Callidus Software's (CALD) CEO Leslie Stretch on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Callidus Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Roxanne Oulman - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Leslie Stretch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Justin Furby - William Blair

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

John DiFucci - Jefferies

Alex Zukin - Piper Jaffray

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Chris Rochester - Credit Suisse

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital

Kevin Liu - B. Riley & Co., LLC

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jessica McHugh - Dougherty & Company LLC

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CallidusCloud second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host, Ms. Roxanne Oulman, Chief Financial Officer. Ma'am, the podium is yours.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Brian. Welcome to CallidusCloud second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. We issued our earnings release a short time ago and furnished the related Form 8-K to the SEC.

To access the press release, please see the Investor Relations page of our website. With me on the call today is Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of CallidusCloud.

The primary purpose of today's call is to discuss our second quarter results. Before we begin, please remember, during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statement about the operations and future results of CallidusCloud or otherwise that may naturally involve many assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

If any of these risk or uncertainties develop or any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of our risk factors associated with the forward-looking statements, please refer to the text in the company's press release issued today and to our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filing.

We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

On today's call, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-revenue financial figures discussed today are non-GAAP unless stated that the measure is a GAAP number. Please refer to today's press release for a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial performance and additional disclosures regarding these measures.

Additionally, in conjunction with the release of our earnings report, we have posted on our website at CallidusCloud.com, under Investor Relations tab, additional charts that identify trended metric performance that we believe will aid in understanding and evaluating our performance over time.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Leslie.

Leslie Stretch

Thanks, Roxanne. Good afternoon, everyone. Before I begin my review of the quarter, I would like to thank the CallidusCloud team for a superb first half of 2017 where we achieved in excess of 30% SaaS growth. Great job, everyone.

In Q2, we accelerated SaaS revenue growth at 32%, reported record total and SaaS revenues and exceeded the top end of our guidance and made money. We added over 300 new logos, including 200 customers from our Learning Heroes acquisition in the UK and signed our largest ever configure price and quote deal.

Our strategy of penetrating our installed customer base with our Lead to Money suite continues to see strong traction. We closed 26 multi-product deals in Q2, the second highest milestone in the company's history.

Enterprises are continuing to standardize on CallidusCloud's best-of-breed solutions. Furthermore, cross-selling our broad product portfolio and penetrating both new and existing customers with multiple products continues to see success.

During the first half of 2017, more than 50% of our enterprise bookings were from cross-sell or multi-product transactions.

Our professional services business again performed well, with good growth and margin contribution. Well done, team!

Our recurring margins expanded to 76%. Well done, the SaaS operations team!

Our bookings were stronger than last year, with minimal conversion activity. As I mentioned on my last report, we're on the other side of the conversion story, with support for our on-premises offering having ended in June this year.

New business upsell and cross-sell are much more rewarding opportunities for our salespeople. As usual, North America was our busiest geography, but EMEA had one of its strongest first-half half years, boosting our confidence in that region.

We continue to believe in our EMEA team and the case for sales and marketing investments in the region. Latin America and Asia Pacific are also promising upcoming cloud regions.

From a vertical perspective, we saw action across insurance, telco, high-tech manufacturing and retail.

Let me take your through a few notable wins. One of the world's largest software companies was amongst the key configure-price-and-quote wins. Protective Life, Bausch & Lomb, Lennox and John Wiley & Sons were a few of the commissions wins in the quarter.

Medical devices leader Stryker and global technology provider PTC sign for commissions and Thunderbridge Analytics.

Miller Heiman, the sales methodology and training leader, was one of a number of customers signing up for our Datahug predictive forecasting solution.

Our learning business, Litmos continued on its progress in the enterprise space adding VMware, Domino's Pizza, Barnes & Noble, Credit Karma, TrueCar, Johnson Controls and Biagio, the world's largest producer of spirits, as customers in the quarter.

Our customer experience division also signed some great brands including Wells Fargo, Reno Brazil and Syngenta UK, a leading global biotech company.

Turning to our alliances, partnerships with Accenture, ADP, salesforce and SAP are all making good progress and all contributed in the quarter. All these companies are sponsors of our annual user conference at the Wynn C3 in Las Vegas.

In May, we attended SAP's user conference Sapphire in Florida, where they had over 20,000 attendees. It proved to be an excellent pipeline building exercise, taking us into dialogues new industries and prospective customers.

Also during the quarter, we attended a major learning conference, the Association for Talent Development in Atlanta, raising our brand awareness and interacting with over 10,000 attendees.

Turning to our M&A activities, we completed two acquisitions in the quarter, expanding our IP and talent pool. Learning Heroes, as I mentioned in the UK, added to our content capability within the Litmos learning business. And RevSym in California, one of the early leaders in cloud-based revenue management for ASC 606, also joined the fold.

RevSym has already secured for new customers post-acquisition – ThreatMetrix, Infoblox, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Waste Management.

With Learning Heroes, we increased our Litmos content library, adding approximately 200 additional courses and we've expanded our European presence at the same time. Litmos has over 1000 courses, offering the best off-the-shelf mobile ready training.

Content is absolutely key to our customers, especially in sales, service and compliance areas. And I would like to remind you that the delivery platform is purchased only once. That the LMS. But content is purchased over and over again.

Now, looking ahead. Remainder of 2017 is very busy. There are many marketing initiatives underway. We have our own user conference C3 in September, 18 to 20th, at the Wynn in Las Vegas. And we will have headline speakers at multiple solution streams and key new product announcements, including the practical application of machine learning and artificial intelligence to sales performance management.

Later this month, we will be attending WorldatWork, the premier sales compensation event in North America. And in November, of course, we will be sponsoring Greenforce in San Francisco.

Turning to our outlook, I'm confident in the business climate in our key markets. We have the right execution team and our pipeline is strong. We are raising our 2017 guidance accordingly.

I'll now hand over to Roxanne for a financial review of the business.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Leslie. And good afternoon, everyone. As Leslie noted, the second quarter was a solid quarter for Callidus, highlighted by strong new customer activity as well as robust cross sell and multiproduct sales performance.

As we have outlined in the past, our near-term goal is to maintain the rule of 40, which is based on the sum of SaaS year-over-year revenue growth and annual non-GAAP operating margin equaling 40% or better. We are convinced that balancing growth and profitability is the foundation for our future.

Let me turn to the numbers. As usual, all the non-revenue financial figures I will discuss today are non-GAAP. As always, you can find a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results in today's press release.

In Q2, SaaS revenue was $47.7 million, representing growth of 32%, and a sequential uptick of $2.5 million. Total revenue as $61.3 million, an increase of $11.5 million or 23% growth over Q2 of 2016.

Maintenance revenue for the second quarter was $900,000, a reduction of roughly $200,000 from Q1. As Leslie mentioned, we have stopped providing customer support to our on-premise customers as of June 30. We're only providing maintenance for key customers who have agreed to convert SaaS. We expect maintenance revenue for the third quarter to be between $300,000 and $500,000.

Our services revenue was $12.7 million for the quarter, which grew 21% over that for the same period last year. During the quarter, our services business benefited from our continued strong booking performance.

As a reminder, service revenue ebbs and flows based on a variety of factors. We view services as an enabling function that is ancillary to our SaaS offering, which drives the real growth and value to our shareholders.

As we have shared with you in the past, we evaluate our business on four key metrics. SaaS revenue growth, SaaS deferred revenue, normalized SaaS billing, and non-GAAP operating margin.

SaaS revenue grew 32% in Q2. SaaS deferred revenue grew 28% over Q2 2016 to a record $104.2 million. SaaS deferred revenue includes $716,000 from our two recent acquisitions of RevSym and Learning Heroes.

As you know, there are a wide variety of factors that influence billings and, therefore, quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in calculated billings should not be taken as an indication of changes in future revenue.

For example, with our cross-sell success increasing, some customers are electing to co-term to align invoice timing. As a result, we believe that trailing 12 months billing is a more meaningful measure of our performance.

Trailing 12 months normalized SaaS billings growth was 30%. Our normalized adjustment takes into account acquired deferred revenue and the impact of multi-year billings.

Q2 normalized SaaS billings growth was 23% and calculated SaaS billings growth was 18%. During the quarter, the mix of contracts with annual terms was 85%, and this fluctuates quarterly based on contracts, customer and product mix. During Q2, there were no multi-year billings.

Turning to the P&L, recurring revenue gross margin was 76%, in line with our expectations. As we outlined in our last earnings call, we're investing and will continue to invest in additional data center capacity in order to serve our growing customer base across the globe.

We continue to expect recurring gross margins will be at or near 76% for the remainder of the year. In Q2, services gross margin was 19%. We will continue to leverage our implementation partners and we expect services gross margins to be around 20%.

Turning to our non-GAAP operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses were $19.6 million or 32% of revenue in Q2. We will continue to invest in our productive capacity to support 2018 and beyond as we see continued market momentum.

We expect sales and marketing expense to trend in the range of 32% to 34% of revenue for the remainder of the year.

R&D expense was $7.5 million for the quarter and 12% of total revenue. We expect R&D expense will be around 11% to 13% of revenue in 2017.

G&A expenses were $6.7 million or 11% of revenue in the quarter. We continue to see leverage within our G&A organization. We expect G&A expense to be between 10% and 11% for the remainder of the year.

Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter improved 34% to $5.4 million compared to $4 million in Q2 of 2016.

EBITDA for the second quarter increased 46% to $8.5 million compared to $5.8 million in Q2 of 2016.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 66.7 million and cash taxes for the second quarter were $246,000.

Cash and investments were $172.4 million at quarter-end. Cash flow from operations for Q2 was $8 million, representing 13% of revenue. We used $11.7 million for the purchase of RevSym and Learning Heroes.

Now, let me turn to our financial outlook for Q3 and full year 2017. For Q3, we are projecting SaaS revenue to be between $49.7 million and $50.2 million in the quarter, representing a 28% to 30% growth over last year.

We project maintenance revenue to range between $300,000 to $500,000 with total revenue between $61.7 million and $62.7 million.

As a reminder, we will be holding C3, our annual customer event in Q3 of this year, contrary to previous years where it took place in Q2.

For Q3, we expect non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $5 million to $6 million and non-GAAP pretax income of $4.8 million to $5.8 million. We estimate incurring to $300,000 to $400,000 in cash taxes.

For Q3, we expect basic weighted average shares outstanding to be between 65.5 million and 66 million shares and diluted weighted shares outstanding to be between 67 million and 67.5 million shares.

Lastly, we are projecting cash flow from operations will remain positive.

For the full year, we are updating our prior annual SaaS revenue guidance to be between $194 million to $197 million. This represents a growth rate of 28% to 30%.

We expect our 2017 maintenance revenue to be between $2.5 million to $2.9 million. We are raising our guidance for total revenue to be between $245 million to $248 million. This represents total revenue growth of 19% to 20% for the year.

For 2017, we are raising our non-GAAP operating income to be between $22 million and $24 million and non-GAAP pretax income to be between $21.9 million and $23.7 million. We estimate incurring $1 million to $1.3 million in cash taxes.

For the year, we expect basic weighted average shares outstanding to be between 64.5 million and 65.5 million shares and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be between 67 million and 68 million shares.

Our management team is committed to balancing growth and profitability and we're excited about our future opportunity as the market leader in sales performance management.

Lastly, I'd like to invite our investors and analysts to attend our investor day, which will take place on Tuesday, September 19 at C3 in Las Vegas. We hope to see you there.

Now, I will turn the call over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Justin Furby from William Blair. Sir, your line is now open.

Justin Furby

Thanks, guys. And congrats. I guess maybe to start, Roxanne, for you on the billing number. That’s the only thing that I’m getting some questions on. And, I guess, 23%, it sounds like, if I heard you right, that you had a lot of cross-sell activity, which was typically co-termed and that negatively impacted the number. Is that the right interpretation? And if it, if you kind of try to normalize for that, is it reasonable to think that billings would have been more in line with sort of the 25% to 30% long-term targets you guys have?

Roxanne Oulman

Justin, that is the correct interpretation. So, just as you’ve rightly said and we shared in the script, as we see more success with our cross-sell, that's driving increased variability on a quarterly basis. Therefore, in Q4, we started to provide you 12-month trailing and we believe that that’s a much more meaningful measure and you'll see that our 12-month trailing is 30% and has been above 30% for the last three consecutive quarters. And that's consistent with our guide of 28% to 30% increase in SaaS revenue growth rate for Q3 and 2017.

Justin Furby

Okay, that’s helpful. And then, Leslie, can you maybe comment on the SAP partnership and what types of deals are you seeing in terms of sizes. Do they tend to be on the bigger side, smaller side, when do you think that's starts to maybe more meaningfully impact your numbers?

And then, if you look out to next year, would it be reasonable to assume something like 10, 15 deals per for quarter when it ramps?

Leslie Stretch

Yes. Great question, Justin. I think that – I won't be specific on numbers of these. We're focused on aggregate ACB. Bigger deals, yes, there are six bigger deals so far, but they were bigger enterprises. So, with large enterprises. That's the way to think about it. It's early days. It's two quarters in. So, I haven't got the projections really for next year. I'm confident. I think the pipeline is really healthy. It's reflected – or somewhat reflected in some of our guide improvement that we just gave you, but it's still early days. But great partnership. You know as I always say, you've got to play with them all, you've got to dance with all the girls in one night, you've got to play with them all.

Justin Furby

Fair enough. Thank you, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer. Sir, your line is open.

Brian Schwartz

Yeah. Thanks for taking my questions this afternoon. Leslie, first one for you. I don’t know if you can give us – two-part question here on sales organization. So, first, can you just give us an update on how the different sales organizations and, let's say, the partner channels performed against your plan and how the pipeline momentum is shifting and shaping in terms of those different sales organizations?

And then the second question I wanted to ask you, tied to that is, if you kind of had to rank the different selling motions that you have for the business, the sales into the install base, the cross-sell, the direct with new customers and even the partner channel, can you rank those in terms of where you think the greatest opportunity for new growth lies over the next 12 to 24 months?

Leslie Stretch

Yeah, I think that's a great question. So, rank the selling motions, obviously, the challenge is important. These ISV partnerships are important. I kind of was a bit flippant in my answer to Justin. But I mean it, you’ve really got to not focus on one, on SAP and salesforce. These are great companies. They have great end-user markets. For our benefit, beautifully different end-user markets as well. We have manufactured on the one hand. Europe, big dominance there. We have the cloud. The sales force is all good. So, channel, pretty important.

The enterprise group is becoming very seasoned and very ready for production prime time. Our ability to bring people on-board, onboard them effectively, identify high performers and onboard them, I'm pleased with our execution there.

The volume business in Litmos is getting better. We're seeing six figure deals. So, that sales force is maturing, getting seasoned and they are doing larger deals. And I think that's going to continue that trend. So, really, no one sort of highlight, no one thing for me. It's a spread there as usual, all playing into the pipeline.

The systems integrators, solid. Deloitte, Accenture, as you'd expect. Thomson, they've done a number of implementations now. They've definitely got some selling appetite now as well.

So, for me, it's a mix of number of different key partnerships, growing the enterprise sales force steadily, we haven't changed the cadence that we recruit where we know what it takes to get somebody up to speed.

So, all of the above.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you. And the follow-up question I had was, I believe, in your introductory commentary, you highlighted that you had a record deal size this quarter in CPQ. And I'm just wondering if you could give a little more detail on why they chose CallidusCloud versus other CPQ vendors. I think it's very interesting.

And then, how does a customer like that think about expanding into other areas of your platform? Thanks again for taking my questions.

Leslie Stretch

Pleasure. Great question. This CPQ deal is a global deployment. So, I think the usual suspects in the competition, Atos, SPX, others. The strength that we had was they recognize our ability to build our global deployment, succeed with production go-lives in global environments, large enterprise processing workloads, high-volume transaction processing, complex product catalog, complex pricing arrangements, proposes being built on the flight and they also like the junction of CPQ and incentives and commissions. So, it's a large global deployment where I think we stood out against the competition.

Next question.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line John DiFucci from Jefferies. Sir, your line is now open.

John DiFucci

Thank you. I have a question for Leslie and then a follow-up for Roxanne. Leslie, when I look at the RevSym acquisition, from what we do, it's in our job every day, right? We're thinking about with every company we cover and it seems really relevant today. But I’m just curious, when you look at this opportunity going forward, is this something that everybody is going to have to have, so it's kind of you have to have as part of your portfolio, so it's almost like a me-too thing? Or is this something that is going to differentiate you, you think?

Leslie Stretch

Yeah. I think that's a great question. The way I look at it is we're doing some standalone 606 deals now. We're solving the 606 problem for some public companies and for some about-to-be public companies that have an urgent need. And that's going to make money for us.

The real endgame, though, is we are enlightening a lot of people for the need for automatic commissions. So, we're dealing with a number of companies who have an automated commissions and they see this priority of 606 is on the table every audit committee meeting.

But then, they have to solve the problem of the commission's amortization schedule, which I often say the subject that’s as dull as dishwater to a lot of people, but that is actually exciting to us and there's a ton of money in it. There are so many people that still haven't got robust automation of the commission's process and the 606 issue is highlighting that gap.

So, what we're hoping to do is, yes, sell them RevSym, but we're also hoping to sell them the real active commissions management and sales performance management proposition, which is the big dog, right? So, it's a bit of both.

So, right now, we're very happy to be making money, selling 606 standalone. The RevSym application and the RevSym people are enterprise-ready people. They can to small and medium business, but we're really targeting larger enterprises. So, that's how we see it. And I think it's much more intimate with the sales process than people have seen hitherto.

John DiFucci

That makes a lot of sense. So, it's almost like – maybe an imperfect analogy, but a Trojan horse to get into the customer and then to sell them more of what you do and especially automatic commissions.

The follow-up I have for Roxanne – and, Roxanne, just going back to Justin's question, all the numbers look good on the income statement. The annual guidance raise indicates your confidence going forward. And then I also understand your suggestion and advice to look at the trailing 12-month billings number. But in this particular quarter, specifically, why was deferred revenue, which affects our calculation in billings, why was it a little bit lower than – for instance, we modeled, and I guess the Street did, was it specifically a timing issue on some things? If you can just give us a little more clarification on that, that would be helpful?

Roxanne Oulman

Jon, this really comes back to timing. And we've been beating the horse for several quarters that billings on a quarterly basis will fluctuate. And as we've continued – as I shared in my remarks, we continue to cross-sell to our current customer base and more and more we see customers coming to us and they want to align their invoicing process. So, that's merely what is. And that's why I continue to highlight the 12-month billings because that naturally removes it.

John DiFucci

So, I’m sorry, they are trying to align it with, like, the end of the year? Is that what you're saying or is there a –?

Roxanne Oulman

Q4 tends to be the highest invoicing quarter on the highest booking quarter that we've seen. And as more and more of our customers buy additional product, they look at their invoicing pattern and they may have an invoice, for example, that was occurring in Q2 and they want to have everything invoiced in Q4. So, they may be pulling in Q2, for example, to Q4 or vice versa.

John DiFucci

Okay, that's really helpful. And nice job. Nice job, guys. Thank you.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Alex Zukin from Piper Jaffray. Sir, your line is open.

Alex Zukin

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So, I’d say, maybe, Leslie, can you comment on the competitive environment with the exit of one of your competitors? And also, any pipeline commentary for the back half with respect to the new partnership?

And, I guess, in your opinion, given the commentary around co-term billings, what should we think about from a modeling perspective for SaaS deferreds, maybe in the back half? Does this headwind turn into a tailwind at some point, at least in the fourth quarter? What's the right way to think about that?

Leslie Stretch

Okay. So, I'll take the first part of it. In terms of the competitive environment, not much change. We had a small public company that was in the market for a couple of years go private. They’ve then gone away. We need healthy competitors. Vista is a good firm. They will produce a present for that business. I'm sure there's tons of opportunity. So, they'll probably be better with that management, I’m sure.

The competitive environment hasn't changed that much for us. Our pipeline, commissions and CPQ is probably the strongest it has been. So, that's exciting. Some of that's reflected in the guidance. Some of the partnership strength, early momentum, I would say, is reflected in the improved SaaS revenue guide and the overall revenue guide.

So, we feel good. We are extremely busy. I've been – this quarter already, I've been to Europe and I don't know how many flights I have done, but two weeks ago, I did eight cities in nine days. We are really enjoying it. There's plenty to do. So, strong second half, I expect.

Roxanne Oulman

And, Alex, in regards to SaaS deferred revenue, you should expect that you'll see a SaaS before revenue growth rate that’s similar to growth rates that we've seen in, for example, the Q2 timeframe. This SaaS deferred, obviously, support the growth rate that you have, supports the 25% to 30% SaaS revenue growth rate that we are committed to on a longer-term basis for 2018 and beyond.

Alex Zukin

Got it. But, I guess, if it's possible to maybe just talk about how much maybe on a dollar basis did the co-terming impact the quarter and does that – do you expect that to flow through in the back half of the year, that dollar value?

Roxanne Oulman

So, Alex, we don’t disclose that. I'm not going to normalize billings for another factor. I think that unfortunately we've made billings confusing enough with the normalization of multi-years and being as transparent as we possibly can with that and the remaining acquired deferred. So, once again, I refer you back to the 12-month trailing and the fact that it is at 30%. And if you look at our 12-month trailing billings growth rate, you'll see that that aligns with the 12-month trailing SaaS revenue growth rate.

Alex Zukin

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Chad Bennett from Craig-Hallum. Sir, your line is now open.

Chad Bennett

Yeah. Thanks for taking my questions. Just maybe not to belabor the billings questions or deferred revs questions, I guess, should we think about – it seems like you had a great multiproduct deal quarter, maybe a record. I'm not sure. Should we think about deal sizes, especially on the multi-product side being bigger in general and can you give any idea of overall deal sizes for the business, how they’ve trended?

Roxanne Oulman

Chad, this is Roxanne. From a multi-product perspective, obviously, multi-product deals the ACV is larger. And if you look at our deal size for this quarter versus the same quarter last year, we have seen an increase in our deal size. So, remember, when we started, we announced our on-prem conversions a year ago, the reason we're focused on bringing these customers end-of-life is we want to get these customers who have been a solely a commissioned customer on-prem on to our SaaS platform because we think there is a larger opportunity for us to cross-sell to our on-prem customer base in addition to the SaaS customers that we have been cross-selling to today. We have over 5,600 customers. We think that 2,000 of them, we can easily cross-sell to. And we have a little over 400 customers today that are multi-product. So, that's really our focus. And as we do that and become more effective in selling our suite to our current customer base, we think that the average deal size can increase.

Chad Bennett

And maybe, hopefully, to summarize your thinking, so in the revised SaaS revenue growth rate, I think positively revised growth rate, at least towards the upper end of the range you’ve given before, I think I’ve asked you before, should billings growth just in general or for the overall year be dramatically different than your SaaS revenue growth?

Roxanne Oulman

When you look at our billings growth on a 12-month trailing basis, it should align closely with our revenue growth.

Chad Bennett

Got it, perfect. And then last one for me, and I’ve been hopping between calls, so if someone asked this, forgive me. Just from an op margin expansion standpoint, have we – it certainly looks like – the guidance looks fine, but have our thoughts on the op margin expansion front changed going forward?

Roxanne Oulman

No. Our thoughts haven't changed. We're continuing to guide to a 9% to 10% operating margin for the year. We think it's very important that we continue to balance the investments that we're making because we're committed to driving the SaaS revenue at 25% to 30%, while increasing the operating margin. As you know, we have provided the long-term guidance that we will hit $400 million of SaaS revenue, with a 25% to 30% growth rate and have margins approaching 20%. So, we're very committed to that.

Chad Bennett

Got it. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Chad.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Nemeroff from Credit Suisse. Sir, your line is now open.

Chris Rochester

Hi. This is Chris Rochester on for Michael. Thanks for taking my question. Just following up on some of the questions regarding the expanded partnerships with CRM and SAP. Can you provide any commentary on specific products or geographies where you're seeing kind of pipeline with those partnerships?

And then maybe a follow-up, just any specifics – you mention the improvement in EMEA. You’ve always had a strong sales presence in Europe, but is that just alleviation post-Brexit or what are you seeing exactly in that market?

Leslie Stretch

Yeah, great question. So, some of the commissions, really in the case of salesforce, lot of activity around commissions. Same with SAP. They are the primary products that attracted them to do the deals with us, the partnership deals. So, certainly commissions.

In the case of the geographies, North America primarily for both of them, although there's a strong pipeline in EMEA with SAP. Feel good about that.

No, I think it's just – our team was relatively small and under-invested in EMEA. We've expanded it in the last year. We've seen people just seasoning into good, effective sales people and systems engineers. And good implementation outcomes. Our professional services team in EMEA have done a great job with some marquee implementations, and that helps our referenceability, viral referenceability and so on.

So, just persistence. They are building up the team there. We've got a strong team now. We've added to the footprint with couple of our small tuck-in acquisitions which always helps morale, critical mass. And it is a great market. I mean, this is a great market opportunity there for cloud. Our data centers have helped. Frankfurt data center, the DR proposition, all of that has helped in EMEA. So, solid market for us. It's still only 15% to 20% of our business outside of North America, don’t forget. So, still majorly in North America.

Chris Rochester

That's great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Richard Baldry from ROTH Capital. Sir, your line is now open.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. Can you talk about the magnitude of the impact to moving C3 from Q2 to Q3 in terms of what we should say for a bump in the sales and marketing maybe?

And then, is it possible that moving C3 where you would've had all of your customers face to face in Q2 could have had an impact on some of the bookings that might pick up disproportionately in Q3 than what you might have expected otherwise with that event back there?

Leslie Stretch

Yeah. No, great question. I certainly expect a strong Q4 – strong Q3, strong Q4 from a bookings perspective. We did just raise that guide for the next quarter and for the full year based on our performance in the first half and in Q2. Q2 was a good strong bookings quarter. It was super, with some great landmark deals, as I mentioned. We rescheduled because we had Sapphire for the first time in May. And so, we went to Sapphire and we had a full court press at Sapphire where they had 20,000 people. So, we're leveraging there at SAP's event for the first time. And it was superb. And it's built up a great pipeline for us. And now, we have the benefit of our own conference in September. And then, we follow that up with Greenforce in November. So, it's constant.

In terms of the cost, the costs have shifted because it didn't cost us as much to attend the partner event in May. But I’ll let Roxanne talk about that.

Roxanne Oulman

So, Richard, in regards to the cost, the cost associated with C3 is a little over $1.5 million and that's what we see. And that's consistent with what we spent last year. And you see that shift from Q2 to Q3.

Richard Baldry

And with the successes you are having in the multiproduct sales, can you talk a little bit about – is that changing any of your deployment timing, as against the deals are getting more complex? Thanks.

Leslie Stretch

We try not to do go-live type deals. We typically do – we typically take revenues straightaway because the customer can get value, they can set up themselves or they can go to a third-party. And we have multiple products, some of them with longer implementation tasks, some of them shorter. So, no, it hasn't.

The PS team and our partner teams are now quite experienced in setting up these environments and implementing the solutions. So, nothing has changed there. There's more. That's all. There are many more projects that we and the partners are involved in. So, that the scaling thing going on.

Richard Baldry

Great, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Liu from B. Riley. Sir, your line is now open.

Kevin Liu

Hi, good afternoon. I know the acquisitions in the quarter were fairly small, but curious what, if any, revenues they contributed in Q2. And what have you factored in from the acquisitions for the full year guidance?

Roxanne Oulman

Great question, Kevin. So, in regards to Q2, the acquisitions occurred very late in the quarter and the revenue was immaterial. If you look at the acquired deferred that came from these two acquisitions, it's about $700,000. And you could assume that the $700,000 represents about 12 months of ACV. So, you can see that the impact over the next 12 months is very minimal.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And maybe if you guys could speak a little bit more broadly about the content strategy on the Litmos side. I think it's your second acquisition within content. So, curious, how much of your revenues come more from the platform itself today? And then what sort of opportunity do you see in terms of content expanding the total addressable market?

Leslie Stretch

A great question. Certainly, the bulk of the bookings and revenue in Litmos come from the mobile LMS itself, the subscription fees related to that. But content gets bigger and bigger. Our whole sort of strategic viewpoint is that you buy the television once, you watch the content many, many times. You buy the enabling technology once, and I think that the technical approach to learning has been about making money from the enabling technology which, to me, is important, but I think the content play long-term. And it's going to take a few more years for this to play out, but content play long-term [indiscernible] here. And particularly in our domains in sales and marketing and so on. So, that's pretty key to us. So, you'll see us continue to invest in the content story as we go.

And we love the two things. We love BridgeFront. BridgeFront is a super story. And we love Learning Heroes. And as you look to any of the examples on YouTube and we should send [indiscernible], but there are some phenomenal examples of just great, entertaining, engaging, but meaningful learning experiences within the Litmos environment. And we're already selling that to our content prior to owning the asset. We think owning it and then investing in it – they're a great team. I visited them over in the UK a couple of weeks ago. They are a great team. It's going to pay off for us big time as we go down the road here. Yes, we'll add more.

Kevin Liu

And just lastly, I think professional services was kind of a big source of within the quarter, can you just help us understand where the actual revenues came from? Is that anything that would just be one-time or kind of come off the balance sheet? And beyond that, as you try to move more work towards some of your partners there, how would you expect services to trend or grow in the context of your billings growth going forward?

Leslie Stretch

Professional services is good. As part of the dividend of success of selling the product platforms, right, they need to be limited. I think it didn't grow as fast as the product business, which is the way it should be, and we still have partners doing many, many implementations. In terms of the financial statement…

Roxanne Oulman

Absolutely. And it will fluctuate quarter to quarter based on what percent of the business that we do and what percent of the business that our partners that implement.

Kevin Liu

Right. Thanks for taking the questions.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street Capital. Sir, your line is now open.

Eric Martinuzzi

I've got a question on headcount. I'm sure you exited the year with a headcount plan for 2017, given the overall growth of the company. Just wondering where you are tracking from a total headcount perspective and then specifically on the sales hiring? As of the midpoint of the year, are we tracking to the full year plan?

Roxanne Oulman

So, our total headcount is 1,128 people to be precise, Eric. And that is consistent with what our expectations are. In regards to sales force hiring, our sales force hiring is in line with our plan. As we've shared with you previously, at the beginning of the year, we have hired sales force capacity that we need to hit our 2017 targets and the hiring that we are making now is for 2018 and beyond.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then just a housekeeping item. Could you go over again the tax, the expected taxes for Q3 and the full year again?

Roxanne Oulman

Absolutely. So, the guidance that we provided for cash taxes for Q3 is $300,000 to $400,000 and that, for the full year, we're anticipating that our cash taxes will be somewhere between $1 million and $1.3 million.

Eric Martinuzzi

Got you. Thank you.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Operator

And we have time for one more question from the line of Jessica McHugh from Dougherty & Company. Ma'am, your line is now open.

Jessica McHugh

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to go back to the competitive front real quick. I just was thinking about how would you characterize how pricing competition has changed over the last quarter? And what are you hearing from customers that's causing them to choose Callidus over some of your competitor offering? Thank you.

Leslie Stretch

Great question. So, pricing hasn't changed much. That's good. Pricing hasn't changed much in the past few quarters. Competition hasn't changed much either. One of the prior questioner was saying, one of the competitors has gone away. They haven't gone away. They’ve just gone private. There are some good healthy competitors out there. But I think people come to us because we can execute in sophisticated deployments and we marry the ease-of-use of a beautiful easy-to-use UI with very sophisticated transaction processing capability. That's kind of the secret sauce, being able to do both.

So, being able to do small and medium implementations in very large global deployments. So, we're clearly one of the leaders in the industry analyst reviews and I've been very, very consistent that. So, I think those are the kind of key reasons.

We keep adding things. We keep innovating. If you are a commissions customer and you need to solve a 606 problem, we've got a solution, you know. If you need territory and quota, we've already got one. We don't have to go and build or buy one. So, the breadth of the offering, the depth of the offering, I think that's it.

Sales execution is good. And our partner ecosystem is very complementary and supportive. So, a lot of reasons. We don't win them all. There are vibrant competitors out there, but the large enterprise deals, really it’s a question – when we talk to our sales guys about a loss, why would you lose with a market leader. And we are a market leader because we've invested more than a decade in building the cloud solution to where it is today and we keep investing in it. So, many different reasons, but that's my short summary. Great question.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions and I would like to turn the call back to Leslie Stretch, Chief Executive Officer, for any closing remarks.

Leslie Stretch

Thanks for joining us. We hope to talk to you soon and hope to see you all at C3.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in this conference. This concludes today's program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.