Check Point Is Poised To Become A Leader In Cyber Security

Overview of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) is a company that provides hardware and software products and services for IT. Among some of the products and services that they offer are network security, data security, and management solutions. Check Point provides security and support to protect the networks of data centers and small and large companies.

Cyber Security Trends

Cyber security is becoming an increasingly important part of individual and business lives. Cloud computing is expected to increase to $162 billion in 2020. This presents an opportunity for cyber security firms as all that storage needs protection from cyber attacks and threats. The number of cyber attacks and complaints has increased as well. “According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, of the total complaints received in 2015, 44.1% reported a financial loss, with an average dollar loss of $3,718.00.” The increase in the number of attacks can be directly seen when looking at the total revenue from the security software industry. Now, where does this leave Check Point? Check Point has shown revenue strength, increasing year-over-year by 6.4%, faster than the industry average of 4.2%. Another positive sign is that the medium barrier to entry in the industry has led to more companies entering the market. This has lowered the market share of the top players Symantec (SYMC) and McAfee and made it easier for companies like Check Point to increase theirs.

Source: IBISWorld

Location

Check Point’s location in Tel Aviv, Israel, puts the company in a prime spot. Israel is in a constant state of conflict, and this has helped increase the need for protection from all fronts, including cyber security. The link between the military and IT has been growing stronger as more and more of the fight turns online in the form of cyber attacks. Many people, including Check Point’s founder Gil Shwed, started their career in the military and took what they learned there into the private sector. The threat of a cyber attack is very real for Israel, so the need to have companies that provide strong security and protection is essential. Israel is also one of the technology hubs of the world, receiving over 20% of the total cyber security investment in 2016. This is partly due to the fact that the Israeli government encourages science education, with a focus on IT and technology.

Financials



Check Point's largest rival is Symantec. Symantec controls 22.6% of the market, while Check Point owns 3.8%. One of the reasons why I like Check Point more than Symantec is because of their income statement. They have no debt, and $1.6 billion cash on hand. Symantec, on the other hand, has $8.2 billion of debt and $4.26 billion cash. The debt/equity ratio of Symantec is 234.76. While Symantec has undertaken some large acquisitions recently with the purchase of Fireglass, LifeLock, and Blue Coat Systems, (spending over $7 billion for them) they also sold their Web Certification business for $1 billion to DigiCert. I believe this is because Symantec was running out of cash to keep their operations afloat and needed a cash injection. Symantec has seen total operating cash flow decrease every year since 2015, decreasing 27.6% from 2016 to 2017. The changing economic environment puts Symantec in a vulnerable position, with interest rates rising and expected to continue this rise into the future. A downturn in the economy can cause them to be put in a tough position. Check Point has been able to increase their investments while decreasing their financing expenses. This puts them in a stable position to potentially acquire smaller companies and expand their operations.

Source: Google Finance

Internet of Things







As more and more devices become connected to the internet, that increases the number of devices that need protection. More personal information is being stored on these mobile devices as well, including credit card and banking information. The Apple (AAPL) Watch is a good example of this, as users can pay for items using Apple Pay directly from the watch. Convenience comes at a price, and so does the attractiveness of targeting these mobile devices. With the forecasted amount of internet connected devices expected to be 22.5 billion by 2021, it's no surprise that hackers are seeing this trend as an opportunity.



Threats

Perhaps the biggest threat that Check Point faces is their competitors. The two largest of which are Symantec and McAfee. Both have larger market caps, and Intel’s (INTC) purchase of McAfee for $7.7 billion gave the firm more access to capital as well. Their relationship has helped boost McAfee’s profits by giving the company access to cross-sell their products to Intel’s customer base.



Increasing prime rate may cause companies to borrow and spend less. New businesses require computers and software to operate, and if fewer businesses are opening, the cyber security industry has fewer potential customers to serve. As much of the security software industry relies upon the growth in computer and software products, this would be a cause for concern.



Conclusion

Cyber security is becoming something more akin to insurance: you don’t want to buy it, but you’re screwed without it. Check Point has been able to capitalize on this by increasing revenue and net income year over year. The increasing number of devices that are connected to the internet poses an opportunity as more sensitive information is being inserted into them. Corporations are beginning to see an increase in their profit, resulting in increased expenditures in computer and software products. As the number of computers increases, so does the need for security. Check Point has strong financials with no debt holding the company down and is in a position to be able to expand their operations. I’m confident that we’ll see some big moves from Check Point within the year.

