Impressed With Baozun - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/3/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, Aug. 3.
Bullish Calls
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): "I was so impressed with them," Cramer said of the Chinese Internet solutions business. "This is a good company. I like it."
Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE): "How do you get rid of Expedia? Expedia is good."
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS): "They had a great quarter."
Bearish Calls
Cramer had no bearish calls.
Cramer said he needs to do more research on Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY).
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up