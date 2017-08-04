Altria: Good Company Despite Events Related To FDA

Altria (NYSE: MO) strongly fell in price against the backdrop of FDA decisions. Now the company's price is at the level of $65-66. And I think this time is ideal for buying shares of the company and I will explain why.

source: finviz.com

Overview

Altria is the largest conglomerate engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and alcohol.

The history of the company began in 1847 with the opening in London of a tobacco shop selling Turkish hand-rolled cigarettes. In 1887, the company was named Philip Morris & Co., Ltd.

Until 2003 it was called "Philip Morris Companies Inc." Until 2007, it controlled one of the world's largest food companies, Kraft Foods. On March 28, 2008, the division of Philip Morris International was separated by distributing 100% of the company's shares among the shareholders of Altria.

At the moment, the company is trading with a P/E multiplier at 8.64. This is unreal cheap for the industry. But I want to note that not everything is so simple and you do not need to immediately run to buy Altria's shares for all money. To begin with, I'll talk about the current business of the company and the factors that affected the company's price.

Current business

July 28, there was news that the FDA obliges tobacco manufacturers to produce cigarettes with non-addictive levels of nicotine. After this decision, the whole sector flew down, but it was Altria that fell especially strongly without any significant reasons for this.

Firstly, the FDA's decision concerns only the US and does not prevent the export of standard cigarettes to other countries. Secondly, Altria is not the first year working on the creation of less harmful products, such as IQOS. And recently, the proceeds from conventional cigarettes began to decline and the decision of the FDA was not unexpected for Altria. Also, I want to note that the company has a diversified business, including the production of wine and beer.

I would like to mention the recent deal. Altria has sold its SAB Miller division to AB InBev (NYSE: BUD). Some money from the sale of the company went to pay dividends to shareholders, and it greatly reduced the P/E. However, the payment of dividends is not a single moment of the company. Many dividend investors are well acquainted with the company because it steadily pays out and increases the number of dividends.

Source: altria.com

The company reports that the volume of cigarettes sold is slowly but surely declining from year to year. For any other company, a decline in the level of sales of the main product would be fatal. But it's not true when we talk about Altria. It is actively beginning to implement a new product called IQOS, which is recognized as the least harmful cigarette in the world. Sales growth in IQOS can afford to compensate for the decline in sales of cigarettes.

The company refinanced most of its debt to pay off until 2022 or later and at a lower price. Refinancing debt will increase access to credit ratings for cheaper loans for dividend payments. Therefore, even if the company does not continue to grow rapidly, it still remains a pretty good dividend company.

Source: altria.com

Competitive analysis

It is clear that at a P/E ratio of 8.64, the company looks cheaper than all its closest competitors. But I can add an amendment to this indicator and divide the current price for the projected dividend payments, which should be about $3.32. The new coefficient is approximately equal to 19.5. But this figure is still lower than the nearest competitors' in the form of Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and Reynolds American (NYSE: RAI). They have a price/earnings ratio of 26.5 and 29, respectively.

It should be noted that SAB Miller moved on the terms that Altria gets about 10 percent of the shares of AB InBev, the leading producer of alcoholic beverages. And in conjunction with SAB Miller, the company will produce every third bottle of beer in the world.

Source: finviz.com

Conclusion

Very good company, with competent management and diversified business. The company was ready for the decision of the FDA and launched several projects related to low-nicotine smoking, so I do not think that price adjustment is justified. Also before these events, the company had the lowest P/E ratio, without any fundamental factors. I think that this company will be a good investment, especially now it's time to buy a company even cheaper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.