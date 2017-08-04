ILG's (ILG) CEO Craig Nash on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ILG, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Lily Arteaga - VP, Investor Relations

Craig Nash - Chairman, President and CEO

Bill Harvey - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Patrick Scholes - SunTrust

Chris Agnew - MKM Partners

Lily Arteaga

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Craig Nash, our Chairman, President and CEO. Craig?

Craig Nash

Thanks, Lily, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining ILG's second quarter 2017 earnings call. We are very pleased with the results for the quarter and are on track to meet our targets for the year.

Revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter were $450 million and $82 million, respectively. As expected, Vistana made a significant contribution to the results. Results for the quarter reflect the successful execution of our Vacation Ownership growth strategy across our branded platform.

Assuming we had owned Vistana for the entire quarter in 2016, consolidated timeshare contract sales were $123 million, up 21% when compared to last year. This robust performance which comes on the back of a 17% year-over-year pro forma increase in Q2 2016 is primarily driven by strong sales of the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas and Sheraton Flex. These attractive products have boosted same-store sales and have also contributed to the ramp of the new galleries, notably those located at the Westin Maui Hotel and the recently opened Westin Nanea Resort.

Over 50% of this growth came from new buyers. Total consolidated timeshare contract sales to new buyers increased 130 basis points to 46%. Tour flow increased 15% in the quarter, again on a pro forma basis, primarily reflecting the success of marketing initiatives focused on new buyers and the opening of the Westin Nanea.

Volume per guest was up 5% reflecting a 2% increase in average transaction price due to robust sales of the high value Westin Nanea inventory, as well as a 40 basis point improvement in close rate. All these metrics also assume we owned Vistana for the entire period in Q2 of 2016. We are pleased that we've been able to maintain healthy overall VPG even with the strong new buyer tour flow.

On the exchange side, Interval International continued to strengthen its portfolio of resorts. In the second quarter 75% of our new affiliations were international, with resorts located in seven countries. We enlisted new clients and expanded long-standing relationships with several great partners, notably the Solmar Group and Eco Vacation Club, which added properties in Cabos San Lucas Mexico and Manly Beach in Sydney Australia, respectively.

We also continue to focus on enhancing the value proposition we offer to our members. In early June, we broadened our suite of products by introducing hotel exchange, which allows gold and platinum members to trade their weeks or points for stays at hotels and resorts around the world.

We know that members of our proprietary clubs placed great value and ability to exchange for stays at hotels affiliated with their respective loyalty programs. We are now offering a similar alternative to all Interval upgraded members. It is still early days but the product adoption has exceeded our expectations so far.

Aqua-Aston, our rental management business posted robust revenue growth driven by 14.7% increase in RevPAR, primarily reflecting the contribution of reflagged and renovated properties in Hawaii, which are commending higher rates than last year.

Let me now turn to the integration of Vistana. In the second quarter, we made considerable progress in the reorganization of the VO segment to bring higher Vacation Ownership in Vistana under common leadership in all operating areas.

We continued to focus on harmonization of the workforce and processes, building the foundation to leverage our competencies across the brands and expedite the roll out of initiatives that drive overall performance.

In terms of revenue enhancements, we are beginning to leverage programs in place at Vistana, which had not been able to fully develop due to its smaller scale. We expect this will result in faster product deployment, as well as enhance revenue management, as we improve club inventory modernization and rentals unsolved interest.

Our cost avoidance initiatives are focused on optimizing skill sets, organizational structures and technology. We anticipate efficiencies in real estate, supplier relationships and sharing of development resources. Vistana’s scale and experience also benefits us from the financing perspective. We expect to include HVO receivables in our next securitization enabling us to monetize these assets.

Through the combination of the initiatives underway at VO segment, as well as revenue enhancements and efficiencies across the broader portfolio, we are on target to achieve a run rate of $21 million in adjusted EBITDA synergies by full year through.

Following the one-year anniversary of our transformational Vistana acquisition, I would like to highlight our unique position in the shared ownership industry. We have leading positions across all our businesses and long-term exclusive global licenses to three upper upscale hospitality brands in Vacation Ownership.

We have a diverse portfolio of complementary businesses with significant synergies across the companies. We have world-class resorts in some of the most desirable destinations in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

Significant percentage of our profitability is derived from recurring fee-based revenue streams and our exchange business has proven to be resilient in adverse economic cycles. We have a long and successful track record of developing world-class properties, as well as the team with considerable experience executing on strategic opportunities. We have significant embedded inventory available on existing properties and through conversions of owned hotels. And finally, we are investing to drive revenue growth and enhance cash flow and ROIC through our capital efficient inventory sourcing model.

At our recent Investor Day, we laid out the strategy and long-term targets, which will drive sustainable long-term value for shareholders, as we leverage our competitive advantages and core strengths.

First, our primary strategic focus is driving VO sales and related club, rental management and consumer financing revenue. This growth will be driven organically through the debt development of approximately $6.7 billion in sales value of our current inventory and development pipeline, and supported by existing and recently opened sales galleries. This is an enviable position, as we do not have the source development assets or partners to deliver on our plan. However, we are exploring third-party opportunities to complement our plan with just-in-time inventory in new locations that add marketing distribution points.

Secondly, we're concentrating on driving continued efficiencies in our business. To this end, we are working on realizing the revenue enhancements, cost avoidance and financing efficiencies, I just discussed, with respect to the integration of Vistana and HVO. In addition, across our family of companies, we are continuously working on initiatives to leverage technology and call center infrastructure, as well as to optimize inventory utilization.

Thirdly, we are keenly focused on enhancing customer engagement through innovation and expansion of our product offerings. We are also leveraging technology to deliver personalized content and foster community and brand loyalty.

Finally, our long-term plan is supported by well-balanced capital allocation strategy. Our board regularly reviews this strategy with the goal of maximizing long-term shareholder value through investing in organic growth, pursuing selective M&A opportunities and returning cash to shareholders.

Our plan is founded on investment in our business through the expansion of the existing resorts and conversion of owned hotels. This self-sourced just-in-time inventory model gives us total control of the development in sales process and enables us to match inventory levels with expected sales velocity. This allows us to retain the attractive development margin, as well as the fee-based club, rental and management revenues, and high margin consumer financing business.

In terms of M&A, while we are focused on the integration of Vistana, we are continuously evaluating all options to maximize shareholder value, including M&A opportunities. We have a long track record of executing our strategic and accretive transactions.

As you know, ILG has been at the forefront of consolidation in the industry, completing eight transactions in the last 10 years. Our experienced management team in close collaboration with our independent board is continuously analyzing value enhancing opportunities.

With respect to returning capital to shareholders, management and the board regularly review decisions and policies based on our strategic plan. Following the transformational of Vistana acquisition and given the strong confidence in the future earnings and cash flow of the business. Earlier this year the board increased the dividend by 25%. Our current annual dividend is approximately $75 million.

Going forward, we stated that over a multiyear period, we expect to keep the dividend payout roughly proportional to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growth. Under our share repurchase plan, we expect to repurchase stock to offset dilution of stock-based compensation plans and execute buybacks on an opportunistic basis.

Over the last 18 months we have generated $203 million in free cash flow, after investing $400 million in the business. During this period we returned $193 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, nearly the totality of our free cash flow.

Now let me turn to our long-term goals, our plan and particular the 2020 targets introduced at our recent Investor Day are supported by the well-defined growth strategy I just outlined. For next three years we expect consolidated contract sales to grow at the CAGR of 12% to 19%, resulting in $680 million to $800 million in VOI sales.

We anticipate revenues, excluding cost reimbursements to grow at the CAGR of 7% to 9%. We expect adjusted EBITDA will increase at the CAGR of 11% to 14%, yielding $480 million to $520 million, reflecting topline growth, as well as efficiencies leveraged across the businesses. From 2017 to 2020, we anticipate cumulative free cash flow to be in the range of $850 million to $900 million, even after investing a total of $900 million to $950 million in inventory and CapEx.

In 2020, we expect ROIC to be between 24% and 26%, up from 16% forecast for 2017. This robust increase results primarily from strong earnings growth, as well as the reduction in years of inventory on the balance sheet from approximately four to a target of two as we deliver on our just-in-time inventory sourcing strategy.

In summary, we have exciting growth plan and are very well-positioned to execute and create significant value for our shareholders.

And now I will turn the call over to Bill to take us through the financials. Bill?

Bill Harvey

Thank you, Craig. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me start by mentioning that as expected results for the quarter significantly benefited from the including of Vistana following the acquisition. The transaction closed on May 11th, so Vistana’s results are included for 50 days in Q2 2016. In addition, the results reflect our frontloaded investment plans.

As we have outlined as part of our overall strategy to grow VO sales this year-over-year boosting our sales and marketing infrastructure through the opening of four additional sales centers. In the first six months of the year, we have built the Westin Nanea and the Westin Los Cabos Gallery concurrently with the resorts. On the HVO side, we reopened our Bonita Springs Gallery and standalone center in the heart of Key West.

Our sales and marketing teams have also been busy with the launch this quarter of two new products to design to provide customers increase flexibility, while optimizing our inventory pricing. We introduced the Hyatt Residence Club portfolio program, a multisite points club which encompasses nine HVO boutique properties on the mainland. We started selling the club at our Florida sales centers and Westin launched in San Antonio. We plan to roll out at other sales galleries throughout the year.

At the end of the quarter, we introduced another points club, Westin Aventuras, design to build on the appeal of Mexican vacations at our Westin VO resorts. The club currently includes inventory from the Westin Los Cabos and our plan is to extend it to our Westin properties in Cancún, as well as other Mexican resorts thereafter. We are currently selling it out of the [ph] Mexican Del Mar (16:44) and Los Cabos property, as well as at our Desert Willow and Mission Hills Resorts in California.

As part of our overall long-term VO sales strategy and particularly given the opening of resorts in exciting new destinations, we are also boosting our efforts to gradually augment sales to new buyers. To this end, we have increased our investment in targeted marketing channels, such as preview packages, hotel integration programs and off-premise contact points.

In addition, in the first half of the year, we have made considerable investments in the build out conversion of our VO properties. The majority of the inventory spend is associated with Westin Nanea property and Ka'anapali Beach in Maui. As many of you know, the first phase of this spectacular resort opened in April and we expect the full 390 units to be completed by the end of the year.

We have also recently completed the Westin Los Cabos and started the conversion of our Sheraton Resort located at the base of mountain Steamboat Springs and are working on the expansion of the Westin Desert Willow, as well as other resorts across our Vistana and HVO portfolios.

Our CapEx for the first half of the year has also supported our long-term growth. Most of the CapEx in this period has been related to check in at lobby facilities, sales centers, as well as commercial spaces, such as restaurants, bars and spas at the Los Cabos and Nanae resorts.

As anticipated, the opening resulted in increased sales and marketing costs, and property taxes, they also negatively impacted resort operations due to pre-opening costs, security cost that build around inventory at the newly opened properties, as well as a decrease in total number of available rooms due to conversions and renovations at [ph] Kauai (18:35), Sheraton and Westin flag resorts.

These investments are key to strengthening the foundation for long-term growth in the VO space, including related club, rental, management and consumer financing revenue. Furthermore, although, we have incurred these additional costs in the quarter, we have done so well still maintaining a healthy 23% developer margin.

Let me now turn to the results for the quarter, revenue and adjusted EBITDA were $450 million and $82 million, respectively, in line with our expectations. Excluding cost reimbursements, our adjusted EBITDA margin was 23%.

I want to remind you that last year in connection with the Vistana acquisition in the second quarter, we recorded $197 million gain on purchase. This non-cash gain was not subject to tax and caused our effective tax rate to decrease to 16.4% for that quarter. As a result, the reported year-over-year comparisons of items below line do not adequately reflects the related performance. In an effort to aid comparability, we are presenting selected 2016 information, using a normalized expected tax rate of approximately 38%.

Net income attributable to common stockholders in the second was $27 million. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS were $32 million and $0.26, respectively. Assuming the normalized tax rate for 2016, these would have been $23 million and $0.24 in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $20 million to $82 million, principally due to the inclusion of Vistana.

In terms of our segments, Vacation Ownership revenue increased $137 million to $294 million, again primarily attributable to the Vistana acquisition. Excluding cost reimbursements, VO segment revenue increased $114 million to $231 million. This reflects an increase of $74 million in sales of Vacation Ownership products and a $22 million increase in resort operations revenue. Higher consumer financing and management fee revenue were also important contributors.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $14 million to $33 million, due to Vistana. Exchange and rental segment revenue was $156 million, an increase of 11% compared to 2016. Excluding cost reimbursements, segment revenue was $130 million, an increase of 12%. The increase is related to the inclusion of Vistana Signature Network or VSN.

Total Interval Network active members at quarter end were 1.8 million in line with 2016. Excluding VSN and cost reimbursements, segment revenue was basically in line with the prior year, while results were unfavorably impacted by the continued shift in membership, this was largely offset by a $2 million increase primarily in rental management revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $49 million, an increase of 14% from the prior year, principally due to the inclusion of VSN. Excluding VSN segment adjusted EBITDA was higher by $2 million driven large part by lower positive rental and ancillary services.

Turning to cash flow, net cash provided by operating activities in the first half of 2017 was $113 million, compared to $53 million, $60 million increase was principally due to higher net cash receipts from our operations, mainly attributable to the inclusion of Vistana, partly offset by inventory spend of $120 million in the period, largely due to development activity and recently opened Westin Nanea and Los Cabos, as well as Sheraton Steamboat and Westin Desert Willow and $15 million in lower income tax payments.

Net cash used in investment activities was $48 million related to CapEx for resort operations and sales galleries, as well as IT initiatives. Free cash flow for the period was $23 million, compared to $45 million last year. This primarily reflects higher rate payments related to the September 2016 securitization and the inclusion of Vistana for the full 2017 period.

As of June 30th, we had $173 million in cash, including $138 million, which is held by foreign subsidiaries, and $322 million of unsecuritized receivables net of loan loss reserves. Our total debt excluding securitizations was $661 million.

During the first half of the year we paid $37 million or $0.30 per share in dividends. As we announced today, the next dividend payment of $0.15 per share will be payable September 18, 2017 to shareholders of record on September 5th.

Turning now to our outlook, we are reaffirming our 2017 guidance as we are well-positioned to meet our goals for the year. We expect revenue, excluding cost reimbursements to be between $1.4 million to $1.5 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $345 million and $365 million.

We are reiterating our aggregate inventory and CapEx spend for the year. However, we have fine-tune the spent based on our results today and updated expectations. As we stated, 2017 is a heavy investment year.

We currently anticipate inventory spend to be between $230 million and $245 million, reflecting ongoing investments in Nanea, Desert Willow, St. John and Los Cabos, as well as the San Antonio and Bonita Springs Resorts. Also included our conversions at Sheraton Steamboat, Westin Cancún and Sheraton Kauai Ocean Wing expected to be opening next year.

We estimate CapEx will be in the range of $105 million to $110 million reflecting investments in sales galleries and other resort operation assets, including renovations at the Sheraton Kauai Ocean Wing and IT investments. That said, we continue to believe free cash flow for the year will be in the range of $110 million to $140 million, assuming a $325 million securitization.

And now, I will hand the call back to Craig for some closing remarks.

Craig Nash

Thanks, Bill. As we look to the rest of the year, we're excited about the momentum in our business and the impressive array of projects that have been delivered and those currently underway. We expect they will be significant contributors to growth in HVO and Vistana VOI sales, and will fuel high margin revenue streams such as club, rental management and consumer financing.

In the first half of the year total consolidated timeshare contract sales were up 12%, driven by 21% increase in the second quarter. Furthermore, as Bill explained, we have a number of sales and marketing initiatives, recent gallery openings and product launches, as well as additional units coming online, which will continue to fuel strong VO sales growth.

To this end, we are working closely with Marriott and Hyatt to continue leveraging their brands. As you know we have exclusive global licenses to the Hyatt, Sheraton and Westin brands in Vacation Ownership. Initial term of the licenses are for eight years with long-term renewal options.

An important aspect of our licenses is access to the loyalty programs associated with each brand. Specifically, with respect to Westin and Sheraton, it includes the rights to market the SPG, our agreements also give us ironclad rights to market to any successor or replacement program used by the Westin and Sheraton hotel brands if Marriott decided to change the current loyalty plan structure.

We are collaborating closely with Marriott on a number of mutually beneficial product launches and marketing initiatives. As Bill mentioned, we recently introduced Westin Aventura and are working on other exciting product extensions to further strengthen our respective platforms.

With respect to Hyatt, we're leveraging their enhanced loyalty program World of Hyatt, as well as our newest branded product the Hyatt Residence Club portfolio program. We are also committed to optimizing this exceptional brand in Vacation Ownership by expanding the footprint in selected destinations.

Before I close, I want to address an important topic. There are clearly benefits to scale in any business and in recent months there have been rumors of discussions among various industry players. While we don’t comment on market rumors or specific opportunities, let me assure you that the board and management of ILG are shareholder oriented and focused on value creation.

In this context, we are open to potential business combinations, but only on terms that makes sense to our shareholders and that can provide value superior to what we are convinced we can deliver through execution of the strategic plan we presented during our recent Investor Day and discussed on today's call.

With our diverse and complementary platform, unique portfolio of upper upscale brands, strong balance sheet, track record of developing world-class properties and operational excellence, we are highly confident in our ability to deliver compelling value for our investors. As market dynamics evolve, we will continue to carefully review all opportunities.

Let me close by reiterating that we are very pleased with the result for the quarter and are particularly excited about ILG's prospects as a leading player in the shared ownership industry. I would also like to thank the more than 10,000 ILG associates worldwide that contribute day in and day out to our success.

That’s the end of my prepared remarks. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Our next question -- our first question comes from the line of Patrick Scholes from SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Patrick Scholes

Good afternoon. Good evening.

Craig Nash

Hi, Pat.

Patrick Scholes

Just wanted to follow-up on something that was noted in the Marriott vacations that was earnings call today and was a little bit surprise to some of us about their hotel linkage agreements including not only Marriott but Sheraton and Westin? I guess, my question around that, is that something that that is a concern to you and are there any sort of restrictions that you're aware of that that might prevent them from sort of infringing on sort your territory where your Vacation Ownership properties are located?

Craig Nash

Pat, what we are focused on is the plan that we have outlined. This is expected to result in what we said the 12% to 19% CAGR in consolidated timeshare contract sales in 2020 and it's based on marketing through highly predictable channels. It does not contemplate marketing our hotels which are located in destinations other than those in which we have properties.

We also discussed on our Investor Day that we anticipate our tour flow to come from these channels, on campus marketing, preview packages and off-premise marketing, lots of our tours currently 65% are on campus marketing, which includes owner to get at our properties, as well as guest at 11 hotels, which we have secured marketing agreements with already. These are Hyatt Sheraton and Westin Hotels are located on the same campus or very close proximity to them.

And as you know we are going to grow the units in our portfolio. This is going to translate into more on campus tours. And specifically on Investor Day we talked about 1,100 units that are coming online, which are going to yield 45,000 additional on campus tours and preview packages, which currently represent about 20% of tours, we rely on SPG and World of Hyatt loyalty programs, as well as other partner marketing programs through alliances with other travel and finance companies and these continue to grow.

We are also doing some off-premise marketing with third-party hotels across the variety of brands, including our own Aqua-Aston managed properties and locations at [inaudible] (32:33), freestanding sales, but that’s about 15% of our tours. This is what we are focused on and this is what’s important to us.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. I appreciate the color. And the second question bit of a nitpicky question as well, on the buyback -- the small buyback in the quarter was that just offsetting the stock comp -- I think you mentioned stock compensation plan, was that look that was for, I think, you had $3 million in buyback?

Bill Harvey

Yeah. Our policy is to buy back shares to cover dilution from equity and compensation, and otherwise purchase opportunistic, with opportunistically, which we intend to do, but we don’t comment on the specific timing of the buybacks.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. Was there any blackout in the quarter?

Bill Harvey

We don’t comment on the specific timing of those buybacks.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. Okay. And then I will leave you with one last bigger picture question. What are your most recent thoughts on capital efficient, self-sourced or just-in-time basis inventory going forward or anything new or anything change in your thoughts with that?

Craig Nash

We have a self-sourced just-in-time program, everything after we deliver Nanea, the final buildings at the end of the year, our all self-sourced based on our projected sales line. As I said in the prepared remarks, we are very interested in and are evaluating a variety of third-party just-in-time opportunities that are complementary to our plan.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. That should do it for me. Thank you. That’s all.

Craig Nash

Thanks, Pat.

Bill Harvey

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. This is Mark on for Ian. Thanks for taking my question. I also want to just quickly follow-up on the third-party opportunities, so given the flux of inventory and new sales center coming online essentially next year, what kind of, I guess, opportunities are you looking for that you could maybe provide little bit more detail on, in terms of complementary in the sense of locations or are we talking about other factors where our checkless? Thank you.

Craig Nash

We’ve talked about this on previous calls. We are interested in some urban destinations. But clearly, we have to have a marketing access and great pipeline to draw from in the area that we would go. So we are looking at the number of opportunities that fit that bill.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got you. Thank you very much.

Craig Nash

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Chris Agnew from MKM Partners. Your line is now open.

Chris Agnew

Thank you. Good afternoon.

Craig Nash

Hi, Chris.

Bill Harvey

Hi, Chris.

Chris Agnew

Hi. If I look at the revenues you achieved in the first half of the year, I think, it was $902 million and then take away -- that away from your the guidance for consolidated revenue, at the low end it implies that you are going to see revenues decline on a year-over-year basis. So I am just and obviously you haven't changed your guidance range. So under what, is there something that gives you cause for concern that revenues might decline, because obviously contract sales continues to have good momentum? Thank you.

Craig Nash

The -- this does include past year revenues?

Chris Agnew

Even if I look at net revenues and excluded the past, sorry, I think, it would still imply at the low end of decline year-over-year?

Bill Harvey

Chris, are you talking about the fourth quarter of last year the…

Chris Agnew

Well, so, yeah, I mean, second half last year you own Vistana for the full period and so if you just look at revenues last year we can take net revenues or gross revenues, we can compare them to -- we can -- there's obviously an implied number for the second half of this year given your guidance and what you've achieved. So it's just the low end imply the decline on the year-over-year basis and maybe that’s not right, the midpoint implies some growth, but I was just curious if that was still on the table and if there was something that to be wary out on one of the line items?

Bill Harvey

Last year we had percent to completion for Nanea in Q4 and that may be what’s causing the perception or what’s look like at year-over-year.

Chris Agnew

In the fourth quarter which boosted, okay. Okay.

Craig Nash

Yeah. We have $40 million POC last year in the fourth quarter.

Chris Agnew

Okay. Okay. So if we back that abnormal that makes sense. And then if I look at service and membership related revenues in rental and ancillary services, they decline sequentially in the second quarter from the first quarter and I'm assuming that some seasonality given some…

Bill Harvey

Absolutely.

Chris Agnew

Yeah.

Bill Harvey

Strongest quarter in that area is Q1.

Chris Agnew

Yeah.

Bill Harvey

And one of the weaker one is Q2.

Chris Agnew

Got you. So as we think about the second half of the year, is it just because -- should we see the similar sort of seasonality trends we saw in the last year, was there anything else you'd call out?

Bill Harvey

Generally speaking I think so…

Craig Nash

Except for the percent to completion.

Bill Harvey

Right. Right. That will be net comp in Q4 from last year.

Chris Agnew

Got it. Got it. And then, if I can come back to the -- you talked about ironclad rights to whatever membership program, Westin Sheraton are associated with, by poltergeist, because I find this confusing. But -- so just to try and cleared up, does that mean that you would have access to whatever Marriott rewards program database and you would have access to that for prospecting new clients, is that what you mean by ironclad rights?

Craig Nash

Well, first of all, that’s for business perspective, the majority of our sales are not depending on SPG. We derive approximately 20% of our tour flow from the preview channel and that’s where SPG is, so we don’t give exact numbers, but it accounts for less than 20% of forth well. But what I am saying is we have contractual rights to the current loyalty programs for Westin and Sheraton, and if there is a loyalty program that’s offered to Westin and Sheraton we you have access to it.

Chris Agnew

Access to the database?

Craig Nash

Yeah. We have been very consistent on that, I am sorry, what did you say, sorry?

Chris Agnew

In other words you would have access to the database and the ability to market to those customers, those potential…

Bill Harvey

Yes. Yes.

Craig Nash

Yes. Absolutely.

Chris Agnew

Okay. Okay. Thank you. That's it from me. Thank you.

Craig Nash

Thank you very much.

Bill Harvey

Thanks, Chris.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I am not showing any further questions. I would now like to turn the call over back to Craig Nash for closing remarks.

Craig Nash

Thanks, Operator. I want to thank you all for your questions and participation on today’s call. We appreciate your continued interest in ILG. Operator, please conclude the call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

