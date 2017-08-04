Continental Building Products (CBPX) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 03, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Rodny Nacier - ICR LLC

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you for joining us today for Continental Building Products' second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I'm joined by Chief Executive Officer, Jay Bachmann; and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Schemm.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you, management's remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, business strategy and expected performance, such as expectations with respect to revenue, gross margins, operating income, and cash flow, as well as non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA.

These statements, which may occur during our prepared remarks or during the question-and-answer session, may be identified by words such as expects, should, anticipates, intends, estimates, believes, or similar expressions that are used in connection with any discussion of future financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates in light of currently available information and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future.

Forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and we encourage you to review the Company's past and future filings with the SEC, including without limitation, the Company's Form 10-K and 10-Qs, which identify the specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ in a material way from those described in these forward-looking statements.

In addition, during the call, certain financial performance measures may be discussed that differ from comparable measures contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles referred to by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures assist management and investors in evaluating our performance and preparing period-to-period results of operations in a more meaningful and consistent manner, as discussed in greater detail in our earnings release. Our earnings release also includes a reconciliation of these matters and measures.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you, Rodny. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter 2017 earnings call. On today's call, I will discuss our operating highlights and business activity. Dennis will then discuss additional details on our financial results, balance sheet and outlook. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

Year-to-date, we have continued to strengthen Continental as a best in class operator through what we call the Bison Way, our culture of continuous improvement and operating excellence. This allowed us to make further progress on our commitments to safety, along with strengthening customer relationships, cash flow generation and value enhancing investments.

During the quarter, we grew sales with a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and maximizing our profit opportunity through the strength of our highly efficient manufacturing capacity and a rigorous attention to cost. This strict operating discipline also helped to blunt the impact of anticipated higher inflation, which allowed us to deliver quarterly performance, largely in line with our expectations.

We grew net sales by 3% to $121 million over the prior year period on the strength of stronger volumes and prices. We delivered cash flow from operations of $24 million, representing 70% of EBITDA, and we used cash on hand to repurchase $23 million of shares and invest $3 million of capital investments into our plants. As a result, we saw an increase in earnings to 32% per share, compared to $0.31 in the prior year, supported by the accretive benefits of our sustained share repurchase activity.

Our high cash generation and strong balance sheet gives us the confidence to deploy a meaningful portion of our capital into the share repurchases. During the first half of 2017, we invested $28 million of cash into repurchase of shares. Year-over-year, this represents approximately 2% of our fully diluted average share count.

As we have demonstrated since 2015, we expect share repurchases to be a key part of our value creation. Our ability to execute against our $200 million program is supported by our outlook to generate significant cash flow, as construction markets grow, augmented by our continuous improvement measures and high return capital investments. The confidence in our business model and operating philosophy was confirmed by our credit rating agencies, Standard & Poor's and Moody's, as they both upgraded our credit rating in the past couple of weeks on the strength of our balance sheet, high cash flows and low-cost operations.

While we are pleased with this recognition, we continue to strive to further extend our low-cost leadership. We are taking significant steps to combat inflation in the near term, and we are just as importantly seeding the foundation for sustaining our low-cost structure through our Bison Way initiative, which is focused on first, continuous improvement in eliminating waste, and second, the deployment of capital into high return projects that generate significant returns.

Looking at our operating metrics, our total mill net price for the quarter was up close to 4% year-over-year. This positive performance reflected the benefit of a full quarter of higher price realization from our recently implemented U.S. price increase in late January, 2017 in response to rising demand and raw material inflation. Our end markets were stronger overall during the quarter, allowing us to grow volume by approximately 1% year-over-year to 647 million square feet. On a year-to-date basis, we grew volumes 3% to 1.3 billion square feet, in line with industry growth in our primary markets. In discussions, I've had with our customers, they remain positive on construction trends for the remainder of the year and into 2018.

This sentiment matches up with what we are seeing in higher, new single-family housing starts and better repair and remodel activity. We expect this will generate volume growth for us in the 4% to 5% range for the full-year 2017. In summary, we are executing our strategy and we see many opportunities ahead to drive additional improvement in our business through the Bison Way. Our commitment to safety, quality, servicing cost, extends across our entire network, starting from our strategic material sourcing all the way through the way we treat our customers. We are actively building a reputation as a wallboard producer of choice in our markets; by ensuring excellent service, long-term relationships and top-quality products. With our focus on continuous process improvement and the strength of our highly efficient low-cost assets, we are poised to maintain industry leading margins and generate additional cash flow to target high return investments.

I will now turn the call over to Dennis to provide additional details on our financial results, balance sheet and outlook.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you, Jay and good afternoon to everyone on the line. I will first detail results for the quarter, then provide some comments on the balance sheet and liquidity. I will conclude by providing some additional perspective for the full-year 2017. Net sales increased by 3% to $120.6 million. This was primarily driven by stronger prices, which increased 3.8% in average mill net price to $150.32. On a sequential basis, average mill net price was up 1.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2017, volume was up 0.6% year-over-year to 647 million square feet.

Gross margin was 25.5%, compared to 28.5% in the prior-year quarter. As anticipated, during the quarter gross margin was pressured by raising inflation in input cost, which outpaced the percentage price increase we captured. Cost of goods sold were inflated by several factors, starting with sharply higher OCC cost for paper, which is our biggest raw material input.

Costs were also impacted by higher per unit energy cost and longer distances to tap into secondary gypsum sources. All in, we saw cost of goods inflation in the high single-digits. This was partly mitigated by the progress we are making through the Bison Way continuous improvement strategy, which is resulting in the elimination of waste and improved efficiencies. We will continue to aggressively target improvements in cost both from day to day process improvements and efficiencies and through the deployment of capital to high return projects across the plant network.

While we continue to expect input cost inflation to persist through the remainder of the year, the rate of increase should begin to ease in the second half, given the higher inflation we experienced in the same period last year, assuming no major changes in commodity prices, we continue to expect full year 2017 inflation to be in the range of 6% to 7%. Selling and administrative expense as a percent of sales improved to 7.6%, compared to 8.7% in the prior year quarter, helped by disciplined control of overhead cost and stronger pricing.

Interest expense decreased 16.1% to $3.1 million, reflecting lower average outstanding borrowings during second quarter 2017 compared to first quarter 2017 and a lower interest rate following the debt refinancing in August 2016 and the debt repricing in February 2017. Earnings per share was $0.32, compared to $0.31 in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to the accretive benefit of ongoing stock repurchase activity.

Moving to the balance sheet and liquidity metrics, during the quarter we generated $24 million in cash flow from operations, representing 70% of EBITDA compared to a 56% conversion rate in the first quarter of 2017. On a year-to-date basis, we incurred $8.2 million of capital spending with maintenance CapEx approximating 2% of sales or $5 million. The remainder of CapEx spend was attributable to high return capital projects through the Bison Way efforts, which is consistent with the plan to deploy $12 million to $17 million in 2017.

We expect a three-year payback from these projects and we expect to see those savings beginning in mid-2018. On June 30, 2017, we had cash on hand of $55.8 million, total debt of $272.3 million in an undrawn credit facility. We have no major debt maturity for the next six years and an even stronger balance sheet position to achieve growth and profit enhancing initiatives. With a stable debt balance and our leverage ratio at prudent levels, we continue to emphasize repurchases to return value to shareholders. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 932,000 shares of common stock, with an aggregate value of $22.6 million. Through June 30, 2017, year-to-date we have repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock, with an aggregate value of $27.8 million.

Since the close of the quarter, we have purchased an additional 163,000 shares for $3.6 million at an average cost of $22.25 through July 31. As we move forward, our 200 million share repurchase program provides us with approximately $119.8 million of remaining availability, after accounting for $80.2 million already repurchased since the inception of the buyback program.

I will now provide some insight regarding updated expectations for the full year 2017. For the full year, we expect to see wallboard volume growth in the 4% to 5% range. We expect full year SG&A to be in the range of $38 million to $40 million. We expect inflation in cost of goods to be at 6% to 7% for the full year. For depreciation and amortization, we expect the full year expense to be between $43 million to $45 million.

Looking at cash flow, we expect total capital spending to be in the range of $24 million to $31 million. This includes high-return capital expenditures on our plant (14:28) network in the range of $12 million to $17 million. We expect to realize the cost benefits from these projects more fully beginning in mid-2018, given the timing of the implementation. We expect the effective tax rate to be in the range of 33% to 35%, consistent with the first half of 2017. We expect an effective interest rate on debt of approximately 4.1%, with a cash rate of approximately 3.6%.

In summary, we are working hard to further augment Continental's industry-leading EBITDA margins through the Bison Way and through deployment of our high return investments. We have a solid plan in place to mange through this inflationary environment, which makes us confident that, the Company on the right path. As we have demonstrated in 2017, we have strong financial discipline and a solid balance sheet to better situate the business for the long-term. We look forward to making additional progress on defined objectives that we believe will afford us additional runway to continue generating cash flow to support long-term growth and shareholder value on all fronts.

Thank you again for joining us today. Operator, we are now ready to take any questions.

Thank you. Our first question today is coming from Keith Hughes from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you, a couple of questions. Number one, on your volume guidance for the year, would imply 5% plus second half. You think you'll be able to maintain this kind of pricing level on a year-over-year basis in order to achieve that?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey Keith, this is Jay. As you know we don't give pricing guidance when we go into – with one item that we don't do, and it's really for competitive reasons as we look at it. Certainly, you're right. When you look at the volume guidance that we're giving, we do expect the second half to be better than the first half, and then it really just comes down to market dynamics, where that market price will fall out.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Just along same lines, your volume number is below what we saw from the industry, a couple of your big peers, but your pricing number is well ahead. Could you just talk about how that's – why that played out in your numbers?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yes, it's not surprising. You do have fluctuations in volumes between quarters as to how you play out versus the market. So when you actually look at on year-to-date basis, our markets, our primary markets, which are east of the Mississippi grew in that 2% to 3% range and we grew 3%. And so certainly I feel that from our side, we felt it was important, given the inflation we were facing to go ahead and get pricing. And I think that we feel pretty good of what we accomplished in the second quarter. At the same time too, when I take a look at where we are for the year on volumes, I feel pretty good too and obviously, we'll keep looking at that as we go into the second half.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay, final question. The SG&A was down substantially year-over-year, right. Just talk about what you did. And then moving forward on your SG&A guidance, it looks as though you will go back up to maybe $10 million per quarter. (18:23)

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yes. So Keith, hi. It's Dennis. And year-over-year, we saw significant improvement, and quite frankly, it was driven by strict cost controls. We've got a great team here that continues to work very closely on controlling those costs and doing a great job day-in and day-out. So bottom line, no magic formula, but rigor and discipline. Looking forward to the full-year, still hold our guidance right around $36 million to $38 million. So you see us right there at the low end of that range.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

All right, thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Garik Shmois from Longbow. Please proceed with your question.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Thank you. Just wanted to ask – just given, in light of your comments around inflation and the expectation of moderating rate of growth, in part because of an easier comparison from the year ago period, just wondering how we should think about – maybe operating margins in the second half of the year? If we're going to assume accelerating demand growth, it sounds like pricing is holding in pretty nicely for you, albeit still a comparative environment. And cost – at least (19:47) rate of growth should ease. So, would there be an expectation of operating margin expansion in the second half of the year perhaps to reverse some of the slide that we saw in the first half.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yes, this is Dennis again. This really comes down to where you think pricing is moving, quite frankly. We've given you a view on inflation for the full-year at 6% to 7%. So, as you could see in the first half, we were roughly right around that 8%. So if you get to the 6% to 7% for the full year, you'd be averaging something like in the 5% to 6% range. So all else being equal, you would expect to see further margin improvement. Again, it's really going to come down to what your pricing assumptions are in the second half.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Okay, thank you. And regarding the volume growth in the quarter, up low single-digits, I think other geographies performed a little bit better. So I was just wondering, if you could speak to what's driving underlying demand? What gives you the confidence that demand growth will improve and we've heard a lot about whether within the construction space this quarter. I was just wondering if maybe weather played a role in disrupting some of the volume growth in the second quarter for you.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

It did. If you look at Florida, I mean Florida went from a draught at the very beginning of the year and it is no longer in a draught situation today, I can tell you, given the amount of rain that we saw in the second quarter there. So even though you saw the Southeast grow, in the Gypsum Association report Florida I would say actually grew a little bit more slowly, just given the impact that they had with the rains coming in. So to your point, yes it was, and in fact when I talked to our customer base, people feel very good about the backlog they have, what they see coming in the second half of the year, which is why we are looking at that guidance of 4% to 5% for the full year.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

One more housekeeping item. You repurchasing some more shares in July, I was wondering if you could, either give us an end of July share count for modelling purposes, or if not, then were the share count stood at the end of the quarter?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yes, I think, I was as precise I could possibly be there on that July 31 number. So we added another $3.5 million to our position, roughly a cost of $22 per share. And I believe that basically I was saying hey, we've got about $119 million left to go against that $200 million – $200 million authorization.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Okay, thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Bob Wetenhall from RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, good afternoon. I wanted to ask what do you feed the Bison to get that kind of cost control?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yes. We make it very lean.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Or do you feed the Bison? Do you just starve the Bison to death? I mean, it's pretty brutal. The Bison is hungry. Wanted to ask you – congrats on the cost control. You guys are Draconian. You got a big step down in the third quarter of 2016 in the gross margin line, and that was kind of when OCC cost started to accelerate unexpectedly. Can you match, based on current price volume trends in the market through August? Should we be thinking that you're going to be around 24% gross margin, if current trends, price volume as you reported persist into 3Q?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Bob. This is Dennis. The one thing I'll shy away from right is giving any sort of guidance on margin as we move forward, but any how a couple of things to take into consideration here, right. So, sequentially, we should see improvement from an inflation perspective, right. So, again, first half we were – we were seeing essentially 8%. We had 7% in Q2. Therefore, Q3 roughly speaking should be in that 5% to 6% range. We will definitely see some improvement just on the inflation front alone. And last year, I do recall in Q3 that we had some, what I called maintenance timing, where we had a shift of maintenance expense from Q4 of 2016 into Q3 of 2016, roughly speaking of $1 million.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it, that's really helpful. Also, so you guys are building cash at a pretty strong rate and the buyback activity seems to be sporadic or somewhat limited. When you're thinking about capital allocation and creating shareholder value, is M&A going to be the focus or is it going to be repurchase activity, or are you just content to build cash on the balance sheet and see what happens? How should we be thinking about that, not really for the quarter but going into 2018, the next 18 months?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. If you look, Bob at the share repurchase program that we have out there of $200 million, there's no doubt that share repurchases really is something we're giving a lot of preference to right now. From a cash side, we are up a little bit from year-end but we're actually down a little bit from where we were in Q1, and a reason for that or one of the reasons is that we did put more into share repurchases in the quarter, and then have even continued that going into the first part of Q3 here. As always, we always look at capital allocation and what are the other opportunities to put money into, and we're reinvesting back into the Company on the capital programs. And so we do always look at the full slate, but right now certainly we're giving preference to share repurchases

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Was there any shift in the wallboard between 0.5-inch, five eights and fire check?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

No, when you take a look from mix side to mix side, it was pretty constant.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it, got it. And last question. What – across your three plants, what's capacity utilization running at today?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

So from a capacity utilization side, we're running in the high 70 percentiles. When you take a look at our plants, which is pretty much in line with what we're seeing the industry running, just to give you a sense.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

And so is that effective capacity or you can add additional lines there? Is that what's in place?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

So that's based off of our nameplate capacity. And so for us the nice thing is as demand grows, we do not need to open up anything new. We basically just go ahead and will add shifts. Right now, we're focusing more on overtime as the way to go ahead and meet the additional demand.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

If that's nameplate what's effective?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

So effective, we're going to be the high-80s, low-90s.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Nice job navigating the current cost environment, and good luck next quarter.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you very much. Take care, Bob.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Mike Dahl from Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just a follow-up to the capacity questions there and utilization. If you think about that – both effective and nameplate, and you look forward (27:48) with volume growth over the next, call it, four or six quarters, it seems like you are getting, definitely to much tighter point. So at what point do you start to staff up the additional shifts? And is there any guidance you can give us on kind of the cost differential between, if you were staffing up a shift, a new shift versus the current focus on overtime.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Right. And you have to realize this. As we're doing overtime we do also have other temporary workers that we'll bring onboard as a way to help out. And those temporary workers if they are – if things are doing well in the demands there, you can go ahead and turn them into full-time workers as part of working the plant. So we're doing that process now, as a way to go ahead and being ready for additional demand, but the same time hedging that if for some reason it didn't turn out as strong as expected, we do have ability to pull that back a little bit. So, that's kind of how we are managing this interim period.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay, got it. Thanks. And then going back to some of the questions and responses around the volume cadence, I guess just to be clear, in the ramp in the back half of the year, is that really just the market growth rebounding and things like Florida coming back from the weather impacts or does that also contemplate share gains?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

It's really focused on the markets, and if you take a look, again on a year-to-date basis we grew in line with the market that we operate in. So our markets grew 2% to 3%. In that first half of the year, we grew 3%. And so if you kind of fast forward to the second half of the year, if you go ahead and expect them to have a bit higher growth rate with places like Florida coming back a little bit stronger, certainly that's where we see the demand coming from.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Do you think that's pretty even between 3Q and 4Q, or is there another, more of ramp as you get later in the year?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

At this point we're not going to try to give guidance or layout what our forecasts say. And one thing with wallboard is that nothing is completely steady. So you always will have differences between months. So at this point, I would just go ahead and just assume the same rate of growth through the second half of the year.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. And last one from me, just is there – is there any way you can give us an update on kind of the differential between Canada and the U.S., both in terms of what you're seeing on volume trends, but also price?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

So, as you know Mike, Canada now is I think about 7% of our revenues. So it's not particularly a big part. If you take a look in terms of the markets and when we look at it, certainly Ontario is stronger than Quebec. And Ontario and Toronto have continued to work quite well. When I take a look at the overall growth, I would say, overall the U.S has been growing more strongly than Canada for us.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay, thanks.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Matt McCall from Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks. Good afternoon guys.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Good afternoon.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

I think it was Dennis. Dennis, did you say that you had already started to recognize some of the Bison Way savings in Q2?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Matt. No, no. So, essentially, we're starting to spend on the CapEx project that we talked about from the high return investments. We're still expecting to see about $12 million to $17 million of CapEx spend this year. I think year-to-date on these high-return CapEx projects, we're around $3 million. We'll start to see the benefits of these investments come to fruition here mid-2018.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Got it. Okay. So on the volume – I think you changed your terminology a little bit talking about company growth in previous quarters. If I look back, it looks like you were talking about mid-single digits for the industry. Jay, has that view changed at all? You said that the industry was around 2% to 3%, you're talking mid-single digits, now you are talking about 4% to 5% for the company. I'm just trying to compare what you set forth? Is it more bullish, less bullish, back half is going to be better than you expected, just give me a – kind of put those in apples-to-apples terms for me.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

That's fine. What we did, given the differences between East and West, we figured it was better to try to focus in on the east where we actually do the operations as we looked at those volumes. And so if you take a look at the East, again on a year-to-date basis, I think it was growing 2% to 3%, what we had in the first half. The second quarter was a little bit slower than what we had expected and that was really with Florida, and some of the rains that have hit the Southeast there. And so when we looked at therefore the outlook for the full year, we timed it to 4% a 5%.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay, okay. So there's – the industry view hasn't really changed at all?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

No, no. It's truly looking at us and honestly, since we play more in East, it made more sense for us to focus on the East.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Got it, got it. Last one, last quarter, I think, you gave quarter ending price. Can you give us quarter ending price this quarter?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Last quarter, I did that because we had had that price increase that had occurred within the quarter. And so I just wanted to give people a sense for where that price was ultimately landing. Consistent with cash practice, we're not going to do that every quarter. So at this point we're giving you the average and we'll stick with that right now.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay, thanks.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Nishu Sood form Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you. So, the last 18 months, two years, there's been a lot of turmoil in the industry, just in pricing, volume, distribution, obviously the cost ramps that we've seen recently. Given your kind of years of experience in the space, how do you see this playing out kind of medium term? The turmoil I think kind of surprised some folks in continuing a little longer than the folks are expected. So what do you think it's going to take to settle things down? Obviously the cost settling down is one important thing. But from the price, the volume, the competitive dynamics, what are your kind of medium to longer-term thoughts there?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Nishu. I think turmoil is a strong word. I mean, if you take a look at our margins and how we performed, I still feel pretty good about our business and how we're running it, in the environment we have. If you look at from a volume side, I think in the past, people had thought there would be a more – a quicker recovery in housing, a quicker recovery in construction to drive volumes faster than has actually happened. But in a way that's allowed us to go ahead and maintain pace on a pretty regular basis with our plans and keeping up with that volume. And in pricing, if I take a look at the way pricing has gone for us this, year I think a price increase in that 3.8% range is pretty good versus last year, even though inflation has been higher.

So when I kind of look forward, I still see nice steady growth. I think getting growth of 4% to 5% in a year is positive. We'll see how price plays out down through the remaining part of the year and inflation eases a little bit and then going into next year, I continue to see volume growth there in and quite honestly you get 5% volume growth this year, you get 5% next year, you're getting utilization rates closer to 85% which is a good inflection point. So, we're getting there. Maybe it's taking a little longer than people wanted but we're getting there.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it, got it. And I think if I heard it correctly, Dennis, I think you may have mentioned on the Gypsum cost, some pressure there, shipping distances. So now if you could just walk us through that a bit, how much of an impact did that have? Does that affect the price versus volume? (36:42) how you are taking that decision, just a little more color there please.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. So we clearly saw inflation across our inputs, again at OCC, we saw it in natural gas and yes, on Gypsum, but just from the standpoint that as we continue to produce more we're going a little further out, and we have additional transportation cost there. And so what I try to do is just try to simplify that inflationary component and just get a real crisp for modeling purposes and say, hey, look in the second half year, we should be seeing inflation right around that 5% to 6% point and make it a little easier.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. And just final for modeling, the hedging on the natural gas, can you just give us the details on that, please?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yes, sure. So as you know, we will hedge roughly speaking around 50%, and we won't go out more than a year and at this point, we are hedged right around that 50% of our historical 12 month volume, and it's at a cost in between $3.05 to $3.10.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it, terrific thank you.

Thanks, our next question today is coming from Scott Schrier from Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Just one question. Regarding the weather in the southeast, can you talk about the extent that the regional mix up due to this obviously being a lower cost market had an effect on your overall top line pricing number?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

So if you take a look at the top line pricing, that we're obviously right (38:32). It's a mix of all three regions. Even though southeast did not grow as quickly as we were expecting, it still grew at a faster pace than our other regions. So when I looked at overall mix, the impact was slightly negative by having that happen, but not huge.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Got it. And then as far as weather so far in July, the Southeast was also pretty rainy. Did that have an impact also on your shipments so far this quarter?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yes, if you look at July, our volumes are up by say low single-digits and a piece of that is the fact that we still experience some wet weather down there. So the demand is there. I was on the phone with a customer last week and they are looking forward to having some time where they can – things dry out a little bit and they can get more active, but it is something that did impact us a little bit in July, but we don't expect it to last for the whole year.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. We've reached end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Bachmann for any further or closing comments.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

I appreciate everybody joining us on the call today and look forward to speaking to you next quarter.

Thank you. That does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

