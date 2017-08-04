Impressed With Baozun - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/3/17)

No bearish calls for Cramer from his Thursday installment.

The Mad Money host also likes Expedia and Scientific Games.

Cramer likes what he sees with Baozun.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Bullish Calls

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): "I was so impressed with them," Cramer said of the Chinese Internet solutions business. "This is a good company. I like it."

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE): "How do you get rid of Expedia? Expedia is good."

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS): "They had a great quarter."

Bearish Calls

Cramer had no bearish calls.

Cramer said he needs to do more research on Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY).

