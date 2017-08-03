TiVo Corp's (TIVO) CEO Tom Carson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Derrick Nueman - Vice President of Investor Relations

Tom Carson - CEO, President and Director

Pete Thompson - COO and EVP

Samir Armaly - EVP of Intellectual Property and Licensing

Peter Halt - CFO

Analysts

Mike Olson - Piper Jaffray

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Derrick Nueman

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. I'm Derrick Nueman, Head of TiVo's Investor Relations. With me today are Tom Carson; Pete Thompson; Peter Halt.

We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing our second quarter 2017 financial results. In addition, we posted a downloadable model on our IR site showing our historical financial results and non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations. After this call, you will be able to access a recording of this call on our website at tivo.com.

Our prepared remarks will last about 15 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session. For the purposes of this call, when we refer to TiVo Inc., we're referring to the legacy TiVo Inc entity and its business that was renamed TiVo Solutions after the acquisition by Rovi. Otherwise, references TiVo mean the combined company operations at TiVo Corporation.

Our discussions include forward-looking statements about TiVo's future business, licensing, product and growth strategies. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements as described in our Risk Factors in our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today and we have no plans or duty to update them except as required by law.

With that, let me turn over the call to our CEO, Tom Carson. Tom?

Tom Carson

Thank you, Derrick, and good afternoon. TiVo executed well in the second quarter, resulting in strong financial results. We signed deals and launched products in the Pay TV, CE, OTT and mobile verticals during the quarter. This included product deals with Millicom, Cable Onda and Service Electric and IP licensing deals with Frontier, Foxtel, Funai, TCL and a large Canadian Pay-TV operator. Our integration efforts of TiVo Inc. have been successful and we are nearing completion against our financial synergy target.

Additionally, as a result of our substantial operating cash flows, we'll pay an $0.18 per share dividend in the third quarter. All of this highlights the current TiVo situation, value from stable sustainable cash flows from guide products and IP licensing, increasing profitability from the realization of over 100 million of cost synergies from the TiVo acquisition and the significant capital return from a dividend now approaching a 4% yield. That, plus meaningful upside potential from product growth, other IP licensing and revenue opportunities and the resolution of the Comcast matter.

Before handing the call over to Pete Thompson to cover our product highlights, let me discuss what we accomplished on the IP side of our business in Q2. In U.S. Pay-TV, we signed Frontier Communications, the eighth largest operator in the U.S. to a renewal that extends into the next decade.

I'll start at the U.S. Pay-TV, we signed two meaningful deals in international pay-TV, a multi-year renewal with Foxtel, the leading pay-TV operator in Australia and that a renewal with one of the leading Canadian pay-TV operators. In consumer electronics, we signed a new agreement with TCL, a leading Chinese company and the third largest TV manufacturer in the world and a renewal with Funai, another one of the world's leading TV manufacturers. The latter four deals are representative of the significant opportunity we have to meaningfully grow our other licensing and revenue category well beyond its current recurring revenue run rate with additional international pay-TV, CE, mobile and OTT deals.

We are also making progress in the Comcast litigation, where we received a positive initial determination at the ITC in June. The ruling included a finding that Comcast violated two of our patents and a recommendation among other remedies that the infringing products be banned from importation into the U.S.

We are also pleased that as part of the initial determination, none of the six asserted patents was found invalid under the Alice Tests. We expect a final determination to be rendered in October. Separately, in our pending District Court litigation with Comcast, we expect a claim construction ruling later this year, and based on the current schedule that the court has set, we anticipate trial in the early to mid-20.

Finally, I want to welcome Arvin Patel, who joined us as Executive Vice President, Intellectual Property and Licensing earlier this week. Arvin is a great addition to the team and previously ran the IP licensing business at Technicolor. He will be a key asset as we look to grow this business. With Arvin on board, Samir Armaly will take on the new role. He will continue reporting to me and will remain responsible for seeing the Comcast renewal through to completion, along with providing other strategic advice to the company on IP matters.

In addition, Samir will ensure a seamless transition of the IP business to Arvin. I would like to thank Samir for building our IP business and I look forward to seeing Arvin grow it even further.

With that, let me turn it over to Pete.

Pete Thompson

Thank you, Tom. We successfully executed against Q2 plans for our product businesses demonstrating solid progress on the three growth drivers we spoke about last quarter; international market expansion, legacy guides transitioning to a next generation TiVo product and adjacent market expansion opportunities. I am pleased to share some key highlights, including international expansion with our full portfolio of TiVo guide solutions.

We expanded our addressable footprint outside the U.S. with Millicom in Latin America. Millicom now offers a range of TiVo products from a low-end DTAs to high-end gateways across their footprint of approximately 9 million homes in six countries. In addition, Cable Onda, Panama's largest cable operator, signed a deal expanding its existing TiVo offering to include the latest TiVo gateway DVR solution. These deals represent further progress gaining access to a valuable international footprint, where we are focused on markets that represent the opportunity to reach more than 200 million Pay-TV households.

In North America, we signed Service Electric, expanding our relationship by enabling Service Electric to upgrade its customers from legacy guides to a next-generation TiVo product. And we expanded our engagement with Dish, as they migrated to TiVo metadata across their online mobile and traditional linear television offerings. This is in addition to their use of TiVo's advanced search and recommendation engine and voice products.

Our Q2 accomplishments build on recent product successes, such as our next-generation TiVo User Interface and network DVR. These innovations enable our customers to more rapidly adapt to the evolving marketplace by bringing the next generation TiVo user experience to lower cost IP in mobile devices.

I am excited about our Q2 achievements and look forward to sharing more progress with you later this year on upcoming product features and milestones, customer wins and further TiVo innovation. While there is still lot of work to do, I believe we have a significant opportunity to increase our footprint, drive deeper engagement within current customers and create meaningful results in adjacent product segments that will build greater long-term value in our product businesses.

I will now turn the call over to Peter Halt.

Peter Halt

Thank you, Pete. As Tom stated, we had a strong second quarter. Revenues were $208.6 million, an increase of $83.3 million, or 67%, from the second quarter of 2016. This increase was driven by the acquisition of TiVo Inc.

The quarter benefited from strong sales execution as we signed IP deals with catch-up revenue components earlier in the year than previously expected. The quarter also benefited from lower litigation and hardware spend, as those expenditures shifted into the back half of the year.

In terms of revenues, product revenues of $104.4 million were up $46.8 million from Q2 of 2016. Almost the entire increase in product revenues came from platform solutions, where revenues were up $46.4 million. TiVo Inc contributed $49.9 million in revenues to the platform solutions. This was partially offset by a decrease in legacy guide revenues, largely driven by a contract renewed last year to lower rate and the prior-year benefiting for some product upgrade revenues.

Our software and services and other product verticals were basically flat to slightly up when compared to the same period one year ago.

IP licensing revenues of $104.2 million in the quarter were up $36.5 million from Q2 2016. This included approximately $16 million of catch-up revenue, largely driven by deals including renewals, where we included a license to the legacy TiVo IP portfolio, again demonstrating the continuing value of the legacy TiVo IP portfolio.

It is also worth highlighting that we signed many of these deals earlier in the year than initially expected, leading to these strong results. U.S. Pay-TV licensing revenues contributed $25.2 million of the increase in IP licensing revenue. Legacy TiVo deals with EchoStar, AT&T, DirecTV and Verizon contributed $23.6 million.

Additionally, $5.6 million was recognized in catch-up revenue related to deals including the legacy TiVo patent portfolio. This was partially offset by the absence of legacy TiVo as an IP licensee. Other IP licensing contributed the remaining $11.3 million in increased revenues. This increase was driven by new agreements, which included catch-up payments related to the legacy TiVo patent portfolio. This is another proof point of us driving positive revenue synergies from legacy TiVo's IP.

Turning to cost. In Q2, GAAP total operating costs were $199.8 million, down $11.1 million from last quarter. Q2 GAAP operating cost includes $41.7 million relating to the amortization of intangibles; $11.7 million relating to stock-based compensation and $14.5 million of costs related to the TiVo integration restructuring plan and our ongoing transition and integration effects.

On a non-GAAP basis, non-GAAP total COGS and operating expenses, including hardware and depreciation, were $132.9 million, down $10.1 million from last quarter, primarily due to our cost synergy efforts and the timing of legal and hardware costs, I referred to earlier.

On a GAAP basis, we've reduced our net loss before taxes to $900,000 in the second quarter from a net loss before taxes of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, non-GAAP pre-tax income of $66.4 million was up from $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2016. Estimated cash taxes for the quarter were approximately $5 million. GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter, were 120 million and 121 million shares, respectively.

Our balance sheet remains very strong and provides capital allocation and flexibility. Once again, we generated strong operating cash flow in the quarter. That said, our cash position was reduced in the quarter to $316 million due to the dissenting shareholder payment that we discussed last quarter. This also offset dilution as no shares were issued to the dissenting shareholders.

As for cost synergies. As Tom mentioned, we are ahead of our plan to achieve our goal of at least $100 million of annual cost synergies against the combined company's pre-closed budgeted spend of $640 million.

Turning to our estimates for 2017. We provide estimates as to our revenues and pre-tax income. In addition, to allow investors who want to calculate certain non-GAAP metrics, such as non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which we don't provide in accordance with the SEC's guidance from last year, we provide estimates of non-GAAP pre-tax income, expected cash taxes and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Given our increased visibility and strong first half results, we are tightening our revenue range and raising the midpoint. We now expect full-year 2017 revenues of $810 million to $830 million. In terms of second half revenue timing, we expect stronger revenues in Q4 versus Q3, due to the seasonal pickup in the consumer business and expected timing of new IP licensing deals.

On the cost front, as I mentioned earlier, we are running ahead of schedule on cost synergies. As such, we are raising the midpoint of our 2017 non-GAAP pre-tax income expectations by $12.5 million, with a new range of $218 million to $232 million.

In terms of adjusted EBITDA, a measure we haven't previously provided, this translates to an expectation of $276 million to $290 million. As a result of accelerating many of our cost reduction efforts and the timing of litigation spend and hardware sales slipping into the second half of the year, we expect an increase in cost in the second half of 2017 when compared to a run rate based upon Q2 cost.

Additionally for those looking to calculate our non-GAAP EPS expectations, we expect to have cash taxes of $22 million to $24 million, and approximately 123 million shares outstanding on average for 2017. Our expectations at the midpoint now include approximately $35 million of hardware revenues and approximately $45 million of non-GAAP hardware COGS.

We continue to expect to exit 2017 with annualized Q4 non-GAAP total COGS and OpEx expenses of approximately $540 million. In terms of operating cost reductions, we anticipate having taken all the actions needed to achieve this Q4 run rate by the end of Q3. We believe the only meaningful risk to exiting the year with this run rate relates to the timing of litigation spend and hardware revenues.

To wrap up, we had a strong first half of the year. We remain intently focused on continuing our operational and financial execution in the second half of 2017.

With that, let me turn it over to Tom for some closing remarks. Tom?

Tom Carson

Thank you, Peter. We had a very good first half of 2017, with strong financial and operational results. I am pleased with the new IP deals we executed in U.S. and international pay-TV; the fact that we executed multiple CE deals in the quarter; signing of numerous deals that prove the value of our products in the market and the diligent execution on getting costs out of business, as we committed. We are in a great position to create both near and long-term stockholder value through continued strong execution and driving growth across our entire business.

With that, let's take questions. Operator?

Mike Olson

Hi. Good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions. You mentioned being ahead of plan on cost synergies. Does that suggest that you are just running faster than expected or that there are potentially more cost synergies than you had originally planned?

Peter Halt

It suggests that we are running faster than anticipated. As we said in the last couple of calls, there have been no surprises, so we are executing at a speed that's faster than what we had originally guided people to.

Mike Olson

Okay. And then I don't know if you've mentioned this on the call. But did you have the Markman hearing for the U.S. District Court case for Comcast? And if so, what was the outcome if anything from that?

Samir Armaly

So we did have the Markman earlier this quarter. The hearing went as expected. We don't expect the ruling to happen till later this year. And as we said in script, if the schedule that the judge has set, we would expect trial to happen in early to mid-2018. Obviously we are very pleased with how the Comcast litigation has come so far in the ITC and we expect to have similar and positive results in the District Court.

Mike Olson

Okay. And then just one last one, maybe on ITC situation. Are we still expecting a ruling, final ruling in late September? And I guess, the given positive preliminary ruling, what's your confidence in the final ruling?

Samir Armaly

So we do have a date that the ITC has set for the final determination, which is in early October. We'll decide here later this month whether they take up review, which we would expect to happen and then final decision in that October date. Obviously we are pleased with the initial determination. We've obviously highlighted a few things that we'd like for the commission to look at again. But we are hopeful and confident that the final determination will be similarly positive for us just as the initial determination was.

Mike Olson

All right. Thanks very much.

Tom Carson

Thanks Mike.

Sterling Auty

Yes. Thanks. Let's start with Peter. Can you do the calculation on actually what would the non-GAAP EPS in the quarter shakeout given the inputs that you've got?

Peter Halt

Well, unfortunately I'm not allowed to do the math Sterling. But as we said, we gave you $66.4 million for the pre-tax income and $5.1 million for tax expense. That allows you to calculate our net income when you divide it by the 121 million shares to get to the EPS number.

Sterling Auty

Thanks. And I missed the first minute or two. Did you guys actually give any update in terms of the CEO search?

Tom Carson

No. We had not said anything just - so, this is Tom, Sterling. How you doing? Basically as you know, the board has retained an external firm to help with the process. I'd characterize it as it's moving forward very aggressively by the board. So it's going at a pace you would expect and the board is certainly going through the interview process right now, so it's moving well. And by the way, I'm here until the new CEO is appointed, so business as usual.

Sterling Auty

And Samir, on the Markman hearing, just so we level-set and investors have the right expectations, what is the things that they should be listening for in terms of what comes out when a ruling is headed down on the Markman hearing?

Samir Armaly

So the Markman hearing is a chance for the judge to make some initial determinations on the claim construction, which help direct the scope of the various patents. So both sides have presented a number of terms that we like for the judge to interpret. That will happen when he issues a ruling later this year. But really the substantive motion practice and the trial won't happen until early to mid-next year. So the Markman ruling is an important step but it's very difficult for anybody to draw too many conclusions from that initial ruling. And really until you get to trial, you don't really know how the case fully develops.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Thank you.

Tom Carson

Thank you very much. And thank you, everybody, for joining us. Just to reiterate I am very, very pleased with the quarter we had. I think we continue to execute well on a number of fronts and very pleased that the license deals that we did in pay-TV, both domestically and internationally, the CE deals were hitting on all cylinders on the product side of the business with new deployments and new wins.

And frankly on the execution side, we're doing as well. You can see by the increase in guidance. So I feel very, very positive about where the company stands right now. So just want to thank everybody for joining us today and look forward to talking to all of you in additional calls. So thanks for joining.

