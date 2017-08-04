Bravo Brio Restaurant Group's (BBRG) CEO Brian O'Malley on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBRG)

Brian O'Malley

Thank you, Jim. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. We are encouraged with our Q2 earnings growth and even our overall comp sales fell 1% and marked our second consecutive quarter of sequential improvement. I believe that comps would have been even better if not for a few weeks of severe rain in Florida and the Midwest, which resulted in negative patio comp sales. While we're still not completely satisfied with our performance, we are encouraged that we are building momentum from the initiatives and investments made over the past 12 months as the core of our restaurant portfolio base continues to get stronger.

Restaurant operating profit grew 8.8% to $14.3 million and adjusted net income more than doubled to $1.9 million despite the top line falling 2.1% to $103 million. With that said, we are holding the line on our comparable sales projection of minus 2.5% to flat for the year and reiterating our annual EPS guidance of $0.22 $0.32. Trends remain choppy, but we still expect to deliver higher margins and profitability through the remainder of the year versus the same quarters in the prior year.

Both Bravo and Brio delivered higher average checks through our new culinary creation and modest price increases in spite of the traffic decline. Our primary focus continues to be on driving traffic increases through continued improvement in guest satisfaction scores and enhanced hospitality training program, the new menus and our current sales driving initiatives.

In regards to our sales driving initiative, we encouraged with the headway we're making in our private dining and off premise to sales as these were 2 of the critical investments we made last year in capital, technology, and people. We added multiple private rooms, new audio and video technology allowing for both our business and social guest to enhance their presentation capabilities. We updated our banquet menus to better serve the needs of our guests and add a party coordinator where necessary. These decisions have served as the catalyst for our banquet sales growth of 7.5% in the second quarter and 9.5% year-to-date within our compatible restaurant. We will add these private rooms where ever we can continue to see private dining growth.

Our comparable off premises business is growing remarkably well year-over-year with a 23.9% increase in the second quarter and a 19.9% increase year-to-date. The investment into an upgraded online platform in Q3 last year, the ongoing addition of third party delivery partners over the past 9 months and upgraded packaging to ensure quality delivery products are enhancing our ability to attract and retain news guests. We believe these third-party sales to be incremental to our business and are not detracting from the inn restaurant traffic.

At the end of the second quarter, we launched our new catering to go program company wide. We are working with a third-party company that sources businesses specifically for this initiative. First, we have introduced our family bundled package ideal for families on the go or small office meetings. This package serves four to five people including bread salad and an entree. Also on the new to go catering menu for small and large businesses or social events held at home, we offer individual pans of our guests' favorites from salad to entree to desert for groups of 4 and up.

Finally, we have a create your own pasta station that can be individually customized for any occasion. Included in these last few packages are everything you need to host the party up to and including creating dishes in [indiscernible] to keep the food hot and fresh for the whole event. The initial feedback has been extraordinarily positive. The menus that we introduced this year for both brands were created with the assessments of outside consultants who focused on design, layout and pricing. While our chefs focused on new flavors and the simplification of execution for our teams on a day to day basis. This simplification of the core menu allows us to introduce seasonal features.

Both brands currently feature seasonal items that run for about 10 weeks. The goal is to take advantage of the seasonality of products while consistently offering something new and unique for our regular guests and creating brand awareness for potential new guests through marketing these limited time offerings.

Our beverage program continues to evolve as we're introducing seasonal cocktails. Currently three drinks featuring watermelon. House made infusions with unique flavors and local craft beers to meet the growing demand. We believe that keeping the drink offering seasonal and on trend will assist us in our alcohol sales both in the dining room and in happy hour. The additional drinks sales will help if driving check at both brand. New happy hour food menus will be introduced in Q3 to complement the beverage program and continue our focus in growing our bar business moving forward.

As we evaluate our real estate strategy, we are revealing every leash in our portfolio. In the second quarter, we closed 3 restaurants; one Bravo and two Brio and we expect to close-up to 3 more before the end of the year. We've negotiated several other lease amendments that will assist in those restaurants long term financial direction and we engage a third party real estate company to review all of our leases as we look to tighten up the occupancy costs at the unit level.

Each restaurant base is unique for both Bravo and Brio, so we do not have the opportunity to impact each one in the same way. Our Brio in Liberty Town Center is a large space which we recently reduced in size by taking 1,700 square feet and converting the excess space to a coastal bar. We have made the atmosphere in food and beverage selections more casual very similar to our Brio coastal bar and kitchen in real in California. The goal is to maximize the efficiency of every square foot in the building providing a different experience for existing and new guests.

Cooking out of the same kitchen utilizing existing mechanicals, plumbing and the same management team that allows for maximum financial impact. The initial results have shown increases in both sales and profits for the property. We believe we have multiple opportunities to move forward with this initiative in our existing footprint. In other restaurants, we are testing the evolution of the brands through reimaging, look, feel, menu and approach. While results from our conversion projects are too premature to discuss, we took a Brio and Bravo and converted both of them to the Brio coastal bar and kitchen. The menu consists of the best of Bravo, Brio and Brio coastal so as to provide a unique menu offering of what we do best without alienating our core guests.

The feel is coastal Mediterranean and the staff wear a more relaxed uniform. You will know more as we progress through the third quarter. We're not looking to convert every restaurant or rather strategically evaluating the market, trends and a potential with our core guests. We've engaged with an outside PR firm that we are working with on a national basis, who is focused on major initiatives and promoting the brands in areas where we have not placed as much focus in the past. They will bring a clear message hierarchy that focuses on strategy positioning and tactic.

In conclusion, we feel we're on the right path again that the core of the business is improving. We are focused on sales, traffic and profitability to providing the best dining experiences each and every day. I want to thank all of our team members for their dedication to our mission of being the best and building the future one experience at a time. Now, I would like to turn the call over to Jim for a closer look at our financials. Jim?

Jim O'Connor

Thanks Brian. Our 13-week period ending June 25 revenues fell 2.1% to $103 million from $105.2 million. Comparable restaurant sales declined 1% and was comprised of a 4% decrease in guest counts partially offset by a 3% increase in average check. During the quarter, we closed 3 underperforming restaurants two Brio's and one Bravo which resulted in a decline of 40 operating weeks compared to the year ago period.

Restaurant revenues at Bravo decreased 5% to $37.7 million from $39.7 million due to a 1.1% decrease in comparable sales and 37 left operating weeks. The decrease in comparable sales was due to 3.1% reduction in guest counts offset by a 2% increase in average check. Average weekly sales for compatible Bravo restaurants were 58,400. There were 48 Bravo restaurants out of a total of 50 included in the comparable revenue base.

Restaurant revenues at Brio decreased 0.4% to $65.3 million from $65.5 million due to a 0.9 percent decrease in comparable sales in 3 less operating weeks. The declining comparable sales consists of a 4.6% reduction in guest counts and a 3.7% increase of average check. Average weekly sales for comparable Brio restaurants were 79,300. There are 61 Brio restaurants out of a total of 53 included in the comparable revenue base. Turning to expenses as the percentage of revenue cost of sales fell 40 basis points to 25.5 percent. The impact of a modest price increase as well as lower costs associated with the implementation of new menus at both brands in fiscal 2016 drove this improvement.

Labor costs fell 50 basis points to 37.3% as we wrap the investments in training made in the prior year with the menu robots which offset higher costs associated with a plate labor markets and increases in the minimum wage. Operating costs fell 50 basis points to 16.2% because of the decrease in supplies costs. While occupancy costs held steady at 7.1%.

Our overall restaurant level profit increased to $14.3 million and restaurant level margins rose 140 basis points to 13.9% in the second quarter. This compares the restaurant level operating profit of $13.1 million and restaurant level margin was up 12.5% in the second quarter last year. General and administrative expenses fell $200,000 to $6.4 million from $6.6 million in the same period last year and as the percentage of revenues held at 6.2%. Appreciation of amortization expenses were $5.1 million down $0.4 million in dollar terms and 30 basis points lower on a percentage basis relative to the prior year. Net interest expense rose to $529,000 from $344,000 due to an increase in higher net borrowing costs.

Our outstanding debt fell by $2.8 million to $38.7 million compared to year and 2016. GAAP net income was $1.9 million or $0.13 per diluted share compared to GAAP net loss of $0.7 million or $0.4 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $1.9 million or $0.13 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $0.9 million or $0.6 per diluted share in the prior year. The adjustments to GAAP earnings in the previous year consisted of non-cash $1.1 million asset impairment charge net of taxes and tax charges of $134,000 and $265,000 related to the excess tax deficiency for stock option exercises and an uncertain tax position respectively.

Turning to our annual guidance, we are maintaining our previous revenue and earnings projections. Revenues for the 53-week period ended December 31, 2017 are estimated in the range of $405 million to $415 million deflecting comparable restaurant sales of between minus 2.5% to flat. Our revenue range assumes the closure of up to 6 restaurants for the year of which we have already closed 3 restaurants during the second quarter.

Know that these closures are being executed through various means including but not limited to lease expirations, lease termination agreements and lease assignments. We also opened one addition restaurant in Siesta Key, Florida late in the third quarter. Our commodity cost inflation forecast remains unchanged at 1% for the year with higher seafood and poultry cost expected to be the main cost driver at the back half of the year. Labor cost pressure should continue given minimum wage increases as well as the tight labor market. We do believe that our cost of sales and labor metrics should show improvement from the back half of the year compared to the prior year as we are comping over the investments made in 2016.

Note however, that the impact of sales leverage particularly from labor will remain an important driver of improvement in these metrics. We estimated net capital expenditure to be between $9 million and $11 million, a reduction from our previous guidance of $10 million to $11 million and is comprised of new developments, maintenance and re-emerging investments. We expect our G&A costs to be between $29 million to $30 million, which was unchanged from our previous range and continues to reflect our commitment to aggressively manage our cost structure.

Our annual effective tax rate range remains at 5% and our estimated diluted share count remains at $15.4 million shares. And finally, our adjusted diluted earnings per share range remains at $0.22 to $0.32. On August 1, 2017, we entered into a second amendment to our existing senior credit facility -- among other things modifies certain financial covenants, reduces the size of our revolver on the amendment date as well as in fiscal 2018 and accelerates the maturity date of facility by approximately 11 months to December 1, 2018. The amendment also modifies the amortization schedule of the term push of the facility beginning in 2018 as well as permanently waving the non-compliance with certain financial test for the 13 weeks ended June 25, 2017.

We are pleased that we have finalized this process and it remains our intention to continue to pay down debt through the end of fiscal 2017. And with that operator please open the line for questions.

Joshua Long

Great. Thank you for taking my question. I wonder if you might be able to dig into the different way that you are maximizing square footage across your portfolio? I think in prior quarter a lot of that had focus around expanding private dining space. That sounds like you're now being able to maybe do something around that's more bar focused. That sounds like you have an incremental option versus prior quarter.

I wanted to see if you might be able to talk about how you're thinking about that across the system?

Brian O'Malley

Absolutely. Well, thanks Josh, good to hear from you. I think first of all, I think it does offer us up another opportunity. First of all, we will stay focused on the private dining opportunities. When we see the opportunity to enclose a little area that the demand for private dining is there, we will continue to focus on that. As I said earlier, the percentage of growth for our banquets continues to be pretty significant, so we think that's an important area for us to focus on.

With that said though, we also have found some restaurants where perhaps we have a private dining room but they're still larger or large enough for us to maybe do something than what we've done in Brio Liberty Town Center was take again part of what we've done in [indiscernible] California with the Brio Coastal and basically introduce a bar atmosphere so which has a completely different entrance but we're still utilizing everything in the main restaurant. So, we're maximizing efficiency from a financial standpoint and also opening up an opportunity for us to grow ourselves inside the same four walls.

So, we could take a 9,000 square-foot building and take 1,700 of those square feet and then introduce this. And so far, we rolled this out in April at one restaurant and we've seen growth in both. Sales and profits and so we're excited about what it is where it's going and under way and then the conversion part obviously is something else down the road as we get a little bit more under our belt.

Joshua Long

That's helpful. Appreciate it.

Brian O'Malley

Hi Josh, if you could repeat that. You got cut out there, I'm sorry. And you are out again.

Joshua Long

Now, it sounds like rebrand. Is that what you did to the model?

Brian O'Malley

I think as you look at it, what I would say to that Josh is it's just a little bit of a twist to what we're doing. If you look at the coastal part of what we've done is, it's again in the convergence perspective, it's the best of Bravo, the best of Brio and the best of what we've done out in California.

So, the menu for what we're working on is really something we're very comfortable with. It's what we've done and it's what our guests have recognized us for when they continue to buy. And with the extension of the bar in our Liberty Center, I think the key to that is I wouldn't look at it as another concept as much as it is just an addition to square footage in a restaurant where we can capitalize on what we've done in some other properties.

We didn't really feel we convert that one to a Brio Coastal, but we felt like we had extra space where we could utilize that and utilize some of the elements of Brio Coastal and so far, so good.

Joshua Long

Understood. Thank you for that. And last one for me, in terms of the improvement in both cogs and labor at the back half of the year. Do you need to see same store sales or leverage to realize that or are you saying that both those line items should see some improvement and they might see even more if you were to get some leverage from the top-line?

Jim O'Connor

I think what we said is that we expect to see improvement in both of those metrics within a reasonable sales range. Certainly, if we got positive comps anytime the back half of the year, you're going to see solid improvement. Even if it's modestly negative, we expect to see some. The question is just in a choppy environment it's got to be within the range to see that improvement. I guess that's the best way to say it.

Joshua Long

Understood, thank you.

Brian O'Malley

Thanks Josh.

Jim O'Connor

Thanks Josh.

Brian O'Malley

Well, thank you operator. We appreciate your time everyone on the call today. We are obviously very excited about the progress that the company is making and progress in terms of where we're going. We appreciate your time, your investments and your confidence in the company. we look forward to travel down the road. And as always Jim and I are always available for questions or comments down the road.

So, thank you.

