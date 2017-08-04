Noble Corporation: Battle For Survival Ahead

From a fundamental point of view, the company looks set for a battle for survival rather than for acquisition of distressed assets or companies.

The company's profits sit firmly in the negative territory. Only a change in expectations for the whole industry or a sudden positive catalyst may bring material upside to Noble Corp.

Noble Corp. (NE) has just released its second-quarter results, allowing us to look at the performance of one of potential survival candidates, a group which also includes Transocean (RIG) (2Q 2017 here), Ensco (ESV) (2Q 2017 here), Rowan (RDC) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) (2Q 2017 here).

The company reported adjusted loss of $0.32 per share on revenue of $278 million. The revenue continues to decline quarter by quarter which is characteristic for the whole industry. Year-to-year comparison is startling: back in 2016, first-half revenue was $1.5 billion while first-half revenue in 2017 is $641 million.

Noble Corp. finished the second quarter with $603 million of cash compared to $519 million of cash at the end of the first quarter. Positive operating cash flow, low capital spending and lack of debt repayments were the source for this build. As the “lower for longer” scenario continues to unfold, the strength of the balance sheet together with a comfortable maturity schedule become the main catalysts in assessment of a driller’s future.

Speaking about maturities, Noble Corp. faces $250 million in 2018, $202 million in 2019, $168 million in 2020 and $208 million in 2021 followed by $125 million in 2022. The maturity schedule is crafted in a way that the company does not face a debt shock in all years up to 2024, where it will have to repay $981 million. However, the company will still have to pay $620 million in 2018 – 2020, so there’s a possibility that it will use its $2.4 billion credit facility to fund these repayments in case the offshore drilling industry rebound is slow.

A person looking at pro-forma liquidity of the company which includes funds available under the credit facility could think that Noble Corp. is one of the companies that will be acquiring distressed assets. This would have been the case if the rebound was evident and there was little risk in using borrowed money, but the reality is harsh. In my view, Noble Corp. does not have the resources for any major acquisition. In absence of a material oil price increase and the subsequent improvement on the contracting front, Noble Corp. will be limited to a battle for survival.

I understand that the Ensco – Atwood (ATW) merger has sparked enthusiasm among some investors that there may be more deals to come in the beaten industry, but I don’t see how this may be the case. First, Ensco – Atwood is just a bad deal for Ensco, an effective bailout for Atwood shareholders at the expense of Ensco’s shareholders. Replications of a bad deal are unlikely, in my view. Second, the key players don’t have the resources and they are “protected” from being acquired by peers by change of control provisions in their debt (an accelerated debt repayment that Ensco will face in Atwood merger).

In my opinion, only Diamond Offshore Drilling has both the necessity and the financial ability to search for acquisition targets. Ironically, Diamond Offshore has the most conservative management team who is not willing to act at current asset prices.

Noble Corp. shares have recently wobbled around $4. Without material support from oil prices, I see them trading in a wide $3.50 - $5.00 range depending on minor oil price fluctuations and general investors’ mood towards the industry. The company’s financial performance will continue to decline as new contracts (if they come) are unlikely to move the needle materially due to low dayrates which are now present in every asset class in the offshore drilling industry. Thus, the material upside in Noble Corp. shares may come in case where the company can come up with a significant upside catalyst or if the whole industry will see continuing signs of a rebound. This is not the case now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.