Will Discounts Ever Widen Back Out?

While our marketplace Core Portfolio has several options that we like at these levels, many more are too expensive.

The low VIX helps explain a lot of the discount tightening as well as the hunt for yield by baby boomers retiring.

We warn that investors that are moving into the space are being lulled in by complacency.

In the first part of this series, we asked the question if closed-end funds had reached a new paradigm for discounts.

Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic stricken, you should not be in the stock market. - Warren Buffett

Valuations in CEFs are reaching multi-year tight levels. But recall that the average high yield and general bond fund reached even higher levels shortly after the financial crisis.

This original marketplace article detailed how members should think about legging into our income-generating portfolio today given current valuations.

Be Prepared For The Next Correction Or Bear Period

In the first part of this report, we asked the question of whether or not we have reached a new paradigm in the closed-end sector. Certainly discounts have shrunk to extremely low levels, but they have been there before. The question becomes whether or not this lower level of discount environment is here to stay.

The short answer from us is no.

There clearly is a reach for yield occurring. And with more retirees and people retiring than ever, a lack of new CEF IPOs, and the equity markets at all time highs, we do have a significant amount of new investors into the space. Our contention is that we have both people moving up the risk spectrum and some even moving down it, converging on the space.

Those moving up the risk spectrum are doing so because, even though they are risk-averse, they need greater yield to meet their lifestyle needs. We have shown the following JPMorgan chart many times:

(Source: JPM Guide To The Markets)

Investors, especially much older investors who are products of the 1930s, had been using CDs to achieve their income. And although the CD interest rates have recovered some this year thanks to the Fed pushing up short-term rates, the income generation is far below what they were able to realize even ten years ago.

These investors have had to take on additional risk in order to generate the same level of return prior to 2007 - essentially 5-6% yields. Today, the high yield index yields the same. Think about that. In 2007, you could invest in a six-month CD and get 5%. Today you have to invest in junk bonds to achieve that same level of return, at eight times the duration.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, equity investors, likely burned by two sharp declines in the decade, are attempting to time the market. They want to avoid the sequence of returns risk during their early years of retirement or few years before they stop working. So they are moving into closed-end bond funds in order to generate equity-like returns with less risk.

We do the same with many clients at or near retirement. We have professed that the sequence of returns risk if you are between 55 and 70 today (classic boomer ages) is the greatest risk being faced.

The chart below shows the S&P 500 over the last two decades. Future returns today are markedly different than in March of 2009.

(Source: JPM Guide To The Markets)

In fact, Goldman Sachs recently had a slide that showed future returns are likely to be very low over the next ten years. At this valuation level, in 99% of occurrences, equity returns have been in the single digits or negative.

Are Discounts Likely To Revert?

The short answer to that question is ... YES! We do not think the low discount environment will last. Our contention is that the discounts are following the ultra-low volatility. That low volatility is breeding complacency in many areas of the market, not just in equities.

For instance, credit spreads are nearing decade-low levels. We've shown this chart a thousand times to our members. The BofA ML HY OAS Spread Index is now just 2 bps away from being at a 10-year low at 3.59%. This despite the lower oil prices. The only time they were lower was in 2014 when oil was priced above $80 per share. At $46 and similar spreads, the market is clearly pricing credit in a far different paradigm.

The lower risk levels are not relegated to the higher-risk markets. All levels of risk have become more "complacent." Investment grade spreads and yields are now approaching post-crisis lows at 66 bps vs. 63 bps.

Risk is essentially being expunged from the market. The VIX has been sub-10 just a handful of times in history. According to Charlie Biellelo, 15 of the 25 lowest levels of the index have been realized in 2017.

This is clearly the most peaceful market in history. This level of complacency is helping to push up the S&P 500 index but also push down spreads on bonds to those very low levels.

We like to think of closed-end fund discounts as credit spread premiums, the additional discount needed to own levered high yield bonds. So the closing of those discounts in conjunction with the lower VIX and credit spreads is simply a function of the additional spread premium declining.

Closed-end funds are a great structure if you want to recreate the paycheck and have steady income generation. But you need to be prepared to either shift in the later innings of the cycle (which is always hard to time) or ignore the large draw down risks from wider spreads and larger discounts. Or you can use the price volatility and draw downs as opportunities to grow your yield on cost. This is what we did during the financial crisis when draw downs were substantial but income streams were largely unscathed.

Adding To Our Core Portfolio

Given the current environment not only closed-end funds but all of credit and of course equities, the best conclusion to draw from the current valuations is to simply wait. However, many investors cannot hold cash indefinitely in order to acquire shares at cheaper levels.

When volatility does indeed increase, discounts will widen back out. What we attempt to do is find a mid-cycle warranted discount for the added risk and capitalized management fees. In other words, what is the "warranted" discount that these funds should be trading at today.

For the most part, our current recommended "buy under" levels are tighter than those levels for the funds we think are safer and are not to be timed. Back in March, we improved the quality of the portfolio by shifting up the risk spectrum with more investment grade. One of the funds we recommended was the Western Asset IG Def Opps- (IGI). When we sent out the alert on May 8th, the fund traded at a slight discount to NAV. But one thesis we had was that the shift to higher-quality was going to happen sector wide.

The current premium is just over 5% as investors have also sought that quality (there's a dearth of decent investment grade funds). While the NAV has been bumped by the tightening spreads charted above, the main source of the return we have realized (+6.8% TR in less than three months) is the price going from a discount to a premium.

Valuations

CEF valuations are clearly on the more expensive side. If you are in accumulation mode and many years away from retirement, it may be better to keep distributions in cash, waiting to redeploy after a correction to prices.

The current very tight credit spreads are likely to reverse at some point. When that happens, it will likely be due to higher volatility across all of the market.

At that point we are likely to see selling pressure creating wider price discounts. A repeat of 2014-2016 is almost assuredly going to occur at some point. But the cycle can last several years before we see the catalyst that blows out the spread level.

We would advocate investors be mindful of the current environment as we do not think we have entered "a new paradigm." Though the mean level of discounts may be slightly less over the cycle compared to the last few decades given the variables we discussed in the first part of this series, the current shareholder base will exit in times of stress.

The concern of the double-punch of wider discounts and wider credit spreads can equate to significant declines in value of the shares of closed-end funds. We saw similar dynamics within the municipal sector in the back half of 2016.

Below is a chart of Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit (NVG):

From July 2016 to November 2016, the discount widened out by 5.50%. At the same time, the NAV fell from $17.25 to nearly $15, a decline of 13%. In aggregate, that is a 19% decline gross of the distributions received. The combination of the declining NAV and wider discounts can be harsh.

Steps to adding to Closed-End Funds:

Step 1: Assess your income needs

Step 2: If your current portfolio income is below that of your needs, then determine the variance between the two as a percentage of total portfolio value.

Step 3: Take a good hard look at your risk tolerance and be honest with yourself. Are CEFs that may suffer a permanent capital loss from deleveraging really something you can handle?

Step 4: If indeed you need greater income generation and are comfortable with the risk, then be selective. Invest slowly and patiently. If a position goes to "buy" rated, add maybe one-third (smaller target weight) to one-quarter (larger target weight).

Step 5: When a position you own goes to sell, conduct the same analysis. Does the cessation of the income generation offset the higher valuation and market value fluctuation?

YH: Adding To The Core Portfolio

It can be frustrating for new or semi-new members that have only a few of the Core Positions because of the tight valuations. But at the expense of growth, we will not adjust our "buy under" values simply to have more positions that are "buy-rated."

Investors can be more aggressive if they need the income (refer to the steps above). For instance, today we would have no qualms investing in a bunch of income-generating funds that are in our Core Portfolio. Eight out of 19 funds in the portfolio are buy- or very close to buy-rated and we wouldn't have issues with adding to them today, despite the valuation issues that we see. Of course, we would use those same steps that we outlined above, namely legging into the positions over a certain period of time.

Remember, the ex-distribution date is one of the largest variables to watch when adding a new position. If the ex-date has just recently passed, then you have an entire month to get in to the position before you miss the next distribution.

Conclusion

Discounts in closed-end funds are at relatively tight discounts, but those discounts can be explained by the complacency of the market. With the VIX at historic lows, discounts have tightened significantly from very wide levels less than two years ago. Those discounts will not last forever as the new investors into the space are unlikely to realize the amount of volatility on price they are taking on and will exit at the first sign of market stress. While we do have several funds that we like at these levels, many more are beyond what we are willing to pay.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.