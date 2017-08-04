Juno Therapeutics' (JUNO) CEO Hans Bishop on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Nicole Keith - Head, IR

Hans Bishop - CEO

Sunil Agarwal - President, Research & Development

Steve Harr - CFO

Hyam Levitsky - CSO

Mark Gilbert - CMO

Analysts

Michael Schmidt - Leerink Partners

Cory Kasimov - JPMorgan

Peter Lawson - SunTrust

Dane Leone - BTIG

Chris Shibutani - Cowen

Ren Benjamin - Raymond James

Tony Butler - Guggenheim Securities

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Nicole Keith

Thank you, Ashley. Welcome to our second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining today's call from Juno are Hans Bishop, our Chief Executive Officer; Steve Harr, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sunil Agarwal, our President of Research and Development. Bob Azelby, our Chief Commercial Officer; Hyam Levitsky, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Mark Gilbert, our Chief Medical Officer will be available during Q&A.

Earlier today, Juno released its financial results for the second quarter 2017 by means of a press release that can be found on our website at www.junotherapeutics.com. During this call, we will make a number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements regarding the potential of our CAR T therapy generally and Juno's product candidates in particular, the potential of Juno's manufacturing capabilities, commercial strategy and market penetration, the potential for out-patient administration, clinical plans and timelines, and cash burn and guidance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control, including the risks and uncertainties described from time-to-time in our SEC filings.

Our results may differ materially from those projected on today's call. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. In addition, we use non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage, and evaluate our business and make operating decisions.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to Investors because they enhance the ability of investors to compare our results from period-to-period and allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics we use in making operating decisions. Please see our press release for reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Please note that you may hear some jet noise during today's conference call as the Blue Angels are here in Seattle.

With that, I will turn the call over to Hans.

Hans Bishop

Thank you, Nikki. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us for our second quarter 2017 results call.

It's been an historic quarter to the cell therapy field and Juno is emerging well-positioned to build an important company to patients and shareholders. The significance of CAR T cells for the future of patient care particularly in blood cancers is becoming very clear.

Our confidence around the number of cancers we can treat is growing and we are progressing with a potential best-in-class product with JCAR017, as well as different type of capabilities to scale manufacturing and to deliver for patients.

The anonymous vote by the FDA ODAC panel in favor of approving the first CD19 CAR in pediatric ALL was a moment of great importance to patients and the CAR T cell field. This landmark moment along with data presented at ASCO and ICML were multiple cell therapy companies presented data showing transformational results in a range of different diseases, underscores the field is poised and ready for commercialization helping many more patients that can be reached in clinical trials.

CAR T cells have the opportunity to reach many patients with unmet needs. In the U.S. in the third line DLBCL setting, 8000 patients a year need better treatments. At second line DLBCL, where only 10% of patients can expect the durable remission and that number grows to over 23,000 patients.

Second and third line CLL represents an opportunity to reach another 14,000 patients who currently receive suboptimal or non definitive treatments.

The third and fourth line multiple myeloma setting represents a further 15,000 patients in need and in total that represents around 50,000 patients with blood cancers that need better treatments. These numbers can be approximately doubled when Europe is added.

Meeting this need is a task that all of us in this field are dedicated ourselves to solving. As we approached the first approval of the CAR T cell, focus will rightly move toward the successful delivery of this model therapy which will depend upon reliable supply chain and a robust manufacturing process. At present a great deal of attention is being given to the turnaround time for producing a treatment and rightly so as this is an important metric.

In fact there are several factors that are critical to successfully meeting in demand for these products over the next several years. As highlighted at the recent ODAC, panel a detailed understanding of product composition and good control of product manufacturing are necessary to ensure reliable delivery of a consistent product.

Juno is well-positioned to address this. A close manufacturing system will reduce risk of contamination which of course is essential today and it becomes increasingly important to scale. Greater use of automated manufacturing over time will further increase the number of batches we can manufacture by every operator that will greatly simplify scaling up the higher manufacturing capacity.

Again at Juno we are confident in our short and long-term competitive position to do this. We continue to invest significant resources consistent with the belief that the long-term winners in the cell therapy space will be the companies with the best clinical data and the best manufacturing performance.

Moving on to clinical data, the Juno ASCO update and the ICML plenary presentation for the JCAR017 in DLBCL were important events for our company. Data presented in the patient population we plan to treat in our pivotal trial showed a three-month complete response rate of over 50% combined with an encouraging tolerability profile.

The early signs of an efficacy dose response encourage us about our ability to deliver differentiated products. Successfully replicating these data in our pivotal trial would deliver a best-in-class product, a product that will be highly competitive in large transplant centers and a product that can reach patients in community hospitals and likely even the largest community oncology clinics.

The majority of patients in need do in fact get treated outside of large transplant centers, and here the tolerability profile of JCAR017 becomes important. A product profile where over 2000 patients experienced no CRS or neurotoxicity of any grade will be highly appealing to physicians working in this setting.

We've never been more optimistic about Juno's future. We have much yet to achieve but with the clinical data we have in hand it is clear to us that successful execution of our JCAR017 and JCAR [one, two, five] programs will develop us into a company with a bright and long future.

With that I'd like to turn the call over to Sunil who will cover progress with our pipeline.

Sunil Agarwal

Thank you, Hans.

As Hans stated this is an exciting time for the field of cell therapy and most importantly an exciting time for patients who truly need better treatment options. We have made significant progress across multiple fronts in both development and research. First, let's discuss JCAR017, our lead product candidates in relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

We are highly encouraged by the efficacy and tolerability data from the Phase 1 transcend study that were recently presented at ASCO and ICML. Let's they start with the efficacy from the core group. The core group represents the patients we plan to study in our pivotal cohort. This includes patients with DLBCL, de novo and transformed from [indiscernible] lymphoma who are ECOG performance status 0 or 1.

These core patients represent the highly refractory patient group based on some key factors that are associated with a poor prognosis including in older age having a double or triple hit, and being chemo refractory. The median age for the core group is 61 years with 39% over 65 years of age, 38% are double or triple hit, and 77% are chemo refractory.

Notably 55% of these patients have never achieved a CR with their prior treatments. Combining data across dose levels, we showed an overall response rate of 86%, a complete response rate of 59% and a complete response rate of three-month of 50%.

Of the patients in complete response three-month, 90% or nine out of 10 continue in six months demonstrating a durable effect. Additionally, the data suggest a dose-response relationship with dose level 2 or 100 million cells we observed an overall response rate at three months of 78% and a complete response rate of 56% versus dose level 1 or 50 million cells we observed an overall response rate of 58% and a complete response rate of 42%.

Finally, 97% or 37 out of 38 of responding patients are alive and then follow up as of the May 4, 2017 data cut. In addition to compelling efficacy data, we are encouraged with the tolerability profile to-date. 66% or two-thirds of patients in the core group experienced no cytokine release syndrome or neurotoxicity of any grade. 18% of patients experienced severe neurotoxicity and 2% or one patient out of 44 experienced severe cytokine release syndrome.

Based on the thorough review of these tolerability data, we believe that JCAR017 has the potential to be administered in the outpatient setting. We have started to dose patients in the outpatient setting and plan to have a meaningful proportion of patients in the pivotal cohort tested outpatient as well. We look forward to sharing the results from this important subgroup later this year.

As with any potential therapy, we will continue to rigorously collect safety and tolerability data so that we can better understand and characterize the short and long-term safety profile.

In summary, JCAR017 is defined cell composition with the 41 BB co-stimulatory domain represent a unique and we believe these are the two key contributing factors to JCAR017s potential best-in-class profile.

With respect to our next steps, we remain on track to begin enrolling the pivotal cohort later this quarter with a goal of approval in the U.S. as early as 2018. The key variables that may impact our overall approval goal include the time it takes to enroll the pivotal cohort, the timing of our FDA submission which we expect to complete in the second half of 2018 and the duration of the FDA review.

Our CD19 global clinical development program and long-term CD19 B-cell malignancy strategy in partnership with Celgene extends far beyond these first trials in relapsing refractory lymphoma. We intend to move into broader patient populations in earlier lines of treatment. Stay tuned for more information.

While we are excited about where we are, we must remain diligent and focus as there are still key questions for all of back in this field to answer, including why some patients never respond and the primary reasons for relapse. We have several key strategies in place to address these questions.

First, we are exploring the tumor microenvironment barriers which may play roles in both their lack of response and relapsed and we're generating translational data from transcend and testing combination strategies in an ongoing Phase 1 trial combining JCAR014 and durvalumab.

Second, our armored CAR represents another key strategy to overcome the tumor microenvironment and engage the patient's endogenous immune system. We in our collaborators at MSK are testing a CD19 41 BB ligand armored CAR.

Third, we're exploring the ability of CD22 targeted CAR T to overcome so cost CD19 negative disease which is another potential reason for relapse. We expect more clinical and preclinical data later this year on how to best combine CD19 and CD22 directed CARs in B-cell malignancies.

Finally to address the potential loss of response from immunogenecity related to a murine binder we are conducting a Phase 1 trial of human CD19 binder. Scientific insights from these studies and other ongoing research projects was right the next generation of Juno's CAR T cell products so that we continue to provide best-in-class therapies over the long-term.

Now shifting to CLL. We're making strong progress here as well. We have learned a great deal in our partnership with the Hutch using JCAR014 in CLL. Monotherapy data were published with JCAR014, a 19 patients who were previously received approval. They noted impressive efficacy with an overall response rate of 74% after flu/Cy conditioning in dose level 1 or dose level 2.

They are now evaluating JCAR014 in combination with the ibrutinib. We plan to use these learnings and will start our own Phase 1/2 study with JCAR017 later this year in relapsed or refractory CLL patients evaluating both monotherapy and combination therapy with ibrutinib.

Turning to myeloma. We believe CAR T cell therapies will provide the next large advance in this disease. Our goal is to leverage all of our learnings and capabilities generated from building the CD19 franchise and apply them to the unique challenges in biology of multiple myeloma.

We are starting with BCMA as a target but has other potential key targets in our pipeline. Our collaborators at MSK have begun a clinical trial with our first fully human BCMA CAR binder with initial data expected as early as later in the year.

Our collaborators at the Hutch will explore another fully human BCMA specific binder in a trial planned to start this year. Both of these constructs used the 41 BB co-stimulatory domain. The goals of these studies are to de-risk these novel binders and to hasten our translational insights that can accelerate our overall program. We intend to advance one of these fully human binders using our cell manufacturing process and enter human testing in early 2018.

Next with respect to solid tumors, with our collaborators we have ongoing trials against five different solid tumor targets WT-1 in mesothelioma, non-small cell lung cancer and AML, L1-CAM in pediatric neuroblastoma, MUC-16 IL-12 in ovarian cancer, ROR-1 in a number of cancers including non-small cell lung and triple negative breast cancer and Lewis Y in lung cancer.

Based on the goal to provide meaningful data at the appropriate scientific forum, we are targeting the first half of next year likely AACR. Finally we expect to begin a trial next year targeting IL-13 RA-2 in glioblastoma. Overall, the research and development organizations are making great progress.

With that, I'll turn it over to Steve to discuss our financial results.

Steve Harr

Thank you, Sunil.

We ended the second quarter of 2017 with $801.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Cash used in operating activities and capital expenditures for the second quarter was $59.8 million.

Revenue in the second quarter was $21.3 million which included amortization of the Celgene upfront and license payments and Celgene reimbursing its share of CD19 related expenses.

GAAP R&D expense for the second quarter was $101.1 million. Non-GAAP R&D expense for the second quarter was $77.8 million and included non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $10.1 million.

Adjustments made from GAAP to non-GAAP for the second quarter include an expense related to a change in the estimated value of our potential success payment liabilities, a change in estimate of value of our contingent consideration liabilities, the amortization of the intangible asset recorded in connection with the vitro acquisition and a non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to the partial vesting of the 2013 restricted stock award to cofounding director who became a consultant upon his departure from Juno's Board of Directors in 2014.

Our second quarter 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP G&A expense was $23.6 million which includes $6.9 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. Our GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $100.7 million or $0.96 per share. Our non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $77.5 million or $0.74 per share.

We reaffirm our 2017 cash burn guidance which is cash used in operating activities and capital expenditures and excludes the impact of any inflows or outflows of upfront payments for business development of $270 million to $300 million.

It is an exciting time at Juno as we look to transform from an organization focused on research and development to one that is also capable of scaling and delivering the promises of our pipeline of patients.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Hans.

Hans Bishop

Thank you, Steve.

Of course we look forward to continuing to update you as we move through 2017. We expect that we're going to have important updates at the ASH meeting in December. And as always we are thankful to the patients and caregivers who fearlessly battle these terrible diseases and enroll in our studies.

So with that, I will turn the call over to Ashley for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Schmidt of Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Michael Schmidt

I had one regarding the JCAR017 pivotal trial or cohorts in DLBCL. I was wondering if you could share some target patient population. Is the idea here to replicate studies that were done by competitors or is there potential to differentiate from those products by means of clinical development in this initial study and then I had a follow-up. Thanks.

Sunil Agarwal

A couple of comments to make there, one just to makes sure it's very clear our plan is we want to start the pivotal cohort this quarter to started rolling it, two the patient population will be the core data group as I mentioned which is a highly refractory patient group and three, if and when someone tries to make comparisons across other people in this space, it's highly comparable.

Michael Schmidt

And then a question regarding your comment that many patients are being treated outside transplant centers and I was wondering no longer term from a logistical point of view if one tries to address that patient population, what potential - what needs to be done to ensure from point of infrastructure and addressing those patients mean my understanding is that a certain equipment necessary. For example on apheresis capabilities initially to collect sample from patient just wondering how you expect some of those practical change as to be overcome longer term? Thank you.

Hans Bishop

So Michael why don’t I take the sort of manufacturing aspects of that question and Mark can deal with the clinical administration part of that question. So we don’t require our clinical sites to have any special equipment. Mark will do the administration of the drug, but we don’t do any freezing on-site and in fact the apheresis doesn't need to ultimately be conducted in the same physical site in which the doctors treat the patient.

So I would disassociate the fact that you have to do it that way. There will be clearly some sites particularly when you're talking about the transplants center where they have the ability to do the apheresis and many of them will choose to do so, but that's not a requirement.

Obviously as we move beyond the transplant centers to community hospitals and as I mentioned even over time into the large community oncology clinics that does meaningfully increase the number of accounts we have to serve and I think that just reinforces the investment we’re making and making sure we have the supply chain to do that. And honestly we’re building that and we have to execute on that but I am confident we got a robust process for serving that overall larger account base.

Mark Gilbert

So Michael just to add to Hans’ answer from the standpoint at any clinic outpatient clinic generally speaking and at multidisciplinary clinics that would serve oncology patients as Hans said many of the things that we would be asking physicians and caregivers, as well as nursing staff to do are common to those facilities. And even apheresis is widely available throughout the country.

Now in rural areas it’s a little bit different, but really focusing in sort of the general population. The infusion of the product we’re expecting would be similar to blood products that they've infused many times in their outpatient clinics, Cy/flu is a regimen it’s given commonly in those settings. There is no manipulation of the product that we're anticipating outside drawing of the dose.

And in addition to that I think that the most important thing is that it will be important to have specific training for each of these centers. We are already setting that up within our trials as we move into the outpatient setting and even intending ultimately to move to the community setting with some of our studies in the future to lay out those plans.

Now I want to emphasize that this is all possible when you set up a drug profile that actually has the tolerability that we seen so far in the transcend trial without that you just – in our opinion you just cannot move to that setting and that's going to be the key step for us is actually teaching physicians about recognizing the early fever and some of the signs in the minority of patients and getting them referred into hospitals what they do today with neutropenic fever precautions and neutropenic fever procedures today.

Bob Azelby

And this is Bob Azelby and I just add one more comment to the discussion, 80% of the diffuse large B cell patients reside outside of large transplant centers. And so the ability to bring the product to the patient we think will enhance the overall market opportunity.

Operator

Our next question comes from Cory Kasimov of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Cory Kasimov

So I guess first of all have you settled on a dose for the pivotal arm of transcend between dose level 1 or dose level 2 or might you take them both forward?

Sunil Agarwal

Thanks for the question it’s Sunil again speaking let me answer your last one first. Our plan is not to take those both doses forward as you know and as I have said we have seen a dose response with dose level 2 demonstrating a better efficacy profile without any increase tolerability concerns or leaning towards dose level 2 but we haven’t made the final selection as of today.

Cory Kasimov

And then on the manufacturing front and Hans you referred to this a little bit in your prepared comments but can you talk a little bit about the turnaround time that you guys have now for JCAR017 and maybe where you'd expect to be at the time of commercialization and do you believe that the way where technology is going in time everyone is going kind of be on even footing here do you think this is going to be an important point of differentiation in the future? Thanks.

Hans Bishop

Yes, so our commercial process Cory the turnaround time is less than 21 days. I think your question gets to a really important point which is as we get into the commercial setting, we move to a scenario unlike a clinical trial where all of us have had you know 10, 15, 20 sites maybe to having a 100 or 200 over time more than that sites.

And so ultimately metrics like turnaround time are a function of how successfully any particular company matches the demand that gets from that bigger account base to a capacity it has. And in making sure that that scale up is managed well, I think there are a whole number of factors that I mentioned in my prepared remarks are important including we talked about this a little bit before, making sure you can receive apheresis at anytime and you have a manufacturing process that can smooth out the peaks and troughs in demand and we do that as you may know with an intermediate SCRI process which I’m happy to talk more about.

So turnaround times is important but as we get to a much bigger account base it becomes important to have closed system that’s easy to scale and obviously over time and your question implied that to. The most important thing for all of us in the cell therapy field is to increase the use of automation.

Building these plants and equipping them is not a particularly complicated task. The complex T-cell therapy is mostly related to having to train people and make sure those trained people are available in advance of demand. And so the more measure we are the more leverage we get from those trained people and the more batches each of those trained people can manage and that was the key reason we bought Stage Cell Therapeutics a few years ago because it allows us to take the next step in terms of automating production and shortening getting more capacity for each square foot of manufacturing space and higher throughputs.

Operator

Our next question comes from Peter Lawson of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Peter Lawson

Hans just as we think about it kind of these - trials proceeding have you seen any kind of slowdown in enrollment following I guess or do you expect any tighten Novartis's is moving approval?

Hans Bishop

Yes let me ask Mark answer that question Peter as he obviously closest to the sites that enrolling these trials.

Mark Gilbert

Yes it’s a short answer Peter no, we haven't seen a slowdown in what I call demand at least the Q for our trials are coming and quite frankly there's still a great deal of interest among investigators in opening additional trials. So I would say no.

Peter Lawson

And I guess with NHL approvals kind of looming, do you think you could see a slowdown in your own NHL pivotal?

Mark Gilbert

I would say no and again we kind of probe this with our investigators in other sites but I don't believe that will be the case. There are many, many aggressive NHL patients out there that are in the situation of being relapse refractory.

Peter Lawson

And then as you kind of think about your better safety and potential efficacy data versus competitors, how better does that safety profile have to be do you think to take share?

Mark Gilbert

Peter I’ll start with couple of points and then I hand over to Bob. I would start by saying we're encouraged by today, the day that you see it to at ASCO, both on an efficacy and safety perspective. And I think looking at both those attributes together is how physicians will look at it and I think I should be looked at together.

The point I’d like to emphasis you handing over to Bob is, there is a couple of things in the safety profile that I think are important to ease out. The first is not – to think beyond the rate of severe CRS and in severe neurotox. Those are important premises of course.

But to look at the number of patients that get no CRS or neurotox at all. Why is that important because regardless of the way you treat these patients, outpatient or community clinic. Patients that get a fever are patient which of course is the first sign of CRS, are the patients that are going to be admitted. So, the overall value of outpatient administration increases as the number of patients to get no CRS increase and in our data, we’re very encouraged by that.

As Sunil said about two thirds of patients get no CRS or neurotox. So, in addition to starting their treatment in the outpatient clinic, those patients will never see the inside of the hospital related to the CAR T-cell therapy anyway, and that of course is a real benefit for the physician and the patient.

The second thing I would say is beyond the rates of severe CRS and neurotox, is how often a physician has to privatize index which again has been low in our studies and clearly with few patients you have to get back to, the easy the therapy is to administer and I think we’re encouraged by that.

Bob Azelby

I would add one more thing, it’s the time of the onset of the toxicity. So when you're looking at our data with CRS, the median time is five days. Obviously, it allows for these patients to be delivered on the outpatient as well as outside the transplant centers because has huge impact on reimbursement.

Anything within 72 hours the patient will be hospitalized and hence that would be a [DRG] payment, other than an ASP type of payment. So really brought in the marketplace in which we can complete.

Hyam Levitsky

Before we move on to next question, maybe just one last comment or remarks something is, Peter, your question is that this is kind of a space with a winter take all. I think there are lot of patients who suffer from these disease and Hans mentioned 50,000 patients that are immediately available in the near-term. 100,000 if you include Europe. That we need to have a field that grows and it is one as big enough to support of several companies in the space.

Hans Bishop

Just to clarify for everyone, Bob’s comment on the five days, that is not five days as the median across the trial, that is 5 days only for those patients who develop CRS.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dane Leone of BTIG. Your line is open.

Dane Leone

I just want to confirm so, the timing of the pivotal start will be third quarter and you said, you finished enrollment by mid 18 and then file during the second half of the year. Is that correct?

Hans Bishop

So not exactly, so let me just make sure it's clear. So your first part was yes correct. In other words, we plan to start enrolling patients in the pivotal cohort this quarter, third quarter. We also have a goal to have its approval as early as 2018. The other detail I mentioned today is that we also plan to file our BLA in the second half of 2018. So that's – hoping that helps answer your question.

Dane Leone

So you actually give a target enrollment date. Is that correct?

Hans Bishop

We do not give a target enrollment date.

Dane Leone

Just to clarify some of the comments that I made, I called it so far. Will you be including outpatient centers or dosing methodology in the pivotal study that you are planning on running.

Hans Bishop

The answer is yes. There are two things to that, again to emphasis. Is that we actually are enrolling outpatient patient today and our plan is to share some of that data later this year.

The second part is, in addition, we will have outpatients in our pivotal cohort that’s starting this third quarter and yes, we will have appropriate management in place to manage any issues if we – if they arise.

Dane Leone

So, can you wrap it all background to Hans' first comments in terms of where we saw with the headcount discussion for pivotal and [indiscernible]. Once you at least in my opinion get the panel very with, the drug and obviously different indication was the risk management strategy on the back end of very clear definition of how patients presenting with an CRS flair, talks with the corollary, would be maintained near the facility treated as appropriate.

I guess without going into too much detail, can you give us a better sense of how that type of risk management program could be actually applied in outpatient setting?

Hans Bishop

Yes. It actually is virtually the same. I think what’s missing here is that, when you treat an AOL patient in the hospital, while there is a larger proportion that will go and develop fewer stay in patient. There is some that are discharged and that’s the risk management structure that you are talking about.

It will be no different, if you deliver the therapy outpatient. The key is what Bob was talking about, it's not only the proportion of patients that have CRS or potentially neurotox but have it early, that's what limits you within this. But the risk management structure would be roughly the same.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris Shibutani of Cowen. Your line is open.

Chris Shibutani

Could you just give us an update on where you spend when you think about [ALL], both adult and pediatric?

Hans Bishop

Happy to do that. We are continuing to look at clinical data for adult ALL, our goals understand how we maximize the therapeutic window. And I think we continue to be encouraged by data we’re looking at, there are strategies that will allow us to really maximize therapeutic window and obviously benefit to risk.

Still more to do that before we finalize our strategy in our ALL and get back to you. For pediatric ALL, we will with our partner be doing a pediatric ALL study in Europe that's a requirement to support our overall approval plans in that territory. And so, pediatric ALL study will be conducted over there.

Chris Shibutani

And just regard to ALL, previously talked about a construct that was kind of JCAR17 like. Is that thinking, can you provide any more clarity in terms of where you are with this particular construct that you may move into that area?

Hans Bishop

That’s one of the options Chris. You are right, we did say that. But until we worked our way through this clinical data, we’re looking. It’s too early to speculate on whether it will be a modified product, whether it will be JCAR17 and indeed what the modifications maybe. Let me finish the work and we’ll look forward to getting back to on that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ren Benjamin of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Ren Benjamin

Maybe just to start off with the pivotal study. In the JCAR17 data that we’ve seen so far, we’ve had a little bit of a mix in terms of chemo refractory versus on non-chemo refractory. Can you talk to a little bit about the response rates in both groups and will the pivotal study focus on one or will there be a mix there.

And maybe just related to that, how many patients have been treated at dose level II how many more too, how many more do you plan to enroll and what does it take for you guys to make a you – what is remaining to make a final decision on the dose given that you'll be starting the penalty study this third quarter?

Hans Bishop

So, there are few questions in there, let me see if I can cover them and Mark can add as much as needed. On the chemo refractory about three quarters or 77% of our patients in the corrugated our chemo refractory.

The great news is, for these patients while that is a very poor prognostic factor, we’re not seeing a differential efficacy profile with our therapy JCAR17 in being chemo refractory or not being refractory now.

Now, this is the same type of patient population, we’re planning to enroll our pivotal, so if you would expect the same potential proportion of chemo refractory being about three out of four patients just based on the natural history of when we see the patients. With respect to your other question about what additional data do we need to make our dose selection, again, we are planning to pick our dose soon and planning to start the pivotal cohort this quarter. The factors that will be used include the PK profile, the tolerability profile, and the efficacy profile. And, again, we do see a dose response supporting DL2 in the overall dose selection.

To your last part about our enrollment, we are continuing to enroll. And we look forward later this year, like we had asked to give a lot more data. And what the data looks like, for the transcend, it’s in three buckets. And I think it’s important to call them out, one is around efficacy. We will have more data at DL1, at DL2, at three months, and at six months. Two will have more tolerability data and I’d say the other thing is we’ll have data from the outpatient experience which is critically important, finally translational information.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tony Butler of Guggenheim Securities. Your line is open.

Tony Butler

I have three brief questions, and I'll just state them all if that’s okay. Number one, I would like to go back to the pivotal trial outpatient setting cohort and while I'm deeply respectful of the notion to move to an outpatient setting, I am simply questioning the wisdom of doing that in this trial as opposed to coming back with a subsequent, perhaps even smaller study. Don't know if that's possible in that outpatient setting. In order -- in part because the centers, even though there will be JCAR out of the market in 2018, the centers I would think need to become increasingly more comfortable. And wouldn't that make sense as opposed to going to or perhaps marketing forward on an outpatient setting cohort. That's number one.

Number two, Hans, I want to make sure there is no cryopreservation at the site for which the cells are taken. And the third question, Sunil you commented on the Phase 1 of durable plastic for 14 and much like in multiple myeloma, I’m wondering why you're not doing it with JCAR017. Thanks.

Hans Bishop

Why don’t I take a stab at the first two, and, obviously, Sunil, on the third. I can assure you that if the physicians here thought that moving in the outpatient setting in this clinical study would compromise our overall label, we wouldn't do it. It's a combination of the clinical data we’ve generated so far, the low incidence of severe neurotoxicity, the timing at which those toxicities emerge that Bob alluded to, and frankly the fact that we’ve had with our collaborators with the Hutch, quite a bit of experience already giving in the outpatient setting that we’re confident that we can do this in the best interest of the patient.

I would add, one of the benefits of doing it now is it substantially supports our reimbursement strategy. Having treated patients in clinical trial will really support what you want to get done from a reimbursement perspective. Your second question was about the cryo sites. Yes, I’ll confirm. Our sites do not do any cryopreservation.

So the JCAR017 recess material is chilled and it shipped in a couple box with temperature insulation and [tel-tail]. Then it gets to the Juno plant where we do a manufacturing step immediately that selects and washes the cells. And then at the plant, we do the spin we referred to as an intermediate cryo before we then forward process the cells to make final desk.

Sunil Agarwal

And then I think to your final question about JCAR014 and durvalumab, why not JCAR017 and durvalumab, that is our plan to start studying JCAR017 and durvalumab, and we expect to start that study in the near term. It's probably eminent.

Operator

Our next question comes from Robyn Karnauskas of Citi. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you so much for taking my question. This is [Krapa] on for Robyn. I just had a question about whether you’d need to do separate trials in U.S. and E.U. to support registration in both regions for DLBCL. And also, if you could comment on how we should think about the multiple myeloma program. How do you think your product is differentiated from competitors that will be great? Thank you.

Sunil Agarwal

So I’ll take the first one, then I’ll hand over to Mark to speak to the myeloma comment. With respect to your question about U.S. and ex-U.S. strategy, this is one of the great things of having the Celgene partnership is having a global partner to help us think through the global strategy.

And yes, the pivotal cohort we’re starting this quarter is for the U.S. BLA. That again, will be from the second half Celgene, and we are working on that global strategy to support ex-U.S. and other markets. And we look forward to them sharing that information in due time. With respect to myeloma, I’ll turn it over to Mark.

Mark Gilbert

Yes Krapa just to be real quick one, the binder is fully human which we think gives some advantage. We’re using a 4-1BB co-stim which we really prefer within our products for the growth kinetics that we’re seeing. We’re going to be using a defined cell product in that setting which as we've spoken out for NHL, we think does provide an advantage. And finally, in preclinical testing at least, the binder does not get competed with soluble BCMA which we think also provides an advantage.

Hans Bishop

And Krapa, I’ll only add as a footnote that the market opportunity in myeloma is clearly a very significant one, and one that's going to be opportunity for several companies. So I think that's another really important point. The level of need out there is an opportunity. That’s probably bigger than any one company on their own can sustain.

Operator

And we have time for one final question, and that question comes from Matthew Harrison of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open

Vikram Purohit

Hi, this is Vikram on for Matthew. So we had a question on the BCMA program. Could you remind us what level of BCMA expression you're setting in the current studies that are planned, and how that compares to some of the data sets that have been presented so far in this space.

Sunil Agarwal

This is Sunil great question. And as we mentioned at this point, we plan to start our study in early 2018. We’re right now getting the learnings from what's going on with the MSK in Hutch, and also, of course, watching very carefully what others are doing in this field. And we look forward to sharing that plan when we start our program in the Phase 1 early next year.

Vikram Purohit

Mark, do you want to talk about the MSK trial and the enrollment criteria relative to BCMA expression?

Hans Bishop

As Sunil said, we haven’t made a decision -- to your question Vikram, we haven’t made our decision as to whether we’ll enrich cohort expresses or not. And if we do, what level of expression for the Juno trial that’s in you reference starts early next year. But, Mark, do you want to say a comment about the ongoing MSK trial and that question.

Mark Gilbert

So, Vikram, that trial actually -- it's not quite an all-comers. They must have BCMA expression on the tumor. But in essence, it does not have a restriction for a certain level or a certain portion of cells expressing BCMA. And we really are looking forward to getting data out of that trial to actually be able to inform a decision around whether there is a need for a cutoff or a cutoff that we need to pay attention to.

Vikram Purohit

And finally, Hans would you like to just say something about the properties of the binder that we've selected. These are the BCMA expression levels?

Sunil Agarwal

No, it’s a great point. I think as Mark already commented on one very desirable attribute which is its selectivity for membrane associated or membrane-bound BCMA and its lack of being subject to competition from soluble BCMA. But another important attribute is its relative sensitivity. We've tested this ex vivo in a variety of cell lines, both those that were derived from patients and some that were using transfection to control for the levels of BCMA expression.

And the candidates that we’ve taken forward are exquisitely sensitive. And really getting the capabilities to measure, to recognize cells that have BCMA that you cannot measure by flow cytometry and yet the specificity is robust. So we’re quite enthusiastic about that.

Operator

And with no further questions, I would now like to turn the call back to Hans Bishop for closing remarks.

Hans Bishop

Well, thank you all for joining us in our call today, and we look forward to reporting our continued progress over the next month. Thank you very much.

