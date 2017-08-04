Amber Road's (AMBR) CEO James Preuninger on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

James Preuninger - CEO

Thomas Conway - CFO

Analysts

Tom Roderick - Stifel

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Amber Road Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to [indiscernible], Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Operator. And thank you for joining us on Amber Road's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on our website following the call. By now you should have received a copy of our press release that was distributed this afternoon. If you have not, it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including growth from our bookings and sales pipeline, client deployments, continued product demand, and our guidance for our second quarter and for full fiscal year 2017. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us and that actual events or results could differ materially.

Please refer to the documents we file from time-to-time with the SEC, in particular, our Form 10-K, 10-Q, and our Form 8-K filed today with our press release. These documents contain and identify important risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements made during this call are being made as of today. If this call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during the call may not contain current or accurate information. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. We will provide guidance on today's call, but will not provide any further guidance or updates on our performance during the quarter unless we do so in a public forum.

During the call, we will also discuss our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release. The projections we provide today excludes stock-based compensation which cannot be determined at this time and therefore are not reconciled in today's release.

With that, I will turn the call over to our CEO, Jim Preuninger.

James Preuninger

Thanks Joe. Amber Road delivered another strong quarter, we continue to make good progress on our initiatives to increase our sales presence and key geographies and industry verticals where we see impressive demand expanding our product footprint and extending our competitive differentiation with more trade content that's integrated with our software. In the second quarter total revenue was right in line with our guidance of $19.7 million and subscription revenue was $14.7 million representing a 14% increase year over year. Subscription revenue for the first half of 2017 is up 15%. We also closed the second quarter and the first half of this year generating positive cash from operations exclusive of retention payment made to ecVision shareholders. In the quarter we added more great names to our customer base and expanded our engagements with several existing customers. Our success continues to be driven by the depth and the breath of our global trade management platform that now spans more than 20 software modules and is unmatched in the industry by any of our competitors. Our expansive offerings helped the companies transform their global supply chain to improve margins, enable agility and reduce risk. We increase operational efficiency, reduce direct cost and create a faster leaner and more agile supply chain. The stories our customers are able to tell about realizing substantial savings is helping us build demand and close new business at higher price points.

Let me review some of the key wins in the quarter. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio publicly traded [indiscernible] corporation provides corporate identity, uniform programs and had annual revenues in fiscal 2017 of $4.9 billion. The firm is currently conducting business in more than 17 countries and is in the midst of a significant global growth span. [Indiscernible] was looking for a solution that could support their international growth and help them better manage their compliance requirements. Their initial focus of areas were import management, export management, country of origin certification management and free trade agreements for the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Central American Free Trade Agreement and the U.S. Colombia FTA. Our solution will ensure compliance with the growing and ever changing set of global trade regulations and allow [indiscernible] to take advantage of preferential duty programs to significantly cut duties and taxes.

Sure Corporation headquartered in Illinois manufactures design and produces high quality professional and consumer audio products. Sure manufactures products in 11 countries including a facility in Suzhou, China. China has a very specific duty waiver and deferral program called processing trade for the production of finished goods to be reexported using imported components. Companies must register their components, finished product and build some materials to a China custom supervised program by means of something called a customs handbook. Today Sure manages this requirement through a manual process using Excel Spreadsheets. Due to large volume of trade items and transactions there are compliance risk and the possibility of additional tax payment should these manual systems break down. Sure selected Amber Road's proven China trade management solution to automate their handbook operations. Amber Road will keep short compliance and allow them to lower operating costs.

Siemens Gamesa the resulting company of the successful merger completed earlier this year by the wind energy power houses Gamesa and Siemens wind power business is based in Spain and is a leader in the renewable energy industry. Currently they perform product classification for 70,000 products using only manual means or trade in over 10 countries with a team of professionals spread around the world. Seeking performance improvements and reduced complexity they started a strategic initiative to centralize and automate global product classification using. Amber Road's auto-classification functionality in advanced workflow engines, we will help that company reach their strategic goals by providing a single global product compliance database across multiple countries which will improve compliance and data quality for broker collaboration and help them more quickly on-board new business partners. We believe there is a significant opportunity to expand our relationship with this customer over the next few quarters.

Another great land and expand example is AFL and they are provider of industry leading fiber optic solutions. AFL has been a customer of ours since 2008 but during the quarter they added new modules for trade import, trade export, supplier management, PO collaboration and shipment preparation to the list of solutions they already depend on to run this large business on a global basis. AFL has operation in China, the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates and their goal is to ensure a Global Compliance on all transactions catching any potential problems in the supply chain as early as possible and in addition to traditional screening of all Products Partners and export transactions they want to screen all of their purchase orders for complete compliant dated to ensure that once the supplier receives the PO there won't be any hold ups at customs either in the country of export or origin.

AFL's existing processes relied mostly on spreadsheets and emails making their communication with suppliers very cumbersome. With their expanded use of Amber Road solutions they will now be able to reduce manual processes, improve collaboration with suppliers for PO management, provide greater visibility across the entire supply chain, allow for greater collaboration and information sharing across the compliance teams and allow transaction level oversight for compliance managers and leverage up-to-date compliance content in one platform. This win demonstrates yet another great example of the cross selling we are having with our supply chain collaboration suite that we acquired from ecVision in 2015. Our ongoing focus on innovation is enabling Amber Road to solve more of the complex challenges our clients face in conducting global trade. As we have said before this is also supported by our secret sauce, our regulatory trade content which we call global knowledge. Just a few weeks ago we added advance politically exposed persons or PEP list to our global knowledge database which helped automate restricted party screening processes to quickly vet customers, suppliers and other trading partners against hundreds of thousands of restrictive party.

The addition of the comprehensive set of pep lists to the restrictive party screening process enhances our clients ability to mitigate the risk of doing business with people prone to corruption charges such as money laundering, bribery, terrorism financing and illegal drug smuggling. Our global knowledge database includes 10s of thousands of additional entities for more than 220 lists under the PEP alone covering more than 120 countries and all captured using official government sources. The addition of these pep lists is another great example of how our technology is being adopted to solve expanding needs of our customers. We're looking forward to up selling our pep list to a large list of existing customers over the next several quarters.

Our free trade agreements software module also remains in very high demand across all verticals. There are hundreds of free trade agreements already in place today around the world. They're constantly evolving and new ones are created every year. For example just prior to the G20 meeting Japan and the EU signed a new free trade agreement. According to EU data Japan and the EU traded roughly $140 billion of goods last year and this new agreement should boost that figure, just a few weeks ago the EU and Canada also agreed to start the Comprehensive Economic free trade agreement on September 21. Overall we're seeing that our customers are accelerating investments related to free trade agreements and are excited about the new FTA is being brought online. We remain on track to bring an additional 110 free trade agreement content plug-ins to the market in 2017 and as a result we have become the global leader in this area.

Let me give you an example of how our leadership in free trade agreements is helping us close business. Amer Sports headquartered in Helsinki, Finland is a global sporting goods manufacturer and owner of internationally known brands including Salomon, Wilson and Precor. Amer Sport works for suppliers in more than 20 countries resulting in a complex set of trade lane with potential optimized duties using 45 different preferential and free trade agreement. They recently subscribed to our trade automation solution to manage trade around the world and support free trade Agreement qualification for up to 15,000 products builds and builds material annually. Our solutions was selected because of the huge value proposition we helped Amer Sport uncover and our unique ability to support all of their FTA needs. I'm pleased with the momentum in our customer engagement as evidenced by our subscription revenue growth. Our pipelines are strong with a broad distribution of deal sizes including several transformational deals which gives us great confidence and a strong bookings performance in the second half of this year heading into 2018.

With that let me turn it over to Tom.

Thomas Conway

Thanks Jim. I'll start with an overview of our second quarter 2017 financial performance, and then we'll provide some commentary on our third quarter and full year 2017 outlook. Following my closing remarks, we will open the call to your questions.

Regarding the second quarter results. Beginning with the statement of operations, we generated revenue in the quarter of $19.7 million compared to $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. Subscription revenue grew 14% and $14.7 million compared to $12.8 million in the prior year period. Our professional services revenue was $5 million compared to $5.3 million in the same period a year ago.

Our services revenue during the quarter was impacted by the increased usage of our Quickstart programs and the timing of some service project starts and we expect modest growth in the third quarter for services revenue. Our trailing 12-month recurring revenue retention rate as of the second quarter was 103% reflecting the long-term value of our customer relationships with regard to revenue and billings visibility. On a GAAP basis, our gross profit was $9.8 million or 50% of total revenue compared to $9.1 million or 50% of total revenue in the prior year period. Subscription gross profit was $8.9 million or 61% of subscription revenue compared to $7.9 million or 61% of subscription revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

Our gross profit on professional services was $900,000 or 17% of professional services revenue compared to $1.2 million or 23% of professional services revenue in the same period last year. We expect our professional service gross margins to remain around current levels for the third quarter and then to increase slightly in the fourth quarter.

On subscription gross margin, we made infrastructure investments to support the influx of large and very large customers we have added and expect to add in the coming years. We continue to expect that subscription gross margins will be in the low 60% range in the second half of 2017, and continue to scale in 2018.

Turning to operating expenses. As demand for GTM solutions continues to grow, we will continue to make thoughtful and measured investments across our business to capitalize on the significant and growing opportunity in front of us and to extend our leadership position. Research and development expenses were $3.8 million or 20% of revenue compared to $4 million or 22% of revenue in the year-ago period.

Sales and marketing expenses were $5.7 million or 29% of revenue compared to $6 million or 33% of revenue in the second quarter of last year. We continue to expect to grow our sales staff while striving for higher levels of productivity across the sales organization. You should see us deliver incremental leverage in our sales and marketing expenses this year. General and administrative expenses in the quarter were $3.9 million compared to $3.5 million in the year-ago period. For the second quarter, GAAP operating loss was $3.7 million compared to a GAAP operating loss of $4.4 million in the second quarter of last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, our operating loss was $2.5 million compared to an operating loss of $2.7 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2017 excludes stock-based compensation. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2017. This amount compares to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.7 million in the prior year period. GAAP net loss per share was $0.16 in the second quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss per share of $0.18 in the second quarter of 2016. This is based on 27.4 million and 26.6 million shares outstanding respectively.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2017. This amount compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $3 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.12 in the second quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss per share of $0.11 in the prior year period. This is based on 27.4 million and 26.6 million shares outstanding respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $1 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million in the same period last year.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of $11.1 million compared to $16.1 million as of June 30, 2016 and $15.4 million as of December 31st, 2016. Our cash balance as of June 30, 2017 reflects the $3.7 million ecVision retention payment that was during the second quarter. Our deferred revenue was $37.9 million, up 1% sequentially and 11% year-over-year. Cash flow used in operations in the second quarter of 2017 was $1.9 million compared to $2.4 million in 2016.3

For the first half of 2017 cash flow used in operations was $1.1 million, compared to cash flow from operations of $634,000 in the prior year period. Exclusive of the ecVision retention payment, cash flow provided by operations was $484,000 and $1.3 million for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 respectively.

Turning to guidance, our expectations of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP loss per basic share for the third quarter and full year excludes stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, acquisition compensation costs, acquisition-related costs and purchase accounting deferred revenue adjustments.

Starting with our thoughts on the third quarter of 2017. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $20.6 million. Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss is expected to be in the range of $2.3 million to $1.7 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.08. These per share amounts assume 28 million basic shares outstanding.

On a 2017 full year perspective, we continue to expect total revenue in the range of $79 million to $81 million, non-GAAP adjusted operating loss is expected to be in the range of $8.8 million to $6.8 million, and non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.39 to $0.32, assuming 28.3 million basic shares outstanding. We feel good about the momentum in the subscription portion of our business and continue to expect our 2017 subscription revenue growth rates to be low double-digits. In our services business we are gaining efficiencies through our Quickstart programs and other means to implement customers much faster and at a lower cost and we are focused on translating the savings into expanded subscription revenue over time.

Due to these efforts combined with the timing of some project kick-off we now expect our services revenue to grow in the low single digit range for 2017. As it relate to profitability metrics, we expect to improve our non-GAAP operating loss for the year compared to our prior guidance as we effectively manage the business for both subscription growth and profit. We continue to expect cash flow from operations for 2017 to be about neutral excluding the $3.7 million ecVision retention payment we made in the second quarter.

In summary, the underlying fundamentals of the business are solid and we are effectively managing the business for both growth and profit.

With that operator please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we will go to Tom Roderick, Stifel.

Tom Roderick

I apologize, we are we're juggling a bunch of calls and I jumped on a few minutes late. So I am guessing you touched on some of this, Jim, but I was hoping you can go into more detail just with respect to the impact that free trade agreements or trade agreements in general are playing on your business both positive and negative. I know that the Trans-Pacific Partnership was one where the US backing out of that may have had a, maybe not a slowdown in your business but took some opportunities off the table but at the same time it seems like new ones are popping up left and right. We've seen a lot of development on your end so maybe you can go to a little bit more detail about how these agreements are impacting your business? What your customers are asking you to do and what that means for development in R&D purposes?

James Preuninger

Well free trade agreements are very important. We have made a huge investment really start of last year and it continues and ramp this year into expanding the number of free trade agreement that we support. We'll have by the close of this year roughly 160 FTAs that will be able to offer our customers and that is all driven by customer demand. I'd say several years ago the free trade agreements were popular but we might have customers asking us to support one or two, today it is not untypical well someone like Amer Sports to come and have 40 or even 50 if they want to start to implement. The savings opportunities for companies is huge and to be able to qualify transactions under a FTA and be able to significantly reduce or even eliminate the taxes and duties that you pay on a transaction is incredible, but if you're a big company and you're operating a lot of free trade agreements and you have a lot of transactions you just can't do it manually. So we're seeing FTA requirement springing up in almost all of our large enterprise deals and I think because Amber Road stands alone today in the marketplace by having more than just a handful the maybe the biggest FTA by having such a large suite of FTA's and really a commitment to continue to expand as we see more demand is giving us a real leg up.

Tom Roderick

Tom turning to the balance sheet and your confer where that is right now. Talk a little bit more if you wouldn't mind with respect to just sort of flexibility you think you have without necessarily needing to go back to the markets and raise additional capital and with respect to cash flows if you could help us think about the timing of cash flow some operations and sort of a directional evidence of that given that Q1 one was positive, Q2 slightly negative here. How should we think about the trend line on the back half of the year?

Thomas Conway

Yes, actually Tom, cash flow from operations exclusive of the retention payment were positive in the first quarter and for through the first six month. So right in line with what we've been expecting out of the business so the trend is strong. As I said you know we're looking to stay to our path of being cash from operations neutral for the full year, 2017 and I think that given our profitability trend as well bodes well for the future period in terms of cash. We don't hear at Amber Road see any need for us to go out in the near term to go out to the markets to raise capital for the balance sheet. We feel very well where we are with the cash we have and debt vehicle that we manage as well.

Tom Roderick

Jim, last quick one for you just in thinking about that the China opportunity and what you're seeing over there? Can you just talk about the apparel and retail sector given that it's a lot of focus on that here in the States as being a tough vertical. What does that mean for the global transportation and trade agreements as it impacts your business with customers in that segment? Thanks.

James Preuninger

I think traditional brick and mortar retail is pretty tough today and you don't see us announcing a lot of wins in that that industry but the shift that companies are making to the e-com and delivering direct consumer and trying to take advantage of some new ideas about fashion building products much faster collaborating with overseas suppliers to get something done in a matter of weeks that might have taken months beforehand is driving them towards automation. So we're in a great position with our supply chain collaboration suite, we're doing well with apparel footwear, really any consumer brand type of company that has a lot of velocity in their business and is trying to take advantage of some of those trends I spoke to. So you got to be able to shift from where the business has been with retail, it's really some of the new trends but those new trends are taking off. So I think it's a good offset.

Operator

And Glenn Mattson with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Glenn Mattson

I am curious about the service revenue, the delta from what you are thinking think prior to this call impart maybe can you explain a little bit more about - it sounds like some products had delayed start times, can you just give a little more detail on what happened with those?

James Preuninger

Yes, I mean it's a combination of factors, Glenn, it's a couple larger projects that what we're working on now is just - they're ramping a little slower but frankly it goes much more so and I'm going to point to like 70%, 80% really to our ability today to implement customers a lot faster with fewer heads, fewer hours and fewer service dollars being charged. So the Quickstart program as you know is something that's been in place through '16 but it continues to evolve and we're getting better and better doing our job. I think our customers appreciate it, no one wants to spend a lot of money implementing software they want to spend money on software and see it up and running fast so they can realize benefit and I think you know over the long term it just makes us a better partner. We believe that partnership and that opportunity will translate into more subscription higher level subscriptions as well.

And lastly I think it's giving us a great competitive differentiator particularly with some of the ERP vendors out there who - they're still talking about multi-million dollar implementation projects and we're talking about getting things done in weeks and months at a fraction of that cost.

Glenn Mattson

Right. Okay, and then Tom is there a gross margin range that's more applicable now that perhaps Quickstart is happening on a quicker or faster pace than you expected?

Thomas Conway

Yes. So we believe I think it had some commentary in there that we believe that we'll stay roughly in the range we're at now for services maybe pick up in the fourth quarter. As you know we had talked about a 20% to 25% GAAP margin on services sort of being our sweet spot, we'll get there certainly in the near future but I think for the remainder of 2017 we will be in this high teens trending towards 20.

Glenn Mattson

And one more just the pipeline compared to say this time last year I think you characterize it as pretty solid headwind in the second half, but how would you compare it to year-over-year as far as and anything on the kind of conversion rates if they're the same or if they're faster or slower and anything on that? Thanks.

James Preuninger

You know, the pipeline has never been better and it's never been more balanced. You know we have had times in the past where we've had big pipeline but it might have been skewed to particular sales division or geography, now I see really across the board people running after a lot of nice deals, deals of all sizes, deals in our sweet spot where we have been a really good win rate and quite a number now where we have turned them in I guess transformational deals. So larger than typical global roll out, big companies, folks looking at the entire suite of what we offer either out of the gate or you know over time and I think the recent wins that we've had you know in '15 and '16 the stories that are being told about the success of those companies are having it is really resonating and it's catching the attention at the sea level and giving us a better introduction, a better kick off to a sales cycle. So we think the years can end very strong for us. We think we're going to position ourselves for you know really a better 2018.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will next go to Scott Berg, Needham & Company.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Peter Levin [ph] in for Scott. Just a couple of question here, I know you've briefly talked about being some of uptick in the productivity [ph], but what are your expectations for the second half as I believe, I think you should been kind of reaching an inflection point in sales due to the kind of the ramp you guys made, well the sales investments you guys made over the past couple of years. So are you seeing those new reps contributing now or do you see them contributing in the second half kind of leading into '18?

Thomas Conway

You know we had some good production in the first half with some of the newer territories really ahead of expectations. I don't know if you recall comments I made at the last earnings call about quite a number of deals that we had done in Europe particularly in France which is a newer office for us. So we see some of the European territory is doing particularly well. I think we'll see productivity certainly increase in the second half, our business is generally skewed like most software companies to us a strong back half of the year, you don't write as much business in in Q1 as you do in Q2 and certainly Q4 for many software companies is the largest.

So you know with that type of outlook and forecast that we have in front of us you know we're going to see productivity really up here in the back half.

Unidentified Analyst

But as you see productivity kind of tick up, are you willing to discuss or tell us if you see some leverage in the model, in sales and marketing, will you kind of take those savings and run it down to bottom line or will that be reinvested into the business?

Thomas Conway

No, I think we're primarily driven - well we're driven on two fronts right, our first goal is subscription revenue growth and bookings and to the degree we need to make investment to hit our objectives in that area we'll continue to do so, but I think those investments are modest if we continue to see price point improvement, deal size improvement, transformational deals you know happening every two to three quarters you know that really helps out a lot right but we are very focused on the investments we make in the business with the mind towards being cash flow positive and returning to adjusted EBITDA profitability. So in 2018 it's underscored as a goal and as an objective I'm not guiding for '18 yet but you know if you look at the quarters leading up to today and you know draw that trend line it's a nice trend line that we hope to be able to continue with.

Unidentified Analyst

I know in the fourth quarter of '16, the first quarter of '17 international teams outpaced the U.S. in terms of sales productivity, did that continue in this quarter and if so what are your expectations for the second half and then maybe leading into '18 if the momentum continues?

Thomas Conway

You know as I said before we're seeing a good opportunity in production now across all the sales divisions. In the first quarter Europe was crowned the leader, they did well in Q2 as well but I think I like what I see in the other geographies. China has always been good for us, our mid-market is it's kind of a drumbeat. So it's fun to play those division, sales heads off against one another when we get together but you know I'm pretty happy with the demand we're seeing across the board and really not isolated to any one particular vertical or product group I mean FTA, as I said earlier, free trade agreements is very, very strong force of the enterprise but you know we're seeing good demand for supply chain collaboration. I talked about a couple deals here this afternoon that happened in the recent quarter and we're seeing a good pipeline of those things. So I think we're fortunate that we've got a lot of levers to pull and a lot of opportunities to make the numbers work.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a last quick one here, I know a couple quarters ago you had a larger customer acquire somewhat large customer viewers - have you still been in discussion and any updates on kind of where that merger is or any update that you can give us?

Thomas Conway

I think we're getting closer to a resolution but I don't have anything to report.

Operator

And there are no additional questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Jim Preuninger for closing remarks.

James Preuninger

Okay. Thank you, Operator. In closing I just want to say I really appreciate everyone's support. We look forward to speaking to you again soon. I would like to express my thanks to the Amber Road team and all the hard work that they had in the recent quarter and I think the excitement that we have headed into the back half of the year is really contagious around here. So we hope to come to the next couple of earnings calls with some really good news.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes the conference call. We thank you all for joining us.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.