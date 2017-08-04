California Resources Corporation's (CRC) CEO Todd Stevens on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

California Resources Corporation (NYSEMKT:CRC)

Scott Espenshade

Thank you. I’m Scott Espenshade, Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome to California Resources Corporation’s second quarter 2017 conference call. Participating on today’s call is Todd Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRC; and Mark Smith, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer as well as several members of the CRC executive team.

I would like to highlight that we have provided slides in our Investor Relations section on our website, www.crc.com. These slides provide additional insight into our operations and our second quarter results and additional information. Also, information reconciling non-GAAP financial measures discussed to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available on the Investor Relations portions of our website and in our earnings release.

Today’s conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meanings of Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in these statements. Additional information on factors that could cause results to differ is available in the company’s 10-Q, which is being filed later today. We would ask that you review it when available and the cautionary statements in our earnings release.

A replay and a transcript will be made available on our website following today’s call and will be available for at least 30 days following the call. As a reminder we have allotted a similar time for earnings Q&A at the end of our prepared remarks, and would ask that participants limit their questions to a primary question and a follow-up question.

I will now turn the call over to Todd.

Todd Stevens

Thank you Scott and thank you everyone for attending CRC’s second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We delivered a solid quarter that builds on the success of our first quarter activity. CRC continues to move forward, improving both our operational efficiencies and financial position. We are building on the momentum created from executing our two joint ventures earlier this year and remain on track to deliver oil production growth in the second half of the year. While the market outlook that appears to be volatile, we've been through cycles before and remain confident in our ability to execute and navigate the path ahead.

We have optionality from our resilient asset base, disciplined portfolio management and joint ventures. We will continue to pursue all opportunities to strengthen our balance sheet. As we've done in the past we will be strategic in our discussions with our banks and thoughtful in accessing the capital markets. We remain committed to operational excellence, vigilant on cost and most importantly, laser focused on value. As our capital program increased in the second quarter our team was able to safety [ph] and successfully ramp up activity as we began to execute with our partners' capital to supplement our organic capital program.

In the quarter we continued to deploy the first $50 million tranche from Benefit Street and Macquarie began funding their initial $160 million commitment. Our team responded quickly and skillfully to the changing levels of activity. Our assets continue to deliver and the results to-date have been at or above expectations. The new wells drilled at JV Capital have performed better and have lower than -- lower cost than expected.

The increased activity has largely been in the San Joaquin Basin. We drilled 43 wells in the second quarter which targeted steam floods and water floods. Drilling pace remains in line with expectations. Within the basin we have high priority growth areas, all targeting oil and liquids rich reservoirs which should further shift our production mix, and bolster our cash flow and margins. After nearly two years drilling hiatus at Elk Hills the teams are delivering excellent results.

We started drilling in 29 R Structure [ph] for the first time since 2014 and our teams hit the ground running. The four well that have been drilled thus far were put on production with costs 22% lower than the previous program and IP rate 30% higher than expected. These levels also extended the lowest known oil by 600 feet and added reserves with further potential to go down depth.

We're excited to increase activity in the Kettleman area as this is an oilfield analog with a large structure of stack pay opportunities. We have started and will continue to define this opportunity further over the coming year with workovers and new wells. As I've said in the past, we've prioritized our capital using our VCI metric and capital work overhead prove to deliver some of the highest value.

One of the things that sets California apart is that we have approximately 400 different producing horizons. This means that one well exposes us to multiple pay zones, allowing us to exit additional reservoirs without having to drill a new well. Our capital workovers enable us to add reserves from untapped pay zones at high economic returns for investments and support our strong and stable base of production.

During the second quarter we executed over a 124 capital workovers which have a VCI of approximately 3.6 based on our low $50 BRENT price tag. One example of this was at Mt. Poso. After a comprehensive review the team identified eight wells with great completion potential. This project perforated bypass pay [ph] to add almost 250 barrels of oil per day for under $600,000, as well as 13 pud locations and additional reserves.

During the second quarter CRC delivered in excess of 129,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production, which is at the midpoint of our guidance. This result was achieved with lower than expected capital reflecting our operational efficiencies. Our assets are characterized by low decline rate and are less capital intensive than many other North American basins. This is due in large part to the fact that our assets don’t rely on complicated completions and are more conventional in nature.

The deployment of joint venture in CRC Capital remains on track and we envision doubling our total well count for the year compared to our initial plan at the start of 2017. We received a second $50 million tranche from BSP at July 2017 and expect additional Macquarie funding over the remainder of the year.

Depending on commodity prices we expect to invest approximately $400 million of capital in 2017 which reflects $17 million of operational efficiencies. $150 million of this amount will be funded by our JV partners. We expect the JV investments to allow us to maintain at least a six rig program for the balance of the year and into 2018, even excluding CRCs organic capital.

In the existing price environment we believe our current budget will lead us to production growth over the foreseeable future. Our strong asset base is particularly beneficial due to the flexibility it provides in a volatile price environment. We have shown that our assets have the staying power to deliver a reliable base of production and cash flows even with minimal capital investments.

The quality of our reservoirs, coupled with our complementary infrastructure allow for a less capital intensive development than what you are used to seeing with other E&P companies. Our teams have diligently worked our life of field plans and have identified numerous economic projects that meet our investment criteria at lower prices.

We have over $500 million barrels of oil equivalent of resources with fully burdened field level costs averaging $20 per Boe. These long lived resources provide a low decline foundation of our continued stable base of production. Recent joint venture transactions provide another point of validation of the quality of our asset base and further increase our ability to manage our investments.

In a higher price environment the acceleration of activity from the JV should help compound the efficiencies and cost savings which we are implementing. The prolonged period of low $40 Brent pricing will call for a pullback in our organic capital, and a reduction in drilling to stay within cash flow. Partner capital would be utilized to maintain activity levels and aid in securing vendor pricing.

We can than flex CRC Capital to the highest value opportunities available including debt reduction. We continue to pursue constructive ways to reduce our overall debt established by our former parent. Since the 2015 peak we have reduced our debt by $1.6 billion while strategically retaining control of our assets which has enhanced our optionality through the downturn.

We have consistently defined multiple avenues through which we can further strengthen our balance sheet, which Mark will touch upon. We have also maintained strong relationships with our banks and have worked to keep in the front seat with us. They have supported us through the cycle and we maintain an active dialogue with them. We signed two larger joint venture earlier this year and just closed our ninth small JV. Our smaller development and exploration deals now total approximately $30 million of committed capital and they provide more than $75 million of committed capital if their activity is successful.

You have seen us be flexible in our deleveraging efforts with a focus on maximizing value for our shareholders. We will continue to act opportunistically to take advantages of the changes in the capital markets. We will evaluate each opportunity to see what it brings forth, the most value and ultimately debt reduction.

I would like to highlight that unlike others, we have been very thoughtful not to dilute our shareholders. Our perspective remains steadfast in this regard. We continue to put our efforts towards controlling the controllables. Through the first half, we've made progress in reducing our debt and containing our cost. We've also been opportunistic with our hedging to underpin our capital investment activity through the first half of 2018, by placing $60 Brent hedges for a meaningful portion of our production.

We're committed to maintaining our strong safety record as activity increases and our partners have been pleased with the production response we have delivered. We're confident that we can continue to find efficiencies and optimally align our capital structure. We've a flexible portfolio of assets, with excellent optionally and strong operational and management execution to navigate the path ahead.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark to discuss the details of our second quarter results as well as other financial matters.

Mark Smith

Thanks, Todd. I am going to briefly frame a few key points that characterized our financial performance this quarter. Commodity prices softened during the period. However, California crude realizations remained strong with a realized price differential to Brent remaining tight. As a result of the decline in the Brent Index we worked to adjust our internally funded capital program accordingly by reducing our direct capital investment while utilizing our recently executed JV programs to actually increase our overall activity levels.

I want to underscore that operationally we continue to fire on all cylinders. We continue to see strong operational performance as we safely and efficiently increase our overall activity levels. Todd highlighted that we have multiple avenues to continue strengthening our balance sheet. Let me cover some of the principles that guide our thoughts in this area. First of all, it's a process, but we don't expect any one transaction deliver our targeted leverage ratio of below three times at mid-cycle pricing.

Secondly, we're sensitive to reducing overall balance sheet leverage only to increase our operating leverage to an equivalent or greater extent. That said, we've made progress and are continuing to pursue multiple paths for asset monetizations, both infrastructure and producing asset as well as liability management, while also working with our bank group. Please note, each of these options has a different timeline. Regarding refinancing our preference is to deal with our balance sheet in order of maturity to minimize our overall interest burden and to ultimately extend our bank facility. We remain doggedly focused on each of these tasks.

As we've discussed we're executing on our plan and have seen our team and our asset base outperform with their increased activity as a result of the joint ventures. To reiterate, we like JVs because they increase our flexibility to deploy capital, derisk our portfolio add reserves and give us the ability to ramp activity into 2018 and beyond. Results from the second quarter of 2017 landed within our key guidance ranges and built upon our solid first quarter.

Proving how different our assets are from those in other regions, our assets resilience continues to lead to outperformance by delivering at or better than anticipated decline rates at the lower end of our capital investment guidance, while other regions may have to spend millions to complete wells in one pay zone or stack pay and geology, gives us a long-term advantage. Our lower capital intensity and our focus on margins contributed to controlling both our capital and production cost which came at the low to midpoint of our guidance.

As we've discussed we continue to ramp up overall activity with JV Capital while preserving our optionally to allocate CRCs organic capital as market conditions warrant. In the second quarter, we increased our consolidated capital investment nearly 65% to $82 million from $50 million in the first quarter through the addition of third-party capital. With this we expect to grow oil production sequentially in the second half of the year. As we continue to work our life of field planning, our team is demonstrating through knowledge of our diverse assets base and maintaining a focus on our cost structure.

Our teams challenge assumptions such as revisiting our well bore [ph] construction, redesigning bit selecting and mud programs and eliminating casing strains all in order to drill both cheaper and faster with the same or better IP rates, all while maintaining our environmental and safety performance. These types of operational efficiencies have been key to our capital investment registering at the low end of our guidance range while still allowing us to meet production targets. In fact our team has identified about $17 million of capital efficiency since the beginning of this year which have been incorporated into our capital program.

Production for the second quarter averaged a 129,000 BOE per day representing a 2% sequential decline and a year-over-year decline of approximately 8%. This is meaningfully lower than our stated base decline rate of 10% to 15% and also lower than last quarter's year-over-year decline rate of 11%. This demonstrates the stability of our base production and provides evidence that our current capital program's mitigating our naturally occurring oil production decline.

This also serves to validate our previously disclosed maintenance capital estimates. As we continue to ramp up activity we expect a modest production uplift in the second half of 2017 with more tangible production increases in 2018. With commodity prices softening over the quarter, second quarter Brent crude oil prices averaged $50.92 per barrel. This was 8% stronger than a year ago but 7% lower than the first quarter average price of $54.66.

Realizations continue to be strong as the demand for native California crude remains high. Of note, we expect demand for low crudes to continue underpinning tight differentials for some time. As a result our second quarter crude oil realization remains strong at 94% of Brent and our realized crude oil price for the quarter, including the effect of settled hedges was $47.98 per barrel. This compares favorably to the $43.70 registered in the prior year period. Settled hedges added a $1.03 per barrel to our second quarter 2017 realized price.

Realized NGL prices were also stronger on a year-over-year basis. The second quarter realized NGL price of $30.08 per barrel was 33% higher than the second quarter of 2016 primarily due to tighter domestic supplies, the strength of exports and higher contract prices on natural gas only. The second quarter 2017 realized natural gas price of $2.47 per Mcf was 49% higher than the second quarter of 2016 price of $1.66 per Mcf. This increase was mostly due to lower domestic production levels, at Lee [ph] Canyon and higher demand.

Recall that with a severe commodity price decline in the first part of 2016 we purposely reduced and deferred downhole and surface maintenance activity. Additionally, natural gas prices during that time were at relative lows providing reduced energy and fuel gas cost for our steam flood operations. We've now returned our activity to higher levels this year. As a result along with the effect of higher gas prices our production cost in the second quarter of 2017 were $28 million higher than the second quarter of 2016.

Our team has done an excellent job of maintaining our controllable cost essentially flat on a sequential basis. Of the $5 million increase in production cost relative to the first quarter, the majority was really conducting elective well maintenance which positively impacts production.

On a unit of production basis, second quarter production cost of $18.34 per Boe were in the mid-range of our guidance. Excluding the effects of PSE contracts, per unit production cost would have been closer to $17 per Boe. As a reminder, we benefit more from higher natural gas prices because of our net long natural gas position.

Total general and administrative expenses were flat on a total dollar basis year-over-year. Interest expense of $83 million was inline sequentially and with our guidance. The higher blended interest rate compared to the prior year as result of our ongoing deleveraging activities. This was partially offset by our significantly lower total debt balances resulting from liability management actions that we executed in 2015 and 2016.

For the second quarter we reported a net loss of $48 million or a $1.13 per diluted share and an adjusted net loss of $78 million or $1.83 per diluted share. The adjusted net loss excluded $35 million of non-cash hedge gains and $5 million of other charges. Adjusted EBITDAX for the second quarter of 2017 was $158 million and essentially flat with the prior year period. Due to the timing of interest and property tax payments totaling $188 million in the second quarter operating cash flow was a negative $13 million in the quarter but remained positive at a $120 million for the first half of 2017.

We ended the quarter with a debt balance of $5.2 billion, down from $5.9 billion a year ago reflecting our continued focus and progress on strengthening our balance sheet. In summary, we have a dependable base of production and a portfolio of assets with meaningful optionality. Our agile and thoughtful team has the drive to manage through the cycle. We're proud of them. Year-to-date we've made good progress in reducing our debt and we continue to be focused on further strengthening our balance sheet.

Please note we provide detailed analysis of adjusted items as well as key third quarter 2017 guidance that we mentioned in the attachments to our earnings release.

I'll be happy to take any questions you may have on that information and on other aspects of the results during the Q&A portion of this call. I'll now turn the call back over to Todd.

Todd Stevens

Thank you, Mark. In closing, I'd like to remind you of three important points. First our ability to maintain production at low decline rates and challenging time illustrates the tremendous value and low capital intensity of our asset base. Second, CRC operates in a world class oil province with meaningful running room. We have significant stack pays and over 40 billion barrels of original oil equivalent in place.

Industry inactivity [ph] in California has historically focused on shallow opportunities. The lack of capital investment has left the reservoirs here largely under export and under developed, leaving substantial untapped potential.

Third, CRC has a dominant position within the California marketplace, which creates important competitive advantages. California's the the sixth largest economy in the world on a standalone basis and the state's increasing population and energy demand leave it in a chronic energy deficit. Our states oil demand is predominantly met from foreign imports, based on Brent pricing.

All of these results in a continued strong local demand for the oil we produce and strong realization. As we continue to build upon the first half's momentum we see that second half oil production returning to a growth profile. Just to remind you we are better position today than we were at the spin on all fronts. We have decreased our debt, improved our cost structure, weathered a downturn and strategically partnered to further create value and drive in the future. We are now welcome your questions.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] The first question we have comes from Evan Calio of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Evan Calio

Good evening guys. Let me start with -- on the JVs, interest of the new parties has historically ebbed and flowed with the oil price, and then the outlook. I know I believe on last call you mentioned the capacity to deploy up to 1.5 billion of CapEx per year. Just any color on your recent JV interest or kind of expectations here on further transactions.

Todd Stevens

What I can say is we are in active negotiations on numerous JVs of every size you can imagine from a billion dollars to a few hundred million dollars and even smaller than that. So I think I'd be fairly confident based on the opportunity set I see today that we should be able to get one of those across the finish line by year end. But again they are all shapes and sizes as we noted in the call here. We’ve executed some very small ones and we have executed some large ones.

Evan Calio

Great on the -- my second question, my follow up is on your production lower end of the range. I think for the first time, just standalone, that I recall. What drove that in the quarter and is that related to the CapEx. CapEx is was also much lower in the quarter versus the guidance and trending like well below your 250 range. So maybe comment on that production number and the CapEx trends if you could.

Todd Stevens

I think our production is right kind of down the middle of the fairway in the guidance. With the quarter, as we said all along we feel we are at the inflection point here. I am sure there will be a question now let's go ahead and hit it here about the guidance for next quarter. And I will remind people of math and the parabola and the average on the way down when you hit the vertex is the same as the average on the way up when you the hit the vertex at the same three month. So now you can get an idea why we have talked about this being the inflection point around mid-year for oil production growth and you can see it as we go into the next quarter as we feel like we hit that inflection point.

We feel pretty good the way we ramped on activity. We haven’t had any serious injuries. Really our focus has been on safety and going from just a few rigs at the start of the year and no rigs the last year. I feel real good that were nine rigs operating at this point in time.

Evan Calio

And the CapEx piece.

Todd Stevens

CapEx operating efficiencies, I mean are biggest part of that. We have pulled back some -- on some of the projects but that’s really more timing than anything. But it's really been operational efficiencies we have seen that come down, on both our JV partners and our organic capital.

Evan Calio

So the guide at 250 to 275 still stands despite trending significantly below that?

Todd Stevens

Yeah, I think we'd say right now we're right around 250.

Evan Calio

Appreciate it, guys. Thank you.

Todd Stevens

Thanks Evan.

Operator

Next we have Doug Leggate of Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good afternoon, guys. This is Clay on for Doug.

Todd Stevens

Hi

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, I got a couple of questions that I'm hoping that you can reconcile a couple of things for me. So first of all it looks like the activity in the unconventional is really picking up helped by spending at the PSP JV, and I'm trying to reconcile that against the pie-chart that you're show on slide showing the D&C capital by drive, which shows about 10% of you budget going towards unconventional. And what I'm looking at is in your press release you have this attachment 4,which shows about $69 million of your capital going to the unconventionals this year.

So I'm just hoping that you can help me understand whether or not your -- the amount of D&C capital towards the unconventional is changing or what you're seeing there?

Todd Stevens

Really, the - the capital for the -- what you see as unconventional is just the upper Monterey at Elk Hill. That's really and then what we call unconventional also I remember I outlined a while ago is we actually have some things that would be classified as tight banks in the Rocky Mountains that we're pursuing also. S, it's more along those lines when we say unconventional with -- there are some unconventional, when I say Upper Monterey Shale but then there also is some things that will be classified arguably as just tight from a credibility standpoint and similar like I said to the rocky mountains in the 90s.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Are those targets that JV is targeting?

Todd Stevens

Yes. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, second question, just on slide number six, on the bottom right hand corner, you're showing a pretty big step up in spending between '17 and '18 and I'm wondering what's driving that. Could it be the -- like an acceleration of the JB spending for 2018 that's showing that inflection there?

Todd Stevens

That's correct. But also remember that's just a portfolio planning scenario where we invest our cash flow at the assumptions on that page, to prices and the like. But yeah, you'll see a step up in investment from our JV partners. You'll see a modest amount from Macquarie this year, more next year and obviously BSP as we continue to step in, and work with them on our partnership.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Appreciate the answers guys. Thanks.

Operator

Next we have Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good afternoon.

Todd Stevens

Hi Brian.

Brian Singer

Can you talk about the Elk Hills power plant [ph] sales outlook from third parties? How you are thinking about where that's heading. And then just thoughts around monetization?

Todd Stevens

We continue to look at sort of everything and anything as far as asset monetization, the Elk Hills power plant and some of the mid-stream has been topic of discussions, numerous times along the way here. We're actually in discussions with a few different folks about this right now. Third party utilization, I think about third, little over a third of the power currently is utilized internally by ourselves and the rest is sold on the grid. We sell to mostly to power purchase arrangement with one of our large utility.

Brian Singer

Okay. Thanks. And then back to that production sides. Just trying to kind of parse through the direction of oil production specifically here, because it looks like the -- you're kind of flattening out in the third quarter from a BOE a day perspective. But can you just kind of talk about oil mix and the magnitude of what that could be and the risks around it to be upside and downside in the -- over the next few quarters?

Todd Stevens

Our oil mix came down very slightly in the quarter and it had to do with some drilling really in some areas that had a lot associated gas primarily in the 29 R structure, which we referenced. But I think you'll see it climbing over time generally. So I think we've reached that inflection point and we now are starting to grow our oil production for the back half of the year and going forward.

Brian Singer

Which would imply rates decently rising [p] in the second half of the year?

Todd Stevens

Yeah we think the growth is going to continue. I think we still standby what we talked about. We think the exit rate and entry rate are going to be about the same And we've a bias to the upside on the exit rate. And again I think we've -- like my parabola analogy, I think we've reached the bottom of it and we're starting to climb up the back side.

Brian Singer

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Next Paul Sankey of Wolfe Research.

Paul Sankey

Excuse me hi guys. Property tax say -- the property tax and what was that about?

Mark Smith

Yeah the property tax in California, as you know it's an ad valorem tax we pay in the second quarter and the fourth quarter. And overall I believe it's come down modestly in the tax assessment what we assess mid-year. So we have that baked in, but yes that's the big actual cash payment on the property taxes are in the second quarter and fourth quarter.

Paul Sankey

So we should just rule those forward as they are or they change around much?

Mark Smith

I think we believe there is a little bit of buck that's [ph] upwards since where product prices have been for the back half of the year. But it wouldn't be material compared to the existing numbers.

Paul Sankey

Understood. Is there anything -- we have seen some volatility around California in refining, does that make any difference to you guys or not a lot?

Todd Stevens

So, so far I think you've seen where our differentials have strengthened. I think we see it continuing to strengthen from where you've seen in the quarter. And I believe particularly someone like Venezuela and some of the heavier grades around the world go down, or are aren't producing, are being delivered, I think there is going to be more bias for our native production particularly in the refineries here in the bay area and the LA area they're build to run ANS and SJV heavy.

Paul Sankey

Yeah I was thinking that. Finally I guess this might be one first to discuss over a drink, but I mean I guess it's been pretty dramatic in the oil price for these earnings with the question surrounding the Permian. Let's just keep it simple, what's your perspective on what we've seen over the past few days?

Todd Stevens

I think overall from what I've read and heard is that it seems like what's happening there that there is some cracks in the ship and they're trying to figure out, are they repairable or it's going to continue as is but kind of full steam ahead. It seems like some of the aggressive assumptions that have been put out there probably aren't as attainable as people thought.

Paul Sankey

Yeah it's kind of reminiscent of having worked to the big bank and whether or not you took your [indiscernible] in the early in the downturn or late. It's quite interesting. I'm thinking this in theory could be a positive read through for you guys absolutely, because obviously as you say you started to -- your medicine early and this will work out well, and often.

Okay, there were some other items going back for cash flow. Is there anything else that you would highlight I just some of the above the line, sort of others in the stuff. Obviously what we're trying to do is just get to the recurring number given the operating cash flow is a bit disappointing, given the operators are bit higher in the quarter. That's why I'm really ask about the property tax basically.

Todd Stevens

Yeah and the property tax -- and remember also the interest payment are slightly higher in the second quarter also, just the way that it works relative to the other quarters. But I think overall it was a quarter of executing the plan, ramping up activity with our partners and doing so safely. And I think by the time we'll talk again next quarter we'll have more to talk about from a transaction potential monetizations and joint venture partners and all both happenings.

Paul Sankey

Yeah, I got that impression. Thanks guys.

Todd Stevens

Thanks Paul.

Operator

And next we have Pavel Molchanov of Raymond James.

Pavel Molchanov

Thanks for taking the question. First a policy question. So just last week the California Legislature voted to extend cap and trade through 2030. Is there any impact from that vote on your business?

Todd Stevens

It was something we had operated under already. And it was class of business that was included in our kind of other production taxes when you look at those things. So I think it just continues and you actually from my perspective it provides a market based solution and it's much more predictable and stable than potentially other alternatives. So I think the business committee, myself included was happy with the outcome relative to other outcomes. So again I think it provides the market based solution and that is more predictable and more stable.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. And you said that your current rig count is at 9. It was close to zero last year. Do you have a sense of what's happening to the rig count in California beyond the ones that you guys are operating. In other words, is there a similar kind of recovery in industry activity or is it just you guys that are ramping.

Todd Stevens

I think it's really just us. I think [indiscernible] to us. I don't think there's any activity set around by any other larger operators or even small operators.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. Makes sense. All right. Thank you guys.

Todd Stevens

Thanks Pavel.

Operator

Next we have Sean Sneeden of Guggenheim.

Sean Sneeden

Hi, thank you for taking the questions.

Todd Stevens

Hey, Sean.

Sean Sneeden

Maybe just to follow-up on Paul's question on free cash flow. But was the use of working capital was that all just kind of start-up cost when associated with your ramp-up in the rig count, or anything else that was kind of one time that was associated there?

Todd Stevens

Yeah. You got to remember also in addition to kind of building the working capital you have the interest expense timing. It's fairly material. It's a $100 million difference between the first quarter payments and second quarter payments still. So I mean in any of the property taxes when you layer on top of that.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That's helpful. And just kind of big picture but should we still be thinking about a minimum kind of free cash flow neutrality including the term [indiscernible] payments or is that you changed it all?

Todd Stevens

At a minimum. Yeah, at a minimum.

Sean Sneeden

Okay and then maybe Mark can you just remind me your purchase bags for [indiscernible] or the unsecured. Have you utilized any of that at this point and is there anything that will prevent you from using for the cash flow to repurchase anything on the market?

Mark Smith

Just as a reminder we used the basket [indiscernible] that we had created earlier in the year. We still have availability under the baskets, but we have to build that through asset sales monetization that as Todd described we continue to look at.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. So you wouldn't be able to use free cash flow to necessarily go out and repurchase. You had to go in repay the term loans, is that right?

Mark Smith

That's correct.

Sean Sneeden

Yeah, and then just maybe...

Mark Smith

Let me clarify. We use free cash flow -- but we do use free cash flow to pay back our revolver. So we don't just...

Todd Stevens

Well Mark is referring to buying discounted debt we have to buy that subordinate to the banks we have to create a basket to do so. Right.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. Thank you for that clarification. And then maybe Todd just one overarching a big picture question on JVs. I guess in your conversions with folks, is there anything that's stylistically different than the existing arrangements that you have. You are more geared towards exploration or should we be conceptually to gain something similar to what you've in place now?

Todd Stevens

The larger one I would say are similar more to Macquarie, and Benefit Street bank a little different. They create something with us that's rather unique. The smaller ones, a lot of those are exploration and I think that we're actively looking at slightly larger, and a lot more of those smaller type JVs, are mostly exploration I would say rather than development on that side.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next we have Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel of Morgan Stanley

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Hey guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just I guess maybe a big picture question on asset sales in the State and asset sales from other years in terms of the Eagle. There are few -- Linn sold a few assets and then also there was the Hess and Occi, which I guess is little bit different. But can you talk about maybe similarities and differences between those assets and yours given what those implied on a dollar per [indiscernible] basis?

Todd Stevens

I think when you look back you had larger asset sales that occurred in the States that have been disclosed. Yet, obviously Sentinel Peak buying Freeport-McMoRan build plains position in California. I think that was a little bit of distress sales in my mind set. I think the Linn purchase by Berry, I think that was asset sale that was reflective of heavy oil valuations. I think that is the property that's similar to our Lost Hills property and many other [indiscernible] or steam floods maybe not the caliber of a Kern River and Midway Sunset but I think it's on par with that. So I think that's the value. When you have a look through I think that's very much appropriate to [indiscernible] here oil type assets, if not maybe current price.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Great thanks. And then just the quick question is on maybe PBF talking about Torrance finally being up and running. So curious if you are seeing any effect on pricing and differentials in California post that event?

Todd Stevens

You see what our differentials were. They've strengthened in the quarter. We've seen a little bit of further strengthening since then. I think it have to do with the level of -- again like I said heavy mix in the world. There are some people that are [indiscernible] that have geopolitical issues associated with it. And remember that the refineries in the Bay area and the LA have been built to run ANS and run SJV Heavy. So that's why I think our blend of crude has been getting a premium relatively to other crudes.

Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel

Got it. That's all from me, thanks very much.

Todd Stevens

Thanks Jacob.

Operator

And next we have Gregg Brody, Bank of America.

Gregg Brody

Good afternoon guys.

Todd Stevens

Hey Gregg.

Gregg Brody

Could you just remind me for the JVs, how is that running through the cash flow this quarter? And then maybe you can remind me or explain just the rationale for dropping the confidence you [ph] had ex-JV, sort of production and the CapEx? I'm really just trying to figure out how to think about the spend -- that cash off of from those JV selling forward and where that’s falling through?

Todd Stevens

So talking about the two JVs we're exploring everything else. We did that one time to kind of give you a feel for what's going on and how it works. But Macquarie would be no different than if we have a working interest partner in a field, or well. So that will show up no different than the accounting that you might see with anyone else as an non-core partner with them.

Benefit Street's a little different. It's a net profit interest. So it's going to flow through in a different area and come out, I think at other comprehensive OCI and Mark, is that right?

Mark Smith

Yes, it comes out in the net loss attributable or attributable non-controlling interest.

Todd Stevens

Yeah so, it's below the line item non-controlling interest. So that's how they both flow through. And so Benefit Street like all their capital will show up as our capital even though when you try to do a free cash flow calculation it will be off because some of that capital that technically was also funded by Benefit Street. It's just the way you account for them it's going to be totally different. I think more the ones we're contemplating in the future that we're having active discussions with them more along the lines of Macquarie and a more traditional joint venture arrangement where it's reported as partners and you report your interest. And then the back half of your question, I lost what was that again, Gregg.

Gregg Brody

That was the back half. The first half was this quarter was at $1 million net that came through, that's so we have a net income (multiple speakers)

Todd Stevens

Yeah that's correct. And we disclosed it early on, but it's going to get really messy and hard to follow. And we felt like it's easier because people in the end are ultimately interested in our net to us, not really with and without Macquarie and everything else, because it's just it gets too confusing particularly as we later on more and more joint ventures.

Gregg Brody

As I appreciate how confusing that is. Just maybe just on the -- so the free cash flow numbers you mentioned, it should be above -- you did generate free cash flow that includes those payments going forward, correct and particularly the Benefit Street payment.

Todd Stevens

Yeah Benefit Street, because that's one where it gets confusing. Because this shows up in our financials as our capital when in fact has been funded by them. So you will figure it out when you go through the fund flow but not in the income statement.

Mark Smith

Right, Greg the way to think about Benefit Street is as we control it's consolidated and net comes out in that non-controlling interest line item.

Gregg Brody

And so would you expect obviously this started over a quarter ago. That should start to pick up next quarter, correct, or is there still sort of a waiting period.

Mark Smith

Yeah, I would expect so yes.

Gregg Brody

And you'd mentioned the third party -- you mentioned smaller JVs. I think you gave a number and did you say there is 9 and you've raised $30 million from there is that correct?

Todd Stevens

Yeah we have 9 JVs -- other JVs that we've executed that have $30 million of committed capital. and they have follow ons to further earn their interest if they so desire. That will commit them up to $75 million.

Gregg Brody

Got it. And so that will come through as a working interest for you in terms of your production.

Todd Stevens

Yeah if it's successful that's correct. It's mostly exploration. Those are mostly explorations.

Gregg Brody

Just out of curiosity is there -- it was a carry arrangement as [ph] well?

Todd Stevens

Yes.

Gregg Brody

All right. That is it from me guys. Thank you.

Todd Stevens

Thanks, Gregg.

Operator

So next we have Jay Spencer with Stifel.

Jay Spencer

Hi, good afternoon.

Todd Stevens

Hi. Jay.

Jay Spencer

I had a question about hedging. Can you tell us about the transaction to swap 29,000 barrels a day of Brent at $60 a barrel for the first half of 2018? It seems like a really good deal. To get that swap did you have to offer the $45 puts and if you are going to do more of these is that the way that's going to work? And just looking at slide 14, it looks like the counterparty has option to do more swaps. Whether there be a commensurate amount of puts sold, if you guys [indiscernible]?

Todd Stevens

Jay, I'll give you an idea. It is not just one transaction, and you really looking day-to-day to try to get the right volatility and the different instrument around Brent. And so they started to line a few time for us to execute this transaction, and effectively what you are doing is, swapping Brent and it wasn't 29,000 it was a different incremental. 4 at 60 you saw the short put at 45 and you also offer them the right to extend certain time period. So they get to June 1, the first quarter they can extend -- effectively double the crude they buy at 60.

So when you do all that and then you throw in a few dollars of cash, you end up with the transaction. So, again you are trying to have it all flow through and I understand the volatility associated with all that, and how it actually works. I don't know if you want any more mechanics of how it works but so even if crude drop between 45 and 60, we're going to get 60 for Brent.

Jay Spencer

Got it. Okay. All right. That helps. And we talked a little bit about baskets for repurchasing debt, but what about just issuance, like straight issuances of new secured debt or potential exchanges. Is there more capacity to do -- secure debt sounds for instance like a first lien third out, that's behind firstly second out?

Todd Stevens

Jay there is – I believe that's like 800, 900 and I'll have Mark give you color on that.

Mark Smith

Jay, it, it is just as Todd described, the subtlety is that would likely involve a players approval to some extent of the capital structure. So it's not as easy to accomplish, it's just straight issuance of the debt. So there is involvement of others in the capital structure along the wire. So, it makes it a little bit of the challenge to execute but we continue to consider those types of thing.

Jay Spencer

Okay. Great, thanks.

Operator

