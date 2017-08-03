MTGE Investment's (MTGE) CEO Gary Kain on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 08:30 ET

Executives

Gary Kain - CEO, President, CIO and Director

Aaron Pas - SVP, Non-Agency Portfolio Management

Jeff Erhardt - MD of Real Estate Finance, American Capital, Ltd

Peter Federico - CFO and EVP

Christopher Kuehl - EVP

Analysts

Douglas Harter - Crédit Suisse

Bose George - KBW

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Operator

Welcome to the MTGE Investment Corp. Second Quarter 2017 Shareholder Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Erin Karney [ph] in Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Denise and thank you all for joining MTGE Investment Corp.'s Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I'd like to review the safe harbor statement. This conference call and corresponding slide presentation contain statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the reform act. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those forecast due to the impact of many factors beyond the control of MTGE. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available on the SEC's website. We disclaim any obligation to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law. To view webcast of this presentation, access our website, mtge.com and click on the Earnings Presentation link in the lower-right corner. An archive of this presentation will be available on our website and a telephone recording of this call can be accessed through August 17 by dialing 877-344-7529 using the conference ID 10110076. Participating on today's call are Gary Kain, Chief Executive Officer; Peter Federico, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Aaron Pas, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management; Jeff Erhardt, Managing Director, Capital Healthcare Investments; Chris Kuehl, Executive Vice President of Agency Mortgage Investments; Don Holley, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; Sean Reid, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development.

With that, I will turn the call over to Gary Kain.

Gary Kain

Thanks, Erin and thanks to all of you for your interest in MTGE. We're extremely pleased with MTGE's performance in Q2 as the company continued to generate very strong results. MTGE produced a 4.6% economic return during the second quarter and 9% for the first 6 months of 2017.

MTGE's total stock return was even stronger at 26% for the first half of 2017. The same themes that dominated the first quarter investment landscape remained in place in Q2 as investors continued to drive up the price of equities and credit-centric fixed-income securities. Additionally, both equity and interest rate volatility were extremely muted. This backdrop, coupled with solid housing fundamentals, provided a strong tailwind for the valuations of our CRT and legacy non-agency assets as spreads continued to tighten aggressively. While these products currently appear fully valued, the technical backdrop remains very favorable. As a result, we believe that it is logical for investors to be cautious about forecasting a reversal of the recent trend of price depreciation in these assets. Agency MBS performance was generally mixed as market participants digested relatively hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve as well as details of the Fed's plan to begin to curtail their MBS purchases before the end of 2017. That said, the fundamental landscape for agency MBS remain supportive as low volatility and favorable financing should continue to drive attractive go-forward ROEs.

With that introduction, let me turn to Slide 4 and quickly review our results for the quarter. MTGE reported net income of $0.91 per share. Net spread and dollar roll income excluding catch-up AM and other items, but including dollar roll income improved to $0.54 per share from $0.49 last quarter. Book value increased by 2.3% to $20 per share as of June 30. As I mentioned earlier, economic return was positive 4.6% for the quarter.

On Slide 5, you can see that our portfolio grew to $6.5 billion and our leverage increased to 6.3x.

Turning to Slide 6. I want to quickly review our capital allocation. The divergence in the valuations of residential mortgage credit risk on the one hand and agency MBS and healthcare-related real estate on the other impacts the go-forward ROE landscape and in turn our capital allocation decisions. Based on our expectations regarding relative return profiles, we deployed incremental capital during the quarter to agency MBS and healthcare real estate. As a result, the percentage of capital dedicated to agency MBS increased to 60% and the capital deployed in healthcare and senior living-related real estate is now approaching 10%. In contrast, the capital allocated to non-agencies and CRT declined to a multiyear low of only 31% as of June 30. While we remain very optimistic about the fundamental underpinnings of the housing market and the strong technical support for mortgage credit, we have to be practical about the impact that the current elevated valuations have had on go-forward returns, especially for a levered investor such as MTGE.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Aron to discuss our non-agency and CRT investments.

Aaron Pas

Thanks, Gary. Please turn to Slide 7 for a review of the credit markets and our non-agency portfolio. As Gary mentioned, residential credit products had another strong quarter and the outlook for mortgage credit still remains favorable when looking at both the fundamental and technical drivers. On the technical side, aggregate supply of legacy non-agency assets has continue to decline with the production of new credit assets insufficient to offset market reinvestment needs. In addition, the reduction in embedded credit risk and outstanding loans and securities as a result of house price depreciation and to a lesser extent, improvements in borrowers' ability to service their debts have been strong tailwinds for fundamentals. These factors drove legacy spreads tighter over the quarter and likely contributed to some incremental demand for CRT, adding further fuel to the CRT rally.

As a result of this spread tightening over the quarter, we reduced our investment in mortgage credit to $885 million at quarter end, down from approximately $950 million which represented the decline in our capital allocated to the non-agency sector from 33% to 31%. This reduction in our portfolio was driven by sales of a portion of our older vintage CRT securities toward the end of the quarter and selling our remaining investments in securities backed by nonperforming loans. In our view, these securities had relatively little credit exposure and no upside to our ROE projections to the extent performance was better than expected.

Additionally, leverage on our credit portfolio remained constant at 2 turns over the quarter, while the yield on our securities declined by 63 basis points which was largely driven by the valuation increases.

Finally, with respect to financing, while the year-to-date spread tightening in CRT -- in the CRT space has put further pressure on go-forward ROEs, we have seen some offset on the funding side within approximately 25 basis point improvement in [indiscernible] rates.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff to discuss the healthcare portfolio.

Jeff Erhardt

All right. We continue to execute on our strategy of building a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing and senior housing assets under triple net-lease and RIDEA structures, aligning with select operators and utilizing favorable long term debt from HUD and the GSEs. Attractive yields in the 12% to 18% range, favorable cash flows and favorable long term industry fundamentals continue to make healthcare investments an attractive asset class for MTGE.

During the quarter, we deployed $49 million of capital into skilled nursing and seniors housing assets, increasing the total capital invested to $92 million and total assets to $280 million. The healthcare portfolio now consist of 21 properties in 7 states, operated by 4 operators. Our current facility mix is 70% skilled nursing and 30% senior housing assets. However, over the longer term, we're targeting closer to a 50-50 split between skilled nursing and senior housing. The current debt mix includes, HUD, GSE and bridge debt. We expect most of the remaining bridge debt to be converted to HUD debt by year end or shortly thereafter, following which virtually all of the portfolio will be funded at the facility level with long term fixed-rate debt with our financial covenants. By combining long term triple net-lease structures with fixed rent payments with long term fixed-rate debt, we can lock-in very attractive spreads over the long run without market-to-market related financing risk.

Finally, the healthcare investment pipeline remains active with opportunities across skilled nursing and senior housing in various stages of review and evaluation. Given management's favorable view on the relative value of the space, we remain focused on continuing to grow the healthcare portfolio in a patient and disciplined manner.

I will now turn it over to Chris to discuss the agency portfolio.

Christopher Kuehl

Thanks, Jeff. Turning to Slide 9. I'll start with a brief review of the rates markets. As Gary mentioned, both interest rates and agency MBS spreads were relatively stable quarter-over quarter, but 5 and 10 year swap rates ending the quarter lower by 11 and 12 basis points, respectively. Option-adjusted spreads on agency MBS were slightly wider during the quarter despite continued tightening and residential credit, CMBS and investment-grade corporate debt.

Let's turn to Slide 10. Our agency MBS portfolio increased slightly to $5.3 billion with agency leverage more or less unchanged as of June 30. Over the last several quarters, agency MBS has materially underperformed other fixed income sectors in anticipation of the Fed tapering reinvestments later this year. As such, levered returns and certain other fixed income sectors are being squeezed, while returns on agency MBS remain attractive and are supported by favorable fundamentals including low interest rate volatility which reduces the cost of hedging; a benign prepayment risk environment which will likely remain so unless we rally to new lows in which case Fed tapering may be pushed further out; and finally, the funding backdrop for levered investors in agency MBS has improved materially over the last several years. And so against this backdrop, while we do expect that the Fed will begin tapering reinvestments later this year, the schedule as described following the June meeting provides for a well-controlled and gradual process that in our view makes it unlikely that spreads will widen materially.

I'll now turn the call over to Peter to discuss funding and risk management.

Peter Federico

Thanks, Chris. I'll begin with our financing summary on Slide 11. Our aggregate repo rate at quarter end was 147 basis points, up from 131 basis points from prior quarter. The increase in cost was driven by the Fed's interest rate hike in mid-June and by dealer balance sheets which were little more constrained this particular quarter end. The increase in repo cost was mitigated by a lower cost on our pay fixed swap portfolio. Given higher short term rates and the corresponding improvement in the rate that we receive on the floating leg of our interest rate swaps, our net swap cost fell to 29 basis points for the second quarter from 37 basis points to prior quarter.

As a result, our average aggregate cost of funds which includes our repo cost, our swap expense and the implied funding rate on our TBA position increased modestly in the second quarter to 140 basis points from 134 basis points in the prior quarter. This more muted increase reflects the benefit of operating with a high-interest rate swap to repo hedge ratio in an environment where short term rates are increasing. To this point, since December 2016, the Fed has increased short term rates by 100 basis points. And over that same time period, our aggregate cost of funds increased just 27 basis points. The increase in our aggregate cost of funds coupled with a small decrease in asset yield primarily due to the shift in portfolio composition that Erin and Chris mentioned led to a small decline in our net interest margin to an average of 196 basis points in the second quarter, down from 205 basis points from previous quarter. We provide more information on our cost of funds and net interest margin on Slide 26 of the presentation.

Turning to Slide 13. Our duration gap declined slightly to 0.7 years from 0.9 years the prior quarter. This reduction was largely a function of the relatively small decline in interest rates during the quarter.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Gary.

Gary Kain

Thanks, Peter. And at this point, we'd like to open up the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question will come from Douglas Harter of Crédit Suisse.

Douglas Harter

Gary, can you talk about your outlook for leverage knowing that this will depend on, kind of, asset allocation. But, I guess, more specifically, kind of, within each of the 3 segments where you see yourself levered today and room for that to move in any other direction?

Gary Kain

Sure. I mean, I think, we're first off comfortable with our current leverage. And so, I think, the aggregate leverage is going to mostly be dependent on capital allocation because, obviously, the leverage across different sectors is different. First off, on the agency side, I think that over the next couple years, leverage is still likely to increase. I don't necessarily think that's kind of a short term thing, but if we do get further widening then, I think, we would view that as a catalyst for being willing to take leverage up. So I think the trend on the agency side, even though we're, let's say, in the mid-8, still over the next couple of years is probably higher.

On the non-agency side, it's going to depend -- it will depend more on the mix of assets, but assuming no real change there, I wouldn't expect much change on the leverage front. Unfortunately, haircuts are such and the spread risk in particular in CRT is real and so there isn't that much room from a risk perspective to increase leverage. But even more so, if you look at the return profile right now, an increase from 2 to 3 would be a huge increase in risk relative to, kind of, where haircuts are, but would only add give or take 100 basis point to the return given where spreads are. So you really -- as a levered investor, you really can't make up for the decline in returns due to the tighter spreads with leverage there. So I wouldn't look for any kind of major change there. And then lastly on the healthcare side which doesn't fit into our kind of aggregate leverage that we talk about on the securities side, but on that front it's much more a function of just, kind of, the max -- the financing that you end up entering into and so I think the steady state there is not -- it's maybe a little higher, but it's not that different.

Douglas Harter

Great. And then just on the servicing, how much longer should we expect there to, sort of, continue to be losses? Or does that, kind of, go way at some point?

Peter Federico

This is Peter. Yes, we would expect that to continue to decline. Just as a ballpark over the next two quarters, I would expect it to be more like about $1 million a quarter. It could extend out 3 quarters, but it's declining. We're at the point now where, sort of, final stages of the wind down but about $1 million a quarter for the next 2 or 3 quarters, I think, would be a good ballpark for you. Maybe a couple of cents.

Douglas Harter

Got. So as we get into 2018, that hopefully shouldn't be there?

Peter Federico

Yes, exactly. We would expect that to really wind down to be relatively immaterial by the second quarter or so of 2018.

Operator

And the next question will be from Bose George of KBW.

Bose George

I'm hoping you can guide us a bit on how you are thinking about taking additional realized gains from asset sales going forward, specifically in the credit portfolio, given current values above your cost basis in that portfolio, what is your strategy to monetize some of those gains?

Gary Kain

I'll start and then let Erin chip-in as well. But big picture, as I said earlier, we -- the credit portfolio has, obviously, performed very well. Spreads have tightened a lot, go-forward ROE's have declined to levels where it's no longer -- it's certainly not attractive to add. On the other hand, I think we're going to be very measured in further sales as we kind of -- as I said in the opening remarks, we don't -- we think the technicals and the fundamentals remain good for this sector, so we don't see a quick reversal of spreads. That being said, I think there will be relative value trading where we buy certain things and sell other things. And so, I think, you can expect more of the gains to come from that type of activity rather then from, let's say, outright sales of mortgage credit, but there could be some of both.

Aaron Pas

I think Gary hit that right on the head. We look to do -- to make relative value trades to the extent we're not looking to increase or decrease the aggregate size of the portfolio. But I think from our respective, we're really think about these bonds as being mark-to-market bonds. So when we're actively trading, we're not looking at our cost basis to make, kind of, investment or sale decisions.

Bose George

Got it, that's helpful. And then a question on the agency side actually. When you look at different cohorts of specified pools in a scenario where rates are selling off, how different is the duration extension on what you guys call a high-quality spec pool versus the lower quality spec pool?

Gary Kain

Sure. So, I mean, it really depends on the type of specified pool, but generally speaking, the higher quality specified pools have a better convexity profile which means that there's not as much duration drift in either direction. Our high-quality specified pool position if you look on Slide 9, you can see that a lot of those -- the lower loan balance in HARP pools are also season, so that is especially true in the case of our holdings. So seasoning really offsets the added duration, let's say, from the corporate action, but something -- the simple analysis would be if something had a 1-point payout and you had 100 basis point increase in rates, the most incremental price move could be, would be the 1 point or 1 year of duration. And the whole pay-up isn't going to disappear, but a lot of it will. So that gives you an idea that if you were looking at something like that, that's the simple kind of way to kind of put some numbers to it.

Bose George

Any outlook for liquidity in the market for spec pools? Does the Fed begins to unwind this year?

Gary Kain

I think it's pretty far out, so it's not even if the Fed does begin to taper reinvestments later this year, it's going to take 5 quarters effectively before their tapering plans are fully vested. So I don't anticipate any material changes at least over the intermediate term as far as spec pool liquidity goes.

Peter Federico

You know it's much more. If anything, the Fed tapering over time will increase, kind of, the value-added of specified pools without the Fed, kind of, cleansing TBA and so forth which, I think, we've talked about on other calls. So, I mean, I don't think spec pool liquidity is not what it was 3 or 4 years ago, but I wouldn't expected it to deteriorate more from here.

Operator

The next question will be from Trevor Cranston of JMP.

Trevor Cranston

A follow-up question on the one about potential sales from the mortgage credit portfolio. I think you said the sales this quarter came out of mostly legacy CRT positions. To the extent you've more attractive uses for capital either in healthcare or the agency space going forward, is there a particular segment of the credit portfolio that you guys view as having less upside or being the most fully valued and the place you'd be most willing to settle down currently.

Aaron Pas

Sure. So this is Aaron. I think we have touched on it both this quarter and the last quarter a little bit. The parts of the portfolio that we target generally are ones that the securities might be, in our base case might -- the expected loss or write down on the bond might already be 0 and it's trading at a little bit of a discount. In the case of a bond like that, if credit outperforms or house prices go up materially over the next couple of ways, that bonds' flow doesn't materially change. So we have some securities like that left in the portfolio. Those would be the types of profiles that we look to sell and probably retain bonds that have a little bit more leverage to, kind of, house price performance, borrow or credit improvements, law severities coming down and those would be slightly lower dollar price bonds.

Operator

We have now completed the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Gary Kain for concluding remarks.

Gary Kain

Thank you for your participation in the MTGE Q2 earnings call and we look forward to speaking to you, again, next quarter.

Operator

Thank you, sir. The conference has now concluded. An archive of this presentation will be available on MTGE's website and a telephone recording of this call can be accessed through August 17 by dialing 877-344-7529 using the conference ID 10110076. Thank you for joining today's call. At this time, you may disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.