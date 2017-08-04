Corium International's (CORI) CEO Peter Staple on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Robert Breuil - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Staple - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Serge Belanger - Needham

Bill Tanner - Cantor Fitzgerald

David Steinberg - Jefferies

Steve Brozak - WBB

Operator

I'd now like to hand the conference call over to Mr. Robert Breuil, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Robert Breuil

Thank you, John. Good afternoon and welcome to our third fiscal quarter of 2017 conference call. As a reminder, our fiscal year ends on September 30. Joining me today on the call is Peter Staple, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Peter will begin with an overview of developments in our business. Our comments will be followed by Q&A session.

During the course of today's call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements, including comments on our business and financing strategies, financial and operating performance and expectations, operating cost and expenses, product pipeline, clinical trial and regulatory timing and associated resource requirements, regulatory pathways and timelines for our developing programs, the achievements of clinical and commercial milestones, the outlook for our products, program and potential partnerships and the advancement in our technologies and our proprietary co-developed and partnered products and product candidate.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from those suggested by these statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2016 and our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 12, 2017 for some of the important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations, including any forward-looking statements made on this call. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to account for or reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Peter Staple. Peter?

Peter Staple

Thank you, Bubba and good afternoon. And welcome everyone, especially our new investors. In the third fiscal quarter we made very important steps forward in our business and I'll start with our Corplex Donepezil program.

This is our once a week patch delivering the most commonly prescribed medication for Alzheimer's patients. As we reviewed in our call in May, our pilot bioequivalence or BE study of Donepezil was highly successful. It exceeded our expectations by meeting the primary criteria for bioequivalence to oral Aricept at the pilot stage, whereas we would not typically expect to achieve bioequivalence until the pivotal stage.

The study also demonstrated a very favorable tolerability profile, including a fourfold reduction in nausea with Corplex Donepezil compared to oral Aricept. Bobby Singh, our chief technology officer and head or R&D presented the results of the study on July 18th at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in London.

Based on those results we've made the necessary preparations for our pivotal BE study. And in our press release earlier today, we announced that we've initiated recruitment and screening of subjects for that trial.

We have successfully completed our manufacturing scale of activities and are currently producing clinical supplies for the study. We are using the same clinical site including the same trained personnel, as we used in the successful pilot trial.

The protocol has been approved by the IRB and we expect to begin dosing before the end of September. This pivotal study has a two way randomized crossover design comparing the pharmacokinetics of our once weekly Corplex Donepezil candidate with a daily oral Aricept, after the treatment have reached steady state.

It is more straightforward than the successful pilot study which was a three way randomized crossover with two different size patch candidates. We expect to enroll about 86 healthy subjects in the pivotal study and are targeting to have about a 66 completed the trial.

As a reminder, we enrolled 60 subjects in the longer pilot study of which 50 completed the trial. We anticipate announcing topline results for the pivotal BE study in the first calendar quarter of 2018. And we're on track for our NDA submission later next year.

In addition to initiating the pivotal study and manufacturing the registration batches, we are preparing for it and in some cases already conducting the supporting activities that are generally required for a transdermal patch regulatory submissions, including skin tolerability assessments.

Based on the studies, we've completed to date including over 500 clinical patch applications. We are confident in our ability to successfully execute on these supportive activities.

We will soon be reviewing the results of our pilot bioequivalence study with the FDA to provide the agency with an update on our program. As a reminder, we've previously received written FDA guidance on our study design and the bioequivalence space development pathway and the results from our recent pilot study for further support the validity of this approach.

We're also actively pursuing discussions on Corplex Donepezil with potential commercialization partners, focusing on several geographic areas. We have a robust and active process and we're continuing to target, completing one or more deals in calendar 2017.

The company we were talking to view the pilot is very positive and they recognize the sizable market opportunity represented by the product. Their assessment is an important part by key presidents that have created an awareness of the value of improved dosage forms in this growing disease category.

First, the Exelon patch, which represented a change from a twice day capsule to a once a day patch. And second, the Namenda XR extended release capsule, a change from a twice a day pill to a once a day pill. The daily Exelon patch achieved peak global sales in excess of a $1 billion, while daily Namenda XR achieved sales of over $750 million in the U.S. alone. In each case while the original dosage form was available at a low cost generic alternative. As a reminder, Donepezil has about five times the number of prescriptions in the U.S as rivastigmine, the active ingredient in Exelon.

Our development of the Corplex Donepezil patch involves important technical breakthroughs in patch formulation and design that enable sustained delivery with a targeted seven day pharmacokinetic profile of a drug that is very difficult to formulate using other technologies.

We have filed patent applications that we expect will provide several layers of intellectual property protection for these innovations. For example, we have nine U.S. patent filings and five PCT filings that cover the transferable Donepezil products, methods and treatment, formulation compositions, patch components and design.

This IP protection is layered on top of our strong foundation of manufacturing know how for complex transferable products. We've applied these specialized capabilities in novel ways to develop and manufacture the once weekly Corplex Donepezil product.

Based on these factors, we expect there will be a number of important and durable elements of exclusivity protecting our product well beyond any regulatory exclusivity grid.

As we've discussed in our prior calls, we have made Corplex Donepezil our first priority. We're concentrating our clinical development resources on this product. We continue preclinical formulation and feasibility work on additional product candidates, focusing on drugs that we've identified as having high commercial potential, including those that may be eligible for bioequivalence pathway.

We will evaluate these against each of our other pre-clinical and clinical stage programs, including Memantine to determine the priority for advancing the next product candidates into the clinic, based on which of them provides the best commercial opportunities.

Turning to our partner focused business. We have a number of important developments this year. Our partner Agile Therapeutics has resubmitted their NDA on the Twirla contraceptive patch and the FDA last week notified Agile of its acceptance of the resubmitting NDA for review, with a PDUFA date of December 26 2017, meaning that Twirla is now on track for possible approval later this year.

As a reminder, Corium is the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of this product for Agile. Our team at Corium completed the CMC related work and documentation required for the Agile submission, including production of a registration batch and we're working closely with Agile on preparations for approval and commercialization of the product.

We believe that following its approval Twirla can be a substantial driver of new revenue growth for our base business. The commercial potential for new dosage forms of contraceptives has been well-established with products like [indiscernible] and NuvaRing.

Following the recent extension of our supply agreement with Procter & Gamble, we've taken steps to expand our capacity for manufacturing Crest Whitestrips for P&G. in order to meet the growing demand for these products. We also are continuing our collaborative efforts to bring new oral care products to the market with P&G.

Additionally, as we discussed, we have consolidated most of the generic products in our partner business by expanding our relationship with Mayne Pharma. Mayne is now our partner on the marketed generic clonidine and Fentanyl transdermal system, as well as a motion sickness patch for which an NDA is pending. We also have coded on the program for generic transferable product with another partner and have initiated bioequivalence studies for that product.

To provide further support for our development programs, we completed a successful follow on offering of common stock in May, raising $40.3 million in gross proceeds, including the full exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional shares.

With the financing our cash balance on June 30 was $66.6 million. This provide us with the resources to complete our clinical, manufacturing and other work to support the Corplex Donepezil program, as well as our formulation work on new transferable candidates.

In addition, we're very pleased to have the continued support of several leading Life Science investors who each now have major positions in Corium, including Essex Woodlands, Receptor Advisors [indiscernible] Capital. In recognition of our growing shareholder value, Corium also joined the Russell 3000 Index in June, further broadening our base of participating investors.

In summary, we're continuing to execute on our plan. We've achieved key milestones in leveraging our technology into late stage product candidates with significant market potential and we continue to drive toward additional achievements that create value in our programs and in the company.

I'll turn the call over now to our CFO, Bubba Breuil, who review our financial results. Bubba?

Robert Breuil

Thank you, Peter. And again, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder today we will be discussing results for the third fiscal quarter and first nine months of our current fiscal year both of which ended on June 30 2017.

Moving forward, I will simply use the word year to refer to our fiscal year, 2016 and 2017 to refer to our most recent and current fiscal year and the quarter to refer to the third quarter of our fiscal 2017.

Today we reported total revenues of $8.1 million for the quarter compared with $10.6 million for the same period in 2016, of that total, product revenues for the quarter were $5.9 million compared with $7.3 million for the same period in 2016.

The $1.4 million decrease in product revenue was primarily driven by a $1.8 million decrease in our Clonidine revenues and a $1.1 million decrease in our Fentanyl revenues, which were partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in our revenues from Crest Whitestrips.

While product revenues for all three product lines were up significantly from the second quarter of 2017, we expect the generic products to continue to remain at levels lower than prior years due to increased competition.

Due to these trends and generics, we expect total product revenues for 2017 to be roughly 10% lower than those for 2016, despite the strong growth in demand for Proctor & Gamble Whitestrips.

Contract, research and development revenues were $1.9 million for the quarter, similar to $2 million for the same period in 2016 with the mix of programs contributing at different level due to changing stages of development. We expect full year contract R&D revenues to be substantially higher in 2017 than they were in 2016.

I like to point out, that we have consecutively grown our total revenues each quarter this year and we expect the sequential growth rate in our fourth quarter revenue to be even higher. Taking together, we expect full year revenues to be within 5% of our 2016 total revenue.

Cost of contract R&D revenues was $3 million for the quarter compared with $2.7 million for the same period in 2016, driven by the corresponding changes in our contract R&D revenues that I described earlier.

Research and development expenses for our proprietary programs were $9.1 million for the quarter, up from $5.5 million for the same period in 2016. This increase was driven by a $5.8 million increase in funding for our lead Alzheimer's program Corplex Donepezil, primarily related to the preparations for the pivotal study being initiated this quarter.

This increased investment was partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease in spending on our other proprietary programs as we prioritize Corplex Donepezil ahead of our other self-funded program.

As development in Corplex Donepezil enters the pivotal stage which requires significant manufacturing and other supportive activities, our investment in proprietary R&D will continue to increase substantially.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $3.3 million, up slightly from $3.1 million for the same period in 2016. As we continue phase in for Sarbanes-Oxley and other compliance requirements, and as we expand our partnering efforts, we expect G&A expenses will increase modestly going forward.

Net loss for the quarter was $13.4 million or $0.43 per share based on $31.5 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the quarter. This compares with a net loss of $7.5 million or $0.34 per share based on $22.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the same period of 2016.

As of Jan 30 2017 there were 35.7 million shares of our common stock outstanding, which reflects the issuance of 6.4 million shares in connection with our public offering in May of this year. As a result, direct comparisons of first year amount between periods may not be that useful to investors.

We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalent of $66.6 million, compared to $40.6 million at March 31 2017. During the quarter, our public offering yielded net proceeds of $37.6 million. Without this financing, we would use $11.6 million cash during the quarter.

As Peter mentioned earlier, we now have sufficient cash to complete the pivotal trial for our Corplex Donepezil program and we are planning to secure one or more partnerships later this calendar year that we expect will provide sufficient support through the planned filing of our NDA in the second half of calendar 2018 and beyond.

I'd like to now turn to the results for the 9 months ended June 30 2017. Total revenues for the 9 months ended June 30 2017 were $22.4 million compared with $25.1 for the same period in 2016, of that total, product revenues for the 9 months ended June 30 2017 were $16.3 million compared with $18.9 million for the same period in 2016.

The decrease in product revenues is primarily driven by a $6.4 million decrease in our generic product sales, including the lack of shipments of fentanyl during the second fiscal quarter of 2017. These decreases were partially offset by a $3.7 million increase in sales of Crest Whitestrips and Procter & Gamble.

As mentioned in last quarter's call, we have nearly reached our production capacity for Whitestrips. But we are in the process of adding capacity that we expect to be operational in the second half of fiscal 2018.

Contract, research and development revenues were $5.3 million for the nine months that June 30th 2017 compared with $4.2 million for the same period in 2016. The increase in revenues was primarily a result of a $1.8 million increase in revenues from our Agile relationship and a $0.4 million increase in revenues from our late stage development program.

These increases were partially offset by reductions totaling $1.1 million, primarily driven by program reaching completion of various stages of development. Cost of contract R&D revenues was $7.9 million for the nine months ended June 30 2017 compared with $8.6 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in the cost of contract R&D revenues was primarily driven by a $2 million decrease resulting from programs reaching completion of various stages of development, which was partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in costs related to our advancement for the Twirla development program.

Research and development expenses for our proprietary programs were $22.7 million for the 9 months ended June 30 2017, up from $15.6 million for the same period in 2016. This increase was driven by a $13.5 million increase in funding for our Corplex Donepezil program, primarily related to our recently completed pilot study, as well as the preparations for our pivotal study that we are initiating this quarter. This increase investment was partially offset by $6.4 million decrease in our other proprietary program as we made Corplex Donepezil our highest priority.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months that in June 30 2017 were $9.3 million, up slightly from $9.1 million for the same period in 2016. Net loss for the nine months ended June 30 2017 was $43.9 million or $1.30 per share, compared with a net loss of $27.4 million or a $1.23 per share during the same period in 2016.

Again, there was an increase in the number of shares between the two periods, due primarily to our financing earlier this year.

I will turn the call back over to Peter. Peter?

Peter Staple

Thank you, Bubba. As we look forward in calendar 2017 in 2018, we see a number of key milestones ahead. Dosing in our Donepezil pivotal study later this quarter, with data coming in the first quarter of 2018 and an NDA filing later in 2018.

Partnering from a position of strength in terms of data, cash free resources and a strong product value proposition, supporting Agile's reparations for possible approval of Twirla this December and expanding and advancing our pipeline of proprietary and partnered programs. We are excited about our recent achievements and even more excited about the accomplishments to come. We look forward to reporting on our continued progress.

Operator, we can now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Serge Belanger of Needham.

Serge Belanger

Hi, good afternoon. Just a couple of questions for me on the Corplex Donepezil patch, Peter you mentioned an upcoming FDA meeting to review. I guess the pilot trial results. Any idea on the timing of this meeting and do you expect any changes to the protocol of the pivotal study as an outcome of that meeting?

Peter Staple

Yeah, we have the meeting, on the calendar it's going to be later this month and we don't expect any change in the protocol. We have reviewed the study design with the FDA in the past. The main purpose of it is to review the results from our pilot study, which are supportive of what we had rejected last year when we went to them with the results and got their guidance on the bioequivalence pathway. So we would not expect to have a revision in the protocol.

Serge Belanger

Okay. And then you talked about potential partnerships, one or two in some ex-U.S. regions. Have you had any discussions at this point with - on the clinical requirements for filing outside the U.S. and in Europe or anywhere else?

Peter Staple

We have had discussions with regulatory agencies. In European countries we've initiated discussions and Asia as well and we've gotten preliminary guidance in European countries that bioequivalence pathway is available. We are in the process of getting guidance on Japan.

Serge Belanger

Okay. All right. That's all for me. Great progress.

Peter Staple

Thank you, Serge.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bill Tanner of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Bill Tanner

Thanks for taking the questions. So I have a few for you Peter. One, you mentioned the pivotal is going to be at a single site and it's the same site where the pilot was done and this is something that the FDA is okay with, as it relates to a pivotal a single site. I'm guessing that would fix it - since it's the same site you did the pilot anything like that, like bias things in your favor?

Peter Staple

Actually they expect bioequivalence to be as single site. It's very common and it also has the effect of - we don't have to go through the same training of the personnel. So it's a lot of efficiencies built into it, but it is what the FDA usually sees for bioequivalence.

Bill Tanner

Got it. And then as it relates to your partnership, is - now that I've heard you explicitly say, but is the U.S. off the table or is the lease off the table over the nearer term?

Peter Staple

We are talking with parties about partnerships and in different geographic areas including the U.S. So U.S. is not off the table, it is a subject of discussions and is something that we are exploring.

Bill Tanner

Got it. And doing - having these discussions and maybe having some ink I guess before the phase 3 data or before the pivotal data rather, kind of how would suggest confidence that it's going to be successful. Obviously if it's not successful, I guess, the deal would be off, but I'm assuming that this wouldn't put you in any better negotiating position if you waited for the data?

Peter Staple

I think the prospective partners have had a chance to look at the data from a pilot study and go through with us and if you - here be with us that we have substantially de-risk the pivotal study.

And so the opportunity is already there for partnering with the data we've done in place. So waiting until we have pivotal data doesn't necessarily translate into a radically different type of deal. And we have partners who are interested now.

Bill Tanner

And they could you just remind us you know, one consideration maybe you know, both with Alzheimer's [indiscernible] and you know maybe they have an favorable skin. So just remind us know what made - any kind of obstacles or hurdles or anything to mindful of the hurdles it relates to how such people might react to a passing if there would be types of patients that might not be well suited for that?

Peter Staple

We've looked at that Bill in the context of our pilot study. We had a range of ages, people from young age, but most of them were over - 80% of them were over 45 I believe. And we did not see any effects in terms of the PK profile based on age.

Older people and younger people had the same essentially PK profile. We did not see any impact on skin irritation. In fact, if anything older subjects had a better skin tolerability profile than some of the younger subjects. Bill, we've also done work prior to the pilot study, we've done a number of Phase 1 studies and saw the same - had a same observations.

Bill Tanner

Got it. Okay. And then maybe the last question and maybe it's hard for you to answer, you may not want to answer it, in any kind of detail. But just thinking about the partnerships, I guess, they could any structured in many different ways and if you have any comments as to that, maybe you know more upfront, maybe more - maybe more opportunity with sales and you know, it is a good opportunity and perhaps with the company better capitalized to advance the pipeline, just maybe general high level thoughts on that?

Peter Staple

Yeah, Bill, it be premature to get into any potential deal terms or structures at this point where we're - what we're looking for is to maximize the value of the product and the commercialization of the product. There are lots of different ways to skin a cat and we are open to exploring the ones that provide the most value for the company and have the best - present the best opportunity for their product.

Bill Tanner

Got it. Okay. All right, thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Steinberg of Jefferies.

David Steinberg

Yes, thanks. First on generics though I know you talked about some of the revenues and the impact from changing partners and also you know, just generic pricing in general. I was just curious. When you forecast your generic products are you incorporating some of the recent changes in the buying groups in the consortiums? This seems to be another leg down in generic pricing in the second half of the year and I think you've accurately forecasted that?

And then secondly, back to the partnerships. Peter, I think at the end of your remarks you mentioned, I don't know whether is milestones or expected milestones, the things that you hope to do, one of them was the quote was you know, discussing from a position of partnering, -from a position of strength with potential partners. Does that mean that you still have some items you want to accomplish to further your bargaining position or is that where you think you are right now?

And then related to that, I know the company talking for a very long time about partnering this asset and just curious you know, are you at the term sheet stage and related to that, you know, do you just want to do one partnership or you consider doing a couple with two different company? Thanks.

Robert Breuil

I'll take your first one David, and thanks for joining the call. As I thought from your note this morning and I know you understand this better than anyone else. We are not market tracing. We rely on our partner's, expertise, their forecasts. They're usually pretty good with us in terms of giving us a longer range view.

But we don't control that. They make as you know quarterly decision on pricing with their contracting. All we know is what they order from us and what they say they need to turn the faded [ph] stock. That's why I mentioned in the call in the Q2 we didn't ship any [indiscernible] because that's what the partner told us they needed.

So we have very little control over that part of the business, which is why we are focusing on our own products and obviously the Whitestrips products which are growing incredibly well as opposed to the generic which are as you noted in your note this morning under increasing deflationary pressure. I'll Peter answer the…

Peter Staple

Yeah. David on your question about partnering, to comment about partnering from a position of strength really it was a reference to where we are now, that where we expect to be and what we are - what we refer to there is from a standpoint of data, our pilot study was more successful, the risk of pivotal was - put us in a more strong position than we expected to be. And at this stage we have cash balance to manage the pivotal study timing to drive the program forward.

We have a market opportunity that I think is being validated, it's been validated by our own research, being validated by partners we're talking to and our IP position is strong as well. So we are in a position of strength now, that we expect to be in a position of strength in the future.

In terms of progress, again it's always premature to talk about potential timing for deals before they happen. As you and I both know, a deal is done when the ink is on paper, but we do have very active discussions going on.

There is a potential that we could do several deals in different geographic territories. There is also potential that there could be a global deal. So that's a situation that we are looking at and evaluating.

David Steinberg

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steve Brozak of WBB.

Steve Brozak

Hey, congratulations on all this good news. One question, you've talked about partners and the potential for partner's and you know being able to deal with them from a position of strength right now. Given the fact that you've got commercial products continuously coming or working right now and coming into the future.

Have any of your potential partners talk about future potential partnerships in going forward and on other product lines, because obviously your skill is in turning these products into new products. Can you give us any color on that? And I've got one follow up please.

Peter Staple

Yes, thanks Steve. I'll take that. We do have discussions with partners on other products beyond Corplex Donepezil, did not want to suggest that was the only focus in our deal discussions. I think what we've done with Corplex Donepezil has raised awareness of opportunities in other areas and we do have partners interested in new products beyond Corplex Donepezil.

Obviously people are going to address to the one that's closest to going to the FDA with the filing and closest to the market, but it had raised awareness of other opportunities out there, both with drugs that are still on patent, as well as drugs that are now up at.

Steve Brozak

Okay. That's a good an expected response. Looking at on the Corplex side, on the clinician, we've talked about this in the past, how much clinicians or caregivers really appreciate the ability that you know you're talking about a new type of technology.

What can you tell us about what the additional clinical feedback has been and specifically on what are these docs looking for into the future? And if you can give us on color on that it would be also greatly appreciated? I'll hop back on the queue. Thank you.

Peter Staple

Sure, Steve. We've done surveys and market research, quantitative research with about 300 high prescribers for Alzheimer's patients. We've also done research with over 300 caregiver's, people who take care of Alzheimer's patients, normally family members. And we presented the Corplex Donepezil product profile to them and what they indicated was first of all 84% said they would definitely or probably prescribe the product if there was physicians or use the product with their loved ones with their caregivers, a very strong positive response. So it was actually 87% for caregivers.

And the reasons cited were primarily the weekly dosing, enabling more straightforward compliance, adherence to therapy, avoiding swallowing issues with patients, as patients get more advanced they have more trouble swallowing, become more agitated.

And even though in our survey we told people to assume that there was not a GI benefit in terms of reducing GI side effects. The people we talked to said well, in the past we believe that product will reduce GI effects. And we've seen with our initial data that is - we've seen a significant reduction in nausea in our bioequivalence study with candidates of healthy subjects. But it is an indication.

So it's really the weekly dosing is viewed as a as a major game changer. And that's why Namenda XR is going from a twice a day to a once a today pill. It's been very successful. And you know, the patch format has been very successful with Exelon even those it's one to day patch.

So those are what we hear and when we've tested it with further discussions, it's been borne out. And as we talk to partners they're seeing the same thing.

Steve Brozak

Well, look again congrats on all the developments and I'm really looking forward obviously to the success in the next calls. Thank you.

Peter Staple

Thank you, Steve.

Operator

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions in the queue. I'd like to hand the conference back over for closing remarks.

Operator

Peter Staple

Thank you again everyone for joining us this afternoon. I especially like to thank our stockholders for your continued support and our employees for your hard work and your innovation. We look forward to speaking with you again soon and will be attending several conferences in September. Both the Cantor Fitzgerald and the Rodman & Renshaw investor conference is in New York and in the Mizuho's even conference in Boston. For those attending those conferences, we look forward to seeing you there, if not sooner. Operator, could you please conclude the conference call.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for attending today's conference. This concludes the program. You will disconnect. Good day.

