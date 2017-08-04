Acacia Communications' (ACIA) CEO Raj Shanmugaraj on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Monica Gould

Thank you, Bob, and good afternoon, everyone. Acacia Communications released results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 this afternoon, after market close. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.acacia-inc.com. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. With me on today’s call are Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Gavin, our Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Raj, I’d like to note that during today’s discussion there are references to our prospects and expectations for the third quarter of 2017 and beyond.

Projections on the size of our markets and market share, statements about our customers and new products, statements regarding ongoing remediation efforts related to our mass quality issue and other forward-looking statements, which are based on the business environment as we currently see it and as such includes certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our earnings press release and our SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements described in today’s discussion.

Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. In addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, we report certain financial measures that do not conform to GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliations of these GAAP to non-GAAP measures in addition to a description of the non-GAAP measures can be found in today’s earnings press release.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to Raj.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Thank you, Monica. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I’ll begin with some financial highlights, following which I’ll provide an update on the macro aspects of our business including that we originally announced in May and will then turn the call over to John Gavin, who will provide a more detailed review of our financial performance and outlook.

As previously announced our, second quarter results were adversely effected by a quality issue identified at one of our contract manufacturers. The circuit board cleaning process that we identified as a root cause of the quality issue, was eliminated and manufacturing as the impacted contract manufacturer resumed in the second quarter. Although, we began to ramp manufacturing capacity during the second quarter as all of our contract manufacturer we experienced the supply constrained in the quarter, as capacity would use to build both replacement units as well as units to meet new demand from customers.

This quality issue in addition to the lower order [Audio Gap] customers that we discussed on our first quarter earnings call resulted in a decrease in our revenue from $116.2 million in the second quarter of 2016 to $78.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. Our Non-GAAP net income declined from $28.9 million to $10.8 million and our non-GAAP diluted EPS decreased from $0.77 to $0.26. Delivering products to our customers that meet high-quality standards is a key objective at Acacia. In response to the recent quality issue, we are in the process of implementing enhanced quality initiatives internally and with our suppliers and contractors.

As we continue to scale rapidly with new products, we believe these enhanced quality initiatives will help prevent this type of a quality issues in the future. Since this quality issues was surfaced, we have worked hard to help our customers get back on track quickly and minimize any resulting business impact. We have ranked our manufacturing capacity, recent capacity in the third quarter to complete our remediation efforts on the remaining units impacted by the quality issue as well as to meet new demand from our customers.

With that, I’d like to provide you with an update on our new products which we believe will drive our future growth. We are pleased to see a faster adoption rate for our CFP2-DCO as compared to CFP-DCO, at the same point in the products lifecycle. Our strong customer are designing our CFP2-DCO into multiple new and existing platforms including DWDM equipment, packet switches and routers which we believe will expand our revenue opportunity.

During the quarter, we expanded the number of customers for our CFP2-DCO to over 15 some of whom are first-time buyers of our DCO products. Our CFP2-DCO supports an industry leading form factor and provides low power consumption in the [Audio Gap] of up to 200 gigabits for a second. In the second quarter, we completed a transition of our CFP2-DCO to our contract manufacturer and expect to begin volume production [Audio Gap]. Currently, our CFP2-DCO is the only commercially available CFP2-DCO on the market, which we believe gives Acacia a significant technology lead in this market.

As we stated during our first quarter earnings call, our CFP2-ACO is generally available and in volume production. Customer shipments are ramping including to the direct hyperscale customer that we discussed last quarter. Although, we anticipate that the overall growth rate for our CFP2-DCO will be greater than the growth rate for our CFP2-ACO. We continue to believe we will be one of the leading suppliers of CFP2-ACO to the market. We also continue to expect that our CFP2-DCO and ACO margins together will contribute greater than 10% of our revenue in the second half of 2017.

We started shipping our silicon PIC as a standalone product in the second quarter [Audio Gap] customers during the second half of 2017. We’re seeing our silicon [Audio Gap] optical components in some of our customers’ coherent designs given that [Audio Gap] smaller footprint power consumption then the PIC implementation based on for example lithium niobate. We believe that sale of our PIC on a standalone basis will expand our [tank]. This use further supported by recent engagements with some of NAND customers who used non-Acacia DSP and have indicated that the intent to use PIC to display a discrete optical component in that coherent design.

[Audio Gap] market trends, we believe that -- this aggregation happening at the network element layer in data centers. What do I mean by [Audio Gap] at the network element levels that control plane, the line system and the transponder are all being functionally separated into discreet subsystems that can be specified and sourced individually. We believe that this aggregation will drive further integration at the transponder and the component level. Within the transponder subsystem, Acacia products are enabling a high level of integration, resulting in cost effective high performance and low power subsystems.

According to market data from LightCounting, a growing share of coherent interconnect market will be addressed [Audio Gap] from 2017 to 2019. Based on demand we’re seeing for our standalone PIC as well as increased usage of non- applicable modules like our AC400 and other similar competitive products. We believe that integrated modules and components and continuing to further expand share into coherent interconnect market. Finally, our Pico-based AC1200 that we announced at OFC in March is continuing to generate a lot of interest from hyperscale providers as well as traditional telecom carriers. We’ve seen some early design wins for this product which we believe will start contributing to revenue in 2018.

Moving onto our market outlook in China, we’re seeing improving order rates from our largest NAND customer in the third quarter compared to the third quarter, which we believe is being driven by two factors. First, some of the backbone expansion projects that were delayed in the first quarter picked back up again late in the second quarter and as a result we’re starting to see this customer working down their short-term inventory position of our module. In addition, this customer has informed us their continued gain market share outside of China.

We’re also seeing improvements in order rates in the DCA market in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. We address the DCA market through our NAND customers as well as our direct sales to our hyperscale customers. We’re seeing order rate improvements through both these sale models, although the primary driver with our AC400, direct hypothetical customers. Additionally, we are seeing early interest in our AC1200 in the DCI market.

In the second half of 2017, we are also seeing an improvement in order rates or the first half of 2017 from our amend customers that sells into the traditional telecom metro and long-haul market in Europe and North America as well as in the subsea market. Our CFP-DCO and AC-400 product offering provide these customers the low power and high density solutions and we believe give them a competitive edge with their end customers. [Audio Gap] well to participate in the ongoing 100G global metro network upgrade cycle. We also believe that our CFP2-DCO and CFP2-ACO products will help to further extend our customers competitive edge in these markets.

Lastly, our AC400 product continues to do well in the ultra long-haul subsea telecom network market. In summary, we are excited about the market reception of our CFP2-DCO and PICO based products as we see, and believe that these products along with products on our roadmap position us well for future growth. Despite short-term challenges, we remain confident that are growth strategy is on track and we continue to be focused on driving down the cost of our products in order to help our customer in more competitive in the markets that they serve.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to John for our financial performance and our outlook for the third quarter.

John Gavin

Thanks, Raj, and good afternoon everyone. I’ll start by reviewing our financial and operating performance for the second quarter of 2017. And then, we’ll provide our outlook for the third quarter of 2017 before opening up the call to questions.

As we mentioned, our second quarter results were adversely affected by a quality issue one of our contract manufacturers. This quality issue, we reduced from certain from our China and CI customers resulted in a decrease in total revenue by a 32.1% to 78.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 from 116 [Audio Gap] 2016. During the second quarter, revenue from newer customers outside of our original eight customers increased only 7% of our total revenue in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 21% in the second quarter of 2016.

In the second quarter, we [Audio Gap] each represented more than 10% of our revenues and in addition with two customers that each accounted for 5% or more of our revenues. For the third quarter in a row two of our new and top [Audio Gap] contributors to our revenues. Before I go into detail on certain of our second quarter 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, I would like to note that our financial impact of the quality issues has been excluded from our non-GAAP results and adjusted EBITDA because we believe this quality issue is not reflective of Acacia’s underline operating performance.

With that, our GAAP gross margins were 32.2% in the second quarter which compared to 46.4% in the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP gross margin which exclude the impact to stock-based compensation expense and increase cost related to the quality issue were 42.7% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 47% in the second quarter of 2016. Our GAAP gross margins were impacted by the quality issue previously discussed and our GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were impacted by semi fixed costs related to our production operations and related overhead costs due to lower revenue [Audio Gap] quarter of 2017.

These margins can fluctuate based on our quarterly product mix, the introduction of new products, new product ramp-up expenses, manufacturing yields and impact of pricing changes, as well as costs associated with the scale of our production operations and associated overhead costs relative to revenue levels. GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of 2017 totaled 32.1 million or 40.6% of revenue compared to 30.5 million or 26.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP operating expenses which exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense were 26.5 million in the second quarter of 2017 or 33.5% of revenue compared to 22 million or 18.9% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016. As discussed during our first quarter earnings call, the increase in operating expenses during the second quarter was primarily driven by foundry and development milestone payments due during the quarter. GAAP R&D expenses totaled 22.7 million or 28.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 21.8 million or 18.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses totaled 19 million or 24% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 16.5 million or 14.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016. The increase in GAAP and non-GAAP R&D expenses was primarily related to additional personnel costs, as we continue to ramp employee headcount to support a new development roadmap offset by a decrease in silicon development and prototype cost. GAAP SG&A expenses were 9.4 million or 11.9% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017, compared 8.6 million or 7.4% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

GAAP SG&A expenses were 7.5 million or 9.6% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 5.5 million or 4.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016. The increase in GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A expenses was primarily related to an increase in headcount in related expenses, so the expansion costs and professional services. We continue to invest in our R&D organization supported by development roadmap and the many growth opportunities that we see ahead of us and also to maintain the pace and number of new products that we bring to market.

We take into consideration anticipated growth in business objectives and our investment decision making, we intend continued making investments that our strategic in nature, as ensure during the first quarter earnings call. At that time, we expect that our non-GAAP operating expenses for the full year would increase 34% to 37% on a year-over-year basis. This is still our expectation. GAAP operating loss is 6.7 million or negative 8.5% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017, down from 23.5 million or 20.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2017 was 7.3 million or 9.2% of revenue compared to 32.6 million or 28.1% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016. Our non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2017 excludes $6.1 million of stock-based compensation expense as well as the 7.8 million reserve for anticipated cost related to the quality issue, specific to the reserve related to our quality issue.

At the time we announced our pulmonary second quarter results, the estimated cost associated with the quality issue in the range of 15 million to 16 million. Since the date of our announcement we were able to develop more extensive testing procedures and apply those procedures to a greater number of unit, the result of this testing allowed us the reduce the number of potential units impacted by the quality issue and the size of the related reserve.

EBITDA in the second quarter of 2017 was negative 3.7 million, compared to positive 22 million in the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA which in this quarter excludes the 7.8 million reserve for anticipated cost related to the quality issue was 10.2 million in the second quarter 2017 compared to 34.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in EBITDA was primarily driven by the 7.8 million reserve for anticipated cost related to the quality issue. In addition, the decreases in EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA were also driven by a lower sales volume in the second quarter.

Our GAAP effective tax rate was a 179.8% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to a positive 11.2% in the second quarter of 2016. The change in our GAAP tax resulted from the ongoing recognition of excess tax benefits from the taxable compensation on share based rewards. The recognition of cost associated with the quality and the shift lower profit before tax in our higher tax jurisdiction. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate of the second quarter of 2015 was negative 33.7% compared to positive 11.4% in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in our effective tax rate was driven by the shift of lower profit before tax in our higher tax jurisdiction.

GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2017 was 4.7 million or 5.9% of revenue compared to 17.6 million or 15.1% of revenue in the second quarter 2016. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2017 was 10.8 million or 13.7% of revenue compared to 28.9 million or 24.9% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in our GAAP net income is primarily driven by the tax effects of stock-based compensation and cost related to the quality issue.

Along with the lower sales volume in the second quarter, the decrease in our non-GAAP net income was primarily driven by lower sales volume. Based on a fully diluted weighted average share count of 41.6 million shares this translates to GAAP diluted earnings of $0.11 per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.26 per share in the second quarter of 2017. This compares to GAAP diluted earnings of $0.43 per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.77 per share in the second quarter of 2016 based on a fully diluted weighted average share counts 24.4 million shares.

Now, turning to the balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of 342.9 million and no debt. We generated 37.8 million of cash from operating activities during the first six months of 2017 of which 21.9 million resulted from operating activities in the second quarter. All of this cash generation was driven by our GAAP net income.

Now, I would like to turn to our outlook for the third quarter of 2017. As noted in today’s earnings press release, in the third quarter of 2017 we continue to expect total revenue to be between 95 to 110 million and non GAAP net income to be in a range of 10 million to 16 million or non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.25 to $0.40 per share based on the anticipated 42.1 million shares outstanding.

As we’ve previously discussed, we believe that our business model and market strategy is solid and we have a sound operating model and balance sheet with no debt and a significant cash position which positions us well for future growth. Despite the short term challenges that Raj discussed, we’re confident that our growth strategy remains on track and we remain focused on the future.

I will now turn the call back to Bob to open up the call for the question, after which Raj will wrap up with some summary remarks. Bob?

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton with Needham & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Quinn Bolton

I just wanted to start with your comments about the improving order trends. First, as it’s pertaining to the China, can you give us a little bit more detail, sounds like you’re seeing the national backbone build that your largest any end customer China starting to ship again. How long would you anticipate those orders or that project to ship? Is that something that last into year end? And a related question, can you give us an update on your inventory position at that customer? Is it back to normal levels so you can start some inventory work up? And then I am going to have a follow-up question.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Okay, Quinn. Let me take that. So, as I said, we’re seeing improved orders from our largest NAND customers. So, China I want to be specific our largest NAND customer who is predominantly buying module. So we did see an order uptick in Q3 over Q2 due to two primary reasons. The first one is the backbone build out that got delayed in Q1 that we talk about. Our back moving into Q2 is more in the late Q2, so that caused them to use up some of the amount of inventory they had.

And then of course they talk about the growth outside of China, as an income account outside of China. So those are the two reasons that we saw the largest NAND customer dealing with inventory -- dealing with inventory [indiscernible] for Q3. Now, the [indiscernible] they see signs of provincial planning activity; however, as we said we’re not being any broad all up or beyond Q3 at this stage and we are just guiding at Q3 for this point. So, we cannot really comment on the other vendors outside of our largest NAND in China because we are not being any broad order inputs improvement from them. I think that addressed your inventory question as well or was there a…

Quinn Bolton

No, no please, yes, -- where you think your inventory is at that NAND customer in China?

John Gavin

Hi, Quinn, this is John. So we don’t have exact inventory status or inside directly to those customers, we are not on -- generally, speaking we are not on VMI type programs. So when we discuss that with our customer, what we’re hearing there, is that they are working through some of their inventory positions specifically with our modules, and again as we have stated in our Q1 call the issue there is, is that as they were expecting some of that back bones deployments to go out, they needed to get orders in from the lead time perspectives into China.

And so therefore they have built up some of that module inventory anticipation of that. As Raj just stated, they’re now planning to work through that backbone implementation into the deployments at this particular point time. That appears to be burning through some of that built up module inventory, which is in and leading them to outlook as what they need for Q3 thus we’re seeing some of that uptake in Q3 that Raj has alluded to you is, on the call.

Quinn Bolton

Good, then my follow-up John, across to non-GAAP gross margins down below 43%, it sounds like that’s primarily a scale effect lower revenue and to serving fixed costs. Would you anticipate that this revenue recover back to higher levels, that it there is no reason to margin and shouldn’t get back up into the high 40s?

Raj Shanmugaraj

I just want to follow up to clarify, you said GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin?

Quinn Bolton

The non-GAAP.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, so non-GAAP that’s correct, it’s mostly as we dropped our revenue level in Q2 down to the roughly $79 million level, we’ve got a cost infrastructure there that supports our production, it supports our CM builds and so forth. That’s a from an absorption perspective it gave us a few points of margin issue there. And you are correct, as revenue starts to move up that infrastructure gets absorbed that allows set of rates into the margin so we will expect to see those move up in the second half because of that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Vijay Bharadwaj with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Moon

This is Brian Moon for Vijay. Thanks for taking the question. Two questions. Could you first refresh us on any seasonality factors at plain metro long-haul DCI in the back half of the year? And then the second one is around the first time buyers as the CFP2-DCO product. Could you maybe illustrate what the ramp up at one of those newer customers might look like? Do they tend to purchase in more millennial fashion each quarter? Or is there an opportunity therefore more hockey stick like growth? Thank you.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, so in terms of seasonality I mean I think this year the seasonality has not been exactly predictable I think we’ve seen the -- as we talked about the China issue that has just been delayed a little bit longer, the provincial build-outs have been delayed. So, we don’t see -- on the telecom side, where they sell into the metro and into the long-haul networks, there we are definitely seeing the second half getting better and that typically is a slower Q1. So, I think that’s the only thing that’s phased in here on the China piece of it, we don’t see seasonality being a big effect. I think it’s at this point -- it’s just about sending approvals. And once the approvals are done, then the expansions happen. So, we don’t see a seasonality, except there could be some slowdown in the Chinese New Year or on the February timeframe next year.

As far as the first time buyers, it varies. We have over 15, as we said. Different customers are in various different levels of deployment. We do have some Tier 1 switching routing vendors and of course the cyclers that they make the design decision, they have to qualify the product and then they have to take their customers and qualify. So, there is initial cycle time involved, and we have different customers at different levels.

So, I don’t know, I won’t call it a hockey stick happening in a particular quarter. But, we see that being a ramp right through over the next several quarters. And the other piece to note is we have customers who did not use our DCO CFP product that they were not pluggable customers before. So, we are very encouraged to see some of the newer customers, some of the Tier 1s coming in, and we are seeing newer platforms, newer devices, switching routing devices. And so, that continues to build on our land and expand strategy for our existing as well as our new customers.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Dmitry Netis with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Dmitry Netis

[Technical difficulty] are you seeing much pressure, is that sort of in the normal range? Is there any competitive sort of designs there, internal designs, potentially on the DSP side at some of the NEMs that are causing any pricing discounting or pricing issues for you? Any color on that front would be helpful.

John Gavin

Dmitry, can you repeat the first part of your question? We missed the first part. We have the latter part of it.

Dmitry Netis

Yes. It was just around the pricing pressure and how it’s trending. Is it in the normal range? Is it more aggressive than you potentially thought? And what would you account that to, competitive pressures or some of the customers that may be doing some internal work, trying to kind of push on pricing as a result?

John Gavin

Yes. Dmitry, this is John. I’ll take the first short at that. So, in terms of as an impact to Q2, we did not see that in Q2. Any pricing reduction was already planned into what we’d expected in the quarter. So, we did not see that there. And as we look out into the second half, we don’t see anything again that is not already anticipated by us in terms of what we guided for Q3, in particular. We are seeing customers obviously getting more active on some of these order rates and so forth but that hasn’t manifested in necessarily direct pricing pressure or pricing request to us that we already hadn’t factored in.

Dmitry Netis

Got you. So, as your volumes improve -- and this kind of goes to the first question that was asked on the margin side, as the volumes improve, you’re not -- you haven’t deviated from your target on the gross margin side, which as I recall, the long-term stands at 47, I’m sorry 48% to 50%; that still remains and you still feel comfortable around that?

John Gavin

Yes, Dmitry. In terms of our long-term target and gross margin, the 48% to 50% is still our belief, that’s where we will be in the long-term model. And again, Q2 was an issue where as revenue now -- was at the $78 million, $79 million range, it was really just the absorption of that overhead related support cost at that level of revenue which is what impacted the non-GAAP gross margin.

Dmitry Netis

And the last question, if I may, is on the DCI side of the equation. One of the bigger drivers for you, two quarters ago, was this 10% direct DCI customer. You had mentioned that there was a timing related issue to that customer. Are you seeing improvements in that customer order rates, should we be expecting that customer to come in, in the second half again as a 10% customer or not?

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes. Dmitry, I’ll take that one. Yes, we’re. We did see an improved order rate from that particular direct customer taking our AC400 products. And there likely could be a customer in Q3. I think the good news is they are moving forward for AC400 and related platform. But, we do see quarter over quarter variability beyond that to -- yes, that customer in Q2. But we do see quarter over quarter variability. So, it could fluctuate quarter to quarter.

Dmitry Netis

Okay, Raj. Thank you. And then maybe on Facebook. Is that still on track for 2018 revenue, is that progressing as expected, any fluctuation there or is that that going well? How do you...

Raj Shanmugaraj

That is still going through trial activity. And again, we mentioned last time that the 10% customer was not Facebook. So, this is one that we continue to have trials, but it’s looking more and more like a 2018 kind of opportunity for us.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Meta Marshall with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Meta Marshall

I wanted to ask a couple of questions, first on -- you mentioned 34% to 36% increase in OpEx this year. And I know there have been some number of mandatory payments. I just wanted to get a sense of how much of that 34% to 36% of increase is already kind of baked in due to those mandatory payments. And the second was, just getting a sense of what type of remediation you’re expecting to get from those third party contractors, just in relation to kind of the quality issues and just anything that we should know there will be helpful.

John Gavin

Sure. Meta, it’s John. In terms of that 34% to 36% year-over-year non-GAAP OpEx statement that I made earlier, the step-up or the increase this year in some of our silicon foundry and development costs, that’s contemplated in that number. So, that includes -- that percent range includes those particular external payments that we’ll be obliged to make for the milestone payment.

Meta Marshall

No, [multiple speakers] how much of that, how much -- like, I guess what is the quantum of the foundry payment that is part of that increase?

John Gavin

In terms of the second half increase?

Meta Marshall

Yes.

John Gavin

Yes. So, most of the step-up in the second half of the year from an OpEx perspective that we’ll have, lion share of that most of that will be related to payments both in Q3 and Q4. They will be somewhat flat between both quarters, but the step-up will occur in those quarters, they will be bigger than it was in the first half.

Meta Marshall

Got it. Thank you.

John Gavin

And then, I think your second question, if I remember correctly, was the expected CM remuneration for the quality issue. So, we are still working through that process in terms of determining what that will be. The numbers that we have posted for our financials in Q2 related to the charge that we estimated for Q2, does not include any remediation resolution to it. It is what we believe the estimated cost is at this point in time compared to what we did at the pre-announcement timeframe, back in mid July.

Meta Marshall

Is the expectation that you’ll be able to collect most of that or I guess, what is your expectation on that part?

John Gavin

So, we’re still working through that with them. Our focus during the recovery process was to work with them to get the problem resolved. It required a lot of work on both sides of the table to go and remediate that issue to ramp additional capacity, to run experiments and tests and so forth. That was -- our primary focus was to work for our customers to get those units back up with them. We’re now starting more that funnel process right now, beginning phases of that. So, it’s hard to determine until we get through that discussion what that would be. But that’s our goal is to work through that process relatively soon.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Kelleher with D.A. Davidson Please proceed with your question.

Mark Kelleher

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. I just want to make sure I understand the manufacturing issue a little bit more. Was that supply -- do I understand that correctly that that was supply limited that limited your ability to handle demand?

John Gavin

Yes, that’s correct. So, what happened there from the timing perspective was as we were getting late into the quarter when we realized that we had to take a look at these units, we had to figure out what was going on in the manufacturing process that was giving some of these results. And we quickly found out what the problem was. But by the time the lines were purged and additional capacity was ramped up to continue to manufacture both the new orders and the orders and backlog coming through towards the end of the quarter, plus additional units that we’re trying to get returning to our customers, so they could in fact ship to their customers, it just happened so late in the quarter, we could not ramp an additional amount of capacity to do both of those processes. And therefore, there was a shortfall, as a result of that.

Mark Kelleher

And can you size that shortfall? What would revenue have been without that problem, how much demand did that limit?

Raj Shanmugaraj



Yes. So, let me take that piece of it. So, it is very hard, Mark, to exactly predict because as you know, when you get a supply constraint -- we made a public announcement. And you have a few different things happening. You have the normal backlog movement that would have happened anyhow independent of this. But our customers and the end customers have seen the announcements, so there is some possible opportunity [indiscernible] business that was lost because it was the last month of the quarter when we had this issue. So, it’s a very hard to exactly forecast what that number would be that was and what would have moved into Q3. It is a hard prediction to make.

Mark Kelleher

Okay. And then just switching topic real quick. The silicon tech, what’s the expectation for that? What’s the ramp, the expectation for Q3…

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes. So, I think this is one where as we said, this is a standalone photonic integrated circuit, we are shipping as a standalone product. And we talked about it a little bit, we started shipping in Q2, we are ramping volumes to customers in the second half of the year. And the primary function is that it’s replacing discreet optical components like [Indiscernible] components as our customers coherent designs. And we are, as you know, in some customer cases, we have been selling ASICs to legacy platforms. And in those cases, we would displace any of their discreet come optical components they buy from competitors. But we also engage with non-Acacia ASIC customers that includes people who are using merchant ASIC as well as people who have in-house ASIC. So, in all cases, it’s replacing discreet optical components like lithium niobite.

Mark Kelleher

So, we should see that meaningful revenue in Q3 for that?

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, it is ramping. So, I want to again -- the qualification process and the cycle is long. So, over the next quarters, you are going to see more and more but it is just expanding our time is what I said. So that we are encouraged by the interest.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tim Savageaux with Northland Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Tim Savageaux

The first question is about the second quarter results and I think as was mentioned, you weren’t expecting -- or you are expecting a decline in your direct web-scale customer, yet you saw U.S. revenues are pretty substantially in the quarter, I believe maybe almost double. I wonder if you can characterize kind of what was driving that in particular. And then more broadly, as you look into Q3, what is the pretty substantial rebound. Can you characterize that anyway between kind of a return and a bounce back in order rates in your Chinese customer versus strength in any other market vertical or geographic vertical as you look from Q2 to Q3?

John Gavin

Yes. Tim, I’ll take the first part of that in terms of the geographic part of your question, in terms of where revenue is coming from geographically and the implications there. As we said before in some other calls, our geographic revenue data gets cut by the ship to address, where the customer is. And we have some customers actually that are in two to three -- who will show up in two to three different geographies, based on manufacturers they work with, where an end customer might be, which facility they may ship some products to for either testing or integration. So, it really is difficult to correlate directly the geographic split of our revenue in terms of any market-specific activity such as this movement in North America or EMEA or Asia Pacific. So, this is tough to go to do that.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes. And Tim, moving from Q2 to Q3, we have, again, it’s a little more difficult. Because as I said, our largest Chinese NEM customers is already at [ph] improvement and obviously that would reflect in the Asia revenue. But then, the direct DCI customer scaling, they do have facilities both in Asia, as well as outside of Asia. And so that could be reflective in this meeting, but that is a DCI. We do see some growth in the order for Q3 from the direct DCI customer. And the same thing would be, we talked about the second half improvement from the metro market serving both Europe and North America. And they have CMs both in the U.S., as well as in Asia. So, that makes it more difficult to exactly geographically where that is. But those segments, from those segments, what I said is right, the largest NEM customer in China is improving order rate, so is the direct DCI customer and segment to metro and metro markets and long haul markets for Europe and North America are improving for us.

Tim Savageaux

Got it. So should we look at those three as kind of equal contributors to the rebound or is there any one in particular that more or less important? And I’d also throw new products in there as maybe…

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes. Overall, you’re going to see in general the China would be -- for us would be bigger moving to Q3; DCI would come next; and then of course we’re going to see some of the metro that continue to grow a little bit.

Tim Savageaux

Got it. And if I could follow-up with kind of a competitive landscape question. If you could assess -- you’ve got a few folks who are developing competitive coherent ASICs on a standalone basis. Obviously, we have the announcement from Sienna [ph] back at OFC with regard to trying to create an ecosystem there. I wonder, if you’re seeing any changes in the competitive landscape with regard to any progress or impact from competitors on the standalone ASIC basis. And if you’re considering a move toward developing a broader ecosystem around Acacia modules to kind of counter what you’re seeing from Sienna [ph]?

Raj Shanmugaraj

So, Tim, let me take this Sienna [ph] question. We have not seen this show up in any of our customers, because I think the modules are going to be much later, they’re going to be coming closer to the time or ASIC1200 product. So, we haven’t seen any competitive issues from that kind of a solution. And in terms of the other competitive solutions, we continue to have design wins, as I said before on the Pico based and the AC1200 based solutions, and of course the DCO CFP2 as well that has its own ASIC internal. So, we have many more sockets. Now, in terms of an ecosystem, that is something that is among another things, we’re looking at how we expand our scale and scope of getting into some of the largest players. So that is something that that we may end up doing, but it’s not something that we have done at this point.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Silverstein with Cowen and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Silverstein

Raj and John, I apologize to you and the other folks on the call wasting people’s time, if you’ve already addressed this, but like a lot of others, I’ve been hopping from call to call. So, again, my apologies. But, can you address what percentage of revenue -- I know the number is still small but what percentage of revenue is Web 2.0 customers at this point. And the same question, separately for switching routing customers, collectively, I know there is sensitivity about any one customer, but I’m asking about the collective two groups.

John Gavin

Paul, this is John. It’s difficult for us, especially as we sell to an indirect model into DCI to figure out exactly where the modules we’re producing ultimately end up by those kinds of end customers and applications, it’s difficult to get that information with any degree of accuracy. But I think as Raj said earlier, we are definitely seeing some uptick in the direct hyperscale customer who is AC400 customer that certainly is something we’re seeing from a Q2 to Q3 perspective, move back up again. We’re also seeing some of the NEM customers there in that space, also see some uptick coming from Q2 to Q3. And in terms of parsing it that way by market style or market, end market type, that’s all we can do it.

Paul Silverstein

But, John, to be clear, first on the Web 2.0 portion, are you telling us that as right now you’ve only got -- technically one Web 2.0 customer putting aside the degree of revenue or do you have a toehold in the others as well?

John Gavin

No, I think we said last time -- again, let’s clarify that that is for the direct Web 2.0 customer. We have two, one who is buying our AC400 product line that we announced and the other one was we said we have CFP2-ACO shipments. So, those are the two. We have direct, but we do have NEM customers, multiple NEM customers that do play in the Web 2.0 space as well. Then that’s the one that we have more difficulties exactly saying where they sell into.

Paul Silverstein

Understood, I appreciate that. Raj, let me question more specifically. If we looked at your direct revenues to Web 2.0 with the understanding that that might have fair amount of revenue that’s going to the NEMs, what would that look like as a percentage of revenue at this point?

John Gavin

I would say, Paul, the other factor is the quarter to quarter order rate variability. So, that’s also difficult for us to give an exact quarterly number on. But, it is ramping I would say -- it is under 10% of our business, but certainly seeing that improve from Q2 to Q3.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, Q3, I don’t know if you were there, we said Q3 includes our rate that could be like a 10% customer but we don’t know, but that’s from one customer that we sell to directly.

Paul Silverstein

Got it. And guys, if we look at your platform wins in terms of the number of platform wins and the nature of wins in the past one to four quarters that have either just started to translate into revenue or have not yet translated into meaningful revenue. Can you give us any insight in terms of quantification of what those look like and the opportunities from those alone?

John Gavin

Yes. So, I think the big one we hit on we mentioned, Paul, is CFP2-DCO wins. I think just going back to the numbers we said we’ve increased the number to over 15 customers that we’re shipping to including switch router and including people who did buy our CFP-DCO. And so that’s again -- that started sampling 14, 15 customers there in various stages of ramp. So, I would say that we’re optimistic about the revenue contribution from the ACO plus the DCO for the second half of the year, but it’s going to be continuing growth product for us.

The ACO-CFP2, we announced last time, we have five customers including the one web scale and we’re continuing to ship to them that is -- we had a little slower ramp on that compared to our DCO product. So, those are the two new platforms that will be contributing revenue, you look at in the second half of this year going into next year. And we also talk about some early design wins from the Pico based AC1200 product but that is not shipping at this point or sampling and that we see starting to sample beginning of next year. So that’s when we see sample revenue coming from there, going to production middle of the year.

Paul Silverstein

I appreciate that. So, I won’t waste more of your time and others’. I’ll ask one of the questions offline. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tal Liani of Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Thanks guys. This is [indiscernible] thanks for squeezing me in here. I guess quickly, I have two somewhat related, but first is on your standalone PIC. I was wondering what gives you guys the confidence that your top customers aren’t going to switch from using modules to using more discreet components in the sense of being deflationary to your revenue? Any comments around that?

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes. So, I think we’ve talked about disaggregation happening that’s driving more intervention at the transceiver level. And so, we have views on -- we have exact numbers on what kind of percentage of modules. The thing that gives us confidence is our largest customers are moving to more and more module revenue as a percentage of revenue from them. And the reason is that they have significant time to market advantage like for example CFP2-DCO the AC1200 and so on. And then of course, as you start getting into either very complicated small form factors like the DCO CFP2 or interfaces like AC1200, these certainly can do a lot faster and we can go to market lot faster. So, there is a significant market advantage and getting out there and taking pockets from their competitors buying from us. And also bear in mind, we are getting more and more vertically integrated on our own PIC and getting the ASICs sold. There is less and less margin stacking in terms of being price competitive to them. So, between all of those, we are seeing our largest customers move more and more module percentage of revenue, and that’s why we are confident that that is -- that is still the long-term direction. Our AC400, AC1200 and of course [indiscernible] products are all adding to this more integration rather than getting into [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great to hear. I guess that answers some of my next question but I just wanted to get a sense of your confidence in your top two customers growing in 2018. Obviously, it’s off of an easier base now. But do you see a clear design roadmap and the same integration that gives you confidence that they will return to growth to 2018?

Raj Shanmugaraj

Yes, I think that personally, overall if you look at -- I mean, again we’re guiding only for Q3 but if I look forward into the future, the full estimates [indiscernible] are growing and percentage of revenue from these largest customers is migrating to more and more modules. So, I think from that perspective, we continue to see that they are -- as we go into that they are going to continue to buy more modules from us and the same thing with the DCI space, again getting into more integrated transceivers is what their architecture goes for.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the floor back to Raj for closing comments.

Raj Shanmugaraj

Thanks, operator. I would like to wrap up by thanking our employees around the world for all their hard work during the first half of 2017. Our talented employees are responsible for delivering Acacia’s innovative development roadmap, which is creating excitement among leading service and hyperscale providers around the world. We would also like to thank our customers who are working with us during the second quarter as we work through the quality issue. We believe, we’re well-positioned to continue our technology and market leadership in the coherent market for the long-term. We look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. Thank you.

