Control4's (CTRL) CEO Martin Plaehn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining Control4's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2017. My name is Mark Novakovich and I'm the Chief Financial Officer for Control4. With me on the call today is Martin Plaehn, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to this call, we distributed our Q2 2017 earnings release over the wired services and we have posted it on our website at investor.control4.com, as well as furnished it to the SEC on Form 8-K. This call is also being webcast and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website for 14 days.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including providing revenue and non-GAAP net income and EPS guidance for the third quarter of 2017 and for the full year of 2017.

We caution that such statements reflect our best judgment as of today, August 3, based on factors that are currently know and that actual future events or results could differ materially due to a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control.

For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting our future results, we refer you to our SEC filings, including an 8-K we filed earlier today which contains our Q2 2017 earnings release. Control4 disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

During the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. We do not provide full guidance on GAAP net income because of the variable and unpredictable nature of certain items excluded from non-GAAP net income such as certain acquisition-related expenses, stock-based compensation, material litigation settlement expenses and executive severance costs.

Unless we specifically state otherwise, the non-revenue financial measures that we discuss today were not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and that they exclude these types of expenses that are detailed in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results provided in today's press release and posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Now, I will turn the call over to Martin.

Martin Plaehn

Thank you, Mark. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us on the Control4 earnings call for the second quarter of 2017. I am pleased to report very solid financial performance as Control4 continues to build a stronger and growing company, driven by consistent robust operational execution combined with product and channel leadership in the connected home industry. Here are the high-level business results for Q2.

Total revenue for the quarter was a record $61.4 million, which includes approximately $3.4 million from our first full quarter of Triad product sales, which we acquired on February 27, 2017. This represents year-over-year growth of 15% or adjusted for the timing of the Triad acquisition pro-forma growth of 11%.

Adoption by Control4 dealers of Triad products has been steadily expanding since our acquisition of Triad. During this past quarter we introduced a new line of Triad outdoor audio speakers and also completed all the financial, logistical and organizational integration of Triad into Control4. As a quick reminder, Triad manufactures a comprehensive range of high quality built-to-order premium audio speakers, which compliments and strengthens Control4's entertainment and automation solutions within home theaters, family rooms and multi-room audio and outdoor environments.

We continue to see adoption of our Pakedge networking products. Since acquiring Pakedge in January of 2016, approximately 2,100 Control4 dealers have now purchased Pakedge products for the first time, which compares to the 1,800 dealers we reported to you last May, and the 1,550 dealers we reported to you last February that built upon the early adoption we achieved during 2016, confirming our channel expansion thesis for Pakedge. We intend to apply similar business strategy to Triad products, as well as expand revenue opportunities within the channel by selling to dealers who are interested only in our networking or audio solution.

Our solid Q2 revenue combined with non-GAAP gross margins of 52.7% and continued expense discipline enabled us to deliver record non-GAAP net income for the quarter of $8.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share. And our balance sheet remains strong and we're positioned to make investments to grow our business both organically and through acquisition. We generated $6.4 million in net cash flows from our operation and our unrestricted cash and investments increased to - $64.9 million from $55.3 million at the end of March 2017.

We continue to have no bank debt and our accounts receivable and inventory levels are well managed. Control4's mission is to be the platform ecosystem and the market leader for premium automation and networking solutions for the connected home market. We continue executing on key operational, business and product development programs that advance our mission and our business strategy. I'd like to share with you several additional accomplishments since we last reported.

First, all of our connected home solutions categories including entertainment and automation controllers, networking, smart lighting, multi-room audio and video, audio speakers and our 4Sight software subscription contributed to our growth year-to-date. In June, Control4 was named the top home automation provider in the 2017 CE Pro Top 100 Brand Analysis for the third year in a row.

Our Pakedge family was named the brand leader for home networking for the fifth year in a row. And Control4 was also named the brand leader in four additional categories, audio with Multiroom A/V Distribution Systems, Video Distribution Switchers and Extenders, Security for Access Control and Climate with HVAC Control.

Second, our platform and ecosystem have strengthened via improved dealer tools, the enhancement of Pakedge BakPak networking and monitoring capabilities and even broader interoperability with third-party products. Our Simple Device Discovery Protocol technology or SDDP is now licensed by more than 235 companies, which in turn are shipping more than 2,700 product models that are all SDDP enabled, an increase of more than 550 device models since January.

Our extensive device driver library now supports interoperability with more than 10,600 third-party products. And we believe no other home automation provider more broadly supports third-party products, as comprehensive a local expert installation and service network or has a larger active installed base at homes with an average of 40-plus connected devices per home as does Control4.

Third, our dealer channel support continues to increase. We believe that driving business support to scale and continued tuning of our own effectiveness will contribute to our growth. During this most recent quarter, we kicked off a multi-city tour to connect with interior design professionals and architects utilizing an automated Airstream to act as a mini smart home on wheels. Designed to showcase how smart home technologies can work behind the scenes to complement the decor of any residence, the Control4 Airstream feature smart lighting, demonstrate the convenience of whole-home audio and video entertainment, the peace-of-mind that comes with intelligent safety and security, and the convenience of voice control. The 12-week coast-to-coast Smart Design, Smart Living Tour has added score to provide design professionals with the knowledge, education and resources to make connected, smart living a foundation aspect of their practices.

We continue to provide or on behalf of program to help dealers grow their businesses, including lead generation and qualification, coordinated outreach to Control4 customers on their behalf and increased sales interaction regarding Control4 Pakedge and now Triad products.

Through a combination of increased staffing and internal process refinements, we continue to increase the number of resolved dealer-technician support questions and cases while also reducing average support call wait times all with the focus of driving efficiency and effectiveness for our dealers as well as increasing our own responsiveness to dealers' end-to-end customers.

This June, in recognition of the support of our dealers and their businesses, the ProSource Buying Group named Control4, the ProSource Custom Integration Vendor of the Year for the third consecutive year. The award is determined by a vote of a panel comprised of 500 ProSource member dealers, and is given only to vendors who have had a positive impact on members' performance, helped increase engagement, both continued commitment to product development, and remained responsive to individual opportunities.

Fourth, we continued innovating and delivering new industry leading products. In April, we released our Pakedge PowerPak family of power control devices. Enabling Control4 and Pakedge dealers to remotely remediate problems and avoid costly onsite service visits. PowerPak PDUs provide centralized power control and management with surge protection for all equipment in a connected home because the PowerPak PDUs are BakPak-enabled, dealers can monitor and manage them and troubleshoot issues for their entire customer base in a single interface.

We also debuted Triad Garden Array outdoor speakers, a family of all-weather, landscape speakers that include best-in-class satellite speaker and subwoofer designed to be placed throughout flower beds and around the yard to blanket the outdoor spaces with rich, beautiful audio.

In closing, midway through 2017 we've established a solid business baseline and we intend to advance our leadership position in the professionally installed home automation market by focusing on the key pillars of our business strategy, including one, continuing to grow and optimize a professional dealer presence in the key regions where we have direct presence including the United States and United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and China; as well as deepening our support for over 50 international distributors covering the rest of the world.

Second, enhancing our business service collaboration with our dealers to help them find and acquire new business as well as serve existing customers more effectively. We intend to more overtly and broadly convey both business and technical best practices to our dealers and to enhance specific types of services that control for and perform for our dealers at scale to supplement their local work.

Third, continuing to facilitate and support our growing and industry leading device interoperability and partner ecosystem around the Control4 OS, SDDP and our platform. And fourth, furthering developing or expanding through acquisition our connected home solutions and platform services to expand our business with homeowners at the entry level, mid-tier and luxury high end as well as enable our professional installer channel to become more responsive, more effective and more efficient.

We believe focusing on these initiatives will collectively continue to build revenue and earnings growth, further advancing our position as a leader in home automation market and increasing shareholder value by strengthening Control4 as the premium and preferred choice for homeowners and their families, custom home builders, independent home integrators and the consumer electronic partners. We are pleased with our financial performance in Q2, and we look forward to the adventure ahead.

With that I'll turn it over to Mark.

Mark Novakovich

Thanks, Martin. We appreciate everyone's participation on today's earnings call and look forward to answering any questions you have at the end of our prepared remarks. Before opening the call to your questions, I'd like to share some additional details about our recent strong financial performance as well as provide guidance for the third quarter and full year of 2017.

As Martin mentioned total revenue for the fourth quarter was $61.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 15%. This includes $3.4 million in revenue from the Triad business we acquired in Q1. As a comparison Triad generated approximately $9 million in revenue for all of 2016. We are already seeing improved sales velocity for Triad products as we introduced them to a broader channel.

All of our key product categories, including automation solutions and networking as well as most of our geographic markets contributed to our growth. North America core revenue and international core revenue grew 16.1% and 16.4% respectively year-over-year for the three months ended June 30 2017. International growth is concentrated in areas where we have a direct presence including the UK, Germany, Australia and China.

The category of other revenue, which consists primarily of hospitality business and in-store commercial audio, video switching products in Australia, contributed $1.2 million in the quarter compared to $1.4 million in Q2 of 2016.

Revenue from the sale of controllers increased 11% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016. On a unit basis, we shipped 26,142 controllers in Q2 2017 which compares to 24,520 shipped during the same period of 2016 and to 21,341 that we shipped during Q1 of this year. As you may remember, we launched our EA series controllers in February of 2016, and in Q2 2016 was the first full quarter of sales of these new controllers and Q2 2016 controller sales numbers likely benefited from some one-time discounted dealer showroom sales typical of new product introductions.

Our non-GAAP gross margin percentage for the second quarter was 52.7% compared to 52.4% in 2016. To help you understand the impact of Triad on our gross margins, historically Triad experienced gross margins in the range of 35% to 40%. We anticipate that a revenue scale and leveraging our global supply chain expertise, we can improve gross margins on Triad products over the next two to three years to between 43% and 47%. As a result, we anticipate that our blended gross margins for the year will be similar to 2016 but still within our long-term expected range of 52% to 54%.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of 2017 were $24 million or 39% of revenue compared to $22.2 million or 42% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP research and development expenses during the second quarter of 2017 were $9 million or 15% of revenue compared to $8 million or 15% of revenue during Q2 of 2016. The Q2 year-over-year increase in absolute dollars is due primarily to increases in salaries and wages, including incremental headcount from the Triad acquisition.

For the remainder of 2017, we expect R&D on a quarterly basis to increase in absolute dollars but to remain flat as a percentage of revenue as we invest in new product development to drive growth in 2018 and beyond.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2017 were $10.6 million or 17% of revenue compared to $10 million or 19% of revenue in Q2 2016. The modest year-over-year increase in dollar terms was driven primarily by incremental sales and marketing expense associated with the new Pakedge and Triad products as well as more general investments to expand in support our dealer network.

As a reminder, the annual CEDIA trade show is in September of this year. And as a result, we anticipate an increase in sales and marketing expenses of approximately $1 million in Q3 associated with this event.

Non-GAAP G&A expenses in Q2 were $4.5 million or 7% of revenue compared to $4.2 million or 8% of revenue in Q2 2016.

Our second quarter non-GAAP net income was $8.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million or $0.23 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016.

On a GAAP basis, our second quarter net income was $3.9 million or $0.15 per diluted share compared to net income of $524,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016.

We are pleased with our strong performance during the first half of the year and I want to highlight a few of the key metrics covering the first half of 2017.

Revenue of $111.6 million is up 16% over first half of 2016 with organic growth of 11%. Non-GAAP gross margins of 52.3% are within our long-term stated range of 52% to 54%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $47.3 million or 42% of revenue compared to 45% of revenue in the first half of 2016. Non-GAAP net income of $11.5 million results a net income margin of 10.3% compared to 6.7% in the first half of 2016 and positive cash flows from operations of $8.8 million, effectively funded the acquisition of Triad in just six months.

Our first half year performances strengthen our balance sheet and as of June 30, 2017, we had $64.9 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and net marketable securities, an increase of $9.6 million from the $55.3 million we reported as of March 31, 2017. Our cash balance reflects activities during the quarter including positive cash flow from operations of $6.4 million, capital purchases of $696,000, $0.2 million received from the exercise of stock options, and $529,000 in taxes paid on the net settlement of equity awards.

As of June 30, 2017, we do not have any bank debt and we have $30 million of available borrowing capacity under our credit facility. Our strong balance sheet and expected cash flows from operations enable us to continue to pursue growth through acquisitions and other investments that leverage our sales channel and are strategically aligned with our core business vision.

The number of fully diluted shares outstanding has increased from 25.7 million at March 31, 2017 to 26.4 million at June 30, 2017. This increase is due primarily to the increase in the average market closing price of our stock during the quarter. As a result, previously issued stock options which were excluded from the fully diluted share total are now included because the average market price of our stock exceeds their exercise price. As additional stock options vest and the market price of our stock remains above their exercise price, approximately 1 million additional shares could be included in the diluted share count.

Our EPS guidance takes into consideration this anticipated increase in fully diluted shares resulting from additional vesting and/or increasing market price of our stock.

Turning now to our forward looking guidance, we expect our revenue in the third quarter to be between $62.5 million and $64.5 million. We expect our non-GAAP net income for Q3 2017 to be between $6.4 million and $7.4 million or based on an expected 27.2 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be between $0.24 and $0.27 per fully diluted share.

For the full year of 2017, we raised our guidance and now expect revenue to be between $240.5 million and $244.5 million and we expect non-GAAP net income to be between $26.5 million and $28.5 million or based on an average expected 27.6 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the fourth quarter between $0.99 and $1.06 per fully diluted share.

Finally and as a reminder, Control4 does not provide forward guidance on GAAP net income because certain non-GAAP adjustments are inherently difficult to forecast, whereas others relate to the amortization or expensing of items tied to historical events. That said, our earnings release posted earlier today includes a detailed list of non-GAAP adjustments and a reconciliation between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income for Q2 2017 as well as our estimates of non-GAAP stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets reflected in our non-GAAP net income guidance for the third quarter of 2017.

We would now like to open the call for your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll first go to Rich Valera from Needham.

Rich Valera

Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Question on Triad, looks like you had a good solid performance there in the quarter, one, wanted to try to understand your thoughts on the impact that the Triad gross margin improvement could have on your overall gross margin as you look out to say 2018 and beyond? And then just want to get a sense if there was anything at all that surprised you about Triad in the first quarter you had it on board? Thanks. Hello?

Martin Plaehn

Surprised by anything? The gross margin impact for starting in the high 30's we expect to make progress as we scale the business, our cost is fixed, cost of manufacturing as well as with volume to get prices and process improvements. We believe that competitively and combining Triad products with other technologies from Control4 that we can preserve pricing naturally the future will determine how accurate we are on that.

Mark Novakovich

The only thing I would add, Martin is that, as we release new products in that family of the speaker family will have products that are more in the 40% plus margin range. And so that will help bring the overall margin up. So I think we've mentioned in our guidance that we anticipate that over the next two to three years that will see an improvement overall in the margin for the reasons Martin mentioned as well as through the introduction of new products.

Martin Plaehn

With regard to surprises, I would say that there were no material negative surprises either financially or logistically. Actually with any acquisition and integration, you always learn something from the teams and from the business data. We certainly did that. We feel that we have a very cohesive and integrated team. We're getting very solid co-operation and enthusiasm from our new staff members based in Portland and throughout the world from the Triad family. Dealers are embracing the stewardship that Control4 will carry for the Triad brand. And we're seeing good uptake of the products through our channel. And we're able to attract capacity manufacturing because Triad is built-to-order company and that's great.

Rich Valera

Got it. Wanted to get your thoughts on international opportunity, sounds like that business performed well and you have a presence obviously in many, many countries, but wanted to get your thought you have different levels of presence in certain countries you have relatively direct distribution arrangements as opposed to others that are completely kind of outsourcing. Just wanted to get a sense of where you see the opportunity to maybe increase your presence, what would be on sort of your short list of countries to potentially expand to or increase your presence take it to the next level perhaps like you did in Australia way back?

Martin Plaehn

We feel that the performance of our business is doing market ably better relative to our own expectations in those regions where we have direct presence and manage the dealer channel directly. Countries like the UK, Germany, China, Australia, Canada, we count that in the North America sector, but it's a non-US country. We have very good distributors in other regions. And right now we're really focused on growing large opportunity markets like Germany. We think there's more business for us to capture in the UK by optimizing our presence. Likewise China is a huge opportunity and we have a very strong small presence and we think that within those regions alone we can drive international growth along with more deeply and proactively supporting the existing distributors that we have. We, at this stage, for the balance of 2017 don't anticipate adding new geographic regions either via a distributor or via direct presence.

Mark Novakovich

And I would add that given how early we are in geographies like China, Australia and Germany that the opportunity there for growth is still significant. And for that reason we, as Martin has pointed out, are choosing to focus our resources on those markets in the foreseeable future. And also it's because the products that our current products and our future product roadmap align well with the needs of those locations.

Rich Valera

Got it. That's helpful. And finally wonder if you could give an update on your relationship with Toll Brothers, any sort of status how's that going in, is there any other opportunity in the new home construction market with other builders potentially beyond the Toll Brothers relationship you have?

Martin Plaehn

We continue to work closely with Toll Brothers working with their 300-plus community construction managers or site managers. I think both companies are pleased with the traction that we're getting. It's a multi-year relationship, we just extended it earlier this year for another three years. We're adding Pakedge high performance intelligent networking to that relationship. We think that new custom house either by national or regional builders is a durable opportunity for the near term let's say 18 to 24 months. We also think that new housing communities that have not yet been sold, including multi-dwelling high rise luxury apartments are also a significant opportunity. And we're beginning to improve our business practices in those opportunities. When we have material announcements, we'll make them but we continue to sort of advance those prophecies and opportunity mappings within our own company and team.

Rich Valera

Got it. Thank you. That's all for me.

And we'll now take a question from Saliq Khan from Imperial Capital.

Saliq Khan

Hi. Good evening guys.

Martin Plaehn

Hi.

Saliq Khan

Just a few questions from my end, Martin, could you talk about the trends you're seeing currently as it relates to the average transaction price within the home?

Martin Plaehn

From our business, we continue to see I would say very solid and consistent pricing. We are seeing an increase in larger projects in what we call rack share because we have a product portfolio in 2017 than we did in 2016 and 2015. But for our business, I would say that the transaction prices to us for small installations, medium installations and large ones are very economically stable. And we're expanding our share of projects as our product portfolio expands.

Saliq Khan

And then once again we saw the both on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis, the gross margin improved. What exactly was the expense discipline? Liked this improvement.

Mark Novakovich

So I think you asked about our gross margin, so obviously that takes into consideration selling price cost to get the product to the consumer or to the dealer as well as our manufacturing costs. And so in each of those areas we put a lot of effort into managing down those costs , our operations team on an annual basis negotiates with our contract manufactures to drive down production costs. We try to put a lot of attention into managing our inventory levels. So that we avoid having to expedite freight in to meet demand or on the converse having excess inventory that ultimately gets written off in the future.

So I think we're getting much better at that process. And then with the improved relationship with our dealers, with the strength of our products, we're, as Martin mentioned, we're not seeing any degradation of pricing and I think we've gotten better at determining what the right promotions are and programs to drive the relationship with our dealers as well as revenue levels. So I would say those are the kind of the three main drivers of gross margin. And as we've said before we're just getting into that long term range of 52% to 54%. We were there solidly in 2016. We've stayed there in 2017 and we think there's continued room for improvement in the kind of small step basis.

Saliq Khan

And Mark, when you talk about the topics that you have with the dealers, could you highlight a little bit what the competition looked like when it came to renegotiating what the dealers are getting compensated in the similar fashion they were before or the metrics now or the contract now is it more lucrative for you versus previously?

Martin Plaehn

Go ahead, Mark.

Mark Novakovich

Our business relationship for financial terms standpoint with our dealers has not changed. We have standard recommended MSRP, standard dealer pricing, very standard and uniformly applied business practices and terms of engagement between us and our dealers. We do spend a lot more time today because of the strength of our field organization and complimenting business processes on providing guidance to our dealers on where they are with their business, where they are with product line coverage and product line expertise. We help a lot with larger projects or more complicated projects from a design stand point and sometimes additional technical - enhance on resource to ensure customer satisfaction. In general I would say that we are just every - ninety days we have a punch list of the things that we want to improve within ourselves as we serve our dealers and our end customers and we are separately - I think our dealers are starting to say how can we do a better job, that what we do, so that they build stronger businesses for themselves and also end up with a growing businesses that helps support our growth.

Saliq Khan

And then Martin, if I could as I really see your partnerships in your ecosystem, roughly you go out [ph] to think the back half of last year. You guys became Comcast's first of our home automation partner. Can you give us an update on that partnership?

Martin Plaehn

Alright. Our partnership with Comcast really relates to how we work with their set top boxes and their DVRs and interacting with their entertainment products, not necessarily their XFINITY home platform. That business of them providing cable television entertainment signal to the home is an enormous business driving most of everything there and we continue to pay attention to that as well as their customers because the inner section with our business is meaningful. We have scores and scores of very large consumer electronic and consumer service partners in our device in SPBP ecosystem and we will continue to work with all those big partners who look at us as being the best at inner operability and the best at delivering whole home and entertainment automation experiences to end customers.

Saliq Khan

And just one last question on my end guys, with CDN [ph] being just around the corner, what can we expect from Control4 and does your strategy on how you are going after the - your customers, does that strategy evolve versus what it was previously to be able to extract more revenue, more contracts out of this conference?

Martin Plaehn

Well, we attend CDN every year since the founding. It is a large a trade show, it's very efficient for us to be there in a strong full context way. We will be having a dealer event on Wednesday afternoon. I think that is the 6th of September. The trade show floor opens on the 7th. We will have an extensive booth showing all of our wares and software staffed very rigorously and completely with experts, because we will be meeting with probably 1,500 to 2,200 independent dealers and probably several hundred perspective dealers that want to join the Control4 family. And when we get there should we have new product announcements and new service announcements and new programs. We will lay them out for our dealers and for the public at that time.

Saliq Khan

Thank you, guys.

And we will now go to Mike Koban from Raymond James.

Mike Koban

Hey guys, this Mike Koban on for Tavis Mccourt. Nice job. Thanks for taking my question. First, I just wanted to make sure I have understood the information us you gave us about Triad. So far this was the first four quarter of benefit and it was to 3.4 million. Is that correct?

Martin Plaehn

That's correct.

Mark Novakovich

Yes.

Mike Koban

And so - and what you are comparing that to is that in all of 2016, the company generated about 9 million, did I also get that correct?

Martin Plaehn

That's correct.

Mike Koban

Okay, alright great. Cool. And then so, just moving on from that, in general are you guys anticipating or can you quantify any kind of currency - foreign exchange impact that you are looking at in the second half?

Mark Novakovich

So if you'll - you recall, back in about this time in 2016 as when the dollar saw significant devaluation versus quite a few foreign currencies and for us, the Pound, the Euro, the Australian Dollar, the Canadian Dollar all came into play in terms of having an impact on our top line revenue because we price our sales in those markets in those local currencies. And so for Q3 of last year, Q4 of last year, in the first two quarters of this year, we were facing a head wind in terms of a comparable conversion of foreign exchange. Starting in the third quarter we will get a bit of a tail wind as we have seen some strengthening of those currencies relative to where they were at last year. So there will be a positive impact going into Q3 and Q4 not, not always substantial, somewhere between 5% and 10% depending on which currency you are looking at, but definitely a positive influence versus that head wind that we were facing last year.

Mike Koban

Great, thanks. And then finally is there anything unusual or anything atypical that you guys are seeing that's driving this operating leverage in the back half?

Mark Novakovich

No, we continue with the same philosophy that we have conservative view of our revenue opportunity. If we over achieve that gives us the ability to make decisions about either reinvesting in our business for growth or pushing that through to bottom line in Q2 we were - I would say that we are behind on a few spending initiatives and we will make some decisions I think in Q3 about whether to continue with those, but just normal course of business and disappoint around our spending behavior.

Mike Koban

Alright, great guys. Thanks a lot.

And we will now go to Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group.

Nehal Chokshi

Yeah. Thank you for taking my question. So, two things, one, do you have any thoughts on Lennar's recent successful partner with Amazon home services for inspiration to do yourselves smart home products. And I will follow up to that.

Martin Plaehn

I think that there are many, many builders and they will be many tens of thousands of homes and there will many, many choices of the types of products and the types of services needed to improve those products and to buy those products. We believe that every product that has electricity flowing through it whether that is from a battery or from AC or DC power is going to end up on a network and many of those are going to end up in connected homes. So everybody in the world is going to participate in this. Everybody participates in the un-connected world and we expect to continue to compete and provide premium services for intelligent lighting, multi-room audio and video, family room entertainment automation, very intelligent home networking that everybody needs and then have the leading open platform for inner operability across 10,000 devices. And we will continue to find opportunities and to work with builders, to work with home owners, to work with service providers and I think that Amazon stepping into the connected home is a great thing for visibility. Lennar looking at ways to embrace wireless technology is expected and everybody will have their approach to serve customers.

Nehal Chokshi

Okay, great. And then the flip side of that question is that prime day was a smashing success for eco related sales. There has been a lot of speculation that eco related sales is at least minimally a short-term positive of Control4 and potentially a long-term positive for Control4. Do you have any additional anecdotal story to share? I know you did share some a couple of quarters ago about that influx of devices being sold, eco devices being installed indeed helping with Control4's business.

Martin Plaehn

Well, voice input is certainly a very important addition and recent addition to that portfolio of interaction with smart devices and whole home automation. Control4 has a very deep integration with Alexa and the Amazon Echo. The product itself, they're backend APIs as well as working with their team and collaborating on new functionality. We have over 10,000 existing customers, Control4 customers that use Alexa on a daily basis within their home to control Control4 automation experiences. We see that growing, we see the usage very consistently and frequently and increasing. We designed our integration with Alexa to be such that a Control4 customer could buy an Alexa from Amazon, take delivery of it and install it themselves and then tune the way they speak or the use of synonyms themselves, so that the integration of Alexa with Control4 at the base level does not need a dealer. So we got good velocity and consumers get interested and engaged with their modern connected voice driven home. We expect to stay abreast of what Amazon is doing. We think it's good sunshine on our section of the industry and we don't view it as threatening.

Nehal Chokshi

Okay, thank you very much.

And we'll now go to Jayant Ishwar from Singular Research.

Jayant Ishwar

Thank you. Great quarter. One question, what were the organic growth rate for the quarter on the revenue side?

Mark Novakovich

So for the second quarter it was 11%.

Jayant Ishwar

And for the first half?

Mark Novakovich

Say it again?

Jayant Ishwar

For the first half of the year?

Martin Plaehn

The line quality is really poor. It's hard to hear you.

Jayant Ishwar

I mean, what was the rate the first six months?

Mark Novakovich

So six months versus three months, it was similar in the first quarter of the year as well.

Jayant Ishwar

Okay, great. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We'll go to Jack Van Rod [ph] from Maxim Group.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Nehal filled in for my questions, so I think I'm good with my questions. Great quarter, by the way.

Mark Novakovich

Thank you.

Martin Plaehn

Alright, this is Martin Plaehn. Thank you very much for joining us this afternoon and following Control4. We look forward to the second half of 2017 and kick starting 2018. The opportunity for the connected home is bountiful and we're going after our share of it. Thank you.

