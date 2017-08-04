Meet Group's (MEET) CEO Geoffrey Cook on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Brinlea Johnson - The Blueshirt Group

Geoffrey Cook - CEO

David Clark - CFO

Analysts

Darren Aftah - Roth Capital Partners.

Michael Graham - Canaccord Genuity

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Brinlea Johnson

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Meet Group second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. On the call this afternoon we’ve the Meet Group's Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Cook; and Chief Financial Officer, David Clark.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during this conference call, management will make certain forward-looking statements, which convey management's expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding future financial and operational performance. Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are protected by the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ material respects, including those relating to our plans regarding new products and mobile monetization. Actual results could differ materially from those described in this conference call and presentation.

Information on various factors that could affect the Meet Group's result is detailed in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Meet Group is making these statements as of August 3, 2017, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statement on this conference call.

In addition to GAAP results, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. Our earnings press release can be found on the news release link at the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.themeetmecorp.com. The tables included with the earnings press release include a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A replay of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website again at www.themeetmecorp.com.

With that said, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Geoff Cook.

Geoffrey Cook

Thanks everyone for joining us today. We delivered a solid second quarter. We closed the acquisition of Ifwe which we refer to as Tagged on April 3 and began integrating the Tagged and hi5 apps into our portfolio. On the same day we became MeetMe Group to accurately reflect our multi-brand identity. We continue to integrate Skout as well.

We also launched live, our live streaming feature on MeetMe and we proceeded to dramatically increase engagement on the feature over the course of the quarter. We believe our portfolio, brands and our fast growing video product form a solid platform for long term growth and shareholder value creation.

Our Q2 results includes contributions from Skout and Tagged, total Q2 revenue increased 91% to $31.3 million. Mobile revenue grew 55% year-over-year to $23.3 million fueled by the acquisitions of Skout and Tagged. Despite Tagged’s profitability running significantly below our historic MeetMe margins we were pleased with our bottom line.

This quarter we grew Adjusted EBITDA 23% year-over-year to $7.4 million, reflecting a 24% margin. And we achieved non-GAAP net income of $6.6 million up 37% over Q2 of last year.

First I would like to provide more detail around the recent softness in advertising rates or CPMs which have lead us to revise full year guidance. Before I do, I want to emphasize that user engagement continues to show strength and in fact is at record high as far as chat and video engagement on MeetMe. Typically our business exhibit seasonality in advertising rates with Q1 having the lowest CPMs, Q2 and Q3 stepping up from Q1 and Q4 being the seasonally strongest quarter as CPMs raised due to holiday ad spending.

Q2 did not exhibit a strong step up in CPMs. For example, in June 2017, we saw MeetMe CPMs rise roughly 10% versus May less than the 20% step up we saw in 2016 for the same period. Historically we’ve seen volatility in CPMs rates both up and down. We believe the recent softness in CPMs is due to surprising industry supply growth that has occurred in a faster pace in demand.

We believe it is prudent to assume this dynamic may continue into our second half. Because of the high margin dynamic of pricing we believe our second half will be softer than our previous forecast until video monetization begins to contribute later this year.

Fortunately, we’ve been proactively executing our product strategy in anticipation of a higher demand for video advertising inventory. Given our users rapid adoption of video and direct salary engagement associated with that we believe there will be a substantial monetization opportunity. Nonetheless we feel that the timing of video monetization slightly means that second half will be below prior expectations. But it in no way changes our optimism for our strategy.

In second quarter we saw exciting new engagement which suggests our platform continues to win acceptance and user time share. In June MeetMe set a new record for average daily chats at 30.5 million building on nearly 6 million minutes of video viewing time and 1.5 million minutes of broadcasting time per day.

For the quarter we set a new MeetMe record with 24.4 chats per DAU up 8% sequentially and 9% year-over-year, which we attribute directly to the addition of public chats with our video streams on top of our already robust one-to-one private chat. Early data in July suggest the solid chat growth that’s continued with another new record for total monthly chat on MeetMe. We’re optimistic that live streaming will drive engagement games and Skout and Tagged as well. Once fully rolled out and bring new opportunities for monetization across our portfolio.

Now I’d like to discuss the status of our video platform and our plans to drive video monetization. In April we began rolling out new video feature to the MeetMe audience and it is now fully ramped up on both android and iOS. In May I shared that our users were spending 4 million minutes per day with the feature between viewing and broadcasting and called out at 13% at 15% of our daily active users who are watching our live video streams.

I’m pleased to report that we’ve seen tremendous growth in those metrics which we believe provides a promising backdrop for our monetization opportunities. In June we averaged 7.2 million minutes of daily video time an increase of 80% with more than 20% of our users watching every day. In June alone MeetMe users spent 3.7 million hours engaging with our live streaming product.

We believe we can grow our video hours significantly from here. We’ve already begun the rollout of a beta video on Tagged on the android app and we expect to complete the launch of live streaming video on Tagged as well as Skout on both android and iOS by the end of September. We plan to move swiftly to monetize all that additional time being spent in our apps to be able to advertising and in our purchases. In fact, in just a last week we began testing video pre-roll ad at the beginning of new live streams on MeetMe and we currently expect to increase their frequency in the coming weeks.

By the end of this quarter, we also expect to launch both native and banner advertising placements within the video feature on each app. Given the sheer scale of video minutes we’re seeing we believe these new placements will significantly new placements will significantly increase total advertising impression and lead to revenue opportunities.

Moreover we continue to be on track to launch gifting inside our live video products in both MeetMe and Tagged by the end of this month. In this model broadcasters receive virtual gifts as tips from viewers. The broadcasters can then cash out a portion of that gift value and re-retain a portion of the monetary value of that gift. While we are mindful of extrapolating the success of gifting through other live streaming apps including Momo in China and Live.me and Live.ly in the US. We believe our users are well suited to this gifting mechanic, and it is the number one most requested feature among our broadcasters. We look forward to beginning to rollout the feature within the coming weeks.

Beyond monetizing video through new banner, native and video advertising placements and launching what we expect will become our most impactful virtual currency product this quarter we also plan to begin tweaking the composition of our ad inventory by adding customizable native advertising units. These units tend to have the most stringent standards for engagement and view ability and we believe carry correspondingly high CPMs. And we plan to begin experimenting with placing these units at the top of many of the most popular screens of the app. We plan on testing similar changes on Tagged and Skout as well starting this quarter.

Finally, I would like to close with a few notes on our most recent acquisition. In March of this year when we announced the acquisition of Tagged, I mentioned that we expected Tagged’s top line to continue to grow modestly as the user based transitions from web to mobile. Adding that MeetMe has much experience having managed declining web assets and the fast growing mobile asset. On the same call I mentioned that mobile app revenue represented 36% of Tagged revenue. And that we saw opportunities to further grow mobile revenue by optimizing from mobile app ad ARPU.

We are performing in line with this indication from five months ago. Tagged total revenue is up modestly year-over-year as mobile app revenue has increased by high double-digit rate year-over-year. While Tagged web revenue has decreased by approximately 20%. Mobile now comprises nearly half of Tagged revenue. We have moved swiftly to optimize Tagged ad inventory and range mobile app ad ARPU and we have seen significant gains in that metric in recent months.

In our first full quarter of operating the Tagged team has performed admirably dramatically improving advertising ARPU. In the next few weeks we expect to launch Tagged live streaming video on iOS, a dedicated video tab as well as gifting and advertising monetization inside the video feature. We believe Tagged remains on pace to achieve the previously discussed adjusted EBITDA target of $9 million for the first year after closing. Likewise we believe now three quarters in, that Skout will achieve its adjusted EBITDA target of $7.5 million for the first year following closing.

In the quarter we were also pleased to welcome Jim Parmelee to the board. Jim brings more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector as an institutional investor, strategic adviser and equity research analyst. We look forward to his contributions to our ongoing focus of delivering shareholder value.

In summary while we experienced CPM pressure in Q2 that we are now prudently assuming continued into the second half. We believe we are well positioned to rapidly turn on new sources of monetization in our video feature while at the same time accelerating rollout of newer, higher and native units. We have proven ourselves adapt integrating new brand and we continue to believe we are well positioned to consolidate the fragmented mobile meeting industry into an efficiently run portfolio creating long term growth and increased shareholder value. With our acquisitions of Skout and Tagged and the successful launch of live streaming video on MeetMe we are confident in our strategy in the long term outlook for the company.

With that I will now turn it over to David.

David Clark

Thanks Geoff. I will begin today by providing an overview of our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 followed by discussion and guidance. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are made to the second quarter of 2016 as reported. When we refer to pro forma it includes the acquisitions of Skout and Ifwe which we refer to as Tagged as Ifwe have owned both properties for the full year of 2016. As Geoff mentioned we delivered second quarter revenues $31.3 million up 91% from $16.4 million a year ago.

Mobile revenue increased 55% to $23.3 million for the quarter as a result of the acquisitions of Skout and Tagged. In that purchase accounted for 60% of mobile revenue and web revenue was 6.7 million consisting primarily of user purchases resulting from the Tagged acquisition. As Geoff shared earlier Tagged web revenue declined in line with our expectations and we continue to project a similar decline in our 2017 guidance.

On a pro forma basis in Q2 we saw mobile revenue of $23.3 million, a decline of 5% year-over-year. The components for this decline included 1% increase in mobile MAU year-over-year and 6% decrease in mobile ARPU, with the ARPU impact caused by the softness in CPMs that Geoff discussed. Those figures reflect sequential mobile MAU increase of 1% and a sequential mobile ARPU increase of 1%. Further decline in ARPU reflects low double-digits decline in MeetMe and Skout mobile ARPU which was offset by large gains in Tagged mobile ARPU.

In Q3 we look forward to launching new sources of monetization in our video feature while at the same time accelerating the rollout of higher and native units across the portfolio to tap into the fastest growing sources of advertising demand, video and customizable native advertising. From an operational perspective we have spent $3.6 million user market in the quarter which we proactively flex down late in the quarter. With anticipated lower ARPU baked into our second half projections we now anticipate spending 12% of total revenue down from a peak of 20% for MeetMe and Skout.

Further because of the higher ROIs and domestic users we intend to allocate 75% of all marketing expense to target U.S. customer acquisition. Product development and content expense increased $10.3 million to $16.5 million and G&A increased $3.3 million to $5.8 million largely attributable to the Skout and Tagged acquisitions.

For the quarter we reported adjusted EBITDA $7.4 million up 23% and representing a margin of 24%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter adds back $3 million in depreciation and amortization, 2.4 million of stock based compensation, 3.8 million in acquisition restructuring cost, 175,000 in interest expense and it deducts a $2.7 million income tax benefit.

Non-GAAP net income was up 37% over a year ago to $6 million or $0.09 per diluted share. We generated cash flow from operations of $8 million in the quarter. We ended the quarter with $32.3 million of cash on our balance sheet and with the Tagged acquisition we acquired approximately 1 million in deferred revenue the majority of which we recognized in the second quarter.

We have $15 million outstanding under our $30 million bank facility and we currently have $15 million remaining on our NOLs which means for the foreseeable future we would expect EBITDA to be a reasonable proxy for free cash flow.

So moving on to guidance. We expect third quarter revenue to be in the range of $32 million to $34 million representing 86% to 98% percent growth over reported numbers year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA coming in the range of $7.5 million to $9.5 million representing 39% growth year-over-year. For the full year guidance we expect total revenue to be in the range of $121 million to $126 million. This represents total revenue growth of between 59% to 66% year-over-year which is attributable to the revenue from our Skout and Tagged acquisitions. Because changes in CPMs have a high margin flow through and because we are not changing our near term strategic spending we expect that the reduction of our forecasted revenue guidance will impact margin short term. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $32 million to $37 million representing growth of 9% to 26% year-over-year. We know that despite the reduced forecast we are still projecting EBITDA margin of 28% at the midpoint.

In the quarter we removed pets feature from the Tagged iOS app as a result of app store policy issue. iOS pets revenue represent approximately $2 million annualized revenue to Tagged. We currently expect the gains in mobile ARPU and the expected gains from monetization of the Tagged and Hi5 streaming video to drive modest top-line growth from Tagged and we have built all these into our revised guidance.

As Geoff indicated, the timing of our video monetization and the combined softness of CPMs revise our prior expectations. We believe that the video monetization products launched in Q3 and Q4 combined with the planned tweaks our ad product to emphasize higher CPM customizable native units will put us back on path to rising ARPU. And while we see video monetization as a large opportunity that we can believe could to be transformational. For the time being we prudently decided to include limited contribution in our near term expectations.

To conclude we’re anticipating both net income positive and free cash flow positive for the remaining quarters of the year and for the entire year. And with that operator we will turn the call over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] And we will take our first question from Darren Aftah with Roth Capital Partners.

Darren Aftah

My questions, couple if I may. I guess first for Geoff it sounds like why are you guys skewing much more physically towards tipping, I am kind of curious what change with the advertising component and what you see as kind of larger opportunity? And then to David your comments of, can you maybe you could textualize what do you mean by limited contribution from the video products and then I am just kind of curious on your mobile DAU trends, just the weakness if there is anything you can kind of call out or perhaps just a pull back in marketing that's driving that. And I guess lastly I know you still have if I mind, $10 million on buyback do you plan to use that kind of going forward as capital allocation? Thank you.

Geoffrey Cook

Hi Darren. This is Geoff. On the question of the video monetization, are we accelerating I think what we have seen over the course of last three months is dramatic increase in video minutes and kind of faster than we expected performance. On a earlier call I mentioned mobile was at 23% of its DAU watching video and we are starting to approach those levels now just three months into it. So it think what’s driving it is we have a substantial number of lot of time, 3.7 million hours. The video product today is un-monetization other than some recent ad activity in the last week or so and we believe that it's a significant opportunity in one that we are ready to begin embarking on.

We remain very interested in launching gifting. Gifting is very close and near to launch on MeetMe, we expect to begin rolling that out over the next couple of weeks on the MeetMe app, we expect to begin rolling it out on the Tagged app towards the end of this month. I think I will take as well your question with respect to DAU. Yes, I mean I think that DAU was impacted in part by a reduced marketing spend, Skout in particular saw a pretty substantially reduced marketing spend as well as continues to, as you recall Skout Indonesia which was the second largest DAU contributor was largely lost in terms of its traffic, very little revenue impact to that but that continues to be ongoing. We talked about the ad loading phases as well impacting Skout DAU so I think a lot of the DAU impact is coming from Skout.

David Clark

So Darren in terms of the new revenue initiatives, we are being prudent around that and we are going to be basically for the full year even to high end it’s less than 5% of total revenues embedded into the guidance. In terms of the buyback we are opportunistic the way we view it is, if there are not other strategic opportunities with the amount of cash we throw off away to also build value as to buy back shares and return cash to shareholders. So we are just going to be opportunistic. There is no formal plan but we do have the authorization in place and managing board all supportive.

Darren Aftah

Thank you.

Operator

We will take our next question from Michael Graham with Canaccord Genuity.

Michael Graham

Thank you. I have two, one around video again and then just one around international monetization. So, on the video, can you just talk a little bit about when you do rollout monetization? Is it more likely to be video ads or other types of ad? Is it going to be sort of pre-role video ads before video session starts or just can you give us any color on what the ad units are going to look like say the size now we have been noticing really impressive engagement expansion on that video product, so congrats on that? And then the second one is on international monetization just I know that part of the rationale for the recent acquisition is to get those, profit is up to the similar levels that MeetMe enjoys. I know you are not quite there yet but can you just talk about some of the steps you are taking in the background as prep to kind of get those monetization levels closer to parity?

Geoffrey Cook

Sure and this is Geoff. In terms of color with respect to the video ads, I think you can imagine in a couple of different ways one is yes we are running pre-role video ahead of user joining a live stream in certain cases and with the frequency cap. So user going from not watching live to watching a live stream and see an ad with a video where we have obviously very significant amount of time is in the player itself what we expect is that later this month we expect to start running native header ads in different part of the app in terms of within the video in particular we expect to begin running banner ads inside the player at the bottom. So you can imagine a banner or a native ad at the bottom of the video player refreshing on a timer and then are monetizing those currently 3.7 million hours a month via that combination of player ads as well native or video ads in between live streams.

Regarding the international monetization in closing the gap, I think that where we saw kind of the most stark monetization gap was between Tagged mobile app ad APRU and MeetMe levels. We have really made just tremendous strive closing that ARPU gap that's where the team on Tagged has been focused for the last really three months through multiple builds and we have closed that gap very significantly. As I mentioned Tagged ARPU is up high double-digit percentages year-over-year, mobile app ARPU is up double-digit percentages, high double-digit and so we have been closing that gap pretty successfully. As it relates to international percentage of revenue, we are sitting at around 78% coming from the U.S., 22% international which is essentially unchanged sequentially.

Michael Graham

Okay. Thanks for that. And then just one more quick one on video, does all that video streaming what does it do to your costs? Do you have good kind of plan for keeping your margins steady in that new context?

Geoffrey Cook

Yes. There is obviously some cost to running it relatively low in the context of our overall operations and data center operations certainly factored into the guidance. There is a cost in people which is largely just to re-tasking of existing people very little new head count. There is a cost in bandwidth very low single digit million sort of cost and then good scale to kind of also single digit million as we were to continue to grow video from here.

Michael Graham

Okay. Thanks a lot Geoff.

Geoffrey Cook

Yes.

Operator

We will take our next question from Andrew Boone with JMP Securities.

Andrew Boone

Good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. My first question is on engagement between apps. I know you guys updated this last quarter. I would love and update of how chats are going between MeetMe, Skout and Ifwe users. And then secondly, one of my thoughts is just that Skout was initially at least one of my thesis say was that it was going to be monetized significantly better given your guys capabilities can you just update us on what you guys are doing on Skout it sounds like Tagged is going well. So just an update would be great? Thanks.

David Clark

Sure. So with respect to the cross promotion and how we integrated MeetMe and Skout what we decided that the most effective way to put these user bases together really by combining those users bases so that as you know MeetMe users appear in Skout and vice versa. It’s where they get to see more people, they stay longer. There is no need to download a second app. Since integrating that performance has been fairly steady over the last few months as we have been focused on obviously launching video. Right now we are seeing around 15% of private messages sent on MeetMe go to Skout users which is essentially unchanged since the levels we saw in April. What’s interesting about that kind of legwork we did to integrate MeetMe and Skout is it's reusable for video, so we expect Skout video to launch by September. We wanted that video product want to include the gifting but that will shortly follow. It will include the banner advertising but what’s nice about the Skout integration is it reduced our time line quite a bit as we already had completed the integration with respect to chat so that's kind of where that sits. There hasn't been much focus on Tagged cross promotions as given we have been so focused on improving the end performance there and launching live video. In terms of where I expect to see additional monetization from Skout, our expectation is that it will be in the form of video. We expect to turn on the significant amount of video minutes on Skout as well and to begin monetizing those video minutes shortly, shortly thereafter that launch via those advertising and via gifting in the same way that we intend to do that with respect to the MeetMe app.

Andrew Boone

Okay thanks guys.

Operator

We will take our next question from Mike Latimore with Northland Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hey guys this is Nick Altman on for Mike. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple quick ones here. How much revenue related to video is in your guidance?

David Clark

As I said in terms of all the new revenue initiatives which include video and include customizable native I said earlier that really even at the high end is less than 5% of the overall revenue build up for guidance. We think it's a huge opportunity but right now we are only putting a small amount in.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and video is still the main catalyst for incremental organic growth over the next 12 months right?

Geoffrey Cook

Correct. Yes. That's where we are most focused and where we expect to see the most growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it and then how much revenue and EBITDA did if we do in the quarter?

David Clark

We basically said that they came in sort of as expected. We had set of full year number of about 44 million on a top line and 9 million on the bottom line and that’s pretty evenly split between spring quarters, so you can sort of back into the Ifwe numbers for the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, okay, thank you.

Operator

That concludes today’s question-and-answer session. At this time I will turn the conference back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Geoffrey Cook

Thank you all for your time today, we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress as we move forward with our plan. Thank you.

