earlier, if you look at Line 3, it really is a critical infrastructure and it's no different than how people look at roads or airports or rail or refineries and so the project needs to get done, it's critical infrastructure and it's everybody's interest that it moves forward. So the regulatory process as well I think we have pretty good transparency into. So the base case for us is that we got good degree of confidence in the need for the line, everybody seems to agree with that generally. We got good transparency and if you look at the project itself using existing corridors and the approach that we used in community, I think the real answer to the question is that we got pretty good confidence in Minnesota approval. We do have some commercial underpinning that gives us confidence that we would be able to recover cost. Obviously, we are not going to get into the details of that here but we are pretty confident that in recovery.

Robert Kwan

Okay, that's great. If I can maybe turn to funding just a couple of questions here. You previously discussed that's $5 billion to $6 billion of additional potential asset sales. I am just wondering if there is any thoughts on executing on that 2017 and then the other one just in terms of the equity in the bucket. I am just wondering from a hybrid perspective; how the bucket accounts for only 50% of equity credit from the rating agencies or towards they just the hybrid follow into that $8 billion equity slice.

Al Monaco

Let me start and then I'll get John talk about the bucket there. First of all, in the $5 billion to $6 billion, I think we talked about that number in the context of obviously with a very much larger asset base now, it always make sense to review that asset base to see if there is some opportunities to generate some value in excess of our hold value. So that's the real driver there. Certainly, the other part of that though is having an additional suite of potential optimization that might help us to minimize equity requirements otherwise would make sense. If that values there so we kind of use that as a bit of buffers or as one of the potential tools in the inventory to address overall equity need. So it's a bid of a toggle I guess depending on where we are and what we see in value for that opportunity. So we got a circle around some potential things that we look at. I wouldn't say we are in any panic to execute that into 2017, but it will depend where we are on other sources of capital.

John Whelen

Hey, Robert, it's John. On the hybrid side, we would look at those hybrid securities the ones that were contemplating issuing and generating about 50% equity credit. So when we look at the amount of capacity that we have out there in terms of the normal evolver that we might be able to issue hybrid securities preferred share, I would lump those into the same category. We would give it a sort of 50% weighting in terms of their equity equivalency if you like. And that's based on the treatment that the bulk of the rating agencies would give us.

Robert Kwan

Right. But I am just looking at the chart from the $3 billion of equity completed. Are the hybrids going into that one for one now?

John Whelen

No, the hybrids are going in at 50% weight.

Robert Kwan

And the other 50% is going into debt side.

John Whelen

Correct.

Robert Catellier

Hi, good morning. I was also going to ask the monetization question. You have probably exceeded the original target but you've also added to the insecure product base and some of your capital estimate are up so. I was wondering how much more you might contemplate and you've sort of address that in your previous response. But maybe you can speak to which segments are presenting the best opportunities for monetization.

Al Monaco

Well, I'd say -- let me just first say I don't think we have any asset that at this point where we feel like, boy, we need to deal with something and because it's weak it's really a question of as I said earlier where can we see value in excess what we are holding that asset at. So that is really -- I am not trying to be fussy about this but the reality is it really depends on what kind of opportunities we see for the assets. I mean certainly the core Bill's core gas transmission side of the business, the utilities which we have very pleased with now, Guy's core mainline systems and the related upstream and downstream pipes, those aren't going anywhere. So really it would have to be something that's more at the margin and either in any of those categories that we don't see a lot of growth in. So there is a few odds and size, there is always possibility I suppose of doing some kind of having an external investor coming for certain pieces. But that's not something we have a lot of priority on right now at the moment anyway so it really depends on the situation and where we see value coming at us in the future here. So that's how I would put it, Rob.

Robert Catellier

Okay. And just on Line 3 specifically on the timing. I assume your guidance about the second half of 2019 for service state includes whatever you have learned from some of the comments that were filed on a draft EIS and just maybe you can comment on that. I am asking if there is any incremental risk that you see as a result of some of the comments on EIS

Guy Jarvis

We don't believe so our take on the EIS is that it's going to be issued here in the upcoming quarter. We believe that the department of commerce and the agencies that have involved in preparing that are confident that it's going to meet the advocacy test of the public utilities commission. And that all of that's going to be able to take place and be prosecuted in a manner that preserves the existing schedule that is out there with the ALJ which would have a recommendation in February of next year.

Al Monaco

I think it's a good question. Maybe I'll just add that Rob there has been a lot of work so far through the consultation process with communities, whether it's native American communities, indigenous tribe in Canada and so forth around identifying issues that are of concern and lot of times frankly we get very good input and advice from local communities on things that we could do better. So we've already made a lot of changes to the routing or particular aspect of construction -- have addressed concern so at this point especially given the draft EIS Guy talked about I think we are in reasonable shape there.

Praneeth Satish

Good morning. Just on the CTS renewal discussion, is there any insight you can provide on how much of the capacity could ultimately be firmed with a take or pay contracts? I guess is there target you have in mind?

Guy Jarvis

No. We don't have a target in mind and we really don't have an estimate, I think until we get down the road of actually having something that we put out to the market to consider. It's really hard to gauge. We do know that what we are hearing from some of our customer is that they want priority access on our system. And they are willing to enter into contractual arrangements to get that priority access. So we are evaluating how we could make that work and how that would manifest in terms of tolling in either full contract scenario and in a scenario where we got a mix of contracts and other tolling mechanism.

Al Monaco

Yes. And I think your initial reference was the CTS renegotiation and just for clarity, the mechanism there that protects us is a floor and that something that we would have to consider what the right floor level is for any renegotiation of CTS that we provide the protection given that volumes out of the base are now are considerably higher than what they were when we entered the original CTS arrangement of back end in 2011.

Praneeth Satish

Got it .And one of the options you've listed to potentially increase mainline takeaways or even reversal of southern light. I'd have imagined that pipeline is pretty heavily utilized right now. So I am just wondering how you balance there the need for crude takeaway out of Canada versus I guess they need to bring -- into Canada.

Guy Jarvis

Well, I think I'd address in two manners. First off, we are always watching the fundamentals, natural gas and NGLs in western Canada and what that outlook might lead in terms of local availability of products. So that's one angle of what we are always looking at. I think the second angle of it then becomes optimizing the value of pipeline transportation if there is an -- if we run into an environment where that pipeline is more valuable to industry and oil service then we think we would probably looking to put into oil service as opposed to condensate. So it's really an option that's out there for ourselves and for industry.

Vikram Bagri

Good morning. Couple of questions on your pipeline to Cromer. Can you provide more color on how your discussions are going on with the existing shippers, timing of idling the pipeline and if you could reverse the flow longer term. In terms of timing would you look to idling of pipeline in first quarter of next year when NBC on dapple fully ramp up?

Guy Jarvis

Yes, I think going back to my comment earlier about that plant, really what we are focused there is trying to allow that plant to create more ability to move heavy barrels on our system. Our ability to do that is limited until the Line 3 replacement project is complete. So we really don't see this happening prior to Line 3 been replaced.

Vikram Bagri

Okay. And it sounds like if the line to Clear Brook is mostly full right now and idle the Cromer pipeline those on 100,000 barrels will flow on Clear Brook line ultimately. So to accommodate to clear book those 100,000 barrels the total combined barrels on these two pipelines have to drop by 100,000 barrels a day. So is that the expectation longer term that the spot volumes on these two pipelines combined will drop by about 100,000 -150,000 barrels a day.

Guy Jarvis

Well, I think in theory you are probably correct but I think the important point to understand is that if we take those barrels off of the Bakken pipeline, there is going to be other revenue that's coming into the organization to offset that revenue loss. In terms of what happens to those barrels and where they go in North Dakota, ourselves will be working with customers to figure out what path they want to take for those incremental barrels or they may seek to find their own outlets.

Vikram Bagri

Great. And one last one if I may. And I apologize if I miss this. The exercise of EEP's option on the mainline series of project, can it be done before Line 3 comes online? Or can you structured it in way that EEP exercise part of the option before Line 3 comes online and maybe some southern access base 3 gets exercise later on.

Guy Jarvis

So I think clearly we could consider that with EEP in terms of exercise and the option before it comes into service. But I don't think there is really any value to EEP in terms of doing that. It would seem to make more sense for them to exercise the option at the times when the cash flows are coming into door.

Jonathan Gould

Thank you, Saeed. We tried to squeeze a lot in there, thereby went a bit over time, but as always our IR team will be available right away to take any additional follow up questions that folks may have. So as a reminder contacts there myself at Enbridge Inc; Adam McKnight for Enbridge Income Fund and Enbridge Energy Partners; and Roni Cappadonna for all Spectra Energy Partners follow-ups. So thank you, everyone for your time and interest in the Enbridge companies and have a great day.

